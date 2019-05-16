Book launch and talk at All Souls College High Street Oxford Friday 17th May at 2pm

Just a reminder that I am giving my talk in Oxford tomorrow, when I will demonstrate the collapse in support for major traditional centre left and centre right parties, the impact of the Euro and the EU scheme on those parties, and the general disillusion with the establishment that we see on both sides of the Atlantic.
“We don’t believe you” Why populists reject the establishment (via Amazon)
Signed copies available tomorrow at the launch.
Good luck. I say the limpet in No.10 is refusing to budge hoping her atrocious WA gets through. Then she really would be invincible.
Ian
“Then she really would be invincible.”
…..Not without a Conservative Party, she wouldn’t.
She can pull whatever underhanded dishonest stunts she chooses, she can ultimately only last until the next general election.
If the Conservatives don’t get rid of her, we will.
Will it become available on YouTube or periscope?
Your site appears to be having issues Sir John
Good luck
The Deep State will never allow it to happen look at May, Merkek , Marcon, Trudeau hated by their people but still holding office.