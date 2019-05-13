Letter to Brexit Secretary about the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB)

Dear Stephen
I understand the government is considering putting the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to the Commons for a vote on the principles of the Bill following a Second Reading debate. Indeed we were all told to be ready to answer a 3 line whip for this purpose on Thursday, only for this to be postponed.
I understand this is a long and complex piece of constitutional legislation which will require careful study by all those asked to improve or approve it. I would therefore urge you again to publish this Bill as soon as possible so MPs can have an intelligent debate about what it is seeking to do and how it might try to do that. Why the delay in releasing a piece of legislation for scrutiny which the government claims is so important. It must have been drafted for some time, as the draft Agreement it seeks to implement has been settled for many weeks and is not subject to renegotiation according to both the government and the EU.
The legislation presumably seeks to repeal much of the EU Withdrawal Act and will reintroduce the European Communities Act 1972 into the UK constitution to restore all EU powers for a flexible and long transitional period and maybe beyond that. It needs to make provision for the substantial sums of money the draft Agreement commits the UK to pay and for the imposition of new EU law upon the UK. It needs to confirm the powers of the Joint Committee and European Court of Justice in making important decisions about our future government and resolving disputes between the UK and the EU. These are all weighty matters which warrant proper consideration by MPs before any debate and vote on them.
The Bill could be more accurately called the “Delay our exit from the EU ” Bill, or ” The Reimposition of EU powers “Bill given the requirements of the draft Withdrawal Treaty. The Bill itself would of course need to conform precisely with the Treaty, as the Treaty will be binding in European law anyway.
Yours ever
John
Alternatively:
Dear Steve,
Our party is in terminal decline and it is mind boggling why the government wants to put the final death nail in the coffin. The Tory village idiots have caught on to the contents of the servitude plan and do no to like it. A clue to this might be in the polling. While Traitor seeks to smear me and others who stand up for democracy I think the wider public have found her out. Her underhand plan could not be bounced through three times, one with a historic defeat.
Suggest Traitor May resigns immediately and pass the issue of leaving the EU to her successor. Alternatively if you wish to gain public support seek advice from Nigel Farage. Until now the govern,won’t always appoints former Labour MPs or ministers it might be better to use the services of a conservative.
Yours smeared
JR
My £25 went to the Brexit Party this morning having seen the sterling performance by Nigel Farage on the Andrew Marr show yesterday. This is just going to get bigger and bigger.
For three years the Andy’s and Anna’s of this country have had all the say.
And the sheep will approve it thus ensuring the demise of the Tory Party.
May is absolutely barking mad and she continues to try and force us into a permanent non voting EU member
I fear you are going to have too physically remove her before she does any more damage
s why do you never get any reply from your letters.
Appears to me they think if they push through the different elements of their treason one at a time, eventually all will be agreed and they will have achieved their end-game.
In the name of all that is good, get rid of this obdurate, limited woman and her Evil Treaty and Bill. With no ability to redress ur grievances democratically, we will be pushed to civil war – like the French
Today we are where we are…
I don’t want the Government or Parliament to change anything until after the European elections.
Then use the result of that election as an “indicative” referendum on the future of the UK with regard to the EU, whether that be Remain or Leave.
If any one party gets more than 50% of the vote, then that should be seen as a clear indication of how the British people expect Parliament to deal with the Brexit issue.
Of course there may not be a clear majority, but let’s see in any-case…
May be I should have said – “Que Sera, Sera” 🙁
Keep plugging away John, as you are one of the few who seems clued up with what is being proposed.
Every trick in the book, and even those yet to be invented will be thrown at parliament in the next few days in order to try and get Mays surrender document, or even worse, a further modified document through, before the EU vote takes place on 23rd May.
Quite disgraceful how the normal procedures are now simply being ignored !
Mrs May has until end of October to ensure all the detail is properly examined, discussed and eventually voted on through 3 readings of the Bill. So why be coy about all MPs having the proposed ‘legislation for scrutiny which the government claims is so important’. Further delay suggests a denial of access to wording, and thus implication, attempting to coerce H of C into voting for it without proper consideration. What sort of government do we now have? Mickey Mouse, Banana Republic would be gentle descriptions. Notice of a 3 line whip is tantamount to a gun to the back of the head. So much for Democracy Mrs May.
I hope he’ll bother to reply.
I don’t want to be cynical (!) …….
but when one looks at ”Stephen’s” subordinates, there is a suggestive mixing of those who might be ”persuaded” (Kwasi and Robin) though they represented Leave constituencies – but Robin was always a remainer, and remains so, voting FOR Mrs May’s ”deal” three times, as did Kwasi – and the misnamed Cleverly (who was a committed ‘leaver’ with leave constituents though voted FOR May’s deal three times).
The very fact that MPs have styled themselves ”remainers” from the very beginning is quite outrageous. Having accepted the will of the people, they should ALL have styled themselves ”Leavers”.
There is NOT ONE who is honourable, true and worth his/her salt (not many ‘hers’ though).
Oh that a man’s reach should exceed his grasp, or what’s a referendum for? And it certainly seems to be beyond our reach because of dishonourable people like this.