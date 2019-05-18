Good prices and plenty of choice

Whilst shopping on Saturday I was struck again by the huge range of choice of products, the good displays and by some of the keen prices on offer on the High Street.
I saw a Potato masher made of good strong stainless steel with a pleasant wood handle for just £3.99. Assuming a 50% only mark up by the retailer that means it was bought for just £2.67 from the manufacturer, including all packaging and shipping costs. Maybe the mark up was higher and the item cost just £2 delivered half way round the world. It had come from China by ship and truck. What UK manufacturer could match that cost?
Or take a well made and strong pair of kitchen scissors for £5.99. They came with plastic handles over the steel, good cutting edges, and all encased in a rigid see through plastic pack for ease of getting home. They may well have cost the shop between £3 and £4.
There is plenty of manufacturing capacity in the world for everything from clothes to housewares, offering a great array of different styles, colours and specifications. The excess capacity in China and elsewhere means strong downward pressures on the prices of many goods. The family budgets are under pressure thanks to the cost of government – Income Tax, Council Tax, VAT, fuel tax, car park charges, vehicle and broadcast licences, rail fares and the rest – and the increases in prices of various services with a higher labour content.
Consumers are spending relatively more on services and less on goods. As real wages rise so people can afford a few more luxury or discretionary items, with basics taking less of the budget. The new Wokingham Town Centre has a higher ratio of restaurants, coffee bars, specialist food bars and cocktail parlours, reflecting the wish of shoppers to afford an experience as well as simply buying more goods. The digital pound is also surging, with more being spent on mobile phones and tablets, on film downloads, on internet papers and magazines and various specialist apps.
The public sector needs to get smarter at adapting modern technology so it too can be more flexible in the services it offers and keener in their costing or pricing. The USA is pushing back on China to stop it dominating in tec as well as consumer goods, and to protect their data and networks.
No America is “pushing back ” at China for domestic political ends. The massive trade deficit is caused by US corporations offshoring manufacturing and jobs to China to increase their bottom line whilst eviscerating the US economy. Trump and co are attempting to divert attention from the results so that people don’t catch on to how they have been conned. Seems to be working well so far, at least it will until all the numerous problems attendant to a trade war come back to bite them all in the squishy bits.
‘the cost of Government’ is certainly the cause of much financial stress and frustration. The delivery of services is disasterous – one Council is ‘impounding bins as a punishment for not properly recycling’. This balance of power must be reversed and to aid that process, I now sign all my letters to The State so – ‘You are, Sir, my obedient servant’.
Well those lavish pensions need to be financed somehow.
It will never happen. Where you have an effective monopoly there is no incentive as, Darwin’s Law for business does not apply.
My wife and I had a wonderful day out window shopping in Oxford yesterday and the icing on the cake was hearing Sir John’s one hour talk in the afternoon at All Souls campus, which had a full house.
The setting contrasted with the revolution in big party politics as he outlined in his book and also contrasted with the empty hall in Bristol for Theresa May.
The QA session was slightly overshadowed by people wanting news of leadership options but nevertheless is was excellent and reminded me of the best of British traditions of patience, good manners and fair play that once prevailed by default just taken for granted.
We noticed how Oxford shopping has changed out of all recognition from just 10 years ago with many new large up-market outlets but surprisingly large oriental shops whose names escape me – my keyboard does not have them! There certainly is a bewildering choice but you can still dine frugally if you shop around such as street food.
Not all towns are so lucky such as Bournemouth, Weston etc where several national stores have pulled out of town unfortunately, not help by Phil Hammond’s business rates hikes. It may be he has left it too little and too late to save the retail fabric of many towns taken over by Charity shops in poorer areas of the country.
The cost of my Wokingham Council tax is now 50% of the basic rate of the State Pension.
Just completing the financial affairs of a family member who has passed on, I see the new fee’s for Probate is now based on a percentage of the estate value, and it has now soared to a possible cost of many thousands of pounds, from the original simple flat fee of a couple of hundred pounds, in years past.
So the message is what, spend all of your money as fast as you can before you die, and if it goes abroad on foreign holidays or foreign made goods, who cares, because if and when the Government get it they will waste most of it anyway, some of it will even fund foreign aid spending. !
Not to forget HS2 and similar vanity projects.
Is this really the right message to promote ?
Don’t shop on impulse, know what you want before leaving home. The availability is excellent and we should not get fussed that the UK is not making these everyday needs in house. We need to always be at the ctting edge of technology in terms of what we manufacture. We should be designing and making our own 5g or ramping up for 6g. We need to be pushing for fusion energy and when we have it not handing it to the rest of the World as we have done with all previous products of UK inovation.
If you wish to investigate pricing, audit why most auto parts cost the punter in the street ten times what they cost the vehicle manufacturer. This has a knock on effect to the cost of auto insurance. Something useful for a parliamentry committee to look into.
Please push back about this nonsense of saving the High Street. King Canute springs to mind. In the last week I have visited some well known names whose idea of customer care is zero, one or two people actually taking the money and umpteen filling the shelves, queues build up until a desultory person pitches up, annoyed through having to stop whatever they were doing and then the last person in my queue pounces and I am left still waiting.
I can buy online without any of this rubbish, have it delivered to my house, can return it without problem and at a competitive price.
It is not about saving the high street, it is about helping it move forward to what the customer wants, as you have evidenced.
Continuing calls from politicians about maintaining the status quo demonstrate why the Public Sector is so far behind.
Sir John,
You make no mention of the problems the High St. faces with internet shopping? Customers can use shops to view and assess quality, then buy via internet stores. The High St. have costs the internet business does not. This is partly why a relatively wealthy town like Wokingham will have, some might say, too many service outlets, pubs, restaurants, coffee shops. What is your view on tackling business costs internet vs High St.?
It’s a shame that so many householders are living so close to the breadline that they need the help of places like China to be able to purchase required items…
Britain could excel with items mentioned by making better quality than those imported, but in the current climate we spenders watch our pennies. Cheap items do not last long, and that is surely driving some environmental issues – In a renewed Britain, after Brexit, we need to concentrate on quality and design to compete… We need cars that will not rot away after 15 years – Yes, we do need to consume less by buying things that last – this is a lesson we have lost through advertising, that we recycle what we bought last year and buy new today. Being a nation of consumers is one thing, but making the same replacement purchases every year is irrational.
The best potato mashers I find come from charity shops or use a potato ricer or a Mouli. The older ones tend to be rather better designed and more sturdy. New things tend to be designed minimising the metal and material content to such an extreme extent that they work only for a short time. A new corkscrew I bought recently (as a distress purchase) broke on the second bottle if wine (could have been worse I suppose)!
Loo seats that fall to pieces after just a year or two, door handles that break, springs that fail, plastics that become brittle and shatter (garden chairs in particular). Even coat hooks that seem to be made of bendy metal that seem to bend like rubber under just the weight of a heavy coat or knives where the plastic handle shatters if you cut a potato in half!
So many shops now want to sell thinks worth £2 or less for at least £22. Two distress purchase I had to make recently when in Central London – a pair of reading glasses £30 was the cheapest I found but on line 6 pairs of better quality ones for £12. Also a cable I needed bought from Maplin (before they stopped trading) £22 yet on line about £3 on line delivered for free next day.
In essence thing you cannot easily do on line – such nail bars, tanning salons,hair & beauty salons, coffee shops, restaurants, wine bars …… have survived. Plus the odd pound shop (where often the quality is no really much worse than the main shops charging perhaps five times more) for many items.