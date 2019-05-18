Where is the Withdrawal Treaty Bill?

Will Mrs May really ask us to vote for a fourth time on this unpopular Treaty by bringing forward the Bill to ratify it? She says they will. Why then does she not publish it so we can talk about it properly? Is it so bad it must be kept secret?
Mrs May’s refusal to change her mind on this draft Treaty means she must resign after so many defeats for it.
66 Comments
“Mrs May’s refusal to change her mind on this draft Treaty means she must resign after so many defeats for it.”
Please, for all our sakes, let it be so.
On past evidence she will not resign. The 1922 Committee has been duped. As a No 10 spokesman said after Brady reported the outcome of its meeting with May, his conclusions were “over interpreted”.
I will be unsurprised there is no draft bill. There will be another attempt to bounce Conservative MPs into supporting the WA, this time based on fear of Farage and the Brexit party. Any MP who supports it or a WA bill will immediately become a marked man or woman, whether Conservative or Labour. That is why any Conservative MP who voted for it risks becoming electoral toast. The electoral issue has moved beyond Brexit to democracy, to the issue of Parliament vs the People; May’s sell-out vs a clean break leave.
Indeed it has. As usual in the days of the internet, Parliament hasn’t caught up as yet.
pominoz….resign is not acceptable, she must be booted out. I doubt sitting on hands and waiting for her to go will work. Those who finally have the courage must indicate rather more forcibly that enough is enough. Staying on the Tory benches is all very well, and wanting to have a vote on her replacement, is likely to lead to a much smaller encampment. In fact the possibility of another party forming a coalition without the Tories is becoming a real event. What then for your new leader in the wilderness?
If you are digging yourself into a hole – stop digging!
At the moment I am reading “Appeasing Hitler” by Tim Bouvarie. Neville Chamberlain keeps on appeasing when everyone (including Halifax) realises that it is leading directly to war. Mrs May is the same: fixated with the wrong idea.
Neville Chamberlain resigned when disaster struck.
So far disaster has not yet struck. It most certainly will though at this rate.
@Mike Stallard; “[appeasement was] leading directly to war.”
Hitler was leading the world to war what ever, appeasement or no appeasement.
Even as late as the Munich Crisis in Sept. ’38 the UK was totally unprepared for the coming war, appeasement if it did nothing else bought the UK and others time to ramp-up military production & preparations but even by Sept ’39 the UK was still under prepared.
“Neville Chamberlain resigned when disaster struck.”
You appear to be referring to ‘Plan R 4’, a naval campaign, that lead to the famous “Norway debate”, who was First Lord of the Admiralty at the time?
Your understanding and thus analogy between Mr Chamberlain and Mrs May is way off the mark [1]. If you have drawn such conclusions directly from reading the book you cite then you really should find a more authoritative (and impartial?) history of the period!
[1] by your rational, should TM resign, our next PM will have the initials “OR”…
Totally correct Mike.
The Bill could and should have been published as a draft Bill long ago.
https://www.parliament.uk/site-information/glossary/draft-bills/
“Draft Bills are Government Bills that are issued first in a draft form to allow them to be looked at in detail before they are introduced. They are usually examined either by a Commons or Lords select committee or by a specially created joint committee of both Houses of Parliament. This process is known as ‘pre-legislative scrutiny’.”
@Denis Cooper; Operative word in your citation is surely “usually”, but then the detail of the Bill has already been published a long time ago, so long that parliament has already voted three time on it – hence the problems!
Dear Jerry–I may be missing something but is it so obvious that Bercow will even allow a 4th vote? Was it not precisely to stop nonsense like this that the no-repeat rule developed? And not clear to me (makes me ill trying to keep up) how come this go round is so certain to be the final attempt? And in any event if (which it isn’t) the WA is satisfactory why is it necessary (it isn’t) that Mrs May has to stay to get it through? She should be booted out with as much permanent opprobrium as possible this afternoon. We desperately need someone who can inspire and persuade, not the apology for a politician of the present incumbent. God help the Tory Party if they cannot see this.
The so-called “meaningful votes” on the proposed deal were just votes on the proposed deal agreed on the international plane, not on the Bill which would be needed to implement the proposed deal in domestic law. The mass media also have difficulty in understanding the distinction.
But Dennis is there not president now that Bills can be made into law in 24 hours if it is to sell out your nation to a foreign body! I.e. Traitors Letwin and Cooper legislation.
@Denis Cooper; You mean the Bill would implement, in domestic law, the WA that has been in the public domain since before the first “Meaningful vote”?
It is you Denis who appears to not to understand, if you think MPs do not have a first clue as to what the Bill is about…!
Denis Cooper, You are perfectly correct about the existence of the distinction, and that it is poorly understood. However by introducing the WA as a Bill, Theresa May has just by-passed the meaningful vote. Too many people underestimate Mrs May and her capacity for deception.
What she is doing is rigidly sticking to her own line , which you yourself have used as a sensible individual way to progress , however she is not a voice for her individual self but the voice of many contradictory views and she must be willing to open up and edit the views which she says she feels are best in her heart and head for the UK.
It surely is so bad it that must be kept secret. What on earth is May and her dire “Government” playing all?
Just go woman, you have done far too much damage and dissembling already. Go and enjoy your richly undeserved, gold plated pension in total ignominy. Why, as an anti-democratic, big government, red tape spewing, no nation socialist did you ever join the Conservative Party let alone lead it? Just for a career one assumes.
As a waspi a year older than May there is no way that woman must be allowed to touch her pension until she is ‘old enough’. She would be a hypocrite to do otherwise.
But then again she is so thick skinned and like any other socialist, it’s do as I say not as I do.
LL,
It’s because the pro-EU toadies needed another pro-EU toady to lead them, but one with special attributes. A mastery in the ability to look a person in the eye with an expression of angelic sincerity, whilst simultaneously telling them the biggest load of b*’ll*cks!
I wonder if we might petition for the 29th March to be called ‘Saint Theresa’s Day’ in memory of the patron saint of lying?
I recall when Ian Duncan-Smith was leader, and the Tory high command decided he had to go for some reason they didn’t like what he was doing – They concocted ways to discredit him, and it took but days to force him out.
Considering Ian Duncan-Smith was a pretty decent chap, and we compare him against what we have now, One has to ask what is wrong with Tory high command in not disposing of May – We all know her crimes. The question is; ‘Why is she still here?’
May has shown herself to be of one aim, which is to shackle us as closely to the EU as she can. Nothing will change as regards the surrender she wants us to make for the sake of the EU – She will pursue her aim to the very last minute, so please let’s stop giving her any more time.
Mrs. May is an EU supporter/remainer, as is the “Tory High Command”, whilst IDS was/is a Eurosceptic and hence required removal at the earliest opportunity.
Indeed. The present Tory’s are as far removed from Conservatives to be unrecognisable. Their true title is liberal blue labour. Their high tax, mass immigration, foreign aid, virtual signalling, minority issue priorities, anti English, pro EU etc are indistinguishable from Bliars new Labour.
Thatcher wasn’t got rid of in ten days! Mayhab is still in post fifty days after the U.K. was promised it would leave the EU with or without a deal.
To think Mayhabs Govt had nothing to do with the back bench shinanigans to take no deal off the table and then for her to claim it was an abstract term is for the birds.
At the outset the only thing known or referred to as “the deal” was a trade deal. Mayhab has substituted “the deal” colloquialism for her servitude plan to be known as the deal hoping the public would not notice the swap. Mayhab never discussed nor accepted the EU offer for a trade deal whatsoever in the three years since the referendum! Three years. When refusing the offer she knew it was a trade deal being offered not a servitude plan. This was her scam with the civil service to swap one EU treaty for another claiming we left the first! She is dishonest.
I think mostly the reason is that the rules are designed assuming the incumbent will have a basic set of morals and will follow the spirit of the rules rather than being entirely unprincipled in exploiting the literal letter of the rules. Any other leader would have resigned following the ERG-inspired confidence vote last year – Thatcher resigned after a significant number, though not a majority, expressed no confidence in her. Likewise for the bumbling empty suits on the 1922 committee, their influence and power proves to be worthless if the incumbent leader simply ignores them.
Is this a bad thing though ? The Brexit Party has no way of removing Farage as far as I can see, so maybe best not to complain.
Never underestimate Theresa May’s capacity to deceive and manipulate the procedure. From her days in the Home Office as the submarine to her forcing through the European Arrest Warrant without a proper debate in parliament, she has always been the same. That’s why they appointed her to do the work of the big money and EU loyal civil service.
Exactly, JR.
I belive Theresa May’s task is to get that crap through Parliament. Furthermore I do not believe it was of her own making – evidence suggests otherwise.
Time will reveal that this woman was the EU’s quisling.
As for the fourth attempt to get the bill through, well, she should have been removed from office after the second attempt quite honestly.
Of course she won’t publish it……it’s a secret you know. ‘Vote for it and then you get to see it’
Take it as having sand thrown in your eyes by a despicable opponent, that’s how continentals react to challenge – too cowardly to fight anyone who isn’t blind.
Personally I think when this is all over Mrs May will be living somewhere in Europe, probably France. I doubt very much she’ll be outside the protection of the ECJ.
If it should get through then she would be invincible and never resign.
I think physical force is required.
A tractor with chains with a straining weight of about twenty tonnes will be required to drag her out of No.10! Assuming the road surface is dry.
Ian Wragg
“If it should get through then she would be invincible and never resign.
I think physical force is required.”
Yes I agree Ian. The very same occurred to me some months ago – She should really be marched out of the No 10 front door by a couple of heavies, and unclosed suitcases chucked out onto the street after her. And of course no warning, no car, no ‘security’. She can try thumbing a lift back to Sonning…..grin.
Mrs May is a woman scorned what’s your bets that to put a cherry on the cake she lets the remoaners in Westminster have a people’s vote “another referendum “, which would be fixed in favour of us staying shackled to the corpse of the Eu
Agreed. She is no doubt plotting her revenge at this very minute to get her own back on that awful ERG for not backing her rotten surrender treaty. We haven’t seen anything yet. Some last minute spiteful act would not surprise me at all.
Mick
Oh indeed, I’ve said all along the woman will pull some spiteful nasty stunt.
Sir John,
Mrs May does not want Parliament to have time to scrutinise the WAB in detail for fear of MPs becoming aware of how advantageous it is to the EU. She is so desperate to be able to claim that she took the UK out of the EU that she will accept any treaty that the EU offer.
The idea that passing this flawed treaty will lead to the demise of the Brexit party and the rejuvenation of Conservative fortunes is foolish.
I think the Treaty would be a good excuse to resign before events related to the Trump Spygate Investigation overtakes her and her advisors.
If May was shown to be under a “spell” of Robbins to deliver Brino, and afraid of being exposed on Spygate, then the Conservatives could claim it was bad actors in the civil service who messed up Brexit. Spygate could be used to clear the house of bad actors in the UK as it will do in the US.
Why do you call it “Brino”?
As citizens we lose our rights but a tin of beans will have “regulatory alignment”. Does Mrs May wonder why her deal has few supporters in the country!
If she had bothered to discuss things before she triggered article 50 she might have brought home something that somebody might agree with.
As for Mrs May being under the “spell” of a civil servant – civil servants negotiate what they are asked to and what is possible. Mrs May painted herself in with red lines then failed to go on the TV and lost an election.
Yes, javelin, the draining of the swamp in the USA is going to be greatly accelerated in the next few months and making the key politicians and media people accountable is a very necessary part of cleaning up the politics of the USA which has been corrupted over decades, but particularly under the Obama administration, in my view.
A self denying bunker mentality. Always the last state of mind of any leader before the inevitable happens. It is to your parties shame and maybe demise that it was allowed to go this far.
“Mrs May’s refusal……..”
Which is why it is impossible to understand why the 1922 committee has allowed her the chance to do so yet again.
I can understand it. They are showing what an ineffective bunch of cowards and appeasers they are!
Graham Brady apparently likes May and has therefore shown himself to be spineless and utterly useless. With the exception of a few honourable Tory MPs including our host, he is in good company.
Alan
Because they are not the guardians of democracy people suppose. They act for big business and the EU.
Good morning
Sir John I think this is the first time here that you have openly called for your leader to resign. Personally, whilst I do not disagree that she should, I think the problem is far worse than just a recalcitrant PM.
As we move towards both the EU elections and the Peterborough bi-election we see both a government and party in deep crisis. Losing voters is one thing, losing both members and financial backers is entirely another. Alas I fear, her removal is too late.
@Mark B; “[the] party in deep crisis”
Indeed, and it has been in crisis since 1997, if not 1990, hence why it was out of power for 13 years.
Regarding your second from last sentence, all three problems were extant and in full view well before the WA became public [1], two before even the 2016 referendum or TM became PM, by all means blame TM for kowtowing to that dammed awful WA but that’s just a symptom of a much deeper and serious illness, the party needs to start treating the underlying Pleurisy, not the just the sniffling nose…
[1] and the EC/EU27 have exploited them to the full
Genuinely – who cares? The Tories are irrelevant.
It is a party of the old fashioned elite.
Run by posh public schoolboys. Funded by the landed gentry.
Misogynistic, bigoted, backward.
Look at their support among younger people. Negligible.
Ah, you say. But people have always become more ‘conservative’ as they have aged.
Not now. Brexit is a permanent deal breaker for millions.
The zombie party of the walking dead does not realise what it has become.
But whether it is at the next general election, or the one after that or the one after that, the wipe out is coming. And it will be brutal.
And then come the Brexit public inquiries and the prison sentences.
Mark B
Me three and a hell of a lot of others.
The worry now is that enough Labour MPs will vote for it to go through because they are worried that if Boris or another Brexiteer succeed May, they will go for the no deal option.
Jools
If they do, then something stinks, and I mean REALLY STINKS.
They’ve announced that cross party talks failed….think about it.
The time for Conservative MPs to act in response to the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement has long passed.
A different course could have been plotted at many junctures, it required only that MPs adhered to their principles and stated support for their manifesto commitments and for the results of the Referendum.
At this point we are rapidly accelerating past Tragedy and into Farce.
What, may I ask, is going to be the effect on the Tory party if, somehow, this Bill is passed on its fourth attempt?
Has anyone in the Cabinet even contemplated the hell that this will unleash on the Party and on the country as a whole?
That Theresa May has pursued such a path is unbelievable and shocking. That the party as a whole, and the’22 commitee had done nothing about her is even worse.
Your party is facing an extinction level event Sir John. When will the Cabinet wake up and do something about it?
May isn’t the problem in the sense that she’s a known quantity and capable of the most appalling behaviour. Her entire career is a series of capitulations, lies and vile actions to promote herself and massage debate to a silence. We know what she is and we know what needs to be done
The real problem is the Tory party that since 1990 has embraced the EU with gusto and bent to the will of Labour, their client State construction and their social policy fascism. MPs of an unprincipled political party. Lost. Clueless. Spineless.
We need a leader like Farage. This man is under continual, daily attack from all sides. Those attacks are sometimes physical. That’s bravery. I couldn’t do what he does. I admire his guts. He reminds me of Thatcher. The Tories need another Thatcher, desperately.
Boris Johnson is a careerist. I want to see a conviction politician as leader without which the Tory party is DEAD
Well said, Dominic.
Have I got this right? May is hoping to get enough votes to ratify a Bill very few have seen, for her WA that has been voted down 3 times!
If I have got this right, then talk of the ‘Westminster bubble’ is complimentary, a ‘Bedlam Bubble’ is more apt.
Duplicity and mendacity are the order of the day, not just in 10 Downing Street but throughout Parliament. Mrs May must be one of, if not, the worst Prime Ministers in our history but she is still in office. Ironic that Mrs Thatcher, one of the best in our history, was ignominiously ejected by her cabinet. This week showed again the feebleness of the Conservative Party.
Our democracy is being undermined by MPs entrusted to uphold and defend it. MPs voted to hold a referendum, they voted to trigger Article 50 but most do all they can to overturn the referendum result almost 3 years later. Most of them voted Remain and can’t accept not having their own way. This Parliament does not represent the people.
They’re trying to work out a constitutional fudge to pass it without a majority vote
This charade is becoming very damaging for the economy now. Maybe we need a 2nd referendum – either WTO brexit vs remain or a 2-stage one with leave vs remain and then if leave, WTO vs Brino. I can’t see how else it’s going to get resolved
Mrs. May has been told to cling on as long as possible until the Conservative Party finally forces her out of office, even if the Party is destroyed in the process.
In the meantime she is working to have Parliament cancel Brexit, working to promote remaining in the EU, and signing up to all new EU schemes.
Whilst working on a way to rig a second referendum “to settle the matter once and for all time” (like her backstop arrangement).
“Will Mrs May really ask us to vote for a fourth time on this unpopular Treaty by bringing forward the Bill to ratify it? She says they will.”
Yes that is correct Sir. You seem to be in one of my grammars.
Theresa May’s proud boast – when asked by Sammy Wilson if there was just
one proposal by the EU negotiators that she did not accept – was that she had
made them add Britain to the backstop as well as Northern Ireland. She did not
make them give up their claims to NI, she played “hardball” and put Britain under their
yoke too!
Sir John,
While many WTO Brexit supporters would no doubt like to see more (worthy!) politicians switching to the Brexit Party as did the four Welsh Assembly members recently, most of us also accept just how difficult that would be for such as ERG members, whose primary concern must be to try to rally around a party leader they can support and who shares their beliefs and aims — however much we ordinary folk doubt this can save the Conservatives now.
My (purely hypothetical) question to you is can you envisage any situation in which these understandable party loyalties would be stretched to breaking point and a significant chunk of the ERG finally break off, whether to form their own party or join such as the Brexit Party? And what would that situation look like?
I suppose it really comes down to: at what point does Country come before Party?
Reply My main aim is not to save the Conservative party but to deliver the promises the Conservatives made to voters in 2017 and above all to implement the referendum which is central to our democracy. I judge I have most chance of influencing that at the moment by being in the Conservative party with a vote to get a leader who might honour the promises made.
Well, it seems a Bill has been drafted …
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/how-the-labour-tory-talks-on-brexit-finally-collapsed_uk_5cdedb28e4b09e05780333eb?utm_hp_ref=uk-brexit
“Inside The Secret Brexit Talks: How The Labour-Tory Negotiations Finally Collapsed”
“And some of those involved think that the negotiations were not in vain. It is understood that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill has been ‘improved’ in some key areas as a result of the cross-party talks, not least on workers’ rights, environmental policy and giving Parliament a role on future UK-EU trade talks.”
So why on earth will Theresa May not publish it as a draft Bill and invite everybody else to comment on it and maybe further improve it?
Oh, and this is in the same article:
“Labour’s negotiators felt there were three separate factions they had to deal with. The first was the ‘sensibles’, led by David Lidington, Barwell, Greg Clark, Philip Hammond and chief Brexit civil servant Olly Robbins.
The second was the ‘pragmatic Brexiteers’ of Michael Gove, Steve Barclay and Chief Whip Julian Smith.
The third faction was “outside the room”, but nevertheless a real thorn in the side of the talks: the ‘hard Brexiteers’ of Liam Fox, Andrea Leadsom and others who were clearly unhappy at any watering down of May’s opposition to a future customs union between the UK and EU.”
Why is Labour so insistent on having a permanent comprehensive customs union?
Not for any positive reason, such as ease of trade, but a negative, anti-democratic, reason, to prevent a future Tory government having the power to make trade deals:
https://www.facebook.com/JonAshworth/videos/441833109925905/
“… the key thing is the government want to be able to do their own trade deals. And my concern is that if we have a trade deal with the United States for example, that could mean Trump’s America and big private healthcare corporations getting their hands on NHS contracts.”
Oh, and potentially agreeing to allow US-style “chlorinated chicken”:
https://labour.org.uk/press/jeremy-corbyn-says-brexit-compromise-talks-government-gone-far-can/
“In recent days we have heard senior Cabinet ministers reject any form of customs union, regardless of proposals made by government negotiators. And despite assurances we have been given on protection of environmental, food and animal welfare standards, the International Trade Secretary has confirmed that importing chlorinated chicken as part of a US trade deal remains on the table.”
Erratum: for “this draft Treaty” read “this daft Treaty”.
Civil service bias is theft.
We need laws to keep the civil service neutral. When you consider the billions they control as our money then it’s like stealing from a bank.
Had the 1922 Committee had self-interest in mind and/or the interests of the country, T. May should have been forced out the same afternoon they met.
What fool would sign up to such an important bill without reading the details? And, if the details aren’t there to be seen isn’t it obvious there’s something dodgy going off? Really, it’s like back alley behaviour. How low our prime minister has stooped. Giving her more time and space to play her manipulative games has gone on for far to long. The damage she’s done to our country’s reputation is beyond measure. I feel nothing but contempt for the woman.
Mrs May aught to have resigned, but as a voter I would recommend both yourself and every other conservative MP to treat this as more than a vote on the WA, but a vote of confidence in Theresa May.
The risk is of the shock of the EU elections convincing a few more remainer labour MPs to vote for it out of fear, which is why a strong vote against it is certainly needed.
While Corbyn is not very pro-EU I don’t think he believes a no deal brexit will work, his weakness is in economics and if we do achieve a WTO brexit that will be his downfall. Voting down the WA is one thing, getting a pro-brexit PM will be an even greater challenge. Whoever they are they will need to rebuild the confidence of the country in the conservative party.
It is walk the plank time for May. Get on with it.
In the meantime, it is reported that May is back to trying to tempt the DUP to get them on board. This yet again seems to confirm that she is prepared to indulge in any treachery to push her vassal state treaty through. It is not just the backstop that is wrong with the WA, it is the whole document.
Why not write an open letter asking her that question?
At the same time you can point out that the delay/secrecy equate to having too little time for analysis and debate and those factors are reason enough to vote against something that would bind this country in perpetuity.
Other MPs should be following the same reasoning creating the same pressures.
I hope you will also be persuading the backsliders such as JRM, Boris that they should be voting against it this time. Boris’ vote in favour last time round damaged his leadership credentials – if he votes for it again many members won’t be voting for him (if he makes it to the final vote).
Reply Yes, a serious leadership candidate must vote against the Withdrawal Treaty Bill if it comes before us.