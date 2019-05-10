Presentation of Post Office petition

May 10, 2019

I presented the Wokingham petition against Post Office closure to the Minister on Tuesday. She promised to share it with the Post Office management. She plans to meet them next week.

She listened carefully to the case I set out about the growth of Wokingham, the extent of demand for counter services already and the likely increases, and the worries that the WH Smith provision will not be sufficient or easy to access. I stressed that we had both lobbied about the decision in principle to move and about the nature of the replacement service proposed. I explained that opposition is widespread and people do not think the management has been listening to them over their concerns.

I will keep you posted when I hear of what happened in the Minister’s meeting with senior management, and will post the Minister’s response to my meeting when it is available.

  1. Alex
    The Post Office have a death wish. They make it harder and harder to use their services, the staff seem to regard it as a favour to us that they accept our parcels. My mail order business now uses other couriers for 99% of the time. Every day the local corner shop has piles of parcels waiting for Hermes. All lost business for the Post Office. How long will they last I wonder?

