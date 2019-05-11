Oxford talk Friday 17 May “We dont believe you” The assault on establishment views

On Friday 17 May at 2 pm I am giving a talk on the collapse of great parties and the rise of scepticism about establishment opinion at All Souls College, High Street Oxford.
All those interested in coming should email myles.larrington@parliament.uk so we can tell the Lodge at All Souls to let you in.
I am happy to take questions on anything from migration to climate change, from Brexit to the trade war.
Have emailed your letter to the AG to all Parlimentary staff and all local, national media outlets. to
Good morning.
Is there any hope the useless leadership of the Tory party / Central office will jump onto Corbyn’s latest absurdity – banning internships and other work for young people unless their work is obviously worth more than £10 per hour to their employers? This will stop young people earning money for the first time and learning how to work. What will they do with their time instead?
Keep it up JR. Understand that there’s a majority in the real world outside of the London based political bubble and the now May controlled media that back all Eurosceptics in their battle to confront and undermine May’s plan to destroy British democracy and transfer even more power over to Berlin and Brussels
We need a national debate about how immigration is used by certain parties to tilt the balance of electoral power in their favour. This most pernicious use of importing people for political and electoral profit is truly abhorrent. It has to date led to at least one important freedom we all take for granted being destroyed, the right to criticise and debate religion.
When a cabal within an established political party starts to impose its influence then our freedoms are under threat from both established parties trading away our freedoms on the altar of keeping this nation in the EU
And therefore Corbyn demands legislative change to target freedom of speech on important matters (as demanded by one of Labour’s core supporters) and in return he affords May his party’s support in the Commons to push through her Brexit surrender document
Well, our freedoms are not negotiable and it is abhorrent they are being destroyed by laws brought onto the statute book as a result of horse-trading by both leaders
Yesterday, I read an article by Priti Patel about freedom, liberty and Thatcher. This politician is an inspiration to us all. A true warrior of freedom, liberty and decency. She’d make a superb Tory leader
The dangers from climate change seems to be the most pressing worry today. Perhaps you could share your thinking on todays news that air travel, instead of growing may have to be curtailed. Then if we talk about aircraft polluting the atmosphere shouldn’t we also be considering pollution from ships coming long distances across the oceans?
Not màny people know that ships on the ocean are obliged by maritime law on pollution to change out their water ballast in mid ocean while on passage and we know from recent scientific research that a lot of this ballast is heavily polluted with micro particles of plastic largely coming from estuaries and rivers and near large population centres like cities, ie a lot of it from our own domestic washing machines, and all this is eventually entering the food chain via fish feeding..we are surely entering a new era now if we are to get to grips with all of this.
It is not really ‘Climate Change’ the climate has always changed and always will. It is catastrophic, irreversible, manmade, global warming that the alarmists, the BBC, various quangos, schools, exam syllabuses, politicians, bureaucrats, many charities, Attenborough, Emma Thompson and Prince Charles types and many bogus grant seeking ‘climate scientists’ are pushing. It is to say the least somewhat exaggerated.
Adapting to climate change (in whatever direction that might prove to be) is far better than the absurd agenda of controlling manmade CO2 emissions. These unscientific dopes really do seem to think that atmospheric concentrations are some king of world thermostat. Ignoring the millions of other factors (known and many unknown) that affect the climate.
Sound physicists have already ascertained that the world sensitivity to additional CO2 is not actually that great. Negative feedbacks suggest there is no catastrophe in sight. The real catastrophe is the waste of billions on green crap and premature technology rather spending the money more sensible on clean water, vaccinations, health care, better nutrition, more solid homes in hurricane regions and similar policies where the benefits are clear.
The people get it right yet again. Despite all the grants, daft government interventions, BBC propaganda and almost no tax on electric “fuel” the people still do not want to buy electric cars.
Sales of hybrid falling by 34% and all electric + Hybrid sales still less than 1% of the total.
Rolling out duff technology with tax breaks before it is ready is a very stupid thing to do. Top down lunacy from government as usual. Much drivel from Sr Ed Davey (PPE Oxon yet again) and others on Any Questions just now. Some unscientific idiot even thinking the Swansea Tidal Lagoon was a sound plan!
So many people seem to “believe” that cycling/walking/trains/buses are green and cars/planes/trucks are not green. It is simplistic BBC think anti-scientific drivel and not true. HS2 is appalling in Co2 terms.
Also spending on sensible R&D, real science & engineering to enable us to cope better with whatever the climate, earthquakes, volcanoes, astroids, infectious and other diseases etc. are thrown at humanity and the planet.
I don’t know where you get the stamina from to keep fighting the good fight, but here’s to more strength to your elbow!
Sir John,
All we want is Democricy, anyone not complying with that simple demand
Should not be in our Parliament
We instinctively know that any one unable to stand up for Democricy at all times will need to leave this Westminster and seek other employment.
Witness the current inhabitants of Westminster, at a rough guss about 75% must go, no mind There backgrounders or party the Nation has suffered enough of the last decades
It can never happen again, and in fact every one in both houses not able to sign up to that every day, should never be able to come back
I’m sure this would be most interesting. However, I’m fundamentally furious about how Brexiteer MPs now appear to accept what is being inflicted upon us as they write their articles & turn up for interviews with the media ……& then do nothing! We don’t need explanations about what’s happening & why; we need action! I suggest all Brexit MPs read Sherelle Jacobs article in The Telegraph & ponder on its content. It sums up how we Brexiteers out here are feeling right now – failed by The PM & now by Brexiteer backbenchers alike. Is there no one; not one single backbench MP, who has the guts to call out the huge injustice being wrought upon the 17.4 million people who Democratically voted to leave the EU? It appears there isn’t! It’s a sad day when loyal Conservative voters, after much deliberation, conclude that the Conservative Party is full of wimps & turns their gaze towards the Brexit party & Nigel Farage for strong & brave leadership. Surely, if just one backbencher defected to said party it would send a powerful message to those in government. At least then that person would be considered a key player in Britain’s history – rather than simply a record keeper (as excellent as he may be).
Disagree – the BP must not become associated with the Conservative party by accepting defecting MPs, it would put Labour Leavers off voting for them. The Conservative brand is tainted forever – look at the effect Sourby is having on CUK, they made a big mistake in accepting Conservative defectors too, now no more Labour MPs will join them and their poll rating is dire.
People were a bit grumpy because wages were stagnant post 2008 and with a bump in immigration we asked an aging British people if they wished to grumble about their lives. Now we have to live with the idiotic consequences.
What else is there to say ?
Newmania, Rather, it is idiotic to want to be ruled from Brussels by a majority of people we don’t elect, and the EU’s most powerful who no-one elects. And that’s even if you are idiotic enough to think we should be ruled from Brussels at all.
It is perfectly possible for the UK to be as independent of the EU as New Zealand is. It is perfectly possible for us to be more prosperous as an independent nation. There is no need to pay Brussels to impose their rules, which usually don’t suit us.
You are just making things up about post 2008 stagnation being the reason. The Leave vote has been 30+ years in the making. You’ve just been blind to it. But then not paying attention and making things up are Remain traits.
Well I had a pay rise recently, as ordered by Hammond……and oh surprise surprise ! …..I’m paying more tax.
So it’s only a virtual pay rise. How does that provide advantage to the control of inflation or management of the economy ?
For idiotic consequences there needs to be an idiot in charge.
Mrs May is turning out to be quite an anti-establishment figure in her own way, showing up the 1922 committee as the ineffectual bunch of empty suits they are, all these years of the pompous Brady and his predecessors pretending to be uniquely powerful and influential and she humiliates them and makes them a laughing stock easily.
I agree. The 1922 committee are proving themselves not fit for purpose. Mr Brady is, of course, considering standing in the leadership contest (whenever that may be) so his thoughts may not be on his duty to his country. This Brexit issue is really sorting the men from the boys don’t you think? The would be hero’s from the wet fish?
“Mrs May is turning out to be quite an anti-establishment figure in her own way”
Not really, she just wants it to be ‘her’ creation, modelled to EU requirements.
“……1922 committee as the ineffectual bunch of empty suits they are”
Yep. Though they are known to fart occasionally.
John the Tory party is finished dead in the water get out while you can there’s no saving it now.
‘Never Forgive the Conservatives
and Never Forgive the betrayal of our vote.’
That has been said often. However I admire Sir John’s determined adherence to his conservative principles.
In fact, he is the only politician I know of who I would vote for even if he advocated a policy with which I disagreed.
It’s about honesty, trust and integrity.
Sir John, I wonder if you will permit a question about the recent first-quarter rise in UK’s national GNP – and the curious media and Treasury responses to it.
It has been ‘explained’ as being the result of industry stockpiling in advance of the anticipated 29 March brexit date. But stockpiling means buying and not selling – i.e. temporarily lower profits. What kind of ‘stockpiling’ might have led to a spurt in growth? Surely the stockpiling would have been of EU or foreign goods – it would make little sense to stockpile goods readily available in this country, unless they in turn had a lot of EU components, in which case those firms too would be buying extra supplies, and spending more sterling.
So how might ordering and purchasing increased amounts of foreign supplies abroad lead to a rise in UK growth? It seems like a contradiction in terms. Has anyone dug deeper?
Hammond was the one who gave the ‘stockpiling’ explanation. At the same time he said that investment in industry was down. But FDI is actually up from 2014-16: total UK FDI is now twice that of Germany, and third globally, only after the USA and China… (Business self-investment is down, that we know, mainly due to immigration-fuelled low wages disincentivising investment in upgrading plant.
Is this more sleight-of-hand Treasurynomics? If so, perhaps you could counter the Hammondsplaining?
You are right that stockpiling imports does not boost GDP.Indeed increased imports with no other change lowers GDP. What might have happened is companies like car producers may have increased domestic production prior to shut downs of factories they brought forward from the summer.It seems to me with employment up and wages up consumption was up. April may show some modest relapse on the car factory close downs etc
