Wider ownership and Margaret Thatcher (first published in House magazine)

Everyone an owner was the central slogan I put to Margaret Thatcher when I became her principal policy adviser. She liked the idea. I worked up ways to promote home ownership, small business ownership, share participation in larger companies, employee share schemes, popular shareholdings from nationalised industry sales, more identification of an individual with their pension or insurance savings, portable pension plans and strengthened shareholder democracy. It was an exciting time. We wanted many more people to have a stake in the country, to own their own piece of land, their own home, a share in larger enterprises or their own business. Whilst the socialists worried about the concentration of ownership and wealth with a view to taxing the few that did enjoy the benefits of ownership, we wanted to do something positive to empower the millions in the economic life of the country and to spread wealth much more widely.
I wrote about the revolution in” Popular Capitalism” and in pamphlets on promoting wider ownership. Each privatisation sale of a nationalised business contained special provisions for free and discounted shares for employees. My favourite government asset sale was National Freight. This nationalised road freight business was sold to its employees who immediately set about transforming it into a more modern more profitable and successful logistics company. As one of the lorry drivers explained to me when I interviewed him for a film about it, becoming a shareholder changed his approach. Where before if the lorry did not work in the morning the driver might give it a kick and decide he could not take it out, as a co-owner he helped coax the vehicle back into life so it could generate revenue again that day. The truck driver owners opted for professional management on the grounds they wanted their investment looked after by people who knew how to do it. Later I was able to help the miners of Tower Colliery in Wales buy out their pit which the Coal Board said was no longer economic and wanted closed. The miners proved the Coal Board wrong and kept it going for many years afterwards successfully.
The movement needed lower taxes to make it cheaper to acquire assets and to hold and enjoy them. Income taxes were lowered generally, leading to a big overall boost in revenue, whilst savings were given special treatment to boost them further. Council house sales were developed with bigger discounts to make them more affordable. Labour argued strongly against it on the bogus grounds that it reduced the supply of housing. We pointed out the same person lived in the home after sale as before, but the state had a capital receipt it could use to build another home. Soon we found Labour party members and Councillors buying their own Council home, undermining their party’s statement of principle against the idea.
Some Unions wanted to oppose employee shareholdings in former nationalised industries, as they opposed privatisation. They found most of their members wanted to take up the free shares on offer to employees, and many wanted to buy discounted shares on top. Why wouldn’t you want to have a share in the profits of the business you worked for? How did the employee share schemes for former nationalised industry staff differ from the co-op approach to ownership which the Labour party supported?
We encountered opposition from unlikely quarters in business and the Conservative party. Harold Macmillan, a former Conservative Prime Minister complained in a very patrician way we were selling the family silver. I countered we were returning the silver the family members. Some in the nationalised industries did not like the way we introduced competition into unresponsive monopolies when we sold off telecoms or energy businesses. It was giving customers choice and allowing challengers to emerge to the traditional businesses we sold that added much of the economic gain and helped fuel the UK economy to better performance.
Privatisation solved the bedevilling problem of capital shortage that nationalised industries faced. All their investment counted as public spending and it often got cut to give priority to the NHS or schools. Once out in the market they could raise much larger sums based on the need and the prospective returns. In the case of electricity generation it allowed the change from fuel inefficient and dirty coal driven power stations to much more thermally efficient and cleaner gas stations. It was the greenest policy any UK government has followed.
Our telephone system was modernised rapidly once out of state hands. It moved from electro mechanical old fashioned equipment to electronic and digital. It moved from copper cable to fibre optics. It moved from only allowing a handful of phones and add on equipment from the monopolist to a profusion of choice from worldwide suppliers. Out went rationing of phone capacity by delay in installing a line and line sharing through so called party lines, to modern levels of service and availability. The mobile phone revolution became possible thanks to privatisation and the end of the monopoly. It would have been very difficult for the UK to build the amazing success in financial and business services which followed if we had continued with a monopoly phone supply with rationing and out of date equipment.
Popular capitalism did create many more homeowners, share owners, business owners and employee share holders. It did transform whole industries from phones to electricity. It was part of Margaret Thatcher’s great success and enduring legacy.
The most powerful word that Lady Thatcher used was, CHOICE. To have the power to chose is have power over once life. From where one lives to what services one likes and who provides them.
When given a free choice people generally make the right decisions. And when they get them wrong they are usually very quick to change them as it is they that are affected and it us they that have the power to make the changes needed.
When the State makes the choices it usually makes those that are in its own interests with little need or desire to change them. We are witnessing this over BREXIT where, the State is choosing to ignore the people’s choice in favour of one that suits it.
Socialists don’t like choice.
They want everything to be either mandatory or prohibited. That way they can control outcomes.
Giving employees a stake in the enterprise they help to build makes sense. It transforms committment. It defines the difference between good conservatism and the negative attitude of Labour who prefer people as dependants because this gives them control of said dependants. Conservativism began to wither when the party slid to the left and opted for more control of the individual which we see in taxes and PC. We even have laws against the way we are allowed to think and Mr Plod, at the behest of government,pays more attention to this than real crime.
@agricola; “Giving employees a stake in the enterprise they help to build makes sense.”
Mr Attlee, as would Mr Lenin would have agreed…! 🙂
Good luck to Mr Elphike with his bill to enable house owners to escape from extortionate mortgages. I see that a replacement for Roger Scruton has been found and Mrs Truss is keen to build beautiful new houses over the countryside in order to accommodate the increasing population. Vote Tory. Destroy England.
In the East Midlands on our largely middle class develoment practically every house put up for sale is bought by an immigrant. Mainly doctors and NHS staff from a nearby hospital. This has ramped up the prices on these desirable homes and every bit of green belt is being developed with (un)unaffordable houses. Uninspiring boxes costing a fortune.
Importing 300.000 people (probably an underestimate) is bound to have a negative impact on the community.
I don’t think when you suggested to Maggie that council houses should be sold to the tennant that 25% of them would be occupied by immigrants.
I live a few miles outside the official Peak District border. A few days ago I got talking to a Southern chap ( moved up here about 25 yr ago) who told me he’d had a place virtually identical in size/plan/land area in a local village, worth £300k. The same one down South was valued at £750k.
It caused me and my husband to return home – we had left and taken the ‘white heat of technology’ with us when Wilson tried to fool us that devaluation made no difference to ‘the £ in your pocket’. Mrs Thatchers interlude was a huge success, but from Major on the trauma has been unrelenting and I have regretted returning home and witnessing at first hand the destruction of my beloved homeland and people.
I understand what you say. The same happened to my late Husband and I. We escaped the trauma of the 70s, with the continual strikes and upheaval.
When Margaret Thatchers name is mentioned, even today, it makes me sigh wistfully, and wish She was here to sweep away all the ‘Political Correctness’ and the destruction of our Country and culture, imposed upon us by the present Leadership. I fear for the future, if there are not some changes soon.
We felt the same. I left in 77 after the 3 day week debacle and exchange controls.
We came back over 20 years later and watched the destruction of this once proud and independent country starting with Bliar and his open door policy happily continued by May and the Tory Party.
We really do need someone of Thatchers ilk (Farage,) to get the country on track again.
May given till lunchtime today to set out her leaving date by 1922.
She should be gone by lunchtime today. One cannot trust a word she utters. The worse PM in living memory (with very stiff competition) and not just on the Brexit betrayal. Everything she says and does is for higher taxation, more government, more interference and damaging red tape. She is socialist warm up act for Corbyn/SNP breaking the Conservative Party in the process.
And yet we heard yesterday that she and her advisers were threatening legal action to stop the 1922 commitee giving the party the right dismiss her. “Let me be PM or I will sue you” is hardly behaviour befitting the office.
We need more of this, a lot more. Re-empower the private person by weakening the grip of the State over almost every aspect of our lives
Collectivist culture is once again finding its feet and that spells danger for us all. Collectivism is a mirage and a deception. It suggests the public interest promotion but is in effect a massive transfer of political and financial power to the State and those who rule over us
There is a role for public provision but the end-user must be put in charge. In today’s public sector construct those in charge are the unions who see it as a source of power and funding and the political class who see it as a conduit to control who we are, how we think and what we do.
Lower taxes also limit’s the ability of Labour to construct further and finance the expansion of their client state which I believe is the biggest danger to democracy for generations. Labour is able to govern when in power and assert huge influence when they’re not in power due to placemen in positions of political importance
Blair’s destruction of Thatcher’s legacy and his surreptitious infection of the State using Quangos is another building block of Labour’s client state that will need to be dismantled if we ever have the opportunity to do so
We need to reassert the reality of the individual human being. References to the oblique, evasive nature as expressed through the idea of society is human engineering and smacks of a political agenda designed to construct a sheep-herding mindset.
Self-reliance must be promoted to counter Labour’s attempts to turn people in State clientele. Labour’s disgusting, deceitful plan is nothing less than the creation of people who think and act like political robots. The use of propaganda and political psychological techniques to trigger voters is deeply destructive on independent thought. They must be countered
May’s plan is to maintain Labour’s client state in good order. The next non-Labour PM must be attack and reform all levels of Labour’s client state. If Labour achieve power they will literally crush the taxpayer to finance a Marxist client state and make it in a manner that is beyond reform
The intelligence & high quality performance Margaret Thatcher enabled & promoted contrast revealingly with Theresa May’s worthless limitations. We need to be freed from both her and the EU.
Mrs Thatcher. Architect of the single market. Determined to lead Europe, not to leave us whining on the sidelines. So sad to see the modern (!!) Conservative party unlearn every lesson St Margaret taught them about the need to pursue international co-operation rather than unilateral footstamping and tantrumthrowing
Today, if you try to give your employees shares, HMRC call it “disguised remuneration”. For the employee, it’s not a benefit, it’s a tax liability.
The government approved schemes all have their drawbacks.
It was the defining revolution for the Thatcher government. Thank you for your role in it.
No, Margaret Thatcher was (and still is) popular because she was a strong leader [1], many approved of her, NOT her policies.
Many voters had doubt then, and have even more doubt today, now that the built-in flaws within those polices are becoming apparent, or the rational for such decisions made are being placed within the public domain.
[1] after 10 years of utterly weak or infective leadership from both main parties when in Govt, nor since, hence why her personal standing remains.
Stirring stuff, and in striking contrast to this wet dishrag of a PM under which we are suffering at present. This should have been another period of renewed hope and revitalization; an embracing of a bright future beyond the life-sucking clutches of the EU, in much the same way as Maggie freed the country from abysmal and crippling years under Labour rule. What a sad state of affairs indeed.
The most striking contrast? The comparative ease with which Maggie was pushed out of office, while this one clings on like a barnacle, doing incalculable long-term damage to her party, her country, and its reputation and respect around the world. Shameful.
Heseltine on Newsnight last night totally was deluded as ever. He thinks the Conservative Party can only recover by going fully over to remain! How can he be so out of touch with reality, the party members and the voters?
If they do so they will lose even more heavily than John Major did with his pro EU agenda, gross economic incompetence and a failure even to apoligise:- Labour 418 Conservative 165 it was. May if anything is worse but then Corbyn is less electable than smiley socialist Blair was. Indeed May is well to the left of Blair already.
We’re all these assets the govt’s to redistribute?
Council houses were a means of relieving employers of the burden of housing workers and were tax funded.
The railways had their roots in private money and the war was used as an excuse to requisition them?
How about those who for the best motives had joined the civil service, NHS, police.
At ground level the carve -up was not pretty. And it was let’s say…exploited.
All of a sudden cousins, uncles were the delighted recipients of largess beyond the dreams of those who had not been in the right place at the right time!!
The time to do the 2 acre thing was when Lord Torrington suggested it ..not 150 years later in an acquisitive and corrupt society.
Is it true that Mrs May has decided to remain until Autumn??
And is being allowed to??
Surely we witnessed enough blatant rule changing in both Lords and Commons to know that the rules are there to be broken?
WHY is the Tory party happy to self destruct?
What on earth is going on?
The miners of Tower Colliery may have proved the Coal Board wrong, but what was the
outcome for them when we switched from dirty coal-driven power stations to
much cleaner gas stations? Not that this isn’t an impressive read overall. What is
more, the revolutionary spirit documented in this post makes me wonder if, ironically,
your efforts have resulted in a wealth-centred reluctance to embrace Brexit change?
The mass sale of council houses was INCREDIBLY unfair.
Some people scrimped and saved for their deposit and bought what they could afford.
Others decided to rely on social housing..subsidised by the scrimpers and savers.
Council house dwellers were offered their houses at huge discounts, sold up quickly and ( since the market had been thus stimulated) had massive deposits for the next house.
Such things lead to family rifts and broken friendships.
Very divisive…like the incredible benefits available to non workers today.
Social engineering is a dangerous game!
On the radio earlier the presenter said that there was a lower number of doctors per patient. This was clearly blamed on more doctors leaving than new ones coming. A text pointed out that ” nothing to do with mass immigration of freeloaders from anywhere then?” – AND – -why were we repeatedly told that Calais was full of desperate to get here doctors. His answer to the lower doc/patient ratio – typical BBC – -was “We turned them away”. The BBC should be made to stand on its own – not paid for by threats of jail for no license.
Indeed so. We need more in the Tory party to promote freedoms of this kind and of individual rights. We have moved away dangerously under May’s leadership.
It is much to be regretted that since the days described governments have actively promoted the sale of home businesses to foreign ownership, often the very ones freed from the state. This runs counter to popular capitalism. How can it be stopped and reversed?
There is limited incentive other than wages and bonuses.
And where do the profits and surplus cash go, overseas to the shareholders, worse if the owner is in effect a foreign government.
The maxim that when you’re in a hole you should stop digging never applies to politicians and political parties.
That Thatcher government reversed decades of decline, a fact that has been largely ignored by much of our media.
We will need to do it all again soon to free up private enterprise in order to challenge the inefficiencies brought about by protectionism.
Government needs to shrink to allow room for the economy to thrive.