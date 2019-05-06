Ease the squeeze

I have urged this government to ease the double squeeze on the economy. They are hitting it with ever higher taxes, and squeezing it with tighter money. The squeeze has been particularly tough on the housing market and the car market, with the twin tax and credit attacks throttling transactions and hitting jobs in car manufacture, estate agency, removal firms, garages and furnishing businesses.
I have advocated a Brexit bonus budget. I had anticipated this in April following our exit on the promised date of 29 March. Now the government has delayed this, they need to review their economic policy anyway. Staying in the EU does not produce a lift in confidence and activity in the way they seem to think. It certainly does nothing to ease the money and tax squeeze they are deliberately imposing.
The action they should take includes
1. Cutting tax rates where the tax rate now collects less money because it is too high and acts as a deterrent to activity. Stamp Duty has to be brought down. The increased taxes on Buy to let should be cancelled. The rate of CGT on housing should be reduced. Vehicle Excise Duty rates should be returned to pre 2017 budget levels. These measures would bring in more revenue because they would stimulate more activity.
2. Cutting tax rates where there could be a short term loss of revenue. The government should cut all Income Tax rates by 5%, as our Income Tax levels are no longer competitive with the best in the world.
3. Cutting rates where there will be a permanent loss of revenue. The government should legislate to remove all VAT from all green products, in the spirit of Parliament’s concerns about environmental matters. The law would have to say we were deliberately and unilaterally derogating form EU law ahead of leaving the EU, given the importance of these environmental issues.
The government also needs to increase spending on schools and social care as a matter of priority.
The Bank of England should reconsider its too tight money policy. The Fed, the Chinese Central Bank and the ECB have all admitted they were over tightening and are taking offsetting measures. Meanwhile the Bank of England takes delight in threatening further tightening. It needs to re introduce facilities for the commercial banks that allow ore lending, and alter its advice on car loans which is damaging the car industry.
The combined effect of these measures will be to increase the deficit compared to current forecasts, as unfortunately my plan to spend the savings on EU account will not be possible all the time our exit is delayed. Assuming we leave in October the extra cost will not be great, as long as we then pocket full savings from the EU programme. I would also use Overseas Aid money for the housing budget to provide the homes new refugees and economic migrants need. This could offset the entire increase in the budget deficit if done on a sensible scale.
A superb article, Sir John, demonstrating your absolute suitability for the role of Chancellor, should you not become the next PM.
Congratulations, also, on an excellent article on Brexit Central over the weekend. An accurate summary of so many of the issues about which ‘the people’ feel so aggrieved – all should read it. Whilst there, the article regarding the Canada – USA FTA is also well worth the read. Perhaps you, Sir John, can persuade our PM (sorry – can’t bring myself to say her name) to read and assimilate the content of both pieces. Andy might also like to do the same.
I gather that, God forbid, ‘a deal is almost done’ between the deluded PM and Jeremy Corbyn (stitched up is probably more apt, especially as it is likely to include EU rules on worker’s rights). This expectation is reflected in a jump in the Sterling exchange rate this morning, as is always the case when something suggests we shall remain closely aligned to the EU. I suppose the exchange markets react to very short-term issues, but, if I was a really wealthy man, I would be ploughing funds into Sterling right now, simply because, when Brexit actually happens (and I pray that it does whatever the shenanigans of the PM and those around her) the incredible boost to the UK’s economy will rapidly be revealed and all those doom-laden forecasts will be exposed as myth and fear-inducing tactics.
Whatever is agreed between the two inept party leaders – and the glimmer of hope is that even John McDonnell says he does not trust the PM – it must be defeated in Parliament. Please get rid of your boss and let the UK show the World what it can achieve when it is free from forty years of servitude and humiliation.
I prefer income tax to be reduced.We should start thinking about our own homeless people initially . Why send aid to other countries whilst we have one single homeless person here?
I believe in get your own house in order first but I do agree migrants also need a home and that should be the next step.
I can understand your tax plans as you are business orientated but I am not sure reducing taxes on buy to let would help. There are some very responsible landlords , but overall I feel that the money would go into the pocket of a few and not necessarily in this country.
” migrants also need a home and that should be the next step. ” Shouldn’t that be legally here, WORKING migrants? Why are people allowed to arrive illegally, tell any sob story (which have even be proved later to be a blatant lie) then allowed to stay and bring multiple wives/children in to live on our taxes? An increase in living standards, better house, free cash, schooling and healthcare for the lot of them – all for one arriving illegally. Then they “contribute/force” their culture on us while WE are told to accept it – or else face the law for “hate crimes”.
There is an article by Alp Mehmet, director of Migration Watch, on Conservative Woman about the rate of returned illegal of rejected migrants. Under May, as Home Office minister and PM, is pathetic. Another failure of the May/civil service administration.
None of this will happen with Hammond. They want us to think its the Brexit effect even though we haven’t left yet.
Not a chance whilst May, Hammond, and Carney are in Control
Good morning.
The government cannot do any of this as they are determined to fulfill the Labour Parties manifesto pledges. They also need to finance all the big spend projects that the corporates want.
Tax the poor, the middle class and small business. Subsidise the rich and the multinationals.
While being laudable your thoughts will not get much support from the Treasury until Brexit is done and dusted. Reason, the chancellor is a remainer, pedalling doom and gloom throughout the process of remaining. When he has been replaced by a competent optimist we can begin thinking along your lines. I would go much further and advocate a comprehensive review of how much government we need in our lives in an individual and corporate sense.
Your proposals are far too sensible to stand any chance of being implemented by the current government.
Whilst it is of course true that “Meanwhile the Bank of England takes delight in threatening further tightening” we do not believe it.
It is surely very courageous to contemplate using “…. Overseas Aid money for the housing budget to provide the homes new refugees and economic migrants need”. What will the indigenous population be told when they see their own housing needs unmet as the Home budget is exhausted but Overseas Aid money satisfies the needs of new refugees and economic migrants?
Why does govt want all this tax money anyway?
It most certainly does not go to make the life of the taxpayer any better!
Expecting economic literacy from this government is like expecting democratic decisions to be upheld. Not going to happen.
“The government should cut all Income Tax rates by 5%”
Thus doing nothing to help the vast numbers who pay no income tax! Would it not be better to cut 5% off VAT.
Yes to increased spending on social care BUT make sure the spending directly benefits those needing care and not just swells the already bloated state sector.
And it would be nice if it benefited all who need care, not just those whose assets are less than the £23.25k threshold.
The iniquitous Council Tax is off the radar for MPs, as with other too tricky subjects e.g. English Parliament, HofL
A healthy economy doesn’t have interest rates below the inflation rate and yet we’ve being held back from increasing them although we’ve had 9 years of growth. One of the reasons being poor wage growth and other reasons to.
We will all have to adjust our behaviour to counteract the pernicious and oppressive actions of Labour’s client state which this Tory PM is working hard to maintain and indeed strengthen
In all honesty, if this government wants to have even a glimmer of hope at being re-elected at the next GE then these are precisely the sort of common sense policies it needs to adopt, and the sooner the better.
Quite frankly, its only saving grace is that the UK economy is still in pretty good shape (despite Brexit blah blah) and the time is ripe for some fundamental and significant changes to make the most of this. More positivity, not negativity, is what the country needs now.
P.S. And please, please, ditch the awful Bedroom Tax. It was never about the cost, which is minimal in comparison to most other areas of welfare. This is instead a shameful, cynical and still-ongoing attempt to push some of our poorest and most deprived out of their own homes, without first providing enough suitable, smaller accommodations to actually house them. This simply leaves most stuck exactly where they are but falling into ever greater debt in order to avoid being made completely homeless. It’s a disgusting, cynical, deeply unfair situation and a continuing blight on the Conservative legacy.
Of course that snake Hammond would blame Brexit.
He is filling the Treasury coffers for the time when he and others will wreck Brexit or we end up half in and half out and then he can pay billions to the EU.
How to mortally wound a country in three easy lessons!!!!
You must get rid of May and Hammond PDQ. This coming week I am sure we will see more subterfuge and dirty tricks. The PM has moved on from just breaking promises to distorting the facts to achieve her aims
Stand by for some convoluting and meaningless pros that she will try to sell to us as an agreement she has reached with Corbyn. It will be damaging and move us still further away from leaving the EU. This will be the prelude to the WA coming up for the 4th time.
A comment made yesterday was, I think, very close to the mark indicating that the PM may have signed the WA last November when she did not have the authority of the House to do so. There has to be a reason like this for her to waste months of time and continually extend Brexit.
Yes, this is certainly a theory that is doing the rounds – that May and Merkel got their heads together over this and May signed us away to appease her EU mistress. Now she’s trying desperately hard to get it retrospectively agreed. If this were true, and it were proved, where would she stand?
Or is it just one of those bonkers conspiracy theories?
1. EU debts payments (100bn)
2. Direct payments. (13.5 bn per year)
3. Subsidies to low paid EU migrants (30 bn per year)
4. Tariff costs (8 bn per year)
5. Cost of regulation (33-240 bn per year)
Why do you think Hammond is screwing us with taxes?
The other day we had a piece about trees, how wouldn’t it be nice if Tories were to plant more. That as a diversion after the party was taken apart in the local elections to indicate ‘green’ credentials and maybe get a sympathy vote. I dare say it will be defended on the basis that there needs to be some variety in subjects covered. Today we have a similar piece about easing the squeeze and the desirability of tax cuts. All very sensible no doubt but it is another item to divert attention from reality.
Sir John, the Tory party has changed and left you at the bus stop. It is now a party of the Left, with a Globalist leadership. You yourself have moved in that direction to some extent, probably out of loyalty, being a keen advocate and promoter of minimum wage policies; I hope not out of conviction.
It isn’t a free market Conservative party any longer so there is no point, as you do in many of your replies to comments, saying you will stay in the party and campaign for the manifesto promises. There is no chance with the present leadership, and that includes a large number, but particularly the PM and Chancellor, that you will get your wishes fulfilled, a minor success will not be enough. You are deluding yourself if you think you can somehow return the party to what it was three decades or so ago.
The present corrupted party must die and be replaced by something new which might genuinely have those aspirations. Maybe after the EU elections, and if May does a deal on a second referendum for example, you may realise at last that the Tory ship is indeed sinking and can’t be saved, and that you have only one chance to get off before you go down with it.
Reply These are not diversions but part of our lives. I give you plenty of chance to comment on the state of the Conservative leadership and the issue of Brexit, with another piece repeating much of that today. I need to represent people and their worries on a whole range of matters, and want to influence policy on domestic concerns.
Your reply – We all know that you are honourable and that your efforts are laudable, and that you have to address a variety of issues.
But surely it’s the case that you are struggling to represent people and their worries from a collapsing platform. We are criticising the leadership, yes (and appreciate the opportunity for a good moan), but it’s because your leader and her cohort have poisoned the whole party in people’s eyes that you’ll all be tarred by the same brush in the end.
Please do keep repeating that message, although nothing will change while we have the present cabinet in place….
As we should all know by now, all UK financial decisions are made on the basis of what is best for the EU, and if that means stifling UK growth, then that’s how they play it.
When we finally have a government that works for the UK, then someone just might listen to your sensible words JR
Overall I would be very happy with these proposals, since they give me more of my own money to spend as I wish, and spend the taxes collected better.
I think there are downsides to taxing less on BTL here these people often buy the affordable housing supply leaving too many stuck in rent. Leaving the EU and having an immigration policy that lowers demand on housing would be the solution there.
I fear the car market will suffer anyway over the next couple of years as it is oversupplied, looking around the estate I live on and its clear people have all the cars they need, and the picture is repeated across the country. Here reducing taxes will help, but otherwise leaving the industry to sort itself out.
More money for the NHS would be a popular move, but forcing local GP’s and specialists to be more in charge of how it is spent. If a local private hospital offers the service cheaper then use it – as happens in a small scale today with procedures such as MRI’s. Politicians should be open in proclaiming they want the best medical service at the lowest price and leave the administration heavy support to labour.
I would also be overjoyed to hear a conservative minister explain to the people that no money spent by government is ever charity since it is taken with the backing of the full force of the state. Followed by reducing that taxation with the end of overseas aid to allow people to spend their own money – people in the UK are exceptionally generous and will support work they believe is good.
Agree with most of what you suggest, however:
“I would also use Overseas Aid money for the housing budget to provide the homes new refugees and economic migrants need.”
Who will build these extra homes we need? Have we enough brickies, chippies, plumbers and electricians? If so, what are they currently doing?
Surely it’s time we trained up more of the above, (along with Nurses, Doctors – and perhaps expected all qualifying professionals to work a stated number of years before emigrating to Australia/ America for greater reward, unless they repay their educational costs before leaving….)
Much to agree there Sir John although with government spending already in deficit a 5% income tax reduction might be a stretch. The CGT on homes reduction you call for would be better served by the taper being reintroduced.
The WA
They should follow trump on China.
That would make a Hugh difference.
And also start being a lot more hard nosed with India.
A lot of people now have a car on a full servicing leasing contract instead of owning it outright on a car loan. This has got to be worrying as the charges are higher than a bank loan would have been.