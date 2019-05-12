The latest opinion polls

Looking at the latest European election polls, I am urging the Conservative government to change its approach to our exit from the EU.
A large majority of the public do not see the Withdrawal Agreement as a good deal for the UK, or as Brexit. It unites Remain and Leave voters in opposition.
It is urgent not just for the Conservative party but for our country that either Mrs May accepts the Agreement cannot proceed, or a new PM takes over who starts by telling the EU the Agreement is unacceptable. The Conservative-Labour talks as predicted are not helping either party. We need to leave now, responding positively to the EU offer of talks on a free trade agreement. We should not be holding these European elections as we do not want to have another 5 years as members of the EU. The 2017 Conservative Manifesto was right to say No deal is better than a bad deal, and to propose exit on 29 March 2019.
We have enough evidence of the obstinacy of Mrs May, Conservative MPs need to act now. It will a dangerous thing to allow a national election to take place in which the Conservatives get 11-12% & come 3rd or 4th. Even if Mrs May is subsequently replaced that could be difficult to recover sufficiently from.
Nevertheless the euro election will be an interesting test of public opinion on Brexit. It looks like it’s c 1/3+ for hard brexit, c 1/3 for cancel brexit / ref 2 and 1/3 for the unclear fudge offered by the Conservative and Labour parties.
I was and remain a great admirer of Mrs Thatcher, not least because I remember how things were before she sorted out the unions, amongst other things. One of her characteristics was unshakable determination and certainty that she was right. Inevitably she continued to be determined and certain long past the point where everyone around her thought she was wrong and should bend. It was a policy that served her and us superbly well until it didn’t. I fear Mrs May is on a similar path and hope the “men in grey suits” will have their quiet word with her soon and that she will listen.
These latest polls might also suggest Mrs. May should change nothing at all for then there is the prospect of revolutionary and lasting change to the good. I should though be very sorry to see you lose in Wokingham.
Mr. Redwood, who will you be voting for in the EU election?
You should not be worried if you were prepared to admit to be planning to vote for the Brexit Party. I am sure most of your local party members will be voting for them too.
May is not listening. She is not going and the Conservative party are not removing her. The 1922 committee are made to wait a week before she will even answer a question about her leaving date.
This will not end well.
Keep banging that drum JR, but they’re not listening and it’s going to result in the utter destruction of the Conservative and Unionist party. (Who’d have guessed that the eponymous union would turn out to be the European Union, eh?)
I guess confidently that many long-standing Tory voters have lost confidence in the Party but have been dissuaded from deserting for fear of letting in a Corbyn government. With the latest polls showing The Brexit Party having sufficient public support to make a breakthrough under the FPTP system, this seems a reduced danger. A vote for TBP may not split the vote letting in one or other lefty Party, but provide a eurosceptic win.
Another stimulus to the bandwagon effect.
In my dreams we could find TBT even being able to form a coalition government, with the beleagured Tories tagging along as a minority partner.
Latest European election polls (source: Opinium / order-order.com) in case some readers haven’t seen them yet —
The Brexit Party: 34%
Labour: 21%
LibDem: 12%
Conservative: 11%
Green: 8%
UKIP: 4%
SNP: 4%
CHUK: 3%
For General Election voting intention, Conservatives and Brexit Party are vying for second place on around 20% of the vote each, with Labour in the lead on 27%.
It is absolutely essential that we leave on WTO terms without delay because it is quite clear that this is otherwise going to remain the only topic on the agenda for many years to come, hampering government and resulting in damaging and ineffective coalitions. The ongoing battle for / against WTO is likely to do far, far more damage to this country than the act itself is ever likely to do.
Such is the price of denying democracy.
Agree completely, Julie.
I doubt that Mrs May will ever admit to error or that many would believe her even if she did. It would be seen as part of an attempt to cling to office. She should never again be allowed anywhere near a position of responsibility.
Even after she has been dragged kicking and screaming from No 10, the Conservative party has the tortuous task of finding a successor. Finding one that is supported by Conservative MPs, party members and the country at large is nigh on impossible. Only one or two likely candidates appear capable of projecting your aims with conviction and confidence. The remainder will merely go through the motions to gain office. The public, advised by Mr Farage, will see straight through them.
Exactly.
Does anyone think that Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement is a good deal for the UK or is Brexit? It is clearly £39 billion handcuffs for the UK, a vassal state agreement, binding future governments totally unacceptably and killing nearly all the benefits of leaving for many years – perhaps for ever. Furthermore leaving future governments in a very weak position from which to negotiate anything sensible.
Yet nearly all May’s Cabinet keep telling us it is ‘a good deal’. Perhaps they are just all very stupid or they have not bothered to read it – these are surely the most generous assumptions one can make.
The Conservatives are not a Party for a clean Brexit, only a Brino.
I believed you when you when you said only the Conservative Party could deliver BREXIT.
Correction: only a Government, not lying Theresa May and her Cabinet.
Now that the EU elections are upon us My vote will not be going to the Conservatives.
The leaflet that came through my door from Brandon Lewis and CCHQ disgusts me, it is a pack of lies. It sinks to new depths in attempting to blackball yourself and 33 other honest Conservative MP’s who voted like Labour three times against the WA. As you have explained at length many times it could shackle the UK to the EU for ever and a day.
May and Brandon Lewis twist the English language out of all recognition when they call it a deal.
Sadly Sir John, I fear that your fellow MPs have left it too late for the party to form another government in the foreseeable future.
The majority of Conservative MPs only pay lip service to the result of the referendum whilst actively seek to neuter Brexit. The chief reason for the rapid drop in polling to my mind is Mrs May’s insistence that the UK should be subservient to the EU by passing the WA.
Now that trust in the Conservative party to deliver Brexit is in tatters, it is no surprise that the Brexit Party is riding high the opinion polls.
Changing the leader to a brexiteer, with a brexiteer cabinet, would be a step in the right direction, but the party would still be filled with MPs who wish to thwart the result of the referendum. If the WA is passed, then we can say farewell to the Conservative party being a significant force in British politics.
Only by preparing for and embracing a clean Brexit will the party have a chance of reversing its fortunes.
JR
I really don’t see a change of course now as helping to save the Conservative party. The irony is that Mrs May’s deceitfulness is a prime factor in exposing the anti – democratic and anti – English mindset of Parliament, and what a right Pandora’s box the revelations have turned out to be !
It is too late, even if Mrs May took us out on ‘no deal’ immediately we cannot allow the presence of the current crowd to continue in Parliament. They’ve shown that this country has been hoodwinked for many decades. They must, and will be, out on their backsides at the next general election. There is no forgiveness for what they have done.
However if some were alarmed by the recent local election results, they’re in for the shock of their lives concerning the European elections – where we will have real choice.
I think the few MP’s who do have their heads screwed on should be questioning Mrs May’s mental ability, quite frankly. Undoubtedly she has followed the path of many a despot in becoming consumed by her own lies. What we see of her now is just despotic madness.
Steve
I totally agree with all you say. And I believe the powers that be have been preparing us for decades with all the nanny state interference, political correctness, loss of freedom of speech, common purpose chaos etc. I could go on, but it’s succeeded in some youngsters group thinking, not questioning things or researching for themselves. Look at the behaviour of Cambridge university denying things that they don’t agree with…refusing speakers etc.
All intended to prepare us for an anti-democratic Great Britain!
You miss the point. This isn’t simply about the betrayal of British democracy and Brexit. This is also about the rise of a form of politics that seeks to silence, control and manipulate the silent majority using identity politics propaganda and laws designed to force conformity. Does that not compute with you? You yourself have voted (albeit whipped) for laws that are at complete odds with your conservative values.
Why do I pay tax to a State that then uses those taxes to destroy my freedoms, my liberties and treats me with total contempt.
The atmosphere today is one of self-censor. That’s a deliberate policy of both parties. Your party is culpable.
Mrs May is not taking any notice of public opinion, the newspapers, the polls. There has always been a very real chance of the WA going through, she never tires of scheming a fresh way to reach her goal. Just like most opinions on here ( and the rest of the electorate) the only way to change is to remove her. There appears no significant numbers of Tory MPs to take action. We predict the break up of the Tory party and its fate to become a minor voice in the wilderness. So be it. It will not be alright on the night, party destiny is to become insignificant for a generation of voters.
A new PM is the only answer. May will never give up on her awful deal, meaning the country will be in a never ending stalemate, paying a fortune to the EU each day until she is somehow deposed.
It’s ludicrous to think that this one incompetent person is holding our great country to ransom like this.
A new PM will face the same problems.
The Parliamentary maths will not change.
The EU is not going to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement.
If you want a different deal you need to change your red lines.
Andy
Wrong , a Brexit PM will be able to handle the whole thing in a different way. We dont want to renegotiate the WA with the EU. We just leave, we dont even need to talk to the junta until we’ve left, we can then offer an FTA , the crumbling EU can then take it or leave it
Meanwhile in France for the 26th consecutive weekend 100,000’s of people demonstrating against the “Euro Elite” .
You’re on the wrong side of history little Andy
ALL mps should be made to sit down and watch the documentary shot behind the scenes. Then and only then might some of them realise why we despise them so much for trying their best to keep us shackled to this debacle.
Thank you, Sir John, for keeping us informed every day. I’m sure we all appreciate this little haven of sanity that is your blog, before we can face reading the MSM (main stream mania). I know I do.
Good morning.
Steady now Sir John, you don’t want to be labeled a Populist 😉
Judging from your previous article I am afraid to say the government do not have a very good track record of listening to your advice. They won’t, as yet, even answer some basic questions from you.
Labour is playing your government along. It is dragging it out in the hope that you will have to contest the Europarl Elections and, after a pretty bad drubbing, probably demand another no confidence vote. And personally, this time I think they might win.
I think it is too late for your party now John but hopefully not too late for the country. May is deluded & thick skinned and very possibly mentally unstable and the only thing she cares about now is her ego which means she won’t budge from trying to get her awful surrender treaty through. She and all those toadie Tory MPs around her couldn’t care less about the humiliation she is heaping on our country or her proposed £39 billion strait jacket. Hopefully the Labour party will keep playing their games of stringing her along but with no intention of giving in, unless of course this awful woman gives into their demands for a customs union and second referendum.
The reason the Conservative party is about to be history is as much down to Tory MPs including I’m sorry to say yourself John who have failed to get rid of her. What we have seen from this shambles is that we are being governed by a bunch of light weight lefty EU loving political pygmies who couldn’t run a whelk stall let alone a country.
I have voted Tory all my life but it is the Brexit party for me from now on and that includes the next General Election.
The question an increasing number are asking is who is pulling her strings? Because one thing is for certain, despite all her lies, she is not working for the best interests of the UK.
Also, why has one civil servant by the name of Sedwill been given so much power, when he is totally unaccountable to the electorate? This needs to be changed and promptly. It should never have been allowed in the first place.
Warnings have been made here by many people over many months that your party is facing electoral meltdown. Nothing has been done to even try and resolve the problem which is ensconsed in 10 Downing Street. She won’t voluntarily leave there until she has accomplished her mission which is to keep the UK under EU control in one way or another. Destruction of your party and the loss of local councillors is just seen as collateral damage to be accepted as part of her objective.
There must be a death wish amongst Conservative MPs as they fail to tackle the problem or perhaps most of them, unlike the majority of their members and supporters, also see the EU as more important than their party, democracy and the UK.
“either Mrs May accepts the Agreement cannot proceed, or a new PM takes over who starts by telling the EU the Agreement is unacceptable.”
Sorry Sir John but I truly believe parliament and your party have reached stalemate on this.
As I said a couple of days ago to someone, just suppose the ERG and other Brexiteers manage to oust TM and install a pro-WTO exit PM [1] would the europhiles in your party then not simply withdraw their support, either by sitting on their hands or even worse crossing the floor, allowing Labour to legitimately claim to be the largest single party now and thus the legitimate govt – heck they might not even need a S&D or coalition partner to do so!
[1] which is what you are asking for above, the EC have stated that the WA will not be reopened
Jerry
Possibly , but then that would precipitate a general election and by the time that had happened we would have left anyway
Yes, but was the Conservative manifesto written in the abstract? We are no longer in the abstract now.
The party will be haunted with this for years to come.
After nearly 3 years it’s too late to change my mind now. My postal vote has arrived, the Brexit Party box has my X in it, and it’ll be in the postbox this evening.
If the Conservative Party can rid the country of May by next weekend, install a brexiteer like Raab in the next 6-8 weeks, then go WTO in October then your party may have a chance of recovering not only my vote but millions like me.
If not, no worries…hopefully Nigel will have enough commons seats to be pulling the strings after the next general election
Nothing will change with May – she is set on her course and nothing will make her alter the destination she has set for us – Disaster. She must go now.
She has ignored every type of pressure applied – It really is time that the chairman of the 1922 committee showed some strength in this matter…
After watching the BBC program, it is clear that May and her team were not negotiating to get us out of the EU, but to keep us in. She has to go.
Not just saying this… but I really,really can not work out what the govt is thinking.
The only conclusion I keep coming back to is that it has a truly totalitarian future in mind for us.
Tie us into the “Deal” and then abolish parliament?
Otherwise why on earth would any politician see their party laid waste like this?
Why, unless it thought freedom was about to be abolished would a govt inflict not just a law but an immutable way of life on a population that had clearly said.
“NO we do not want that.”
Dear Sir John–Little that is said perplexes me more than “now is not the time to change the leader”–To me it is blindingly obvious that the present apology for a leader is naff in the extreme and it is high time we had a new one. To hell with her being asked to “clarify” (joke) when she will exit–I don’t want a plan, clarified or otherwise, for her departure, I just want her departure. Imagine the joy of a new inspiring leader, optimistic about Brexit of course. It is so obvious that if we left on WTO it would only be a matter of weeks before negotiations started on an FTA. How could they not? Nobody is saying that we are not physically close to the Continent and we are their biggest customer.
Agreed 100%.
The electorate are in desperate need to a rest from watching this slow motion car-crash!
Mrs May has proved beyond any doubt her unsuitability to be PM, the sheer incompetence displayed in these wasted years of her appointment do nothing for the reputations for those who appointed her.
W are now waiting apparently for her to announce her own date for stepping down – what a farce – this now gives her the opportunity to bring on her own speciality of can kicking!
Time is now really running out, and the means of her departure must be accelerated , no more of this pathetic wait and see attitude by the Tory top brass.
I have said similar things in emails to my Conservative MP.
Back room deals with a bunch of Marxists and London millionaire champagne socialists is electoral suicide as the Tory Party will soon find out.
My MP hasn’t had the time to honour me with a response.
Sir John
Its to late for the Tory Party
Only a WTO leave option will save the party and that needs to be declared next week
Can’t your fellow MPs see the clear message from the voters
Sir John, although I value your opinions and the time you take to maintain this site, it would appear that all your entreaties to party officials are falling on deaf ears. The Conservative party want our votes but then row back on manifesto commitments and continue to deceive. It would seem now that the cat is out of the bag, the British public are aware of this deception and are turning their back on the Conservatives because of it. If the party do not listen to you, or even bother to reply to correspondence from you, what chance do the rest of us have? Where is the respect?
There is no EU offer of talks on free trade UNLESS the UK commits to the Irish backstop, paying its bills, and guarantee of citizens’ rights. Please stop misleading your readers sir, and please begin to behave like a serious and responsible politician.
reply Not what Malmstrom said
Too late.
You and your colleagues have ignored warnings here at your peril.
Good luck John. She must be made to uphold democracy or find her party out of the running for a long time. It will be like throwing the UK to the wolves.
The Abyss, the unknown, the leap in the dark – the outcome of the Transition Period negotiations and the Political Declaration. Will we get our fishing rights back or end up back in the CFP. What form of Customs Union? Will the EUCJ still be in control?
Things are going to get a lot worse. There is a black swan flying over the pond.
I had a look at the 2015 Investigatory Powers Bill – introduced by Theresa May as Home Secretary.
It appears that Cameron MUST have known (para 24/2).
“24/2 Before deciding whether to issue the warrant, the Secretary of State must consult the Prime Minister.”
If Cameron knew then Obama knew. I think this is clear evidence that even if somebody below Obama set this whole thing up then Cameron would have asked Obama if it was OK. If Cameron knew then May would have gone to court to get the warrant.
etc ed
Farage can always unilaterally revoke the deal.
He just says, we aren’t goiing to pay the 80 bn a year cost of the deal.
May has to be “congratulated” for achieving the near impossible in politics:
Lost the support of Leave and Remain MPs,
Brought Farage out of political retirement,
Turned Corbyn from a leadership joke into a likely PM,
Made the CP a successor to the Liberal Party,
Lost executive control of government to the legislature,
and more………
Quite a lot of Conservative party MP’s encouraging the voters to vote for the Brexit party openly on twitter. says it all about how dead in the water the Conservative party is.
I take it that since I have only had a leaflet from one party, the Brexit party, that it is the only party that actively is seeking my vote. My guess is that the local Conservatives are refusing to deliver leaflets, especially one cooked up by May the liar.
Many of us would agree with you John.
The problem is Mrs May and her supporters have now made the Conservative Party not the Nasty Party, but the Toxic Party.
It would seem that your thoughts are now, and have been, the minority view within the Party.
I sent a letter to the Party Chairman and Chief Whip some 9 months ago (copy to yourself) outlining exactly what had gone wrong, how it was going to get worse, and what was needed to correct matters.
You responded rapidly with a response, but afraid neither of the other two bothered for months, until you chased them up for which I thank you, and then all I got was the usual standard spin and lies from an office worker, who refused to put their name on the reply.
Face facts, your Party is at the moment completely an utterly out of control, is holed below the waterline, and drifting in dangerous waters towards the rocks.
The Captain and Crew are meanwhile in a trance like state thinking all is well and not seeing or believing what is going on all around them.
No wonder the polls are showing the figures as they are.
I saw the OpinionResearch poll that showed the brexit party extending its lead
BREX: 34% (+6)
LAB: 21% (-7)
LDEM: 12% (+5)
CON: 11% (-3)
GRN: 8% (+2)
UKIP: 4% (+1)
CHUK: 3% (-4)
The reason for the conservative drop is obvious, they have not delivered brexit and to borrow a phrase from your excellent book (half way through), the electorate does not believe Theresa May’s excuses.
Interestingly the Labour vote has dropped as they edge towards remain and Farage is targeting their vote base. The libdems do relatively well too collecting the remain vote that does not respect democracy, a bit like UKIP swerving into BNP/NF territory I believe this won’t help them in the long run.
The huge result from those paragons of democracy who seek to fundamentally change British politics by changing nothing at all is great, a “Jeb!” sized 3%. If further remainers threaten to walk out when we get a pro-brexit PM they will have no hope of reelection.
The fate of ChangeUK – the independent group was due to their untrustworthy nature, but I believe it also shows the failure of NewLabour style spin – no one believes it.
The best course for conservatives is clearly cancelling EU elections and delivering WTO brexit, after these elections survival is possible yet requires the same action, but will require real leadership – not a technocrat that can give good speeches such as May. I’m not hopeful your good advice will be taken, but it will sink in afterwards.
I wish you success but past performance of the PCP gives little hope.
Many Tory MPs will find the cliff edge that matters is the next GE, not imaginary worries about a clean Brexit.
I want to go back to Sunday mornings of buttered toast and tea.
Unthreatening newspapers, benign tv programmes and Church bells.
I thought I was paying MPs to protect me and my way of life.
But they weren’t…they were plotting against all that I held dear.
And now I must be constantly afraid, wary and alert to all threats ( and there are many).
It is Brexit which has threatened all of those things.
Just for clarity of the above.
JR is my constituency MP, hence the reason for his involvement.
Dear Sir John,
I have always respected you as a politician – with integrity; something which unfortunately is lacking in many others.
You have admirably expressed the failings of the WA Surrender Document. But it’s only now that all this has sunk in that I realise what a complete mess this Tory government & its predecessor have made of all they’ve done.
Look at decisions: 5G – Chinese against considered opinion, next nuclear power – Chinese with contracted unit cost astronomic; RFA ships – not in British yards; HS2 of marginal benefit & vast cost.
Health: Insufficient medics being trained, insufficient H.E places hence need to import from abroad, often impacting the host countries
Police/Justice: Reduced policing on streets but vast increased knifings, acid-throwing, shootings; dubious sentencing for major crime but out-of-proportion for others.
Education: Far too many unsuitable university students, taking useless courses with no career prospects , being landed with vast debts which they’ll never be able to pay & the country fits the bill. Schools teaching sex & strange deviations to toddlers.
I could go on – but this lot doesn’t represent any achievement as “May’s Legacy”. This government deserves to fall & to be replaced by the real conservatives – the BREXIT party.
The government’s refusal to further the offered free trade agreement only confirms, in the voters minds, that their overall objective is to ‘stay’ in the EU. This is driving (my) support for Farage. When will someone listen?
I voted for the Tories because they said no deal was better than a bad deal. The WA is a bad deal.
It is NOT leaving the EU. It is NOT Brexit.
I think the Conservative Party has left it too late. The damage has been done. The British people are sick of the lies and deceit. The PM should have been removed after her last disastrous GE campaign. It was clear then that she had lost the plot. She is like a despot dictator who only believes in her way and doesn’t listen to the advice of others. She and her Remainer cronies have opened the door to the prospect of a disastrous Corbyn led Government. If only she had left with No Deal in March. Our only hope now is if The Brexit party can make inroads into the northern Labour vote.
Christine
What the Socialist Tory party dont get is its not just Brexit, its tax and spend whilst claiming austerity, its bedroom tax, dementia tax, IHT, removal of property rights, claw back of tax , anti small business legislation , nanny state regulations, white elephants like HS2 whilst ignoring airport runways, wokeness virtue signalling, policing twitter whilst vast numbers of youths are stabbed to death, green crap and no viable energy plan etc etc etc
Its the barefaced lies, the treating the electorate with contempt, attacking small business owners , the constant messing with education making it worthless, failure to address the failings of the NHS
This government May & Hammond have been worse than any Labour/Socialist government in my lifetime.
The majority of the electorate, with the exception of your diary followers, do not know just how toxic the WA is. They have only been allowd to see it in terms of the Irish border. A red herring if ever there was one. The establishment have seen to it that all other unacceptable aspects of the WA remain hidden.
Both major parties and the torys in particular only have themselves to blame for the electorate’s response to their duplicitous reaction to the referendum result. I would predict that the response is only going to gather momentum, not the Marxist one I hasten to add.
If you fail to act in the way you espouse you will lose the support of the DUP and then quickly move to a general election. If the Brexit Party can be as well organised in the run up to a GE as they have been approaching the EU elections you are in for thin pickings and a minor party status. Do not be deluded into thinking the BP will be a one item party. Practically every contributor to the diary, yourself included, could furnish a list failures in the current political agenda that need highlighting and correcting.
If you cannot sort it in the next two weeks, the unstopable luge commences it’s trip to the bottom of the hill after the EU election.
Agricola – you mention the good organisation of The Brexit Party. I would put this down to Farage having the nous to appoint an exceptional right-hand man, a former Tory Party senior officer, to run his campaign.
Too late John. It’s over. The Conservatives are finished.
The EU election opinion polls certainly look bad for the traditional main parties and dire for the Conservatives; General Election oriented views are no better if ComRes is to be believed.
Your comment as usual is totally logical, but we are not dealing with a logical person in Mrs May I am afraid. Or if we are, she is coming from a totally different starting point: that in the WA, she has the only answer to Brexit and it is the rest who are standing in its way, therefore she is doing us all a favour by staying in office. I think very little is likely to shift her until December, short of a vote of no confidence being passed in the House of Commons.
Quite right ,Sir John> We need to leave with no deal and then tell the EU that we will trade with them if conditions suit us. They will come running as they have a lot to lose.
The last paragraph is spot on, JR!
Unfortunately, there are too few in your party who are able to recognising the obvious! They are prepared to stand idly by, oblivious as the Conservative Party and our Country sink inexorably into May’s Mire!
Where are the leaders of yesteryear?
I have read a report that says May and Corbyn have got a deal ready but will not announce it until after the EU election . Have a dig around John . It obviously could well be true .
Nothing divides these two untrustworthy characters . Power retaining is all for them both . The UK is of very little importance compared to their preferment .
Like a lot of the Conservative party voters I am on strike and shall remain on strike until Mrs May has vacated Downing St and been replaced by a Brexiteer Conservative leader and PM.
If she is out by Euro polling say I will vote for Daniel and Nirj, but if she isn’t I cannot. She might not have principles but we, the Conservatives, do.
How I agree “everhopeful” when will this madness end. I am totally unable to make sense of anything that is being said. Please Sir John hang on to the shreds and we will have something to build on.