Questions for the government

The government has failed to negotiate an exit that people want, uniting Remain and Leave voters against their so called Withdrawal Agreement. There were many opportunities along the way to negotiate something better which they failed to take.
1 Why did the government surrender early on over the issue of negotiating the Withdrawal and the future partnership questions together? That was the clear promise in the Conservative Manifesto which the PM ditched for no good reason.
2. When the issue of money was first raised the UK had a good counter that it did not owe them most of what they demanded. Why did the UK surrender on the money when there is no Treaty base requiring them to do so? Why didn’t they follow the logic of their own mantra, “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”, and demand things in return for offering any ex gratia payments?
3. Why when the issue of the Northern Irish border was first raised, didn’t the government explain how this VAT/Excise/currency/anti terrorism border works today, and explain there was no need to impose new barriers at the border to slow down trade in future? Why didn’t the UK say it would not itself be imposing new barriers at the border, and advised the EU to make a similar declaration?
4. Why didn’t the government ever get round to tabling a comprehensive free trade deal? We know from official EU statements they were receptive to that, but could not negotiate one if the UK refused to table one.
5. When Parliament voted for the Brady compromise, a substantial concession by the Eurosceptics who voted for it, did the government fail to table any of those proposals for dealing with border issue in its talks with the EU?
6. Why now the EU Trade Commissioner has repeated the EU’s willingness to have a comprehensive free trade agreement if we just leave will the government still not get on and table one and leave as originally promised? This after all was the MALTHOUSE 2 proposal under the Brady compromise, with considerable support across Conservative MPs.
7. Why did the government abandon the pledge that No deal is better than a bad deal?
8. Why did the government tear up its promise that we would leave on 29 March 2019?
I – and others – offered good advice throughout these negotiations urging the government to be much firmer, to hold to its positions that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed and no deal is better than a bad deal to maximise the UK’s negotiating leverage. Instead the government at every turn ignored this good advice and sought to weaken or undermine the UK position by making needless concessions too early. The EU soon realised that as long as they refused to budge the UK would surrender on all the things the EU wanted to insist on.
It is because the negotiations have been so poor from the UK side that we now must just leave without signing the Withdrawal Treaty. The public understood only too clearly how the UK had to argue its corner and dig in over what we thought was fair. Only the government seemed unable to grasp the basics of how to negotiate.
May was planted by the deep state as a Remainer to thwart the wishes of the electorate.
She still thinks that she is doimg a good job.
So the latest wheeze to destroy Britain is to incorporate a 30 year lock in the WA so no future government can unwind it.
Desperate measures for a defunct PM
Put the beast out of its misery please.
“Lock” is a Cameronism. Under our constitution, there is no such thing. Parliament may not bind future Parliaments.
If May enacts something claiming to do this, the next general election will be a race between the remain parties (including Tories and Labour) and the Brexit Party, which will promise to retract the remainers’ surrender. I wouldn’t expect to see the Tories do well in that circumstance.
Lancaster speech was clear about leave. No need for two more speeches to dilute the first.
Davis was negotiating Traitor May acted behind his back with another plan. The EU must have thought Christmas arrived. They must have been in on the deceit. No negotiation collusion and treason. A full inquiry required for those involved. Why would Davis be involved in dishonest KitKat policy? Who were these civil servants working for and what plan were they working towards? She was dishonest and underhand. Johnson claimed he was willfully misled by Irish backstop proposal. A deliberate lie to trick him I suggest.
May is the problem. She is the front to Hammond Clarke etc. they never intended to leave. Ken Clarke would not vote for servitude plan if it was truly leaving. A bit of a clue.
Brady claimed he abstained last week to oust her. The 1334 councillors have him and those who want her to remain to blame. Volunteers who are also supporters, association members and activists deliberately lost to save Traitor May. The loss was catastrophic.
Labour was no near as bad and recoverable. Supporters clear Cooper and co do not understand democracy if it scratched their eyes! What does that say about Ken Clarke and Letwin who went across the house to get their support! May let this happen without any action as she did with Rudd, Gauke and Greg Clarke.
The EU Tory fanatics think more if the EU than your party or our country.
To fiddle around with the words of Karl Marx, there is a spectre hanging over the Conservative party. The Conservative party, the oldest political party in the UK, says it has 124,000 members. The Brexit party, which is not even a year old, says it has 85,000 subscribing supporters. If the Tories want to go the same way as Lloyd-George’s Liberals, they really need to cling onto to the inept leadership and a legislative programme that only appeals to tiny minorities.
Your answer shows everything that has gone wrong with Brexit. In early 2016, for you, the EU was the baddie – the source of all of your problems. This was never true, of course, you had fallen for 30 years of deception. But we all understand why you believed it.
But still believing in Brexit in 2019 requires you to identify many more baddies. Brexit now only makes sense if everyone else is immoral. Look at all the ‘traitors’ and ‘collaborators’ that you now have to identify for your Brexit to still be considered a good idea.
These baddies include experts, high court judges, civil servants, the BBC, the Bank of England – particularly its governor, the CBI, Airbus, car manufacturers, the TUC, Tony Blair, Sir John Major, Gina Miller, very many long standing loyal Conservatives like Ken Clarke, Michael Heseltine, Dominic Grieve, universities, 16 million remain voters, MPs, the media, trade experts, Ireland’s prime minister – the list goes on and on.
Now you go further and blame ‘the deep state’ for your Brexit woes. Rather than this being a mass conspiracy, perhaps the problem is you?
The UK has never been in a position to demand anything from the EU, this has never been a negotiation between equals. The UK is voluntarily leaving the EU, it is not being thrown out or made redundant; there is no golden parachute available for leavers.
All outstanding accounts must be settled to confirm closure on the EU side of the Article 50 process; and, before any further economic/trade agreement(s) can be contemplated.
Likely mostly all dependent on UK state taxes, or EU funds or UK/EU preferments and the status quo.
Andy
Oh my word you are so dim. There is only ONE problem, that problem is that parliament is run by a majority of remainers and they all keep coming up with fictitious reasons why we can’t leave and trade on WTO terms. Meanwhile a majority and growing of the electorate want exactly that , leave and trade on WTO terms.
No Andy , the problem is definitely you and people like you who refuse to accept a democratic vote
The problem, Andy, is a eurofederast elite which will come up with any sort of high-minded cant and low machination to thwart the democratically-declared will of the majority who wish to regain the right to self-determination and full sovereignty wielded through an accountable parliament, not excepting the useful idiots who inexpertly troll pro-Leave blogs.
6 is untrue, but the answer to all your other questions is “because the UK is much much weaker than the the EU”. Brexit is being exposed as a fool’s errand. Scrap it now
Dear Corry–Absolute twaddle–We had a winning hand throughout, indeed still have, but threw it away.
That’s precisely what they want you to think.
Think David and Goliath instead.
Might isn’t always right.
Please explain how is 6 untrue?
JR’s article on 2nd May quotes the EU Trade Commissioner – ““If the UK leaves fully the EU and becomes a third country, it will still be a European country, it will still be our friend, it will still be an ally and a very important trading partner, so obviously we will have to try to find as comprehensive a trade agreement as possible with that country. But obviously it will not be 100% seamless because they are leaving the common market. Obviously it is in our interest as well as the UK’s to have a trade agreement ”
The UK is not much weaker but the majority of politicians and civil servants are clearly not up to the challenge.
“because the UK is much much weaker than the the EU”
Right now, that is definitely open to debate. The EU is a diseased zombie, stumbling on mindlessly because it doesn’t know what else to do, while chunks of it rot from the inside out and are a constant drain on the healthier parts, until the whole will inevitably collapse. All the while, the maggots in Brussels are feasting.
(Apologies if that description puts anyone off their Bank Holiday Brunch, but I do feel it’s rather apt.)
Britain, conversely, is the fifth largest economy in the world, the second largest contributor to the “EU Experiment”, and by far the healthiest part overall in terms of economy, employment, wage growth and international investment. Indeed, the UK leaving the EU would have the equivalent effect of the nineteen smallest member states all leaving at exactly the same time. That’s how big an impact Brexit will have on the EU.
Sorry, but all this talk about us being a virtual nonentity just gets my goat. It’s utter codswallop, and we’ll do just fine without the EU shackles throttling us, thank you very much.
Corry
Another remainer without a clue about international trade.
The single answer to all 8 questions is well-known: Because the Govt is discredited being led by the irrational ineptitude of Theresa May. Remove her or stay as you are.
May never wanted a genuine Brexit. So a sham agreement was drawn up in secret and May attempted to push it through with threats and bluster.
Even when this became obvious the Conservative party allowed her to continue in office.
Indeed. The answer to all is May and her collusion to keep us in. There never was any negotiation just pretence and we all know it which is why she has killed off your Party forever.
Never a truer word spoken John. It had been decided even before the vote that we would never leave. Parliament and Mrs May in particular have been underhanded and pro EU from the start. This farce has gone on long enough and we must leave now.
True, but they are sticking to Tory policy since the 1960’s. They took us in on a lie, invented the Single Market, steamrollered Maastricht through Parliament without troubling the people on a major change in Treaty and have been subservient to every whim of the EU ever since. Had it not been for Gordon Brown, our currency would now be the Euro. The Tories simply are the party of the EU (driven by big business) and won’t allow a clean break. At best there is a giant fudge coming to keep us tied in. We can only hope now that Farage will make it public that he is in for changing the face of Parliament and warn the EU that whatever they try to enforce on us against our interests in the future, he will if he wins a General Election, rescind and that May’s word is just as worthless to them as it is to us.
What actually kept us out of the EURO was the (predictable) failure of the ERM that John Major took us into as chancellor (and the failure of Thatcher to stop him). I suppose we should be (indirectly) grateful for Major’s gross incompetence. May is going to bury the party for good this time, unless she is culled now.
ir John,
When you have a duffer in charge, who ‘knows’ she is right and surrounds herself only with those who are prepared to confirm her misbeliefs, and really wants to remain in the EU, the answers to all your points are quite obvious.
The reason is clear. It is and always has been the intent of May and those advisors closest to her to frustrate Brexit. It became obvious at the notorious Chequers meeting. It continues with her article in the Mail on Sunday and the Stewart interview by Sophie Ridge yesterday. May has done untold damage to the British national interest. In this she has been aided and abetted by the majority of Conservative MPs who refused to sack her when they had the opportunity last December. This will be remembered for a long time.
Exactly. It is very clear that we must now just leave and negotiate after leaving. Signing the £39 billion straight jacket WA is not leaving in any sense. Indeed it even worse than remain. It would almost certainly destroy the Conservative party in the process too.
It is however encouraging how badly Labour performed. Surely the voters are not daft enough to want a Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP trip to Venezuela are they.
The destruction of the Conservatives will surely be far worse in the EU elections. After all Conservative councillors were, in the main, the best on offer to the electorate. Local government will be far worse still for the loss of 1300+ of them. Well done May, please go.
Lifelogic
Surely the voters are not daft enough to want a Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP trip to Venezuela are they.
Please don’t hold your breath. The electorate are very angry and that induces instability and lack of reasonable thinking. Any thing could happen the start of politics in this country at the moment.
You cannot make it up
Should read state apologies
And why are they so determined to destroy the Conservative Party?
Why could they not see the damage they are doing when too so many others it was clear?
Now they are wondering WHY they done so badly in the local elections!
No Gary, May knows why they did so badly – it’s because Parliament didn’t pass her WA.
The woman is either utterly deluded or living in a parallel universe where Juncker, Verhofstat and Merkel are the new gods.
No. May and Ollie think we’re all stupid. Don’t you remember how clever the Civil Serpents thought “Ollie” was running rings around Mr Davis when she was writing the second white paper behind his back ?
Nothing to add to your post today other than:
The person in charge was absolutely clearly clueless about any sort of UK negotiation strategy, engaged others who were also clueless, and undermined and ignored any of those who had some experience to bring to the table.
In short Our Prime minister was unfit for the task in question, whilst a number of Remain Mp’s from all Parties also visited the EU, to offer advice to the other side on the best way to deliberately frustrate the UK and its Referendum result.
All you say is true, and yet even knowing this, the Parliamentary Conservative Party voted for her to stay! So it’s not just Mrs. May, it’s the larger part of the PCP that needs to be removed.
………..and Labour MPs who colluded with the EU. Cooper etc need to be reminded at the next election what betrayal means. I will personally go there and campaign for the Brexit Party.
The answer to all 8 questions is surely because the government does not want to leave the EU and is coming up with a pseudo-Brexit to keep the UK subservient to Brussels while paying for the privilege.
I have to agree. I said at the beginning of this farce there is a lack of political will for us to leave, I don’t know whether May et al thought they could pull the wool over our eyes with her Brino or what, but it isn’t working. The only thing that comes to mind is treason, for that is what it is and not just by this government but those past too as they are wedded to a political ideal. If the EU is so great and good for us why are they not shouting the benefits from the roof tops.
I agree.
Me too
Good morning.
The answer to all those questions is simple. They never intended to LEAVE, so why bother.
Your leader put the Civil Service in charge and ran a separate negotiating team from Number 10. David Davis MP wasted his and everybody elses time with negotiations that the PM and the EU knew would amount to nothing. ie She deliberately undermined one of her own colleagues, his department and the nation. For that and that alone she should have been booted out.
One could go on but I am sure others here will pick most of it up.
—
I WANT A PEOPLES GENERAL ELECTION SO THAT I CAN REGISTER MY DISGUST !
Mark B
You can register your disgust by voting for the BREXIT PARTY on May 23rd.
A vote for any other party will be a futile gesture.
Let’s hope we get that vote, but even that is not yet certain with this devious PM.
Philip Hammond plans the world’s highest minimum wage I read.
A law banning people whose work is worth less than this figure from working or even learning to work. Another great idea from the highest taxes for 70 years (and dire public services too) Philip Hammond. It should do wonders to damage the economy, export jobs, damage our ability to compete and increase UK unemployment rates wonderfully.
What a great way to hurt low skilled workers and prevent them for working or even leaning to work by law.
As Milton Friedman puts it:-
A rise in the legal minimum-wage rate is a monument to the power of superficial thinking.
Many well-meaning people favor legal minimum-wage rates in the mistaken belief that they help the poor. These people confuse wage rates with wage income.
When will finally be be rid of the appalling misguided dopes Hammond and May?
Lifelogic,
It does sound like another attempted bribe from Hammond.I appreciate you won’t agree with this, but the efficient and effective way to act on income is via UBI. Such a policy is more easily managed with immigration control, in the same way that progressive trade policy is more viable outside a CU.
A universal basic income could work if well structured but it is not without some problems. We certainly do not want to ban people or deter people from working or even learning to work with a minimum wage and certainly not a high one. It would be insane. But then we suffer under the economic illiterate, tax to death Hammond.
Gives a lie to Remainers like Hammond and Greg Clarke saying their main aim is to give business certainty when they arbitrarily increase the biggest fixed cost to a business, people.
Keenly priced long term contracts, especially in outsourcing, supply chains potentially go into loss etc all need to be renegotiated, inventories repriced or costs absorbed etc
Another nail in the high street coffin where I guess shop workers are on a minimum, the NHS already struggling at current cost/income levels etc and manufacturing/call centres where more work will be sent abroad.
So who pays, we do in increased prices and people made redundant. Just shows that for all their rubbish about being pro business in the leave negotiations, they are in reality, anti business.
The NHS is a poor example. They are suffering from poor recruitment and retention. A Junior Doctor or a Nurse can earn less than a Parking Warden.
World’s highest minimum wage should be particularly attractive to low-skill EU migrants taking advantage of freedom of movement.
Can Milton Friedman explain just what is the benefit of having a job that does not pay enough to cover living expenses, let alone a few treats? Henry Ford realised early on that if he paid his workers enough, he would have a ready stream of customers for his products. Was Ford a failure? A low wage economy remains a low economy. Even China is now coming round to that and has a growing middle class (they are now among our best visitors).
Incompetence evident from day 1.
Remember the security sharing issue which when the horrified EU objected the UK rapidly withdrew. And that was just the start.
Perhaps the problem is the Conservative party constitution which has given TM a free role to decide what she wants without recourse to anybody else.
All pretty disgusting really.
My conclusion is that May and her civil service team did not wish to Leave the EU. The so called negotiation was a smoke screen to remain. I cannot envisage any other intention when the end result was the totally unacceptable WA that resulted.
Having said that there can only be one conclusion. May and her Machiavellian scheming must be removed this week. Moves to consort with a Marxist labour party to push the WA through Parliament will have a catastrophic effect on the conservative party electorially. May, having slagged off the current labour party at every opportunity in Parliament as being unfit to govern is now wooing them just to thwart the democratic decision of the UK electorate. A despicable course of action that renders her unfit for office. My instruction to the 1922 committee is effect her removal by any means available and do it quickly. Replace her with a politician acceptable to the Conservative party at large in the country. The opinions of of the party in the HoC have long rendered themselves unfit to make such a decision. Many have become complicit in May’s dishonesty.
Although I think Bernard Jenkin is a member, presumably the majority on the 1922 Committee are Remainers – hence Mrs May’s lack of concern.
Although I think Bernard Jenkin is a member, presumably the majority on the 1922 Committee are Remainers – hence Mrs May’s lack of concern
agricola
Replace her with a politician acceptable to the Conservative party at large in the country.
Also all the other floating voters.
Will Sir John Redwood please step forward. I thank you
The answer to all of your questions is ….. Mrs May.
Those seeking an explanation for her decision to go with Huawei need to look at the board of Huawei UK and their CVs
Indeed. All former Tory’s and advisers.
We needs judicial review into May. Government needs to change to protect Democracy.
We need a judicial review into Brexit. Who led the campaign, who funded it, who made the promised and told the lies. You will not like the findings. No doubt the judges will be considered traitors too.
There were indeed many lies told before and after the referendum, here’s a few examples:
1. If the UK voted to leave, there will have to be an emergency budget
2. There are no plans for an EU Army
3. Voting leave (not actually leaving) will result in a large increase in unemployment
4. The UK will leave the EU on March 29
5. No deal is better than a bad deal (May’s WA with its repeated rejections by parliament is a bad deal).
Fine, let there be a forensic examination of the remain side. A bit of sunlight under that particular stone will be very educational for the general public. Globalists laid bare for all to see.
Andy
Ha ha ha , wanna buy a new tin foil hat ? Dont forget to include chemtrails and space alien invasion as part of the revue
Mrs May is not stupid. She knows the whole country hates her deal, she knows there are more simple solutions to the so-called problems out there. The answer, it seems to me, is simple. Mrs May was put in place for one job, and one job only: to stop Brexit, whilst pretending to deliver.
Something for which she, and her husband, will no doubt be very well rewarded, by the globalista.
Sometimes,when a question seems to have a range of possible and complicated answers, it’s the simplest one which is correct.
James Morrison
Mrs May was put in place for one job, and one job only: to stop Brexit, whilst pretending to deliver.
Totally correct
Well said JM. I am amazed still to see lots of posts here foisting terms such as ‘clueless’ and ‘deluded’ on to our PM. She is nothing of the sort. For anyone who has followed the machinations of the last several years it should be clear that she is part of a carefully orchestrated campaign to reverse the 2016 result. The utter refusal of our PM to stand down and her consorting with the Labour party to force through the WA, no matter what the damage to her own party, says a great deal about the lengths Remain will go keep us in the EU.
Well she is clueless, deluded or a blatant traitor to the UK. Clearly she must be stopped.
Agreed.
James Morrison, you are absolutely right. Occam’s Razor re your last sentence?!
The problem is that Sedwell and Robbins do not want us to leave, and are determined to ensure that, if we do, there is no ‘Brexit success’. So they want an agreement that denies us the benefits of leaving, and turns ‘brexit’ into non voting membership. This lets them say thy they were right all along to oppose leaving.
Davis, Baker, and Raab were all in danger of doing a competent job, so the process was taken from them and put in the hands of unaccountable but highly partisan civil servants who seem to dislike democracy.
A free trade agreement is where we need to end up, but we can only save Brexit if the WA us abandoned. The problem with the WA, aside from billions we do t owe (article 50 makes it clear that there are no financial obligations after the 2 year leaving process) is that it is an enforceable treaty under international law, and imposes obligations and restrictions on the UK that would bind future parliaments. Almost anything is better. Delay. Remain (for now), EEA
If it gets through rest assured most people out here will vote for the Party that promises to rescind this unlawful WA. The people have already instructed Parliament to leave the EU, the Customs union, the single market, no ECJ jurisdiction, no military project etc. It does not have any mandate and therefore Brexit Party will be elected.
If only some remainers understood that. Maybe they don’t really want to understand it.
I should make clear though, that my own position is out on WTO terms and to hell with the others.
What did you expect when Calamity May and Oily Robbins a confirmed Eurofederalist we’re doing the so called negotiations. The result was never going to be any different.
The answer to all your above points is get rid of May, she is and has always been the problem.
Good questions, Sir John!
Here is the clincher:
Better economists than me are predicting dire consequences if we leave without some form of relationship with the EEA.
Just assuming that it will be OK – as Nigel Farage does among others – is one point of view. But there are others – I understand within parliament as well – who are really scared of it.
Nobody seems to be discussing it properly though – just trotting out mantras.
Personally I have not idea where I stand because it is way over my head. Can you help?
Reply They are wrong to predict big problems. They were also wrong about the ERM, the Euro and the banking crisis, which I got right.
Surely, the point is that nothing is risk-free. The role of government, or any executive, is to decide the objectives (in this case, decided by the people) and seek ways to mitigate its risks, whilst still delivering the results.
It’s quite extraordinary that we have an entire Parliament set in EU aspic by Analysis Paralysis, unable to see that with the return of sovereignty they will have the powers they need to mitigate the worst of their fears. In the unlikely event more powers are needed, they will have the ability to annoint themselves.
I guarantee, however, that most of their “predictions” will prove to be solely in their collective minds.
Mike Stallard,
The people voted to leave. If these respected economists had any integrity they would research and advise on (1) how to mitigate the transition and (2) how to take the best opportunities available from sovereignty (though best will be normative).
May, Hammond, their institutional masters, the beneficiaries of the status quo, have all concentrated on stopping the people’s will, not enabling the future for them. The behaviour is simply disgusting.
In future years case studies will be written of this negotiation, which will highlight how the UK govt fell into all the fundamental traps and so got a terrible deal. It demonstrates how bending over backwards to accommodate the party across the table doesn’t make a deal more likely it makes it less likely. the EU, sensing the UK’s weakness, has gone on pushing until the deal is so bad The UK parliament will just have to say no.
Richard, the study that would be most significant would be how easy it is for a heavily financed malign force to move into a country and take it over gradually and “covertly” (the step by step process so favoured by the EU), getting control over the levers of power and control over freedom of speech until the point of no return is reached.
Or . . . with all these red lines and the advice of virtually the whole outside world (which unlike the UK hadn’t substituted expert advice by just politicians’ advice), the UK government realised it had overreached and wasn’t in such a strong negotiation position as it had been told by brexiteers.
Illogical actions usually mean that there is a covert agenda.
Clearly the EU is cared more about than the Conservative Party.
( Didn’t a political party fall on its sword similarly in Ireland over Lisbon Treaty? That was very much like all this …surprising Brexit ministers were not more wary.with such history??)
Anyway..obviously NO intention ever of leaving…lies, lies and more lies. Treason Treaty that will enmesh us even more tightly.
Has everyone taken leave of their senses?? We are now taking part in the EU elections!!!
Leave? Not a snowball’s….!!
The reason why is an easy one. The Remainer PM wanted Brexit to fail and keep us closely aligned to the EU so we could quickly and easily rejoin.
Yes indeed. Ollie said as much in his journey talk overheard in the cafe and the “kitcat Civil Serpents” caught but never disciplined on their hiding our contributions! Our tax payer money. Wonder why?
May signing us up to EU military behind the scenes but never brought to account!
She has to go this week or there will be trouble.
Here’s another question.
Why are you a member of this appalling government?
Reply I am not a member of the government! I have consistently voted against its Brexit negotiations policy
Sir John,
But you are and have the whip, unless you resign it and declare Conservative Independent!
Very reasonable questions which have at their core one answer. Mrs May and the senior Civil Service advisers always wanted to remain very close to the EU and have done everything in their power to scupper the UK having a meaningful Brexit.
A permanent customs union arrangement coupled with following EU single market regulations would be considered a win for Mrs May and her advisers.
The guilty should dread what in due course the UnBrexit Activities Committee is going to make of ” Instead the government at every turn ignored this good advice and sought to weaken or undermine the UK position by making needless concessions too early” .
The principal answer to all your questions is “incompetence”; the “negotiating team” as fronted by Mrs may was was simply unfit for purpose.
However, watching the events pan out – from Lancaster House thru’ the initial announcements then Chequers, the WA Surrender Doc, cancelling of “no deal”, aborting Mar 29, extensions to 31.10, bringing in Labour & CU, discussion of 2nd Ref, it’s obvious that this all ran to a plan which ends inevitably in cancellation of Art 50.
Mrs May is a traitor, conspiring with our enemies to thwart the will of the people. She should be impeached, tried and given Life – in the Tower.
We all know why. The Conservative Government has a useless leader they cannot get rid of, running an equally useless wimpish Cabinet.
Oh, how she changes her tune and twists her words to match, its like listening to Jerry Adams.
“I stand by the references I have made in the past that no deal is better than a bad deal, but I actually happen to think that we have a good deal. (You and your lap dogs are on your own there Dearie) When I first made that reference, I was talking in the abstract — it was at Lancaster House. We now are no longer talking in the abstract; we are talking against the background of a negotiated deal, hard fought, that I believe is a good deal for the United Kingdom.( SO why did Parliament defeat it three times – no answer) That is why I say — and it remains the Government’s position — that we will continue to work to leave with a deal.”( the WA is not a deal as anyone who has read it or a synopsis will know, its a large payment to enter into a limbo state that may or maybe not result in a future relationship with the EU sometime in the future).
No the signal from election results did not mean get on with your Withdrawal Agreement Mrs May.
You continue to misread everything. It means a good 70% of the Conservative electorate want to see the back of you and a WTO Brexit.
Do you think the BBC is biased? Watch
+ 1. Now 82%, a record breaker!
There are too many ‘why’s’ and ‘when’s’, and it’s all a bit late now, the clock is ticking.
To leave without the WA is an option- yes, but what then? WTO rules? even Pascal Lamy ex head of the WTO said recently that this would be ruinous for Britain, certainly in the short to medium term, and I don’t see Liam Fox coming up with any reasonable proposals for new trade deals yet that would in any way compensate for a break with the EU. And, in any case the EU is not going to enter new FTA talks with us until the terms of the WA already agreed are settled- so time to get real- ratify the WA and then let’s get started with fresh talks about the future arrangements.
Review of this weeks social media comments show a large number of people have started to say that it’s not just May but the cabinet who are traitors. It appears the arguments for the demise of the Conservative Party are laying down roots.
There are also quite a lot of comments pointing at The 1922 as evidence that the “Governance of Party is irredeemable” and sending the Party “into the backwoods”.
It appears opinion is now *justifying* the end of the Conservative Party and not just Mrs May instead of just saying they won’t vote for the Conservatives.
If you are correct, and I think it is a natural and predictable change, then there really is no way back.
Once people get use to voting for another party after voting for just one for so long, the change over is usually permanent.
Both Mrs Mays and her latest lapdog, Rory Stewart’s comments that the votes against her were as a result of the public’s frustrations with the failure to achieve Brexit (sub text because of ‘rogue’ elements in her own party) is the usual self serving blame someone else rubbish showing them to continue to be in complete denial.
We have the same view as you, it is the not the failure to get it through Parliament that is the problem, it is ‘bending the knee’ to the EU from day one and totally crumbling to its demands, not representing us robustly and asking us to accept an agreement that is ‘withdrawal’ in name only.
As an aside Rory Stewart, from failure as a prisons minister to a top job, is showing himself up as a lightweight uninformed berk.
Rory Stewart is a globalist stooge.
The answer is the same for all those questions. From the very start May and most of government and parliament intended to sabotage Brexit against the will of the British people. Anybody that continues to support them in their blatantly obvious intent is guilty too. No sort of convoluted argument or evasion changes that.
I suspect that in your list of those determined to defy Brexit, you might have to add Philip May, who by all accounts is closely involved.
JR
NoS 1 -8 ; because Theresa May is dishonest sneaky euro-liar, and an arrogant despot refusing to resign before she’s managed to leave something nasty behind.
Should have got rid when we said, eh.
And for T May: why are you still Prime Minister? Have you no shame?
The PM and those negotiators working on the Withdrawal Agreement were not useless , bad negotiators or clueless in any way. We had/ have a remainer PM, a majority remainer cabinet, majority remainer Parliament, avidly remainer civil service, fanatical remainer EU, and a dark “under the radar” establishment all conspiring to overturn democracy. It just doesn’t suit their agenda, and it’s democracy which has been systematically strangled by these appalling people.
These are the same people who will criticise other countries for being run by Military Dictators, despots, police states, one part states etc whilst brushing over their own gross hypocrisy.
Sir John
The answer to your eight questions:-
COMPLETE AND UTTER INCOMPETENCE AND AN ARROGANCE THAT “THEY” KNOW BEST.
She is not incompetent but has willingly taken part in, and ruthlessly effected, a meticulously planned operation to sabotage Brexit, which has been based on deception, dishonesty, duplicity and, in my view, completely amoral behaviour.
I have followed your diary for years. I have always been impressed by your common sense and the questions you pose. But nobody amongst May and her acolytes ever responds to your reasonable questions. You are dealing with a brick wall.
No doubt today we will see pictures of Mrs May coming out of church and we will be given the impression that such a person must have principles and be basically honest. I have come to a different conclusion.
We think that things cannot get worse, that no more concessions can be made, no more ‘red lines’ can be crossed. But May seems impervious to criticism that her WA is totally flawed – a sell out to the EU.
She and her tunnel vision is leading us to disaster and I fear that there is little you can do. Would that it were not so.
Because the national spirit that built and maintained the British Empire has been destroyed by more than 40 years of increasing control by the unelected EU Commission. The leaders are often derided as ‘unelected bureaucrats’ but it is worse than that. The Junckers and Tusks are failed politicians in their own countries, given huge power and prestige in the EU without the tiresome necessity to be elected by anybody.
Our civil service is nothing more than a branch of the EU Commission. Our largely Remain politicians love hobnobbing with 27 others on the European stage and are scared to death of having to focus their limited talents on making their own country more successful.
Choosing a weak Remain PM like May was a guaranteed disaster from day one. She appears to have no imagination whatsoever and therefore no ability to see what an independent UK could achieve after a true Brexit.
My long running solution is a second referendum:
WTO Leave
Remain.
Alternatively it is well past the time for some Leave MPs to quit the CP, resign their seats and stand in the by-elections on Brexit. You cannot go on forever thinking this woman knows what she is doing and it will work out, she is politically bonkers.
Why a second referendum with same options as first? The choice has been clearly expressed.
Mr Redwood,
You know the answers to all of these questions. As to point 6, Ms Malmstroem spoke under the usual condition of staying within the EU consensus and what she meant was that an FTA is available if/when the UK’s depareture is of the “negotiated” type, not the “no deal”. Of course an FTA would be available if the UK and Ireland can agree to scrap the GFA, or create exceptions that would facilitate an EU compliant border.
Reply NO she did not say we have to sign the WA first
Reply to Reply
She spoke as a Commissioner and as such she does not have to state that existing EU requirements must be met first. That is self-evident.
Its like Game of Thrones this story .It started out a fantasy vaguely based on an alternative reality. By the end we have magic money trees, magic negotiations, magic borders and we are all supposed to forget what the characters said a year or two ago.
” Easiest negotiation ever”.. for example
“There’s no cure for being a **** !” Bronn (Jerome Flynn)
The facts enumerated in this post put the lie to the notion that the UK has been
outwitted by the EU in these negotiations. I would also ask the Government why it has
made a no-deal exit harder by shelving the necessary preparations. I am, of course,
minded to regard all of these questions as rhetorical. What does one do if all they
yield is rhetorical answers?
The answer is simple. The Govt (and the main parties in Parliament) do not want to leave. From the start it has been treated as a problem that needs to be ‘managed away’ & swept under the carpet. May has maintained a 73-75% remainer Cabinet to do so.
Amongst the questions for the Govt is why the Irish & British HMRC’s were ‘suddenly’ prevented from talking to one another? They both say that there is no issue.
Why did your leader allow negotiations to be openly undermined by MPs, including those her own party, without censure?
There are also questions for Parliament & your party.
Why has the Govt’s contempt of Parliament not yet been satisfied?
Where are the challenges to the first SI ‘extension’ & the obvious financial implications without a finance Bill & the other unconstitutional & unlawful activities ‘? Sir Bill Cash who mentioned it, & your letters, are being completely ignored.
Why has the Party allowed it to get this far? 3 years!
It’s time to accept the reality that the Party is, like the EU, not what you ‘think’ it is, or would like it to be, & seems to have passed the point of ‘reform from within’ working. Like a failing business, it’s time for harsh decisions.
Annette
Excellent and entirely correct
It is vanishingly simple, the government , the Conservative parliamentary party and the civil service do not want to leave, so they aren’t going to.
It has exposed for good the sham of our so called “democracy” .
I have written many times before that Mrs May’s mission is to keep the UK in the EU one way or another. What keeps her going and refusing to quit, in the face of what most people would regard as chaos, adversity and humiliation, is the knowledge that she has not yet completed her mission but is on track to do so. Losses in local elections and the destruction of the Conservative party is just acceptable collateral damage on the road to satisfying her masters in Brussels and Berlin.
The very fact that the government won’t answer these or other questions shows their lack of accountability to their back benchers. Yet somehow you failed to get rid.
Could not agree more. Why note cut and paste this blog as an open letter to the Times/DT
Some answers.
1. Ask Brexiteer David Davis. He turned up on day 1 of talks unprepared and made this concession.
2. See above.
3. Because they are not the same. VAT / currency etc can be dealt with at the point of sale. The whole point of your Brexit – apparently – is to slash regulation which will make many UK products substandard and illegal in the EU.
4. We are part of the most substantial and advanced free trade arrangement in the world with the EU. Margaret Thatcher’s single market and the customs union. Apparently you voted to leave these.
5. The Brady compromise – alternative arrangements – is not a real thing. It is like voting for a unicorn. You also actually have to come up with plans for what those alternative arrangement are, they have to be realistic and the EU has to agree. You have not done this.
6. You can have free trade agreement with the EU. But free trade is not frictionless trade. You only get the frictionless bit with the customs union and single market. All Brexiteers have to do is decide where to place their border. On the island of Ireland or down the Irish Sea – then you can your free trade agreement.
7. It was not a pledge it was a lie. And Mrs May might be a liar but she is not stupid.
8. It didn’t. The government tried to leave on March 29 but Parliament stopped it. And it was the Brexiteers in Parliament who were to blame. They refused to back Brexit.
Glad to help.
Paragraph 1 – nonetheless the ConLab coalition will force this through unless there is a referendum with Remain and ‘no deal’ options to stop it.
On the other points, the opposition and media have not held the Government to account. both have favoured the status quo and the destruction of democracy.
Mrs. May and her EU-supporters in the Conservative Party have put EU membership above absolutely everything else.
Mrs. May’s surrender WA treaty with no lawful exit and her collusion with the Chinese over 5G, HS2 and Hinkley C makes me believe that she is as big a threat, if not an even a bigger threat, to the UK’s sovereignty, democracy, security and prosperity than even Mr. Corbyn with all his previous history.
All your questions Sir John can be summed up with one brutal fact. Mrs May, her handlers (whoever they are) and her civil servants never had any intention that we should leave the EU in any meaningful way. Included in the betrayal are the whole of her Cabinet including the so called leavers. They all now ‘own’ the WA and PD.
What is amazing is that back benches and the ERG have not taken drastic action, even to the point of bringing down the Government, the situation is that serious with a PM who is quite obviously prepared to see her Party destroyed rather than recognise democracy.
Why do the ERG and back benches allow themselves and their Party to be led (to paraphrase Dylan Thomas) ‘gently into that good night’?
No point having a GE until the Brexit Party is ready to field candidates. Otherwise there’s no one for leavers to vote for. Both main parties have the candidate selections sewn up and will only put forward Remainers. Wait until after the UE before striking then defect en masse.
Excellent questions, Sir John, though you missed off the footer —
“This has been a Party Political Broadcast on behalf of The Brexit Party”! 😀
All joking aside, this piece covers just about everything Nigel Farage has highlighted and similarly queried on his LBC radio talk show for many, many months now (well, up until having to relinquish that daily spot in order to lead and campaign for The Brexit Party, that is).
All considered, it’s really little surprise that the Brexit Party hit 30% in a recent poll, with Labour on 21% and the Conservatives trailing dismally at 13%.
Interesting times ahead.
The Brexit Party has candidates from the Left too. They can field them in secure Labour constituencies and put Brexit Labour on the posters
Same in secure Conservative areas with MPs who are lying Remainers.
Mrs. May’s/the EU’s proposed WA treaty was designed from the beginning to be an unacceptable leave option in a planned second referendum against remain.
As asked for by Clegg, Major and Heseltine in the German press. As worked on by Blair and Campbell
As provided by the Commission and adopted by May and her chosen EU loyal Robbins, Sedwill and cabinet colleagues. Traitors all. Their passports, computers and phones should be confiscated, during investigations
Theresa May and her chum Ollie negotiated the WA. As is obvious now, they were bullied and completely outmaneuvered by Macron and the Gang of Four. The EU obtained everything they wanted in these negotiations, it appears we got the Irish backstop and little else in return.
We will now have the added humiliation of having to fight the European Elections at the end of the month where the Brext Party will win many seats – the Conservative Party will in all probability not be represented in their new parliament
History will not be kind to Theresa May, she will not go down as one of our great prime ministers. Sir Graham Brady should follow IDS advice, change the rules and sack her.
Questions for the voters in England and Wales in the elections for the European Parliament:
Which is more important, UK’s sovereignty, or the UK’s internal politics?
– if UK’s sovereignty is more important, then do you want to Remain (either by revoking Art 50 or accepting Mays deal) or leave with no deal?
. if Remain, do you want a small state (vote Conservative) or socialism (vote Change UK)
. if Leave, do you want a small state (vote Brexit Party) or socialism (vote Labour)
– if UK’s internal politics is more important, do you want a small state or socialism?
. if small state, do you want to Remain (vote Conservative) or Leave (vote Brexit Party)
. if socialism, do you want to Remain (vote Change UK) or Leave (vote Labour)
There are four options: four parties. Forget about Libdem, Green and UKIP except as negative protest votes
In short, why did you set out to betray the people, and why do you persist with the betrayal?
Has the Surrender Treaty been signed already?
She signed when in Brussels but has to have Partiament approve, apparently. Hence the repeated shenanigans and blackmail.
It really doesn’t help if one of our leading exponents also agrees with the opposition that Leave voters were attracted to anti-*immigrant* *populists* in his latest book.
Remainers justify the subversion of our democratic win entirely on the basis that we are wicked and can be ignored.
There is a vast difference between *anti-immigrant* and *anti-open borders policy*. The first is despicable and illegal, the second perfectly reasonable and sensible. That even you don’t seem to get this is not a small problem.
Remainers are perfectly capable of hatred themselves, if we are going down those lines but you omitted this in that chapter of your book.
English people have bent over backwards over immigration. Where is your praise for this ?
So now we’ve hit the hard reset button. The mainstreams do not understand us because they do not listen to us. They kick us partly because we don’t do violence and smash the place up.
Ginty
“They kick us partly because we don’t do violence…”
We do, and we will when the time comes.
Note they kick us because they can, because they reside in ivory towers, and they have ‘ security ‘. Ultimate unaccountability – but those days are numbered. They’ll stand no chance against an enraged nation.
One of the chief objectives of the Labour Party is to destroy the Conservative Party beyond recognition and they are on course to do just that.
With the FULL support of the Tories themselves.
Aided and abetted by a Conservative Prime Minister!
Theresa May is right to want Brexit settled. I would argue, quite rightly, she is right to ignore party boundaries because Brexit was not voted for along those lines. If 100% of Labour voted for Brexit and 25% of Conservatives voted for Brexit she would be right to push ahead with Brexit against her parties wishes. It would be a difficult take but one that would mark any PM out for greatness. It is only when you think of this scenario do you understand her task.
Where she and the other remain voters are absolutely wrong is to believe that Brexit includes a customs union. David Cameron made it clear the customs union, EU court and Free movement were to be removed.
Her responsibility is to honour the referendum. She cannot fight the weight of democracy. The voters will have their way come the next General Election.
JR – Your questions are pertinent, but do not expect any sensible answers from this government….
The real answers can all be summed up in one statement:
May and her supporters see themselves as EU rather than UK – They will do whatever they can to keep the EU moving in it’s designated path, no matter the cost to the UK
Not sure what the answer is. I tend towards the view that May is an utter incompetent with none of the skills necessary for negotiation or anything else who was so reliant on the civil service she was easily manipulated by the Remain Ultras who run it. Quite why she was prepared to destroy the Conservative party in the process is a puzzle though.
Sir John,
The answer to your question is quite simple. It all comes down to that wicked and evil woman May. She is an unprincipled liar and not fit to hold the office she does, nor to sit in Parliament. And yet there she sits leading the Conservative Party. While that evil woman is leader I will never vote for the party again, and if that means a raving Marxist wins power so be it. Get rid of her now. It is the only hope to try and salvage anything from the mess SHE and her Civil servants have created. I would see her rot in The Tower.
Where Are You Denis ??
Here’s a question for government.
Is it okay for the Police “Service” to ignore the civil rights of people based on their political opinions?
Cheshire Police seem to think so.
If yes, then you can look forward to milkshakes a plenty in and around Westminster.
At a meeting two Saturdays ago I asked Mrs.May’s husband why she had gone back on her word about a No Deal. He replied angrily ” She wants to avoid breaking up the Union”.
Your analysis contrasts clarity with the blurred ‘confusion of face’ of an effete, grossly misguided establishment. Everyone agrees no mortal could ‘make it up’, which tells its own story for those who have eyes to see it. God is speaking to our nation, sadly, now so far from His ways.
This is a level headed, irrefutable and damning analysis. Imagine the verdict of historians once the documentation is released in 30 years time.
We must leave unilaterally and with no deal in place and propose a free trade deal the next day. We will need an individual capable of walking and breathing at the same time, to do this; ie NOT MAY!
The answer is that this government is imcompetent. However every government since Maastricht has displayed similar incompetence when dealing with the EU and Brussels has indeed learnt that they can ask for the moon and get it from the idiot class that inhabits westminster.
These questions have a common answer: the Prime Minister and the Treasury have been determined from the start to keep us tied as closely a possible to the EU for ever.
It has now become obvious why Mrs May was prepared to resort to the gutter to swap Stewart for Williamson: Stewart says that a deal with Labour is worth a split Conservative party. The proper home for both of them is Change UK and they should take Hammond with them.
During her highly secretive negotiations, she should have ‘Trumpated’ Brussels with, “These are our demands; we might compromise around the edges, but if you don’t give us what we want, we’ll break off talks and leave without a deal, and by the by, you won’t see a penny!”
The amazing thing is that they think they can fool everyone all of the time by repeating the lie. The recent election indicated otherwise but May’s continual delusion could be a sign of illness.
Very good questions Sir.
I have to say I am as puzzled as everybody else about how this process is/has been proceeding.
Brexit is no longer about Brexit.
It is about democracy, the repudiation of the social contract, the manipulation of the people by the Establishment, the use of hate to deprive people of a voice, the smearing of a political group as racist in order to deny them both voice and vote.
Brexit is no longer about Brexit.
A question for you Sur John, when are you going to defect to,the Brexit party? I realise how hard it must be for you but no point in going down with the ship, you are way too good for that.
Thank you John for once again putting the case brilliantly .There are indeed questions that must be addressed at some time by the elusive PM and her advisers One thing we do know that she was involved in every decision ,every broken promise ,often without consultation with her Cabinet
The Cabinet must also accept some responsibility for failing to be bold in challenging many of these decisions
The final insult and the clear intention to have business as usual is the championing of Rory
Stewart for leadership candidate, who appears as a ventriloquist dummy spouting PMTMs praise and support for her actions .He is of course a former colleague of Mark Sidwill in Afghanistan !His promotion was clearly an attempt by interested parties to place their candidate in the public eye .
I think most of us know ALL the answers to ALL of the questions without studying party politics, pondering imponderables, etc.
Simply – Mrs May and her cohort wish us to remain in the EU.
That’s it.
