The future of Mrs May

People write in to tell me the Conservatives need to get rid of Mrs May as PM. Others write in to tell me to leave the Conservative party altogether because of the way she has handled Brexit.
I intend to remain a Conservative MP. I was elected as one, and wish to influence the future course of the present government as I was elected to do. I am trying to get the government to stick to the sensible approach to Brexit we jointly set out in the Manifesto in 2017. Any Conservative MP who resigns the party whip loses a vote over Mrs May’s future and loses a vote to choose the next Prime Minister. The fact that the Brexit party has been formed to agree with the line I have been pursuing throughout, seeking an exit without signing the Treaty, does not mean I have to join them. My vote is secure in the Commons for the outcome I have always saud may be our best option and they now want anyway.
I voted No confidence in Mrs May when the issue was tested late last year. I had argued against holding such an early Confidence vote as I thought it difficult to win it, but other colleagues wanted to go ahead and did so.
Today there are two movements underway to get the PM to go. The voluntary party has expressed its displeasure and has demanded a special meeting on the subject of her leadership, which is likely to take place soon after the Euro election. An unknown number of MPs have written to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee making clear their lack of confidence in the PM and urging him to tell her to go. If and when he gets to more than half the Parliamentary party it is difficult to see why the PM would continue to hold out against naming the departure day. He is likely to get there quite soon if Mrs May persists with her wish to do a deal with Mr Corbyn to force through the Withdrawal Treaty with even worse terms attached for the future negotiation over our possible exit from the EU in due course. The 1922 Committee would doubtless change its rules and turn a majority of MPs into wanting her to leave into a requirement she leaves. The only way I think she could save her Premiership is to get us out of the EU without signing the Treaty.
Iain Duncan Smith has been leading the movement to get her out, asking in public for a date for her to leave in all circumstances. She has hinted she would leave after getting the Withdrawal Treaty through the Commons, without precisely naming a date. I do not believe she would leave as soon as she passed the Treaty, were that to happen with Labour votes.It would be seen by her and the pro May parts of the press as a great triumph to have got it through against all the odds and against the overwhelming opposition of the voters. Why wouldn’t she then say she was needed to handle talks with the EU based on the Treaty?
Thast is why my best option is she takes us out this month, cancelling the European election. If she fails to do so the pressures should become overwhelming for her to go.
115 Comments
If she names a date she will leave, for goodness sake get it in writing and ensure that her signature is witnessed.
There is no document so important as the Election Manifesto…
Why on earth would anyone believe her? She has reneged on every past “promise” she has made in speeches and manifestos.
PS I have received and now read “We Don’t
Believe You”. I was reminded of Goebbels’s definition of the Big Lie and how all was lost if the people ceased to believe it anymore. That is the predicament of today’s elite trying to frighten the populists into doing their bidding. May’s declaration that “Brexit means Brexit” turns out to be a collector’s item for students of The Big Lie. Unless she is removed pronto, the Conservative party is finished.
Unfortunately, I’m not so sure her written word could (or should) be trusted any more than her spoken word. If the Tory party is to retain any credibility at all in the eyes of the British public they will need to force her out, but it doesn’t look like they have the gumption to actually take that necessary final step. No, it is far more likely that this particular saga will be ongoing for quite a while yet, sad to say.
A man of integrity and strong principles, Sir John’s stated stance comes as no surprise to me. I do however take some comfort in the fact that those very same principles will ultimately be pushed to the limit by the direction taken by the Remain-dominated Tory party, careering down the road to inevitable self destruction and threatening to take the country with it. There will come a point when enough is enough — we’re just not quite there yet.
Dear Pom–I don’t want a date for her departure–I want her departure, obviously the sooner the better. How can this uninspiring ineffective nobody be left as PM–even one more day would be too long??
If the Conservatives were a fit proper party of government, instead of indulging her, they should have got a rid of her as soon as she lost their Commons majority at the last election.
She threw away her commons majority with her robotic repetition of ‘Strong and Stable Government” and “Brexit mean Brexit” and her idiotic “vote Conservative and we will kick Conservative voters in the teeth” manifesto. She did not even have the courage to take part in TV debate sending dire lefty, Libdim remainer Amber Rudd to do it.
I find it hard to believe that Gavin Williamson said anything about May’s diabetes, is this unpleasant smear from the same vile people who smeared Leadsom in the leadership challenge after she made some totally innocuous comments about herself having children?
Having said that my father in his last few years needed insulin injections and did get rather grumpy and irrational when his glucose levels fell too low.
@DRW; But that would have likely meant a europhile as PM, because the parliamentary numbers would remain unchanged, or another GE that would have almost certainly brought about a 1945 style landslide for Corbyn and Momentum.
She will cling on supported by the Labour party so as to totally destroy the Tories.
The idiot Stewart has said that is a price worth paying to keep us shackled to the rotting corpse of the EU
The next leader will be a coronation so you won’t get a vote.
Indeed.
Rory Stewart May’s chief turd polisher on TV and radio. No one is falling for it Rory the voters are not as thick as you and Theresa May think. As we say with Mays (and Heath) 0% support as a good PMs in the YouGov poll. Even the dire John ERM Major got slightly more.
@Ian Wragg; “The next leader will be a coronation so you won’t get a vote.”
Err, you mean like the last leadership election was a coronation, because all the ‘true’ Brexiteers decided to sit back down again (never mind a few who appeared to fall off their chairs before even standing) rather than have their ideas tested by a vote! Hopefully next time such people will have self belief, or at least the guts to see their ideas or personality-test rejected via internal processes of the party!
To clarify your point; Rory Stewart said, essentially, the WA is now in the hands of Mr. Corbyn, if he can give the PLP approval, then the WA is done. So what that means is the UK government has handed, to an avowed Marxist, the economic and political future of our Nation. How can the PCP accept this?
Indeed. She need to be prevented at all costs from forcing the UK into her putrid £39 billion straight jacked treaty at all costs. The Conservative party need to be taken back under the control of the sound wing. MP who have sensible views, want real Westminster democracy to be supreme and have a belief in low taxes, smaller government, cheap energy, law and order and sound economics. The complete opposite of May & Hammond policies.
It’s called Brexit. 17.4m people voted for it. Respect democracy and stop whining.
In any case, you are not allowed to change you mind now that you know what Brexit actually is.
@LL, An impossible request (at least in full), the numbers simply do not exist in parliament for what you want, if they you would not be asking for but welcoming the arrival of such polices etc. This is why I believe in a second referendum, asking the How-to question, otherwise the only other way of preventing that awful WA being signed into (international treaty) law is to risk everything on a GE.
Dear Lifelogic–I can’t stand it any more–Please, it’s strait not straight–Means narrow
Lifelogic does advocate for a loosening of English spellings, to be fair.
Get rid of they’re, their, there… etc.
My argument against is that these rules and conventions are not difficult to learn and abolishing them panders to those who tolerate the general lowering of IQ in equality. It makes us less able to discern the properly educated from others in a socialist country committed to eradicating advantage rather than remedying disadvantage.
An off topic point, perhaps but one at the heart of all of our present conflicts.
*in the interests of equality*
I blame the auto correct spelling, perhaps I will stick to handcuffs !
I have given up on expecting May to go or removed. However, I tend to believe McDonnell’s verdict on discussions between Labour and Conservative rather than Rory Stewart.
You are clearly correct that if she did get her dreadful Agreement through the Commons, the LAST thing she will do is to step down. She will be emboldened and will certainly push ahead with her crazed appetite for power, doing more deals with Labour. It seems she is so thick-skinned that she does not care that she does not have the confidence of her MPs, her party members or the country generally. You conclude “the pressures should become overwhelming for her to go”, and I say you are wrong. I think she will need to be physically prised out of No 10
Agreed.
Remember when Brown lost the vote and his reluctance to leave No 10. I said at the time they would probably have to prise his fingernails out of the door frame to remove him. I think with May, they would have to remove the door frame as well to get her out.
Brown was definitely not the full shilling, but May’s is several stages worse.
She is willing to risk a communist takeover under Corbyn rather than leave her beloved EU.
Indeed and she needs to be prised out now before she does some appallingly damaging deal with Labour to push her rancid treaty through.
Good morning
Here is an alternative option.
You tell Labour, on the quiet, that you will abstain in any confidence vote on the government. This can be done after the Europarl elections. A motion is put forward, voted on and the government loses. We have a general election and we get a parliament and government that gets us out of the EU.
Parliament is the problem, not just the PM or the Cabinet.
The problem is that Starmer knows that a lot of Labour MPs outside London would lose to the Brexit Party and he is similar politically to May. They both would happily welch on the referendum and are loyal to the EU. There are too many similar Labour members and MPs for Corbyn to get rid of him.
I agree that having May lead the Conservatives into the election you propose (which she would surely do) would maximise the Brexit Party vote which is a benefit.
John says this:
“If and when he gets to more than half the Parliamentary party it is difficult to see why the PM would continue to hold out against naming the departure day.”
It is not difficult at all to see why May would continue to refuse to leave in this circumstance, all the evidence points to the fact she would just ignore the entire parliamentary party if she had to in order to stay PM.
@Mark B; You seem to like Russian roulette!
Perhaps the most idiotic suggestion from the greencrap loons in Parliament is to get rid of gas boilers and heat using electricity. This means that about 50% of the energy is wasted as heat at the power station and would hugely increase demand for electricity (this on top of demand from electric cars). It is far less efficient than using a gas boiler. It is even more insane than importing wood to burn.
Interestingly it rather makes the use of low energy lights rather pointless as the wasted energy by older lighting just usefully (for most of the year) heats the building electrically anyway.
The autobiography of the teenager’s mother, who seems to be influencing the government most at the moment, claims that her daughter has the ability to see carbon dioxide with her own eyes. Let that thought think in.
They are even thinking of making hydrogen using wind generation and putting it through the gas grid. The leakage and explosive problems have not been solved, or the losses in the electrolysis process.
Particularly when the long evenings mean you don’t need them on so much in Summer anyway.
What has this got to do with today’s blog. Please spare us from your personal ‘rant of the day’
You are arguing against low energy lightbulbs.
The other day someone on here was complaining about foreign trees.
Genuinely. I wonder how you do not realise how absurd you all sound.
You’ve not heard of a thermostat then, Andy.
Lifelogic’s point is valid.
In winter the heat from cooking and old fashioned light bulbs is not wasted. It adds to the ambient room temperature and the thermostat switches off earlier.
Foreign trees are not always suited to our climate and biodiversity will not remain for long if everywhere looks the same – oh look ! A red squirrel !
Pot, kettle, Andy.
(And as far as ”foreign trees” are concerned, perhaps you should research diseases that spread to our island from elsewhere, destroying our native woodland. Nothing to do with ”immigration”. That you believe you score points with your bigotry shows how narrow-minded and ill-informed you are.)
I an not. I am pointing out that if you are using electric to heat anyway there is little advantage in them other than in summer when they are used far less anyway.
LL was not arguing against low-energy light bulbs, he was pointing out an anomaly.
Because of the lack of phyto-sanitary boundaries within the EU, tree and plant diseases have indeed been imported to the UK – remember Dutch Elm Disease? Box blight?
The Conservative Party is tainted by Theresa May’s presence in it. Removing her after she has done the worst damage is not a solution. There are many ways of causing her to cease leadership beyond the formal technique of voting.
Untying the Gordian Knot was achieved efficiently. Find a creative solution. Contributors to this Diary may proffer alternatives for consideration.
Sending her to Coventry is one approach, but too raw. Ponders End or Fair Isle in Shetland might suit. £17 goes to Cancer Research for the best suggestion.
My suggestion is that the ERG approach Corbyn and ask him to set naming May’s departure day as a precondition to him starting negotiations with her about the WA deal – have him tell her the sequence of negotiations must be 1) She agrees a legally binding day she will quit then 2) He will start negotiations about the WA. We know she is such a feeble negotiator that she will readily agree to this precondition.
She leaves the Conservative Party and joins the Marxist/ Millionaire inner city Champagne Socialist Solidarity Cooperative Workers Alliance Party.
If a person says one thing, and then does something completely different. They are either lying or mentally unbalanced. In my opinion May is both. She should be pensioned off to the House of Lords, and then have to suffer the abolishing of that unelected crowd of spongers.
Agree with the first point, but not the second. If Blair was unfit to be elevated to the HoL, then May should be laughed out of the Commons.
As a waspi one year older than May, one thing I would hate to see is May, who supports the fact ladies of my age have been denied their pension, wandering off into the sunset on her PM £100K+ pension. She should be made to wait for it like the rest of us. Mind you she is so thick skinned she no doubt will and won’t spare a thought for the millions of women whom she has happily denied their pensions.
JR
Very interesting article, thank you.
The trouble is Theresa May cannot be trusted on anything she says. She is known to be a liar. She will have to be pushed.
Congratulations to Megan and Harry.
Meanwhile it seems that 3/4 of Maternity units have no consultants on site outside normal hours with consequential delays in emergencies and rather more deaths, still born babies, brain damage, death of mother and other problems resulting in the 70% of births that take place outside normal hours. Matt Hancock, one assumes, thinks this is a price worth paying as did Jeremy Hunt. Does it even save the NHS any money – given the litigation cost, compensation costs and the lifetime treatment costs for these unlucky victims?
Outside all the manouvering the only clear clean option is to take us out on WTO terms. The PM has expended so much energy and power to thwart it, that one can only assume that she has the power to do it, given some clear rational thinking on her part. The other options are a political minefield for individuals, the party, and the country. Ultimately it is the future path of the country that should hold sway. The party is an ultimately flexible instrument as we have seen with both main parties. Their future is in their own hands. At the moment they are both grocers selling rotting vegetables.
In a personal sense, I think you will have to await a GE to get a Conservative party you can feel comfortable in. Having the support of your constituents in Wokingham will I hope ensure this. If Nigel Farage is sensible, come the day you will not have to face Brexit party opposition. The performance of very many of your “Friends” honourable or otherwise suggests a very shrunken Conservative party should the present nonsense be allowed to persist.
I would advocate the 1922 Committee finding a way to rid the government of May this week. I do not know what the power balance is between members of the party and MPs, but I would suggest that the soul of the party rests with the members. They are at the front line so listen to them when choosing her replacement.
A sensible and honest summary of a heated topic – thank you.
I think it is clear May won’t take us out before the EU elections unless it is with her Treaty. Therefore your second scenario of her hanging around after the elections seems almost certain. As such, I hope Brexiteers have an organised plan to oust her immediately after. We can’t waste weeks/months more of the rubbish that has been coming from the Conservative party for the last 2 years.
The main problem is that the Tory party is treating May as if she was a rational person. All her actions belie that. She must be thrown out without delay. Where is the toughness that was once there?
If May goes the Tory remainers will only ensure she is replaced with a more efficient traitor, she is best left in place having antagonised both sides she is beginning to be hated even by her Brussels handlers.
That the PM won the no confidence vote makes it unsurprising that there are still insufficient letters for a move to remove her now. She and Hammond will not move until operations for a rule taking BRINO and a remain supporting successor on in place.
I suspect if Conservative MPs tried to join the Brexit Party it would be bad for the latter, indicating to the electorate that destroying one party doesn’t help as you still get the same people, another INO change. I hope that leave supporting Conservatives will recommend to vote against their party and for the Brexit Party in the European elections, any votes lost to the needed clear message due to those attempting to change the Conservatives from the inside will be detrimental to that clear message.
Sir John, please please don’t let the Withdrawal Treaty become a sensible alternative. It is not that. It is the triumphant proclamation of a victorious conqueror and will bind us into colonial status for ever.
We do not deserve that.
Mr Redwood,
Mrs May seems to have no intention to “take us out”, except via the WA and your co-parliamentarians do not want to “get out” without “a deal” (whatever all those things may be. In addition, there is no one left in Brussels who could act as counterpart in further negotiations, except a bunch of lame duck commissioners.
Given that you know this, you propose to have a leadership contest during a period of extreme political turmoil, since the EU elections will have to fo through. Too late to stop them. Besides, the British peoples (even the English ) have the legal right to enjoy EU elections until the UK’s withdrawal from membership is complete.
If I understand the article in the Sunday Times correctly, May is now completely under the control of the Sir Humphreys. Perhaps we should ask them if they wouldn’t mind giving her the push. Just how many people have to join – rather than just support – the Brexit Party before the Conservative MPs see sense and ditch May? Could I suggest a figure of 100,000?
But retaining her premiership is not her goal. Her tenure is over either way and she’s openly offered to go if Olly’s Vassalage Treaty is ratified (she’s clearly already signed a copy of it, as per her refusal to answer Sir Bill’s question about that twice already).
She will destroy the party to which you still cling loyally in order to do that. Her own future will be secured by betraying us to her masters in Brussels, Berlin and Davos.
This is the hill on which her political career will die. The only question is how many corpses she can pile around her, and who will pay the piper.
I am sure you will not listen to others who suggest things that you yourself should do but in Mrs May’s position I would have resigned already. Every PM gets many vocal disparaging comments , however the important matters which face our countries are leading to distressful feedback which she should listen to.
One of the infuriating things about our bankrupt constitution is the sight of MPs who stand on the basis of their Party`s polices implying that they somehow do not .
I am thinking not only of Bluekip, but worse still people like Ruth Davidson (and others ) who smirkily tell old Marr” Well Andrew you know what kind of Conservative I am ..” So what ?!Its your Party you are responsible.
MPs cannot be allowed this duplicity any more , we must have constitutional reform
That’s the problem. Too many *kinds* of Conservative in one party. And waaay too many who should be LibDems – including the PM and Chancellor.
They were unelectable as LibDems.
Now the Conservative Party is unelectable too. They’ve tipped the boat.
[As also posted elsewhere]
Brady to May: The membership has lost faith in your leadership and wants you to resign. Can you give me a date when you are willing to do that ?
May to Brady: I am very clear that I am delivering Brexit.
Brady to May: Nobody seems to like your WA, nor your consulting with Corbyn, nor the suggestion of your consenting to a customs union.
May to Brady: I am very clear.
Brady to May: So when will you resign?
May to Brady: I am very clear.
Brady to May: Well that’s all right then.
Have you tried switching it off then on again?
She needs legislation to ratify the withdrawal agreement.
Isn’t it too late to avoid the elections for the European Parliament?
And aren’t the Labour Party going to insist on a ‘People’s vote’? In which case the EU can hardly accept the UKs departure as being certain.
At last, the necessary reality check for the regular contributors who seem to it is easy to get rid of Leaders of Parties and Prime Ministers.
How ironic that no doubt some of the MPs now screeching about her would have voted for her post Cameron, for entirely the wrong reasons, purely to stop Boris.
The problem as I see it is that she continues to be supported by the MCC, Mays Cabinet Cowards so let them not escape our anger. If Leadsom had shown some courage and with some others had resigned May would have become untenable.
I am afraid JR in this instance your judgement (that she would have been a good leader/PM) has been proved to be wrong by her vacillation. One thing you have to say about May, she’s got guts.
Reply I did not vote for her and never said I expected her to be a good leader.
The problem, JR, is that you are dealing with her as you would an ordinary rational being who is open to logical persuasion.
She has shown by her actions and by her statements that she is neither logical nor rational. What’s left of your voters, a number which I suspect is much smaller than you think, have lost any remaining patience on this issue. If you won’t (not can’t) get her out before the EU elections, you’ll have lost what’s left of your supporters. Daniel Hannan is right on this. All of you Conservative MP frogs are now sitting in boiling water. Your eyes have glazed over. Action is needed immediately, not after the EU elections. Can’t you see the critical urgency?
The more I read, the more I hear, the more I believe that the PM was stupid enough to put her signature on the WA last November.
She is trying every which/way to force this agreement through the House and no one in their right mind could be so persistent unless they have made such huge mistake.
Her Premiership will end in utter disgrace and the only way for her to avoid this is, as you suggest Sir John, to cancel the EU election and let us leave on May 23.
If I am wrong then her doctor and her husband should suggest that she seeks help.
Don’t really think she want’s to be there at all, for after all it can’t be a great position to be in, she can’t be enjoying this PM leadership stuff very much, I mean who would want to be in this position right now? I can think of many who would like to be there when the dust settles, many from the ERG, Many in the Labour party, many in the Tory remainer camp – but not right now
No- there is something else at play here for someone wanting to hold onto this job thereby putting themselves in line for so much vile comment, bad press etc- and it’s not just being in the No.10 job?
Probably the first time ever I have agreed 100% with our host, “softly,softly, catchee the monkey”, timing is everything!…
Although, whilst popular on the right, might I suggest IDS finds someone in the centre of the party or even a ‘wet’ to echo his views about TM needing to go now (or at least with a time-line of certainly), otherwise many just see IDS as having a dose of sour milk due to having been ousted himself.
I agree but Mrs.May is a Remainer. She will do everything to bodge the deal so that we effectively stay in and she can the say she satisfied both Remainers and Leavers.
I understand your position Sir John. However the situation is without precedent. A PM who shows no respect for the electorate, democracy, Parliament (which she seems to regard as a tool to use for her own ends) or her Party. So determined is she to get her WA through that no price is too high and she is surrounded by sycophants to assist her.
Every day she remains in office is another opportunity for Mrs May to damage the United Kingdom with the WA + PD.
I think we’re long past the point where May – or indeed any member of the cabinet – can remain in office with any honour, whatever she does now. My £25 went to the Brexit Party this morning.
Does she not realise that leaving on WTO terms would gain her the support of 17.4 million people
Leaving with her deal will bury the Conservative Party for a long time
Yes we need to pull all people together but only after we have left and the WTO deal has been done,then the government will have some money to spend on projects and tax cuts at home
I don’t think she really cares about any of that Alan.
She has a personal agenda which can only be pursued through EU membership or her WA. There can be no other explanation for such pig-headed ignorance and duplicity.
It is long past the time for May to be asked when she will resign. She has explored every avenue to try and find a way forward for her capitulation treaty and is currently banking on a Marxist leader of the Labour Party to push the UK into the abyss of EU colony status. If last Thursday wasn’t sufficient as a wake-up call then the Tories are beyond help.
She must be told to go, today!
Jeremy Corbyn and John Mcdonnell are on political manoeuvres saying they will block a bad deal, they will block a no deal.
They piously say their priority is to get the best Brexit deal for jobs and living standards, to underpin our plans to upgrade the economy and invest in every community and region.
A bad deal in the view of many is the Withdrawal Agreement, and as Labour MP’s rejected it three times it must be their view as well.
Why are they now sitting down and talking about compromise on a Customs Union which must end in their voting for the Withdrawal Agreement. It is virtually remaining in the EU for an unknown period without any say.
So they are not going to block a bad deal.
Why aren’t they honest and say they want to ignore the referendum vote to leave the EU?
The fence sitting, shall we, shan’t we have a 2nd referendum, was an attempt to keep both Remain and Leave Labour voters sweet.
So will the few remainers commenting here be happy with the outcome proposed by Labour?
Well it’s totally up to you.
The fact that the Conservative Party has dug this hole so deep with May at the helm means it isn’t capable of running the country in a democratic way, with or without May. There’s something wrong with democracy when a PM can blatantly lie to the electorate on the biggest question of the day, get elected, and do the opposite with the party by and large supporting her. The fact that Labour has done the same is no justification.
We need a complete clear out, and the fact that you’re willing to stick doggedly with such a legacy party when there are better options around means you’re part of that problem, regardless of your stance within their system.
You need to ask yourself whether, had you and others of a like mind got UKIP into the frame properly in 2010, we’d have gone through the pain of the past 9 years with Cameron, Corbyn and May.
Mrs May made herself Dictator at Chequers last year, there is no democratic mandate for her Brexit policy (it contradicts the policy set out in the party manifesto), she is evidently determined to get the Withdrawal Treaty ratified regardless of the cost to her party or the country. This abuse of democracy and constitutional government is unprecedented and very dangerous. She has to be removed from office before she can do any more damage, especially if she forms a Con-Lab pact in order to get the WA through. Sir Graham Brady asking her for an indication of her plans and the non-binding confidence vote by party members on 15th June amount to fiddling while Rome burns (and the mad emperor runs around starting new fires). If she is allowed to remain, she will destroy the Conservative Party and the country. The situation is unprecedented. Decisive action is needed. The 1922 Committee should recognise this and instruct Mrs May to go on “gardening leave” and install a pro-Brexit caretaker leader (such as Iain Duncan Smith) until a permanent successor can be elected.
JR: “Thast is why my best option is she takes us out this month, cancelling the European election. If she fails to do so the pressures should become overwhelming for her to go.”
By which I hope you mean on WTO terms and keep £39bn to spend here in the UK. Wishful thinking, I’m afraid. She won’t do that but she will do all she can to keep the UK subservient to the EU. She is totally untrustworthy and a disgrace to the office of Prime Minister. We read she has now been “scenario planning” for a second referendum – how many times has she ruled that out? More or less than the 108 times she said we would leave the EU on 29th March?
The first round of collateral damage to your party took place last Thursday. More is to come and it is desreved as your MPs have been so weak and feeble in the face of this betrayal.
What is the use of asking her when she will step down? You can’t believe a word she says. She will have to be forced out. She should be removed from office today.
Could you comment on conservatism more generally?
Is there a culture war going on?
As a conservative, what do you want to conserve? Why?
Do you believe that the Conservative party is driven by conservatism or is it another metropolitan liberal vehicle?
What are the forces currently damaging the things you want to conserve?
How can these be resisted?
Do you think that the country has the “intellectual infrastructure” to resist or has the Gramscian march through the institution rendered us defenceless?
Thanks,
Anthony
Yes, Anthony, we do not have a “Conservative” Party to vote for in the current Cons Party. However, I suspect the Brexit Party will quickly assume that role as its plans develop to become a Party capable of fighting a general election and putting up enough candidates.
They are, by no means, a single issue Party as Sir John claimed yesterday. Yes, the focus over the next fortnight is on Brexit, but there is a very powerful agenda planned to become a fully fledged Party in order to break the two Party system. There will be no false promises in its manifesto, and it will hoover up all those Conservatives deserted by Cameron/May and their “progressive” cultural Marxist agenda, and will dig deep into the Labour vote. I suspect that many commenters on here could write a manifesto in just a couple of minutes which would win a huge following. We voters have been so abused by the Tory Party abandoning its grassroots and often displaying contempt for us that it will not be difficult to construct a manifesto to put things right.
I suggest we look over the pond where a certain President Trump has brought prosperity, lower taxes, higher investment in home industries, restoration of industries run down by the Obama administration, much lower unemployment, huge job opportunities, including for African Americans and Hispanics (a group where many were kept in a vicious cycle of poverty, drugs and crime by the previous administration), restoration of sovereignty, building up the deliberately depleted (by last admin), huge reduction in bureaucracy and stifling regulations. The list is endless.
I’m rather hoping for the EU elections – after that there will be no doubt, either way.
A second referendum, if you like.
That’s the way I see it.
50%+ Brexit Party – Leave on WTO
Sir John, there will become a time when you and others realise that the party is now a political dead duck and will become unelectable for many years to come
Its time to bite the bullet and join the ‘brexit party’ and shape the new political reality
Your party hasn’t just been hijacked by non democratic MPs who support the WA deal, its been endorsed and taken over by your parliamentary party system against the wishes of grass root party members
Its time to start a fresh
Sir JR,
There is no majority in Parliament to leave without a deal, so why do we continue arguing this specific point and that requires a treaty of some sort.
Reply Parliament has passed the necessary Act to leave without a deal. We are arguing over how and whether to delay or upend that sensible legislation.
Given her reluctance to even accept that there are major flaws with her deal, or that she is destroying the Tory party, and indeed, ignoring what everyone is saying to her, this pressure for her to go needs to be monumental and totally overwhelming or she will just ignore it with blank eyes.
She has let all opposition to her plan simply wash over her up to this time, and she is now adept at riding out storms, which is what she will do unless someone takes her by the arm and walks her out of number 10.
There can be no more faint hearts from the 1922 committee – She has to go, and it must be now!
What hope is there, Bryan, when she will merely be asked to give Sir Graham a date for leaving. That is virtually meaningless as she has proved herself incapable of telling the truth. Sir Graham should be the one in control here, and should be telling her when she has to go. If the Cons Party has any sense, it will be immediately, and failing that immediately after the European elections.
For goodness sake, please can the Conservatives show some principle and courage. As long as May is in post, the message to the electorate is that Tory MPs support her, her behaviour, and her betrayal of Brexit, the UK, and the electorate. I think the Tory Party have gone mad.
Not surprised but disappointed by your piece. May is a disaster. Every move she makes is wrong. Mealy mouth comments about departure dates are indicative of how disconnected MPs are. The upside is she could be causing an upheaval in the long flawed two party monopoly. Its has been politically dishonest for decades. The supreme irony is we may also thank the EU too.
However, the 1999 Report from the Joint Committee on Parliamentary Privilege stated that ‘the circumstances in which impeachment has taken place are now so remote from the present that that the procedure may be considered obsolete’. https://www.parliament.uk/site-information/foi/foi-and-eir/commons-foi-disclosures/other-house-matters/impeachment-2015/
The 1922 Committee, under Brady, has been shown to be a pretty useless organisation, time and time again he has been fobbed off with a load of guff from May, perhaps May giving a resignation date shouldn’t be the only one.
Pressure is irrelevant to a woman who does not listen.
You want her out then you have to kick her out otherwise she is going nowhere.
Of her current stitch up with Labour gets through then mark my words well – there will be civil unrest. Is that really what we have come to in this new modern undemocratic banana republic?
‘Any Conservative MP who resigns the party whip loses a vote over Mrs May’s future and loses a vote to choose the next Prime Minister.’
It is perhaps best to discuss this in terms of ‘power’.
As ever, it is a matter of timing, and numbers.
As I wrote yesterday: ‘You are right in that ‘it needs this government to see it through’. However, there seems little prospect of this happening. This is the trouble. As a result, power, and the opportunity to see it through will move elsewhere in my opinion. And I would like you to move with this ‘power’ so that your talents and dedication are not wasted – relegated to ‘political oblivion’ as Steve Baker writes today in Conservative Home.’
The best option is clearly to leave now, and cancel the European election. May has no intention of doing this. She has to be removed, and moves are afoot to do this. This has to be done this month, not wait until October. Steve Baker suggests the EU election result will be the final straw that will trigger her removal. If this can be done, then the centre of power may still rest with the Conservatives, and in these circumstances it would be sensible for you to remain with them so that you retain influence to elect a pro-Brexit leader who gets us out of the EU before July.
The other thing that is likely to happen this month is a Vote of Confidence brought by Labour. You cannot possibly support the Prime Minister in such a vote. (Another alternative is a Con – Lab deal is put before the House – again, something you obviously cannot support). The Conservative Party will face a General Election. If you cannot change the leader to one you want over this short period then power and the opportunity to leave the EU will shift away from Tory Brexiteers, particularly if Labour win the election..
Leaving now as an individual MP will result in a loss of power and influence, although it might encourage other Tory MPs to join you. Leaving as a block (perhaps 20 to 40 MPs) and either forming the Real Tory party, or joining the Brexit party as a block is an entirely different matter. You then have every chance of winning a General Election in those circumstances, and retaining real power to put through the policies that you and the Country wants.
I think by the end of this month your way forward to retain power and influence will be much clearer.
As I wrote previously ‘The time has come the Walrus said…’
To be a cabbage or a King?
We are where we are, I would suggest that the European election should give all parties in UK Parliament a much better idea of what the people want.
Clearly the Council Elections were a “false dawn” for Lib Dems and Greens….
Now we have a Conservative MP (John Mercer) actually condoning throwing a milkshake over a prospective politician! Not just once – several times.
And not a single MP speaks out to contradict this viewpoint. Deafening silence.
Yet they all demand protection when they are shouted at outside parliament?
Is it now acceptable to throw a milkshake over any politician?
Or only right wing politicians?
Is it okay to throw a bad egg?
Where does it stop?
Another humiliation on 23 May will simply lead to another speech full of lies and fake sincerity followed by cave-ins to anyone who helps her get her surrender agreement through Parliament. She won’t go anywhere until she has or until she’s forced out somehow.
Her desperation to give money to the EU in order to keep it afloat means that for reasons as yet unpublicised she absolutely has to get this deal through. The Con party is doing nothing to relieve us of this albatross therefore the Brexit Party is the only potential saviour. Most people of my mind would prefer to see proper conservatives join the BP then turn it into a proper Conservative party with conservative values and policies. As it stands now the Tory party is just Lib Dem 2.
There is no point contesting the seats of the so-called “Spartans”, or of any
other MPs, such as Kate Hoey, who have defended democracy independently of party
membership. Given Mr. Farage’s exit from the stage after the referendum, what
makes us sure he would be commited to finishing the job this time? For three
years we have been given the runaround. We need convincing candidates.
It is very clear she should have been got rid of after the 2017 election when her inadequacies became starkly apparent. Then after the agreement to set the Irish backstop trap in stone. Then after the Chequers statement of Brino. So by the time the challenge came in late 18 it really was rather late. Of course if someone in a senior position is inadequate they need to be replaced immediately. That’s the way it is in most walks of life. I fear that Brexit supporting Tory MPs were far to sanguine for far too long about Mrs May.
The 1922 Committee under Graham Brady have proved utterly useless. First he rushed through the vote of no confidence and second he abstained on changing the rules to get her out. The woman is unbelievable and devoid of pride or any sense of doing the right thing else she would go immediately but is so thick skinned and deluded thanks to the support of the payroll and Brady and refuses to budge. This despite the majority of grass roots, Tory voters, local associations, Tory MPs etc. wanting her gone immediately.
Just as with the electorate she is sticking her two fingers up at you John and it is blatantly clear that she will not listen to you or your fellow Brexiteers and no doubt will now do a stitch up deal with Corbyn trying to tie the hands of her successor for years to come.
I admire your style as we all do but thanks to May, first there won’t be a Conservative party soon for you to be an MP in and secondly although you are a true Conservative, you are in the minority in a party which is now anything but.
”…it is difficult to see why the PM would continue…” Yes, it is. But she has up until now, pursuing a course she MUST know is unpopular, to say the very least. The difficult thing is to see why it is THIS particular course she is following, knowing full well it is not Brexit (as she’s not stupid, though we’d prefer to believe she is, rather than the alternative).
If she has a hidden agenda, besides power for its own sake, then perhaps one day all will be revealed. If the EU would ever allow such transparency, that is.
T. May has wrought such a deal of damage that surely she has lost any right to decide her own future. British politics cannot heal while she remains in public life.
I agree with the points you make, especially ‘The only way I think she could save her Premiership is to get us out of the EU without signing the Treaty.’
The problem is that she truly believes that her WA is what is best for the country. Given that she is a remainer and believes that being part of the EU is where the UK’s destiny lies, she will not give up power easily or willing.
Fair article.
But why are so many Tory MPs so slow to react ?
There are many in Parliament who seem to be of the opinion that they can’t do anything regarding Brexit ” Because there isn’t the support in Parliament to do it”.
The limiting factor is actually what is acceptable to the people of this Country and Parliament needs to understand that if they act as an obstacle to the implementation of the Referendum result, the people will ,(one way or another) move Parliament out of the way.
The question facing MPs is one of Democratic principle, far surpassing Brexit in importance.
Are we a Country which is governed democratically, or will we allow outside influences to have a permanent veto over any referendum or election result they do not like?
I for one have no intention of quietly allowing my vote to be vetoed by the BBC or any other EU apparatchik.
Whatever it takes.
Thanks a bunch Tory Party.
Not only failed to take us out of the EU but also consigned us to a communist future (future?).
“Lend me your vote” ( and I will rip it up under your nose!).
All a price worth paying to not leave the EU?
It is unthinkable that the issue at the moment is merely about May naming her day of departure. Firstly, if May is not sent packing immediately she and her crew of like minded leftist traitors will continue to do enormous harm to this country, to add to what they have done already. Secondly, May is a congenital liar and and the only thing that could be believed about her leaving is she has no intention of doing it and will cling on by her fingertips unless she is forcibly dragged out of Downing Street.
Mrs. May is an existential threat to the UK.
She wants us to sign up to an international treaty with the EU where we accept EU laws, taxation, fines and policies (immigration/environment/energy/foreign etc.) with no representation or veto and from which there is no lawful exit (according to the AG).
She wants us to break away from our allies by allowing the Chinese access to our 5G infrastructure and thus damaging our security.
If the Conservative Party do not change the leadership rules and remove Mrs. May this week then I can see Mrs. May/the EU/the Civil Service finding a way to cancel the EU MEP elections.
The Conservative Party will be held accountable by the electorate. That is if future elections will mean anything as it may then be too late.
My advice is that T.M. needs to be removed immediately as PM. She will never never go of her own accord and is determined to get her dreadful W.A./Treaty passsed at any price. She has abandoned every promise and principle in pursuit of this. She is destroying the Tory party from within. T.M. in my opinion is a seriously deluded person if she thinks a stitch up with Corbyn is going to get Tory voters back on side. It is never going to happen. I greatly admire your stance and principles Mr Redwood on Brexit and believe only a WTO Brexit will satisfy leave voters now. Your eight questions to ask are spot on and a government led inquiry into this debacle in years to come will show TM as the worst British PM ever. She is totally gutless and has belittled our great country. As I said at the beginning- she needs to be removed NOW! Please act quickly for the sake of our country.
Another day – another £55 million to the EU. Yet the local radio chat this morning was on local schools not teaching music or being able to afford instruments.
I’ve just been told by a young lady at work that her father was in A&E 10 hours yesterday evening into the early hours of today because he’d pulled his back out lifting awkwardly in a Garden centre on the bank holiday, 10 hours to give him a prescription for a strong painkiller that he can’t buy for himself at a pharmacist. I thought A&E triaged, how long does it take to prescribe someone a pill?
Bigneil. Yes, have you noticed how the unrest in Europe isn’t reported on and suddenly there is no mention of illegal immigrants coming over in boats. It’s the better weather so you can bet there are hundreds still arriving. We only hear that the British are disgruntled and that is far from being the case. Let’s have some truth about how other nations are faring.
I see that similar “democratic” neverendum devices are being used in Turkey re Istanbul mayoral elections.
Well, well…democracy eh!!
But how can she take the UK out?
She has a WA …. that nobody likes and Parliament won’t pass. Yet at the same time, Parliament has legislated against “No Deal”.
Other than do a deal with Labour and hope that she can get the WA through with their help, I don’t see what other options are available to her.
I watched the1979 Election Campaign coverage on BBC Parliament last night .
This was the one that brought Margaret Thatcher to power .
Chaired by a very young David Dimbleby and featuring politicians from all sides .
I was struck by how very patriotic , gracious and generous politicians were then .
Merlyn Rees , Home Office , made a particular point of complimenting Margaret Thatcher on her ability to communicate with the workers and all of society .
Lady Falkender did the same .
Norman StJohn Stevas was genuinely upset that Shirley Williams had lost her seat, as he had the greatest regard for her .
It was a pleasure to listen to complete paragraphs spoken without interruption ,reflections on the direction of politics and how everyone looked forward to brighter future .
Exam Question : compare and contrast then and now
The reality is ordinary folks see Theresa May differently from the Westminster perspective and see that she is no more credible than David Cameron and brand Conservative washing powder who promised to wash the EU out of our lives but has now not only delayed the wash but backtracking on its original claims to honour the promise.
This once in a lifetime massive commitment called Brexit was sold and perceived as a cast iron guarantee to change the country and despite all the negatives we can take it. When Cameron jumped ship trust was broken and May’s attempts to paper over the cracks going continually against the grain for 3 years are just too much for credibility.
May hijacked Brexit watered down and poisoned it and has substituted another product called Withdrawal Agreement outsourced from the EU/Germany which forces us to a permanent legal contract to supply how we will not wash this EU strain from our lives but actually dose us with even more EU in the future! What a nonsense, what a shower!
We want our country’s sovereignty back as it’s throwing good money after bad and while you are at it fire the errant Directors and appropriate their assets just like xxxx and other corporate swindlers.
Only the removal of Mrs. May and the installation of a leader who is genuinely prepared to leave with no deal and makes plans immediately to do so, will bring the EU back to the negotiating table.
Some things don’t change in a decade and more – Mrs May in 2002, when Chair said:
“The public are losing faith in politics. Politicians are seen as untrustworthy and hypocritical. We talk a different language. We live in a different world….Promising too much and delivering too little. Spinning and counter spinning. Pursuing our obsessions instead of fighting for the common good. Fewer and fewer people are bothering to vote. Why? Because they think that politicians will do exactly what they like…Our party is at its best when it takes Conservative principles and applies them to the modern world. It is at its worst when it tries to recreate a bygone age. We cannot bring back the past. We can work together to make today and tomorrow’s world a better place….
And when our case is heard, it beats our opponents’ every time.
Because while they believe in control we believe in freedom.
While they believe in uniformity we believe in choice.
While they trust politicians we trust the people.
And that will always be the difference between us…..
We exist today because Conservatives of the past understood the need to innovate, to broaden, to be where the people are. Change was our ally and can be so again.”
….
“While they trust politicians we trust the people.” So it appears she didn’t believe this then and she doesn’t now that she can do something about it. She has been told over and over by her own colleagues and the public that her WA doesn’t give the UK freedom, choice or control in the future. So what are we told Mrs May wants to do, go against the public (she should have stood at the general election 2017 giving people a second vote if your party and the majority of the Labour Party didn’t want to honour the first) and she was told by her own MPs the WA wasn’t acceptable to them but this has been ignored ‘no deal is better than a bad deal” was a lie and now we are told she will do a stitch-up deal with Labour. The only reason she wants to do this is to share the blame for the following capitulation to the EU that will see us tied up in knots then it becomes a Tory/Labour Brexit with an agreed people’s vote to overturn it.
I have to question why once again you are saying “my best option is she takes us out this month, cancelling the European election.”
I’m assuming here that you haven’t changed your mind and are now prepared to vote for the Withdrawal Agreement if she brings it back for a fourth vote ? You must therefore mean taking us out without a deal on WTO terms.
You know that Mrs May can’t possibly take us out without some kind of deal, even if she wanted to, because there is no majority for it in the House.
Despite warnings from other Brexiteers, you and at least 38 of your colleagues voted down the deal at the 3rd attempt. The best we can possibly hope for now is the same deal which, to get Labour support will require a Customs Union, hopefully a temporary one, that we can withdraw from if we win the next General Election.
Many of your Brexit-supporting colleagues supported May’s deal at the third vote because they understood, correctly, that, if it wasn’t voted through then, any form of leave negotiated with Labour would inevitably be a far less satisfactory outcome.
The other possible alternatives still available are even worse – a second referendum or a revocation of A50. Either are likely to lead to no Brexit at all.
I don’t like the deal any more than you but that third attempt was the last opportunity to get us out without even more strings attached.
Reply Of course I mean exit without the Agreement Treaty! We do not need a Commons majority to just leave as we have already legislated to just leave
I have no interest in Mrs May at present. I only want to know when she is going. She has ruined my faith in the party and made sure I will not vote Conservative for a very long time. I am sick of the lies from all parties in general but really devastated at how poor this government has become. The rot has truly set in John. Everyone I speak to isn’t voting Conservative and many are going to spoil their ballot papers if the Brexit party isn’t standing in their area. They simply won’t vote Con/Lab. Your party is seriously in trouble and how party members couldn’t see the writing on the wall a long time ago is beyond me. We could all see it so why are they so dense?
2 Trackbacks
[…] “She has hinted she would leave after getting the Withdrawal Treaty through the Commons, without precisely naming a date. I do not believe she would leave as soon as she passed the Treaty, were that to happen with Labour votes. It would be seen by her and the pro May parts of the press as a great triumph to have got it through against all the odds and against the overwhelming opposition of the voters. Why wouldn’t she then say she was needed to handle talks with the EU based on the Treaty? That is why my best option is she takes us out this month, cancelling the European election. If she fails to do so the pressures should become overwhelming for her to go.” (link) […]
[…] The future of Mrs May – John Redwood […]