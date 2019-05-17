China telecoms

This week President Trump issued an Executive Order requiring tougher regulation and bans of telecoms equipment from unnamed “foreign adversaries” that threaten the US national security. At the same time briefing occurred that he has in mind China in general and the Huawei company in particular.
It is clear the US thinks Chinese involvement in digital systems can pose a future threat to their security and might give the Chinese state access to secrets and the ability to disrupt should it wish to do so. Most comment has concentrated on whether Huawei would ever act for the Chinese state in this way, and whether they have a possible “backdoor” into the systems and data on systems in the west where they provide hardware. They deny both suggestions. There is also the issue of the nature of the US/China relationship that underlies these concerns, with the USA effectively calling China an adversary and treating the Chinese state as a potential threat.
Should America’s allies adopt the same posture as Mr Trump wishes? This will be an issue when he next visits.
Yes trump is correct on this.
He is also correct on tarrifs.
I do not agree. This is posturing by Trump that we are all being caught up in. Let us see the scientific evidence. Vodafone who have analysed the kit forensically point to poor/outdated design that has/is being rectified.
Does anyone think that China cannot achieve whatever it wants with far more subtlety than this front door sledgehammer?
The alleged continuing industrial espionage, ignoring Intellectual Property rights or certainly ‘stealing’ it from companies they have invested in?
They are a major investor in our energy industry, what are they going to do, build our power stations and then plunge us into darkness?
A far greater economic threat to both the US and therefore the rest of the world is if China, as the biggest holder of US bonds decided to dump them. Of course Trump doesn’t mention that. It won’t because it would means it’s own economic suicide.
I wonder if there is a presidential election coming up? Cynical me thinking that is influencing Trumps pronouncements!
Yes on China/Huawei ban, China is not interested in the rule of law, only the rule and survival of the Party.
It’s a shame Mr. Trump doesn’t understand Tarriffs…
Huawei is the Chinese State. Trump is 100% correct.
As for Tarrifs he has shown up the EU for the protectionist racket it is.
Trump is a negotiator – I agree that this makes it hard for us to interpret all his actions given that our experience of negotiators is based on May and Robbins.
Given that China undercuts other countries by using cheaper less rigorous anti pollution kit, both in their factories but also in their electricity generating plants, using cheaper less rigorous safety kit, and routinely uses intellectual property without paying the corresponding licence fees (like software on their factory control systems), and all of these things are a large part of why they are able to undercut other countries… given these factors I think tariffs are reasonable. Indeed, I would put similar tariffs in against India for similar reasons.
Malcolm Turnball also stated why he blocked Haewei from Australia. It is not just Trump. US pays the most so should have a large say.
Mayhab is a threat to our national security on several fronts.
1922 could have ousted her yesterday stop EU elections, kill Brexit Party by leaving the EU by end of May. It could have saved your party.
Instead, the 1922 they have not got a fixed date for her to go only a date when they might next chat. They are allowing her to stay for EU elections that should not happen in betrayal of repeated public promises, continue talks with Corbyn while Robbins seeks relevant changes for Labour, so the Great White Brino can appear in June, Labour abstain on first reading to get it passed for custom union changes in second Reading! The public will notice the betrayal and Brexit Party not disappear by 2022.
Your treacherous party deserves to be wiped out.
He is also correct on lowering taxes, the Paris Climate Accord, climate alarmism and energy policy in general.
On tarrifs I feel we shall have to see how the chips settle in due course.
Now you put BSC out of business as they’re unable to replace last year’s carbon tax credits for this year’s due to new EU rules – precisely the type of decision which is going to tie us up under May’s WA. Meanwhile, do Chinese companies have to follow this EU rule, I wonder?
Yes Trump is correct, Western politicians have allowed China hollow out our industrial base and steal our company’s IP, and done nothing. Would China allow one of our companies to control some part of their critical infrastructure ? I don’t think so.
Some of the abuse Trump gets is that he is showing up the decedent political classes in control of the West who can’t be bothered to lift a finger to defend our interests.
Too much posturing between giants is not good for the UK. We are small Isles and at this present time in history have not wish to enlarge.We really need to be friends with all who act in an ethical way and not jump on anyone’s bandwagon.
Good luck with lecture today .Many of us would attend if we were not working.
@margaret: “We really need to be friends with all who act in an ethical way and not jump on anyone’s bandwagon.”
Indeed, that is why we need to row back on the “Globalisation” bandwagon, just as Trump is doing! No country can carry on being an economic force if they simply export all their IP, jobs and bottom line profits.
Oh poor us, poor you!
Good morning
President Trump is acting in America’s best interests and his decisions would have been influenced by his intelligence agencies. It is therefore such a pity that those entrusted with the same responsibility for the UK, do not seem to show the same level of concern.
Historically business’s and businessmen have been used to gather intelligence, or act for intelligence agencies. One such was, wynne and penkovsky.
The relationship between the Chinese government and business is much closer than we might be led to believe and I think it prudent to ensure that the UK is not embarrassed by security leaks further down the line – pun intended 🙂
He probably is correct, but perhaps this should have been handled in a rather more sensitive manner.
Should the UK also be concerned ?
Certainly, why tempt fate !
Bloomberg recently reported that Vodafone found Huawei had hidden ‘backdoors’ in the software it had supplied.
Presumably those ‘backdoors’ are more sophisticated now and much more difficult to find.
Just another example of Theresa May’s appalling lack of judgement.
And Bloomberg were completely wrong in their reporting. What Vodafone Italy found was a telnet service used for debugging network equipment (a standard way of doing this used by many vendors) and which was totally inaccessible to anyone outside of Vodafone Italy’s network, despite the claims in Bloomberg’s report.
Far worse security issues have been identified in similar network equipment supplied by US manufacturer Cisco in the last year.
I would be surprised if Huawei can’t already capture low level information about people who have bought their telephones.
Incidentally, Australia does much more trade with China than we do and yet they have blocked Huawei from installing equipment for their 5G network and it doesn’t seem to have hurt their trade at all.
With regards the question you pose, Yes, and not just on the telecoms issues, but his much wider stance with regarding the ‘Made in China’ problem.
There is a bigger issue here for digital telecoms, not just from China, as we have seen this week with regards the problems a mobile messaging app has had. there needs to be a root and branch reassessment of 5G and beyond, but perhaps not here and not in public!
Why should the UK or any other allied nation take the risk? Huawei surely are not the only option. Cost should not be a consideration in these circumstances. Take an option where safety is more assured.
“They deny both suggestions” – Mandy Rice Davies comes to mind!
Given that our Government wants us to believe that Russia is a sworn enemy intent on attacking the UK at the drop of a hat, it is beyond ridiculous to give China, a close ally of Russia, potential access to secret information( and vulnerable infrastructure); information which will beyond reasonable doubt, be shared with the Russians.
The only explanation for this absurd action by our Government is that they are lying about the threat from Russia which they know to be non existent, as do the rest of us; perhaps, as is the case in the USA, too many in or close to Government have shares in the Arms Industry.
Surely the need is to secure our systems of communication so that whether supplied by China, the US or anyone else we can proceed confident that we are not compromised.
The US government is habitually aggressive in furthering the aims of American commercial and industrial interests and so that aspect ought not to be overlooked in assessing the official US view. China of course is governed by its Communist Party and so is not a natural friend in whom we can repose a high degree of trust.
Theresa May’s EU deal turns us into a vassal state, and she has staked her career
on that deal. This undermines belief in the idea that she would take her prime
ministerial responsibilities seriously when it comes to national security. Does it
matter to her that a foreign government might be able to “disrupt” the UK when, as
you have written, “the EU would be able to legislate and spend against UK interests”?
Bearing in mind the well documented cases of the UK government intercepting communications (from steaming open letters to GCHQs more advanced techniques) this should not come as a surprise. All governments will want to gain intelligence by whatever means are available to them.
+1,
as if most telecoms systems did not have built-in “back doors” to allow security services to potentially check and “have a look”. The only real problem is whose security services have this potential access, China’s, Russia’s, USA’s, Israel’s, UK’s, any other’s? Can we be sure that an originally safe system cannot be fiddled with later because of “national security requirements” (see demands on Apple a couple of years back)?
I always find funny guys stirring this kind of questions when their level of competence on the topics is, I would assume from experience, close to epsilon.
I tend to think we should do the same as the US on this issue, even if only so they have more confidence in cooperation with the UK on sensitive information. Also any problems that might arise with any of the systems are more likely to be spotted by the US or UK using similar systems and cooperating.
Well we know for a fact they put backdoors into the Italian Vodafone network. But they said this was a simple mistake and they would remove them. But a year later they were still there.
May said it was a “hard-headed” decision to use them – we should find out why she was so keen – I assume it’s because they are close to the EU somehow and she prefers to appease the EU at the expense of the USA. If so this makes the decision bone-headed rather than hard-headed.
I’m with you on this one, Roy. To borrow some Americanisms: Huawei got caught with their hand in the cookie jar and all they managed was a lame excuse. Was it deliberate and not just an oversight as they claim? Does a bear crap in the woods?
It simply isn’t worth the security risk, no matter how slight, so why is our government even contemplating this? It’s not like there aren’t a number of other, equally viable and cost effective — and arguably far more secure — options. Something is amiss.
China is a one-party, Communist, totalitarian dictatorship which seeks to control every aspect of its citizens’ lives. Its government intends to restore Chinese national pride, power and influence in the world after (as they see it) centuries of humiliation by western powers.
The idea that Houwei is a private company and nothing to do with government is a pathetic delusion. No democratic country, especially a member of NATO, should allow the Chinese within a million miles of their national security systems. May’s approach simply reveals – yet again – her appalling judgement on almost every issue..
No individual or company within China is a free agent. If push comes to shove they are at the disposal of the Chinese government. As a consequence their electronics giants pose a security risk to any democracy. They should never be allowed as a Trojan Horse into the heart of our communications systems. When you consider that bored teenagers from the confines of their bedrooms have hacked into the Pentagon, then it should not be a problem for an electronics giant in China with an established hardware base in the system. Trump and Dearlove should be listened to and their advice taken.
Thinking about it, chinese intelligence have already had a small victory, thanks to May, in causing division in the best intelligence cooperation we have around the World.
Of course.
Undoubtedly the Brexit Party would stand shoulder to shoulder with the United States on this issue, but your party in government refuses to do so. Clue: look at how many of Huawei’s officers are ex-members of/advisors to Cameron’s government, and remainers to boot.
You will soon be defending your socialist party against a multitude of proper Conservative policies from the Brexit party. Of course, you’ll try and put another puppet into the frame – Gove, Johnson, Leadsom, Hunt? They all voted for the WA when the chips were down and will also betray any tax cutting or real Conservative policies. We won’t believe you!
You wouldn’t know. The Brexit party has only one policy.
And that is to leave on WTO rules.
One thing is clear from the polls. The vast majority will not vote for Farage.
I think the final sentence is interesting. I would want UK to repeat clear confirmation that UK is a strong ally of USA in contrast to EU countries which seem to have signalled wanting to stand up to USA and Russia (except in gas).
Clarification of positions on (i) historical treatment of IPR and rectification, (ii) current and future position in IPR, (iii) current and future position in market access, subsidies etc (i.e. get our ducks in a row).
Clarification of reason for infrastructure position – why is UK confident in 5g infrastructure but other countries not? Will UK be less competitive without Chinese infrastructure?
Clarification of views on N.Korea…
Are UK and USA objectives the same or not?
I think many clarifications/confirmations needed but at the moment I would be tempted to be in (substantial) agreement with USA.
Allister Heath was sound as usual yesterday:- Tories are deluded if they think the Brexit Party can’t supplant them. Leadership contenders are obsessed with appealing to the centre ground.
I never understand this view for the right. Thatcher won three elections (four really with Major as her man) until the public realised what he actually was. Meanwhile the big government, high tax, pro EU lefties Heath, Major, Cameron and May have all been disasters in elections and for the country. Cameron had no excuse at all. He had two open goal elections and claimed he was a low tax at heart Conservative EUsceptic alas he was just lying. Had he been so we would be in a far better place now. He even had the ability, just not the working compass.
For the left however they are better moving to the centre ground, as we saw with Blair. This as the far left is economic lunacy or economic suicide as we can see with Corbyn & McDonnell. Most voters even on the left can see this. Mc Donnall the other day sees socialism as like the NHS. He seems to want the whole of the UK run like this dire, rationed, delayed, death causing, often incompetent, state virtual monopoly. Get what you are given (or not given) and lump it. The envy of no one sensible NHS. Far better and cheaper systems exist, indeed the NHS is one of the worst systems about in terms of outcomes for a developed nation.
Trump is right and the UK decision to use Hauwei equipment for 5G clearly threatens our security and involvement with the English-speaking ‘Five Eyes’ nations – another step, perhaps, to further isolate us from the world outside of the EU. The first duty of government is to preserve the security of our nation, yet since the decision was proclaimed to have been primarily made on cost, not national security grounds, the government has once again failed in its duty.
Trump is awful beyond all imagining but much of what he actually does Reagan might have done too. A reckoning with China was inevitable and also with European reliance on the US for Military spending. Unlike the UK he can afford both to borrow and to adopt a moderately protectionist policies. I agree with him on this .
His visit however will be dominated by the abortion ban in Alabama and the possibility that due to Trump`s appointments this will go US- wide .
The ensuing culture war will be deeply de-stabilizing and people will quickly see the parallels between this attack on women and the angry social conservatism that has inflicted Brexit on the UK.
Of course we should support our closest ally. Mrs May seems more interested in keeping us close to the EU (which really means under its control and direction) than the USA.
Now we are told she will set a timetable for standing down from office. Seems like a repeat of yesterday’s news or Groundhog Day! The longer it dithers, the competence of a Parliamentary Party that cannot remove its own incompetent Prime Minister is severely damaged.
So, Cisco etc. don’t have a CIA “backdoor” in any of their products?
If you want to be sure of security, then any overseas products are quite likely to have governmental agency interference in one way or another..
Quite simply, China is an autocratic state, not a democracy, with a President who is now in office for life if he wishes, and effectively a dictator. Whatever the state demands of Huawei, they must comply.
The UK should follow its closest allies, US and Australia so far, and not give access to 5G.
Trump is on balance right about this. It appears we have already let them into BT and Vodafone. If corrective action has been taken how do we know nothing has been left behind?
On Iran which you don’t mention, it looks as if the EU line is being taken here as usual – pro anyone who is anti American. Then the EU can justify the EU army.
Whatever President Trump’s faults (and we all have them) he is not dumb or naive like most of our Cabinet. Again it beggars belief that this government is the only five eyes member that thinks Huawei is to be avoided at all costs. The disappointment is GW wrote a wimp reply letter after his sacking.
Trump is right on all the major issues: Huawei, balance of trade ripoffs with China and Germany, EU Nato lack of financing, Iran, Venezuela ……
..is not be to avoided…
I will try again: is not to be avoided….
Those in the UK, working in IT security and elsewhere, are well informed about Chinese efforts to obtain information from UK Government and UK industry.
It is also in the public domain.
The MOD must also be fully aware of it.
Shame, that this knowledge does not permeate through to the eyes and ears of our great Prime Minister. But, as we know, those ‘tin ears’, are impermeable, when she chooses.
This is clearly an issue of the US lagging in 5G technology and reveals a panic in Washington that is hard to ignore. As to spying, what a joke of an explanation coming from the country that hosts the NSA and aligns with the next four largest spying networks collectively know as the Five Eyes. Pity that media commentary in the West is so skewed to unrealities.
Trump is a typical ‘Yank’. Brash and loud.
This was always the polar opposite of the way the English (used to) operate. But Trump is also being measured against contemporary autocratic PC and cultural marxist nonsense, which seems so popular with May, the bulk of the politicians, civil servants and snowflakes in general. There is no doubt his stance seems outrageous to them.
But actually no, it’s not. You have to look beyond the brash and loud, and look at purpose and action. There is no doubt that what he does is, invariably in the best interest of the US, which is more than can be said for the likes of May and Co.
Reality beckons, who would you prefer to have fighting for the protection and defence of our country? Brash, loud and patriotic, or self-serving, deviant and traitorous liars?
It’s not just a question of sensitive materials being kept off the network, 5G is going to be so important to our lives that just turning the network off will cause major economic disruption.
If the Chinese were to, say, invade Taiwan, and we responded with sanctions, what is to stop them instructing their vassal to turn off our networks and sabotage our economy?
5G will be involved in emergency response networks, basic everyday household functions, universities, factory monitoring, healthcare, traffic control, airports and so on.
Even if MI5/MI6 would not be vulnerable, our economy would be. We will become dependent on integrated electronic systems and therefore vulnerable.
Using Huawei is madness. Yet another example of the bad government that has left us without the ability to build it and things like nuclear power stations ourselves.