US policy set out in London

I attended the lecture by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, yesterday at Lancaster House. Arranged by the Centre for Policy Studies, it was a good event reminding us of the closeness of the Atlantic alliance as seen by a senior member of the current Administration.
The Secretary of State repeated the US offer of an early free trade agreement just as soon as the UK is an independent country again able to negotiate and sign one. He stressed the important contribution the UK makes to the 5 country intelligence grouping that underpins our security and US security. He praised the UK for its support in promoting democracy and better government worldwide, and for the substantial humanitarian aid supplied to trouble spots.
He called for us to support the US view that Germany is undermining western security by undertaking the second gas pipeline from Russia, making the EU far too dependent on Russian energy. He thought the UK could do more to ensure its own energy self sufficiency as the USA has now done through its shale gas revolution. He reminded us of the tough diplomatic response the US made to the Salisbury poisonings. He also warned the UK of the dangers of using a Chinese company which also acts for the Chinese state in 5G networks, suggesting that it will limit US ability and willingness to share with us if they feel the Chinese have access to secret data and messages between allies.
His visit was a preparatory visit for the President’s on the occasion of the NATO Summit. He told us how the new US Ambassador who arrived in London in 1941 at the nadir of our fortunes in that war opted to live in a modest flat and to live under the rule of the UK ration book to share the dangers and deprivations faced by Londoners fighting for our freedoms. It was a moving address from an important ally. It was also good to hear from a country that has the full range of powers for self government, and a country willing to use them for what it sees as its national good and for the wider causes of freedom and democracy worldwide.
22 Comments
Good morning
Sorry for the italics. Blockquote went wrong.
Indeed. The EU, Theresa May and most MP are clearly totally anti-democratic. They think they know best, despite all the abundant evidence to the contrary.
Hmm. Could he perhaps have delivered that bit on democracy with tongue-in-cheek and yet a perfectly straight face? He is, after all, a politician. 🙂
Seriously though, he was of course ostensibly talking about Britain’s efforts around the world to promote democratic and fair government, but I have to wonder if he was not also possibly alluding to the dire need to sort out this mess we have at home, without actually saying so in a way that would appear openly critical or confrontational.
Kindly clarify the terms of this free trade agreement the Americans wish to impose, sorry, negotiate. Open up the NHS to American private providers? Free access for chlorine washed chicken and hormonne filled beef (and the consequent destruction of our farming sector)?
It is a shame but understandable that Mr. Pompeo did not brief about Mr. Trump’s imminent trade war against the Evil Empire but I suppose some treats must be delayed.
As for 5G, another poor T. May decision. I for one would rather be spied upon by the Americans than the Chinese as there is less (though still considerable) risk of my intentions being misunderstood due to language.
We seem to get endless propaganda on a daily basis from the ‘Environment Agency’. Tax the people then spend their money on a propaganda Quango (to feed endless greencrap to these tax payers). Telling them what to ‘think’!
I suppose they call this an essential public service.
Germany importing gas from Russia ? Don’t they realise there’s a climate emergency on ? Greta Thunberg needs to go and tell the EU to stop this madness immediately, eh Andy ? Glad we’re getting out of an organisation conspiring in the extinction of a million species including our own.
May told Brady to clear off yesterday I see – told him she’d already made him a generous offer by saying she’ll quit at some point in the far distant future – seems like the 1922 Committee are even worse negotiators than her. Incredible.
A FTA no time yet then if May gets her agreement and again you have bottled her exit. Why?
Truly your Party has a death wish.
Mr Redwood,
A forceful promotion of American exports (arms, LNG, foodstuffs) and the security argument against cheaper alternatives. Nevertheless, Mr Pompeo is a credible politician. More so than his boss. Coices, choices.
Mike Pompeo, the buffoon who considers global warming melting the ice caps to be good for opening up new trade routes.
Still he appears to be not quite as deluded as one of the pseudo-scientist Piers Corbyn, who claims polar ice caps are not reducing.
We really need good allies like Trump’s USA that want to be supportive friends.
We do not need allies like the EU that want to take us over and rob us dry.
Anyway..what’s the point of all these talks etc?
MM only listens to the EU. ( Trump was happy to teach her how to negotiate).
And as far as I can see she will be in situ FOREVER!…and ever…and……
Don’t think impeachment has ever worked in UK but these are desperate times?
Some easy targets for praise and criticism. Russian gas pipeline. Huawei devices in 5G network. Humanitarian Aid. I don’t see much in the way of clear thinking on our relationship, intentional so Trump can speak his mind and not be leaked in advance? So the US joined in over Salisbury telling Putin ‘ You are a naughty boy!’. Impressive stuff.
Mrs May gives the impression that she would rather side with the EU than our closest ally. She is a threat to our democracy and our security as well as your party but Conservative MPs stand by impotent in the face of such treats.
Sorry last word should be “threats”.
Powerful points made be Mike Pompeo on Germany gas pipeline, trade and Huawei.
Slightly off topic but relevant to today’s news that Jonny Mercer is, rightly in my opinion, withholding support for the Govt. over the hounding of ex servicemen. However he is supporting Mrs May’s WA and as an ex army man he must know that it will hand over much control of our armed forces and security to the EU. His logic defies the imagination.
Not nearly enough attention is being paid to this by Leave MP’s.
I agree too on the need for democracy in the UK, today it is lacking , here we should be the shining city on the hill, in the past that has been a source of inspiration for the world.
The prospect of a future trade deal with the US must strike fear into the EU, French and German car exports would collapse if tariffs were enacted and US cars were sold at a 12% discount in the UK.
If the next prime minister can strongly put Britain’s interests before those of the EU we will be a successful and prosperous country again.
The mighty Margaret Thatcher was felled with one ‘powerful’ speech – felled for the EU. Yet Zombie remainer Theresa May is kept in office by the pro federast deep state, ye olde people of this country slandered to make way for the EU. The Tories sacrificed and the country beggared (buggered ?) for the EU.
How long is this going to go on for ???
Having caved in to the green blob, there is no way we can reduce our energy imports from bastions of democracy like Qatar. I know I worked there for 20years.
Almost every decision made by this government has been against the common good of the people and to lecture on democracy whilst we have May and Hammond in charge is laughable. I see she is going to ram the WA through for a 4th time.
What an idiot she is.
Interesting comments about shale from Mr Pompeo. My more left wing friends think shale extraction is too dangerous. They forget that we had mild tremors when we were extracting coal, but that was when the Left favoured low cost energy for the least well off people. They also seem unaware that an extraction site only takes up the area of a cricket square, creates jobs, and that a flourishing shale industry could reduce energy costs substantially. It’s such a shame that the current regulations, and the Chancellor’s announcement that future new houses will have no mains gas, seem designed to strangle this nascent industry at birth. Another example of the Tory party losing its direction.
surely government majority is negative now that johnny mercer and DUP are wavering partners.
can May really continue is this dead but alive state?
Reply We are not being asked to vote on anything at the moment