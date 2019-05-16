Book launch and talk at All Souls College High Street Oxford Friday 17th May at 2pm

May 16, 2019

Just a reminder that I am giving my talk in Oxford tomorrow, when I will demonstrate the collapse in support for major traditional centre left and centre right parties, the impact of the Euro and the EU scheme on those parties, and the general disillusion with the establishment that we see on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We don’t believe you” Why populists reject the establishment (via Amazon)

Signed copies available tomorrow at the launch.

7 Comments

  1. Ian wragg
    Good luck. I say the limpet in No.10 is refusing to budge hoping her atrocious WA gets through. Then she really would be invincible.

    • Steve
      Ian

      “Then she really would be invincible.”

      …..Not without a Conservative Party, she wouldn’t.

      She can pull whatever underhanded dishonest stunts she chooses, she can ultimately only last until the next general election.

      If the Conservatives don’t get rid of her, we will.

  2. Narrow Shoulders
  3. Narrow Shoulders
    Will it become available on YouTube or periscope? I ask because it sounds interesting and your message will resonate with those who find Jordan Pieterson and those like him interesting.

  4. Narrow Shoulders
    Your site appears to be having issues Sir John

  5. Iain Gill
    Good luck

  6. Captain Peacock
    The Deep State will never allow it to happen look at May, Merkek , Marcon, Trudeau hated by their people but still holding office.

