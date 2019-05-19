Our aim should be helping people out of poverty and into better paid jobs

One of the main arguments between socialists and conservatives is over the main aim of economic policy. Conservatives want to raise living standards, to help people be better off. Socialists usually want to lower or remove inequality.
These two varying aims require different policy responses and achieve different results. Of course all sensible socialists would also want higher living standards, and all democratic conservatives agree the tax and benefit system should remove some of the inequalities market economies generate. Nonetheless deciding based around a primary aim of betterment for the many or a primary aim of cutting inequality produces different results.
Mr Osborne adopted more of the socialist preoccupation in his budgets, worrying about measures of inequality more than about sluggish rises in average real incomes. He worked out how to administer a bigger tax hit to the wealthy and how to get rich people out of the country or to stay out of the country. One of the easiest ways to cut inequality is to offshore the richest people by having a hostile tax regime towards them. This may then reduce investment and job creation for everyone else as these people live and invest in a more friendly climate elsewhere. Both France and Italy are now wooing the rich with a better tax deal for that reason.
A test of which motivation predominates in a policy maker is that of the Laffer curve. If a Chancellor insists on imposing a tax at a rate that reduces the tax take, we can assume he does so to create more equality at the cost of less income and lower living standards. The decision of Mr Hammond and Mr Osborne to levy Stamp duties that cut the revenue must be based on this, and their persistence with a 45% higher rate of income tax which also lowers revenue.
I want a policy based on a more rapid reduction in low incomes and no incomes. That requires a policy which allows entrepreneurs, footballers and great entertainers to keep more of their earnings so they stay here and pay tax here. They then also buy more things here, invest more here and employ more people here. Jealousy is a nasty emotion, and not a good policy. It makes us all worse off, with less money to spend on public services. As you achieve more growth you can then also lower tax rates on the rest of us, where lowering the rate cuts the revenue for any given level of economic output.
76 Comments
Agreed, but you first need a Conservative government to achieve it. We do not have one, conservative in name only. May and her two hundred odd sycophants are not true conservatives, more akin to the Lib/ Dums. Come next weekend the first blow will have been struck. I hope that no conservative makes it to the EU parliament. It is the last wake up call to your rag bag parliamentary party. I doubt they have the nous to realise this. You cannot even run your own internal affairs let alone have the responsibility of running the country. Rid yourselves of the cancer within or join the dust of history.
I have just put down “Appeasing Hitler” by Tim Bouverie. He tells how Neville Chamberlain (Con) was determined to stop war with Hitler. He tried everything on the assumption that Hitler was just a German Speaking Brummie.
When September 1939 came along and Hitler was revealed as the criminal lunatic he really was, the Conservatives simply came to bits.
Churchill (Con) (Dardanelles still rankling) had just grossly mismanaged the Norwegian War and the Cabinet knew this.
But we still have this very tenacious party today. It can adapt…
@agricola; “but you first need a Conservative government to achieve it”
You mean it [1], or at least a good measure of it, wasn’t achieved in the 1950s?
“May and her two hundred odd sycophants are not true conservatives”
I agree, with a few notable exceptions, most are either in the mould of Thatcher or Heath, the 1950s were the last time we actually had a true ‘one nation’ Conservative Govt.
[1] fair opportunity for all, without fear or favour
JR, you fail in your first paragraph, there is no difference between the current Tory party and Labour. Your blog is more a political theory than reality.
The fact is the EU decides law regulation and directives with small boundaries for domestic parties to operate in. You have told us as much.
Both parties want to remain under EU control after lying to us twice under a referendum and general election. The will of the people betrayed, democracy betrayed and Brexit betrayed. Your party ruled again this week it wants more of the same in Mayhab!
Today we read in the DT a leaked memo from May betraying the army veterans in N.Ireland! Is there no depths to her rotten behaviour? Smear Tory MPs who Stand up for democracy on a campaign EU literature, get her whips to dig for dirt on other Tory MPs, sack an advisor and Minister without evidence or any fair process! She is rotten to the core.
Both parties want higher taxes, regulation over everything we d,o snoop on us through our computers and control our,lives,as,to what we can eat, that no,or say. Your party is done. Moreover.
Correct – There are no depths of treachery and deceit to which this rotten to the core individual would not sink! But the people to blame are the “none so blind as those who won’t see” – the pathetic apologies for ‘politicians’ who won’t do anything about it! She will keep on doing so as long as no action is taken! And the removal has to be a PUSH because she will never WALK!
My only positive suggestion is that you change your moniker to “Despair.”
……….but her Cabinet still won’t make her leave. What bit of fairness does she not understand when the Government gives a free pass to those on the other side of the troubles yet prosecutes its veterans in the same conflict! Outrageous behaviour to which the Tory Party should hang its collective head in shame. Demonstrations up and down this land not reported by the fake msm!
What we had in the 1950s was Butskellism whereby the Conservatives accepted most of the Labour agenda, including extremely high taxes and “unearned” income surcharge. It was unsustainable, as became apparent in the late 50s and the 60s.
Macmillan’s “little local difficulty” consisted of Thornycroft, Birch and Powell effectively pointing out the problem.
Even the epithet “Butskellism” is, in fact, mistaken; Butler had wanted sterling to float (Operation Robot) to overcome the recurrent sterling crises. He was, regrettably, overruled. The decline continued.
May and Hammond are not just Libdims they are clearly idiotic socialists. We have the highest taxes for 70 years. Virual monopolies in heath care, schools, universities …. wage controls, red tape everywhere, taxes at over 100% on landlords, some pension contributors and people who move home. Wage controls, daft restrictive employment laws, damaging interventions in energy, banking, housing ……
Difference is the essence of existence. Equality destroys difference.
You confuse two different types of equality. Equality of outcome and equality of opportunity.
We never could achieve equality of outcome, even if we wanted to. But we should strive to give everyone an equal opportunity.
So many of today’s elite are where they are because of where they started.
No offence to MPs like Jacob Rees Mogg or Zac Goldsmith – but they are where they are because they had rich well connected families. Families who paid not just the fees to Eton but who had the connections too, which ensured Oxbridge and smooth-less transitions from there to positions of power.
Had MPs like this been born on a council estate, to a single alcoholic parent – and had they gone to the local failing comprehensive – they would not be MPs.
As a society we are missing out hugely by not giving those at the bottom a chance – and by giving those at the top everything. 93% of kids go to state school. But government, business, media, even elite sport is dominated by those in private education.
Now I am not anti-private school. My kids go to private school. But I am pro much better state school. And that needs more money. We would transform society by doubling our spend on education. And we’d probably end up saving money too – as better educated people tend to make better lifestyle choices, which saves money in the welfare bill, criminal justice and the NHS.
How many Newtons , Einsteins , Flemings, Bells are we missing out on because 93% of our kids don’t get a good enough chance?
Andy, you could start by noting giving £39b to your beloved EU. It would be better spent on schools. I think that’s what you said?
Wow, first time I have been able to largely agree with Andy. Yes, we need the government to stop pandering to vested interests and lobbyists and generally get out of the way. We need to get rid of umpteen quangos and their stupid regulations that destroy jobs and disrupt production, and leave much more money with taxpayers so that they can spend it in ways that suit them infinitely better than government bureaucrats could possibly imagine.
Do you want the money to be invested by someone who earned the money & knows how to save or invest it well or to take it off them and give it to government or perhaps a feckless alcoholic or drug adict to “invest”. Government investment is hugely less efficient on average.
See Milton Friedman on the four ways you can spend money!
The other way which must be part of the strategy is to reduce cost through efficiencies not cutting services.
Massive cost overruns, duplication, appalling project management, non existent people performance management, unreformed and very expensive public sector pensions, quangos, wasted overseas aid etc all need to be dealt with.
Unfortunately neither the political will nor the ‘business’ skills and understanding of our politicians, exists so nothing will happen which truly hacks off employers/employees in the private sector who have to pay and work to a different set of rules.
If only your MPs could see the opportunity that the end of risk free, drab, machine politics that Mays going offers, true clear blue water could be established between you and momentum.
Regrettably we are already seeing the ego driven beige people like Rudd, Truss, Hunt, Hancock (strewth) think they have what it takes to be PM. Excitement, leadership, Vision, some risk,plus of course true Brexiteers, all are needed and no they don’t.
Agree Nig1. My husband has just sent in his tax assessment through his accountant and has a letter back from the tax office informing him of how much he owes. One week later he receives a letter from them asking him to submit his tax return! What a waste of our money. I had a letter from the child support agency informing me that my case was closed and they would not be pursuing my sons father for maintenance anymore. 3 weeks later I had another letter saying the same thing. My son is now 24. Numpties, the lot of them.
Whilst not PM material, (who of the contenders are….?), Matt Hancock is always “up for the fight ” even when the position is clearly indefensible and others are too frit to do it. It is an admirable quality. I would add that he is usually good humoured in doing so; again a useful quality.
Good morning.
We are being taxed to the hilt and yet, we are still borrowing. Why ?
The cost of Socialism cannot be borne by the wealthy alone. Sooner or later the government is going to come after those with cash, and that usually means those with income and assets. This cash cow is what is known as the Middle-class and it is usually they that vote Conservative.
Following Socialist policies in the hope that people will like you and vote for you is daft. People are generally tribal in their politics and will not be so easily swayed. In short, all this pandering has just made the Tories less electable to an even broader set of people.
—
I am also of the mind, although I have no evidence for it, that the EU, via our Civil Service, have created such a situation that, no matter who you vote for, your going to get the same policies mandated from Brussels.
Just a thought.
Completely agree with the first part, Mark, though even as cynical as I’ve become I can’t quite bring myself to accept the second part… That way lies despair and depression, and I need at least some hope to make life worth living!
It is however clear that heads will need to roll (figuratively speaking, of course) among the upper echelon of our Civil Service if any significant change of government is ever to succeed. As you say, they have become far too EU in their group thinking and that is the precise opposite of what our country will need following a clean Brexit.
I suppose the only real difference is that I believe this is not only absolutely necessary, but actually doable.
Traditionally it has been men who have been competitive. Men have gone out and got it. Men love to come top, to have the biggest, to – yes – show off a bit. Life is like, as you say, a game of football. The strongest, the best, succeed.
Women are different traditionally. They build a family, a home. They pay equal attention to everyone – especially the most needy. They are concerned about the ones who can’t keep up.
Thanks to women coming to the forefront of politics, therefore, there is a tendency to put the vulnerable centre stage, not the successful ones. Everyone after all, is equal. Everyone after all deserves a fair share of attention.
The age of differentiation has gone.
Evidence? Look at the News programmes.
By letting May continue with the WA charade, you have forfeited all right to govern.
Ian wragg
You are correct and what I think makes it worse they carry on as if all in the garden is lovely when in reality they show actual contempt about the possible legal action being bought about by Robin Tillbrook in the courts. If he wins the day as he seems really confident that he will “what happens next?” What has all this chaotic period in our history really been about. They waited on the Gina Millar case methinks they should have at least addressed this possible threat with more conviction. Inept is one word that comes to mind.
Indeed. I’d go further and say that the chance to remove her over a year ago to deliver a proper Brexit has left us all in a state of fear for over 3 years. Why on earth would anyone vote for more of the same when they now have an ethical, honest and patriotic Party formed and earning £100,000 a day from supporters to deliver what we want?
Brexit Party will deliver us from these socialists.
I would define socialist policies as dogmatic and destructive – never mind what the alleged intentions are…
WE should move away from calling life-enhancing policies as conservative, as that confuses the picture – Does a policy help more than it harms? If it does then it’s constructive, and goes towards the right hand pile of objectives.
Taxation is one thing that keeps many poor – Basic items for life are taxed, meaning those on benefits require more benefits, all the time making life worse for the taxpayer. A revamp of our tax system is long overdue, one that removes loopholes and increases incentives, but it has to be done by making life-enhancment it’s core objective.
We are never going to see decent and honest government policies, that reward hard work and support those that need it, while we have the confounded 2010 Equalities Act in place.
The basic theme of the act is to introduce ‘Fairness’ – This being a socialist concept, meaning that in all decisions made by government, prospects are weighted against ability and merit, and allows the establishment to insert laws against our morals, making second class citizens of those that oppose, or who are in the majority.
Ah yes….a piece of legislation fully supported by May.
This Act strikes at the very basis of a civilized and free society and it must be repealed. Another evil legacy of the last Labour Government accepted by its successor.
Here here Agricola you are so right.
A true market economy with light regulation allows competition to be the great leveller, disallowing monopolies and providing good value for money.
The problem is that the left wing media hates right wing policies – particularly the BBC.
Trouble is, people in public life need the BBC to keep them in their jobs or sell their books, or whatever wares they are peddling. Hence, too many in government take the path of least resistance and we end up with back-door socialism.
This media tail that is wagging the dog needs to be cut off!
You might find a Brexit Party will do the job. Conservatives definitely will not.
Diamond and Saez give 54% for the peak of the laffer curve so 45% top tax rate is ok- but not with NI which needs to be abolished, it just complicates the system and no longer has any relationship to benefits. Set that tax rate on all taxable income and it should be possible to raise the tax free allowance considerably for everyone. Sure there’ll be people in the top ten percent but not the top 1% who’ll lose out but 91% will either gain or hold even, and a good number of the losers have been posturing about taxing the rich.
There’s £30bn pa to be saved by leaving the EU, scrapping foreign aid and scrapping HS2. Doubtless much more is to be found.
Individual education accounts managed by parents would force schools to compete in both quality and price, improving both. Is it really useful to keep every child in school to 18? I suspect a large proportion would be better off leaving earlier. It beggars belief that a degree improves job performance in most cases, so there’s much time and money to be saved there, not to mention freeing up some talented people to do something useful.
But to accomplish any of that requires a government that is serious about it. It strikes me that the vast majority of MPs are serious about their image and nothing else. Worse, it is their image with their peers they are serious about, they care little what the general public think.
Can anyone now doubt that the threat of a hard left govt is having a major impact on growth and investment? The spectre of the terrorist sympathising Marxists must be lifted before we can get good levels of growth and investment back again.
Whatever the political persuasion politicians only want one thing …. power, as far reaching as possible. The pursuit of wretched “equality” ultimately delivers the most power because “ equality” is actually reserved for the plebs. They all end up in equal poverty and oppression, as in “ Some animals….”.
Taxation is now even more illegitimate than ever since the money collected is blatantly used for projects that many tax payers ( the ones who go to work in the mornings) do not want.
It was utter idiocy for the Tories to move towards the Left (whatever Macmillan said). Talk about a commie wolf in sheep’s clothing …what about a Lib Dem in Conservative garb??
And look at what it has achieved!
But then ..maybe the present chaos is what they wanted all along?
The distinction between conservative and socialist should be more than
one of economic policy. The fact that it keeps getting reduced to this
may be one reason why people see this as a two-party state. In
my mind, Labour is bent on a self-styled “moral” agenda that produces
yearly reductions in civil liberties. Conservatives – please oppose this.
Indeed note terrorist Group Hamas’s recent thanks to Corbyn for his support. This is the sort of ‘moral’ policy we can expect from Labour. What are moderate MPs like Yvette Cooper doing in the same party as the likes of Corbyn & McDonnell?!
To put it bluntly, it needs to pay to work.
What’s the point of importing cheap labour enlargements rocket along with obesity, depression and crime…..apart from the taxpayer subsidising business.
Blinking spellchecker: “whilst benefits” not…enlargements!
What on earth is a “sensible socialist”? They are often quite kind people but totally misguided and usually want to be kind with someone else’s money. It is someone who believes in an agenda so everyone is equally poor but with a few people driving in zil lanes.
Equality is an absurd and dangerous agenda that damages everyone. If you take money off people who invest and use it well and give to to governments who use it appallingly it is hardly likely to benefit the economy as a whole. I would far rather have Bill and Melinda gates spending their money than governments wasting it. Even if their software is very annoying and time wasting.
Corbyn and Mc Donnall are ‘politics of envy merchants, combined with their magic money tree agenda. Vote for us and we will steal off the rich, write off your student debts, cut you rents, build more social housing, invest in rail, expropriate the electricity and gas utility industries, increase minimum wages, nationalise and regulate the banks, destroy the property rental market …. a total con trick from beginning to end.
All we need is a safety net if you have somewhere to live, enough to eat and medical care the rest should be up to you and your family to provide.
To my shame I have ended up on a contract in the civil service in the lead up to my retirement. Prior to that I worked in the private sector for over 40 years and gracious me, what a contrast and eye opener in the difference to the way these sectors operate!
I never cease to be amazed by the supercilious attitude that they are always right and do not take kindly to me applying logic. Asking why the guidance’s used is subject to constant change on a commodity that is constant, or worse if I prove they are wrong on an issue. Stiff polite smiles exude venom as they thank me for pointing out the error. It is always the ‘customer’ who is at fault, never them.
The sheer waste of manpower on useless convoluted box ticking processes. The waste of tax payers money on weekly hour long team meetings, which include a general knowledge quiz, the younger ones playing on their phones and general chit chat! The monthly breakfast gatherings away from your desk. Oh, and if you don’t want to attend this you can go off site for an hour and do some shopping! The idiocy is endless. This is not the way to conduct a business and a gobsmackingly disgraceful waste of taxpayers money.
And this problem is evident right across the public sector and will invariably fail to help getting people out of poverty and into well paid jobs, because they are clueless about anything that doesn’t exist in their bubble.
Yet you support Brexit. Which we now know beyond any doubt will hit growth and make people poorer than they would have been.
Just this week a Brexit Party candidate Lucy Harris helpfully pointed out that we should not worry about this period of relative decline as it will only last 30 years or so.
A question to everyone contributing to this blog. How old will you be in 30 years? My children will both be nearly 40 – and will have spent two decades of their working life paying for your Brexit. A Brexit their generation overwhelmingly does not want.
Your post today allows me to point out to others here why I never join in the criticism you so freely suffer.
Your willingness to set your children to work to hold harmless from the effects of Brexit me and my fellow baby boomers is one of the few altruistic acts in our selfish times. Thank you (and them of course, poor mites). I rest easy in the knowledge of their help.
Piss well taken.
Meanwhile in the Telegraph today:- “Theresa May personally blocked ministers from proposing a new law that could have protected Northern Ireland veterans from facing murder charges, an explosive memo reveals.
A private letter sent on the Prime Minister’s behalf orders that a government consultation on addressing unsolved murders during the Troubles “should not contain” proposals for a statute of limitations on historic prosecutions of military personnel.”
Perhaps she can clarify her position and then resign.
LifeLogic: “Perhaps she can clarify her position and then resign.”
Or she could just resign.
@Andy. A few months ago there was an excellent article in the Guardian in support of lowering the voting age to six.
The article went on to say:
“Young people are massively outnumbered because the voting age is 18, whereas there isn’t a cut off point at the other end. You don’t lose the vote when you get to be 75. You can carry on voting until the day you die and there is no test. You could be frankly demented and still get to vote…”
For local elections or general elections, the situation can be remedied every couple of years or so. For the more “long term” votes such as those in 1975 and 2016, a remedy is more challenging. For example, there are those who were unhappy with the outcome of the vote in 1975 but who accepted it. The winning margin was, of course, greater in 1975 than in 2016.
Then again, Andy, just think – if we remained in your much-revered EU then your children by then would have already done their EU National Service (perhaps even seeing action, who knows?) and, if they’ve survived they’d be explaining to their own children what ”conscription” means and what they did in the war.
At least I know I have ensured my own children freedom of choice in a free country. And who knows? They may even decide their country should rejoin the EU! But at least it will be their own choice as citizens of a sovereign nation, without shackles that would have deprived them of every option, except those allowed by the EU overlords.
Your children will, however, be able to vote for, or indeed vote out, those who rule them.
If they feel the price is too high they will no doubt be able to vote to give up that right and rejoin whatever the EU has then become.
We do not know that beyond doubt, it depends on the policies adopted. If we get Corbyn and the Marxists then most certainly we will be very much worse off. But if we get the sort of policies pursued in such (non-EU) countries as Switzerland and Singapore then it is likely we will be much better off. Note that eg in Italy young people by a majority oppose EU membership. So it really does depend.
On the contrary, Andy, this “glass half empty” thinking is precisely the root of the problem with this country today (or at least, with Remainers like yourself).
I know that “your type” (forgive the generalisation) will avoid like the plague reading anything which might serve to even remotely challenge your beliefs, but please do yourself a favour and try just one. It may help explain why my glass is most definitely half full:
https://brexitcentral.com/i-backed-remain-but-the-warped-project-fear-narrative-does-not-stand-up-to-scrutiny/
Iv just looked at Daily Mail comments and the hatred for May is unbelievable like its unbelievable the so called Tory party have kept her as leader.
I think the hatred of her is entirely understandable. She has lied and cheated again and again. She is a traitor and an appalling economic illiterate socialist too. Why on earth did she join the Conservative party let alone get to lead it?
Plus we now have the revelations in the Sunday Telegraph today too.
LifeLogic: “Why on earth did she join the Conservative party let alone get to lead it?”
The Manchurian candidate. It is a political thriller about a vicars daughter who is brainwashed by Marxists of the British Education system into infiltrating and destroying the British Tory party.
Both conservatives and socialists believe that central planning can bring about prosperity. I see very little difference except in degree and detail between May’s shower and past Labour governments. What a shame we have no political party that thinks that people should not be molested by the state because they are capable of running their own lives better than a bunch of political and bureaucratic leeches. Oh hang on we do, vote Brexit Party.
Indeed.
Alex, I am.
You’re treating Labour like it’s a normal political party. It isn’t a normal political party. The people that have taken over this once moral entity are pure bred political animals. Their aim is total politicisation of all things and the creation of a hard-left political state that is beyond reform and they will crush the taxpayer to achieve it
I would also suggest you focus not just on the economic plans but on their non-economic plans. This is the area I believe they will focus their oppressive laws targeting areas to crush debate affecting them.
I believe they will also try and rig our democratic structures to prevent their removal from office.
I believe they will attempt to abolish the constitutional monarchy
Local government will be restructured and placed under Marxist control
Marxist Labour will leave no stone unturned to construct a political infrastructure that makes reform utterly impossible
Considering all of this, then I believe this article fails catastrophically in exposing the real dangers posed by Corbyn and his conspirators
Either expose them fully (economic AND non-economic plans) across the board or don’t bother
Yeah, yeah, yeah…..
You are just talking about taxation policy not jobs.
Offshoring jobs is the huge issue. ‘Entrepreneurs, footballers and great entertainers’? Not so much. (You don’t mention terrible entertainers.)
A gig economy is no life for most people trying to earn a living, despite the much-trumpeted ‘flexibility’.
‘Trickle down economics’ is just make believe.
Taxation policy and jobs are interdependent. If having a job, or employing someone is made uneconomic by the tax structure there will be lower employment.
Indeed offshoring is a problem; the answer is tariffs, or in other words a change in the tax structure.
John, to get any of this you need a leader who has vision and believes in the country, rather than corporate big business. I suggest that before the leadership challenge begins all the Conservative Brexiteers have their own vote and decide which candidate to put forward. Otherwise you run the risk of the best person being eliminated. If the last 3 years has taught you anything it’s that the other side is devious and fights dirty. You have to get someone decent in the final two candidates. The party members will do the rest. United we stand divided we fall.
Another no brainer.
Thanks for the link Facts4EU, today’s offering says only 29 MPs are reliable Brexiteers. About 60 Conservative MPs are forming a “One Nation Caucus” apparently to stop a Leave PM.
Facts4EU is always worth reading, as is this blog, before the daily plunge into the Main Stream Mania. At least we can get something informative, measured and balanced before being presented with media hype.
Real Conservatives help create a bigger ‘Economic Cake’ first before sharing it.
By contrast Socialists like to debate sharing the cake before it has been created.
Putting the cart before the horse like this creates reluctant endeavours to create it at all.
Most Socialists lack business experience and pretend they know looking from afar.
Business folk recognise them right away as they have no empathy to them like an apprentice guessing and the giveaway is poor listeners.
Risk taking is necessary and produces heroes and zeros weekly track records.
If rewards occur Socialists think is is by default without recognising the cost of the risks.
Why would anyone work their socks off to be judged by those who just talk talk and criticise their efforts?
Self employed folks like my experience find we help bail out bigger often national companies who have lost their way.
Businesses should be seen as Problem Solvers and judged and yes cherished if that is the case. If not they either and die.
The EU proposal to record every hour worked by every employee in every small or large company demonstrates quote clearly they assume the business has already made it big!
Totally out of touch with reality and a recipe not to employ people at all!
If you want better paid jobs then STOP increasing the cost of employment, STOP adding business taxes and pointless regulations that inhibit business and add to the cost of employment
Employers pay 13.8% National Insurance then for the same thing another 3% for workplace pension , so 16.8% of YOUR potential extra pay is going to the government , thats without business rates and the cost of compliance with maternity/paternity/sickpay & also the cost of compliance with utter cobblers like GDPR, VATMOSS , doing the taxman work for them etc etc
We now have the prospect of WA mark 4, changed we are told. May must be playing with a few commas because she can change nothing, the EU have told her so time after time. Or is it miracle of miracles she has decided to eliminate all the articles you drew to the attention of the AG.
Meanwhile all those of absolutely no relevance such as the Soubry are being resurrected by the media to add their dose of poison to the body politic. All can barely mention the two elephants we have in the room, Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson. Both are of course closer to the wishes of the electorate, perhaps that is what makes them an anathema to the chattering classes. While Soubry erupts in the background I ask what possible relevance does she have at this point in time.
I wonder what effect the tsunami of the EU elections can have on this collection of donkeys we keep in the HoC . Marr can only produce Corbyn, Cable, and Sturgeon. What is the point. They are all losers and have little to contribute to the future of the UK. Why are we surrounded by lance corporals.
The printed media are generally on the money, all credit to them. I do not think the establishment realise just how powerful social media is, this diary included. Considering the hostility of the broadcast media, work out how the Brexit Party can explode onto the scene in a matter of days and be way out in the polls for the EU elections. Simple they are selling goods people wish to buy, goods that none of the other parties have on their shelves, despite all their talk.
For the conservatives next Sunday is the point at which they wake up or visit the end of life clinic. Rest assured Nigel will have learnt a lot from the past few years and will be ready for the next GE with a workable manifesto, and that is when politics in the UK changes for good, no more two party carve up of the electorate. May has handed him a no brainer this week in failing to put an end to the prosecution of UK servicemen from NI days while the murdering terrorists roam free by treaty agreement. Interesting times.
Inequality works.
Equality has never been put in to practice. Attempting it in all experiments in their fullness has led to greater inequality. Russia, China, Venezuela, North Korea, Vietnam, Syria, yes Syria, Mongolia, Czechoslovakia, East Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, France, Albania,Hungary. Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Yugoslavia, Ukraine, EU( north and south), Georgia,Cuba, Chile Yemen…
Corbyn and McDonnell. What they wish never gets further than “Well it wasn’t equality” ( socialism) No. But they were socialist equality attempts leading directly and quickly to mass murder, starvation on massive proportions unknown prior to the attempts.
They should be disallowed grooming underage young people. So too the Greens.
The other big theme should be power to the individual citizen.
Labour like having unaccountable burerocrats rationing services. Conservatives should stand for firm guarantees of what citizens are entitled to, and the buying power given to individual citizens to take wherever they want to procure those guarantees.
Take the power away from education authorities, CCG’S, housing associations, and instead hand the cheques over to individuals.
In planning have some nationally agreed housing designs which local planning can only change in truely exceptional circumstances.
Stop mass immigration.
Start taxing foreign workers at least as much as locals.
Put significant government resources into protecting British intellectual property.
There I have just written a winning manifesto if only the conservatives could be trusted to keep their promises.
Mr Redwood,
The employment level in the UK is very high and unemployment is very low (not the same but it habbens to be true both ways). That against a background of having possibly 3 and at least (because no one knows the actual number due to the lack of comprehensive registration) 2%. These people are unlikely to stay and their departure (i do not believe that there a re good alternatives from eg the subcontinent or Africa) will have the effect to cause upward pressure ion the price of labour. So, ending immigration is a way to boost hourly wages and thus reduce poverty among the employed. However the same will lead to severe bottlenecks in certain industries and possibly further widen the trade deficit putting downward pressure on the GBP and possibly provoking BoE action (higher rates) or failing that, higher inflation. The best way is to not (repeat not) cause unneccesary harm to the economy by finding a way to satisfy nationalism without sacrificing economic rationalism. So far I have not seen anyone come up with a solution that could survive a general election.
I see that you’re still following what you were told at UNI and in banking and business while you were there, you have lost the capacity to think on your own on this subject and outside of the box, your mind has been put into.
In other words, you have been brainwash, Sir.
Stop taking their pension contributions and spending them.
Simple solution.
But you have a 13 trillion pound debt problem.
And you have May where the WA costs 80 bn a year.
Why should people be pushed into poverty to pay the EU John?
New Labour set the top rate trap and in conditions of income stagnation it was politically impossible to make the rich richer. Had his job had been confined to the back bench opining he might well have regretted this
George Osborne navigated the country form 2008 towards economic stability with miraculously steady hands. By contrast you supported dropping his debt reduction plans to fling at the economy in order to save the appearances of Brexit
As George Osborne said , its no good talking about free trade and then enacting the most protectionist policy this country has ever seen
The Conservative Party it is no longer a Party where Economic social Liberals are welcome, it despises the City it cares nothing for services it is anti immigrant , it derides expertise and it has no further interest in evidence based Policy.
..and then despite all its desperate efforts to be Nigel Farrago in blue, people smell fraud and so it is not even popular.
It is time it died
and it no good the socialist and communism talking about the subject, they have been brainwashed as well and have nothing to offer, they are intellectually bankrupt and have no moral standing at all.
It reminds me of children in the playground, despite the overwhelming evidence that Boris Johnson is the only candidate who could rescue the Conservative Party there are MPs who are desperate that he should never become Prime Minister, I truly despair and the revelations in the Sunday Telegraph today about May being behind the decision to remove the immunity from prosecution from the Veterans, I don’t think that I’m capable of being shocked anymore!
It’s the Brexit Party for me on the 23rd, exceptionally good and honest candidates, I’m delivering more leaflets in the village today!
There will be No change from any of the three main parties, there is nothing what ever to chose between them.
If you want Democracy non of the above will give you that, if you crave Democricy like we all should.
Your best ever choice is The Brexit Party.
Every one else is nothing more than , We will tell you what you want.
They are so wrapped up in themselves that every day all day long they are seen by everyone kicking poor old Democricy down the road.
They are immune to the spectacle they create of demented bully boys and girls fighting against the majority vote.
Farage will not let us down, I would stake my life on him and his team.
He is nothing like Vince Cable, or anyone in the Cabinet ,or anyone close to May, or anyone apart from Boris who are looking to be picked to succeed the PM
We all need Democricy, that system has always been a winner, but it demands that you are looking after it at all times, otherwise you end up with this nest of ghastly people, much like the one that Cromwell had to dissmiss in 1653.
Get total change from this Parliament, vote for nothing less than Democricy
Vote The Brexit Party or more of the same for for life.
Even if dear Boris could be the new leader, he is still surrounded with the same rubbish people, all out for themselves and no business sence at all ?
JR
“That requires a policy which allows entrepreneurs, footballers and great entertainers to keep more of their earnings so they stay here and pay tax here”
Oh dear, oh dear. You really believe that?
Past experience shows that the only contribution they make to society is to employ a whole section of ‘tax (avoidance) experts’ to show them where to park their ridiculous earnings using loopholes in the system to pay as little tax as possible.
It’s a while since i saw the conservative (small ‘c’) principles stated in public. They are good to read and make sense. In many ways that’s preaching to the converted on this site – the real question is how to get that message across to people nationally and to see these values being espoused by MPs (and see them actually enact them rather than paying lip service).
Perhaps, with the leadership election about to start, now would be a good time to start re-airing these principles.
However, I suspect that you and other MPs will be too busy trying to stop the crazed woman from devising a ridiculous new set of WA giveaway s to try to secure her ‘legacy’. Why did Brady allow this? If she offers a CU, 2nd ref by 3rd June and it passes, that will be a gigantic own-goal for the Tory party.
How can yo make these people understand that getting the WA over the line will turn people like myself to TBP forever? Ostriches like Batten who said today that he doesn’t believe the polls (and presumably the 22 committee) are in for a shock. Boris may be the only chance the Tories have left.
My take is different. My main aim is more freedom and a smaller State. Faced with an insatiable demand for ever higher revenue demands to finance greater public services, my reaction is to ask why more of the public services cannot be private. People that use services should pay for services. Taxation would automatically be lower overall and deciding who should benefit most would be a pleasant chore.
Just to take one example, there is no reason why railways should not be run at a profit, a provider of revenue as opposed to a basket case. Some basic principles:
– Reintegrate track and trains by creating corridor or area private sector monopolies, getting rid of the bonanza for banks, lawyers, administrators and consultants that the current system of privatisation (covering only services) results in. Competition would come from other transport modes such as cars, airlines and trucks.
– Network Rail would as a consequence cease to exist.
– What types of transport carriage are the most environmentally friendly? Full ones are because what matters is emissions per million passenger miles. So take demand into account, don’t be a slave to existing operational constraints.
– Allocate carriage types in response to demand, that is business carriages with full wi-fi, plenty of space and waiter service so that business class passengers can work on trains; second class carriages on which passengers are guaranteed a seat; and standing only carriages.
– Form trains of one or more of these types to carriage according to local demand.
– Commercialise more stations.
– Sell off surplus land.
What of the poor? Flexible and limited subsidies could be applied to selected bus routes to ensure universal public transport access. Running one or two buses each way each day on selected routes that go ‘all around the houses’ would normally suffice.
There is a huge difference between equality and fairness. Some low paid and unemployed will never achieve ‘well paid jobs’. You cannot pay the same or similar pay to 2 different people, when the responsibilities of their employment are poles apart. But they could have better paid jobs.
For decades the lowest percentile have the highest tax burden. Sadly, the current Chancellor like all the previous socialist ones appear ignorant of this fact, or perhaps they don’t care that their tax regimes and bureaucratic overkill are the most damaging of all to the low paid. Or perhaps State dependency and control is also the goal of the present Chancellor as well.