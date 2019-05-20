The reign of experts and the “post democratic”age

I like good experts. Modern science and technology has delivered some great advances which improve our lives. If I fell ill I would of course consult a doctor and seek expertise.
The problem is the present age is cursed with some experts especially in economics and government who keep getting it wrong yet they still expect the rest of us to accept their verdicts however damaging or daft they may be.
Lord Mandelson summmed up the direction of travel when he talked about transition to a post democratic age. Modern governments try to give away their powers and responsibilities to international and national so called independent bodies full of alleged experts. They seek to prevent elected governments changing things by locking future governments into the system by binding International treaties. For years our budgets and economic policy were first dictated by the European Exchange Rate Mechanism and then by the Maastricht debt and deficit requirements.Our energy policy is governed by Climate Change Treaties.
Some people want us to be democratic so they oppose locking ourselves into the rules and decisions of national and international bodies in principle. Other people would not mind if those bodies made wise decisions and did well, but understandably get cross when they lead us to disaster.
The truth is you cannot say you live in a democracy if crucial parts of government are under independent expert control with no democratic accountability. In practice in a democracy like the UK Parliament and government are held responsible for big decisions even if they are taken by so called independent experts. In a later post I will look again at how the Bank of England is not in fact independent and how wrong it has been on major issues of economic and financial policy over my adult lifetime. It is crucial that fallible expertise is subject to criticism and influence by elected officials and can be overturned if necessary by the votes of the people. The EU has threatened this important part of our democratic settlement with its rigid legal structure. Those in the Eurozone suffer even more from its defects.
106 Comments
Sir John,
A thoroughly compelling summary of why we need to be out of Europe and then take sensible, British, look at whose advice is relevant. To get there may be prevented as,, next week will see our intrepid PM making a ‘bold offer’ (a.k.a. trick, con job, scam – take your pick) as the WAB is put forward. What is more, we have it on good authority (from the usual ‘project fear’ merchants in the cabinet) that a ‘no deal’ (which WTO would not be) will break up the United Kingdom.
Quite obviously the whole of the British population is doomed, no doubt compounded by flooding of vast parts due to rising sea levels. What a mess. Perhaps the Government can make suicide pills available as the last spending commitment for the NHS.
Alternatively, common sense and the determination of ‘the few’ may see this very real ‘Battle of Britain’ result in the epic victory of finally leaving the EU and becoming an independent sovereign nation able to trade openly and without protectionist restrictions, with any part of the world it chooses, including, when they realise what is at stake for them, Europe.
P.S. There is an excellent, but absolutely frightening, article dated 18th May by Michael Woolgar on Franco-British relations on the briefingsforbrexit.com website which so accurately details the absolute disaster which is May’s putrid WA. A lengthy article, but I urge all to read it.
Thank you for the link – very interesting read
ANDREW LILICO: “no deal (the thing we used to call “leaving the EU”)” – quote of the year
It’s hard to know what any of this means. The EU is completely democratic. Experts have no power to set the rules. The rules are set by the Council (elected politicians) and by the Parliament (elected politicians). If anything, it’s the UK that has problems from the perspective of democracy – who elected Mrs May as PM? Who will elect her successor as PM? Who elected the House of Lords? Perhaps you should sort out the UK first before worrying about what happens elsewhere
Who elected Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker ? Not me.
Who prepares the agenda for the Council and the Parliament meetings? In the “democratic” parliament, who is allowed to speak and for how long? Who actually chooses the persons to be Presidents (all five)? Where are the major decisions taken and who is allowed to report their proceedings?
In no sense is the EU a democracy – the demos consists of people who speak different languages for a start! They are simply united by geography.
I agree and 90% of legislation by SI. Who protects us from the protectors- EU is a good start.
Steadyeddie, If we remain, the EU can take away your rights whenever they want. And you cannot do a thing about it. Because there is no democratic control of the EU.
This very day the Evil Empire’s commitment to democracy is not on show with a Commission tweet saying: –
“🇪🇺 is peace
🇪🇺 is freedom
🇪🇺 is solidarity
🇪🇺 is diversity
🇪🇺 is human rights
🇪🇺 is opportunities
🇪🇺 is Erasmus
🇪🇺 is research
🇪🇺 is protection
🇪🇺 is equality”
🇪🇺 is the future.”
Some literary experts are drawing disturbing comparisons with Orwell’s “1984” and the sloganizing of the Big Brother party.
As Annunziata Rees-Mogg tweets, “…the most important cornerstone of civilisation is missing. 🇪🇺 is NOT democracy”.
EU is not working and not on the side of the people.
Oops – the sources I copied from use the flag (appearing above as blue boxes) to mean “EU”.
formula57
If you expand the blue boxes they appear as sweet little EU flags each one complete with a circle of 12 dear little yellow stars.
Awwwwww!
Everhopeful – Thank you for explaining. A pleasure I had denied myself, alas.
Formula57, Indeed. And all those “rights” – in the first place stolen from the nation states – can be taken off EU “citizens” whenever the EU wants. Because there is no democratic control of the EU.
Am reading ‘1984’ at present and seeing these EU slogans should frighten everyone.
If we don’t destroy May, her surrender tresty and her cabinet traitors we will see the equivalent of
War is Peace
Freedom is Slavery
Ignorance is Strength
next from our own government. We’ve already got the Thought police.
Treaties bind voters into a closed status quo. They are not democratic until the canister they are stored within is open for quality control.
Adam, The Lisbon treaty (TEU, TFEU) is unlike most normal international treaties. For example: a UK-Russia treaty on double taxation is limited to the words in the agreement only; unlike the EU’s Lisbon treaty which is an enabling treaty – Lisbon enables the EU to create fresh additional legislation to impose on the UK effectively ad infinitum. Of course Remains are either ignorant of the difference, or know but pretend there isn’t any.
Good idea, C’Jon. We’ll get away from the ”rules” of the EU, sort ourselves out, make our own rules, get rid of those of the EU, recreate our very own version of democracy – then we’ll see if we can’t come up with something EVEN BETTER than your much-revered EU – just like we did after several hundred years of going it alone.
OK. So does anyone know the names or faces of the people on the Council ? Heard them speak ? Know their politics ? How do WE get rid of them if we want to ?
Why wasn’t the EU election win by UKIP in 2015 anything like as seismic as had UKIP won a UK general election ?
Did anyone remember it, let alone notice a difference in EU direction ?
Sir Tim Barrow is our Council representative, to save anyone having to google.
No he isn’t. You are exposing your ignorance. Our Council representative is the UK Minister for whatever topic is being discussed. The elected and democratically accountable UK Minister. John Redwood was a member of the EU Council when he was a Minister, and I am shocked to see him allow such an untruth to be posted here
Ginty…it barely got anyone’s notice because apart from Farage quite rightly saying over there ‘who are you, nobody has heard of you, you were chosen by Merkel etc’ …everybody has come to realise over the years that our ‘votes’ in the EU are p*ssing in the wind.
Fred H
Good point, and I might say designed that way!
….the inner core of European politics do not want the pesky Brits getting in the way of their project. “Just pay up and shut up” has been their mantra for many many years? The wider UK public is just waking up to the many untruths?….Europe too it seems?
CJ,
Wholeheartedly agree with you about the House of Lords! It is a Palatial Retirement Home, populated (for the most part) by arch non democrats, scoundrels and traitors all hell bent on thwarting Brexit – all made possible at the tax payers expense! The will of the people means nothing to them! Enough is enough! Abolish it without delay! High on the list of ‘must dos’ if we ever get a Brexiteer PM.
Doug….populated by silver spoon inherited titles, or ‘rewarded’ by their party to get rid of them from H of C, or paid for their funds given to the party. Thats democracy for you.
Yes, Fred – the number of undemocratic entry qualifications to the place are endless and mind-boggling!
Did I dream it, or are we really in the 21st century?
In what way on Earth CanisterJohn, is the EU remotely democratic? It was designed, from the outset to never, ever be accountable to the public. All power rests with the commission who are appointed by other commissioners. It is a clique, a club, an utterly remote, untouchable entity.
Please, stop lying. Whatever ignorant deceit you are peddling, stop it. It’s tiresome. If you don’t know, you’re ignorant and need to educate yourself. Either way, anything you say is irrelevant.
Canister John
“The rules are set by the Council (elected politicians) and by the Parliament (elected politicians).”
Funny, that. I don’t recall ever being given opportunity to elect Tusk, Barnier etc.
Who do you suppose elects these rogues ? (Clue; they elect themselves)
Good morning
Democracy is far from perfect but, it is the best system available as it provided government with the corrective means of elections. Bad government a and parties do not last long.
Subcontracting out ones elected responsibilities has its advantages for MP’S. It means that they do not have to take responsibility when things go wrong.
Mark B
To be honest Mark I think democracy is dead. Perhaps we’d be better off under divine rule by a strong English protestant King, and all the naughty boys who tried to stop brexit could be sent to the tower pending trial for treason.
In many respects this country needs another Henry VIII or Elizabeth I, also a Cromwell or two would be useful….which would soon put a stop to ROI interfering in our affairs.
Mark B
In business, if one does not have a check and balance and strict accountability, it is doomed to failure…Politicians, however, can kick the proverbial can down the road Ad infinitum and afford themselves a nice salary and perks to boot!
Cleaning the Political swamp is merely making our elected Politicians accountable to the people….something they have avoided for the past 40+ years.
Most decisions are made by the EU and politicians like to hide this from us.
If they were open we would question why we need politicians.
The referendum has totally exposed how powerless you are.
The referendum shows the exact opposite – it shows that membership of the EU is completely voluntary. If we want to leave, we can leave, and we can have every single decision taken in Westminster. We can’t leave and still enjoy all the benefits of EU membership (frictionless trade, free movement, no hard border in Ireland, great trade deals with the rest of the world) but that is another story, and simply exposes how deceitful the Leave campaign was.
Utter tripe. We can enjoy the benefits of free trade etc. It’s just that the EU is a protectionist cabal. Canada has a FTA and isn’t subject to ECJ interference, they don’t have FOM and don’t have the EC making domestic legislation.
The liars are the remainers who only have project fear to offer.
Completely voluntary? – -thanks for today’s laugh.
Dougal…..or to express your comments a little differently:-
– trade hamstrung by inefficient petty rules.
-free movement across countries allowing economic migrants and some real refugees to find the place with the best benefits and work.
-mythical ‘Trump walls’ being built on hundreds of crossings.
-trade deals with places like Canada -held up over 7 years by merely a ‘county’ in Belgium who objected.
Among those on your list, you forgot to add – give your children up to be part of the EU army and pay several billion pounds every year for that and all these other ”benefits”.
Did you read what we were told in Cameron’s £9million leaflet? Perhaps, if you didn’t, you haven’t quite grasped even now what we were voting for in the referendum. Deceitful, was it? Only for those people who didn’t bother to educate themselves.
Dougal Hamer
Sciolism comes in many flavours, perhaps you would like to pick yours?
As consumers we vote with our wallets on the acceptability of new technology – a prime example of the work of experts. If it offers convenience or efficiency we may choose to buy it. If we do not like it we choose not to buy it or use it.
In matters determined by politics this choice has been removed from more and more areas of decision as the government has transferred its powers to other agencies. This transfer of powers lies behind the demand to “take back control” by restoring meaning to the political choices we make through the ballot box.
Suspicion of experts, is one thing .The spirit of Brexit venerates ignorance and Trumpishly attacks the integrity of any expert inconvenient to the cause .
Intuition tells you that migrants increase the supply of Labour so reduce your wages. Knowledge tells you, that migrants increase demand and that a pattern of migration that disproportionately enters the workforce, creates growth, taxes and supports the old . Evidence shows that the effect on wages is small and local. Brexit discounts everything but primitive suspicion.
Brexit does not just attack expertise , it also attacks experience – Economists , the OECD, the IMF the Bank of England , the Treasury are all dismissed as liars but equally so are Banks , Motor manufacturers Insurers , exporters , Policemen . It discounts facts on a daily basis
.It is part of a global counter renaissance whose outer edge is etc ed
In net terms, in the medium and long term, large-scale migration has been shown to be a net cost. Infrastructure costs. A larger population with health and care needs when older. What is difficult to measure are the less visible consequences – a country that doesn’t train enough engineers, a country that relies on other people to do hard dirty work, so we become couch potatoes.
Alison…precisely.
Experts can be right, but can also be wrong. You mention:
Police – do you recall the ineptitude and downright lying of those responsible for that fatal crush at the football stadium some years ago?
Banks – do the names Northern Rock, Lehman’s, RBS, Fred Goodwin mean anything?
Motor manufacturers – experts at ‘managing’ emissions data, certainly!
The Treasury – and its forecasts, oh, let’s not even go there…..
The fact experts may be wrong is not the point you are not suggesting alternative sources of wisdom you are suggesting we rely on people who not the slightest idea what they are talking about.
It is quite quite absurd, and suppose the “experts know nothing” Party gets go Power how do they then govern the country without any information or educated analysis of what the problems are ?
I think I just might understand what you are apparently attempting to convey had you the wit to edit your comments to something approaching comprehensible English before posting them.
Newmania
Entirely wrong there are always alternative sources of thought , analysis and opinion. Its just that they get drowned out by “establishment experts” There were quite a few of us laughing at and debunking Y2K for instance. There are lots of very credible scientists who do NOT subscribe to the human c02 warming message, there are people in every field with alternate views. Its odd how often ( in fact nearly always ) that the loan “maverick expert” turns out to be right and the established “wisdom” wholly wrong.
Newmania
You have forgotten education among your list….I know a good local college that can assist you with your English?
As for the rest of your comment… there is some common ground in what you say. However, if one relies solely on so-called experts, then more fool you!
“One’s own ignorance is a source of wealth for the unscrupulous?”
SM
“Police – do you recall the ineptitude and downright lying of those responsible for that fatal crush at the football stadium some years ago?”
And do you recall the fact that thousands of ticketless fans gatecrashed the stadium? Thought not.
If mass immigration creates wealth why is GDP per head not rising?
It isn’t unhealthy to be suspicious of experts especially when their previous predictions can be seen to have been wrong.
They should not be treated as the new high priests.
The decision to calculate overall GDP and not per head is not a mistake but a deliberate policy to deceive and hide the reality of the situation.
Brexit reveals the wisdom of the majority.
Indeed and the people are far more often right than the politicians who have vested interests, generally have zero understanding of science or engineering, suffer from politicians and state sector group think, want endless vanity projects, want to buy votes with your money, want to propagandise with your money, are lobbied by other vested interests and paid as ‘consultants’ and like to endlessly virtue signal with other people’s money.
Exactly right. People who get things wrong in most branches of science & engineering do tend to get found out fairly quickly. In politics people will say what they think will win votes or get them promotion, this regardless of the truth or what actually works. Yet we still have top government ministers who support taxing people in order to pay for the NHS to administer quack medical treatments on others! We still have a Chancellor damaging the economy hugely with the highest and most idiotic and complex taxes for 70 years.
Unfortunately even in science we have miguided group think and absurd exaggeration on topics like global warming and the “renewable” energy agenda. This is largely due to politicians controlling the purse strings for research funding. These “experts” cannot predict the climate for say next January (but are save predicting it for 100 years time as they will not be arround).
The field of economics is stuffed with fake lefty experts, particularly the ones chosen to appear on the BBC, pushed into the Lords or chosen by the Labour Party to argue that black is white and white is black. The ones who want to make the UK a new Venezuela under magic money tree/come Father Christmas Corbyn/Mc Donnall. It was encouraging that in Australia this agenda was largely rejected by the voters the other day despite what the polls said.
I am often left wondering if people like Corbyn/Mc Donnall are really so stupid as to think their idiotic economic plans would work or they are just so dishonest that they would say anything to win power. Hopefully the UK voters will be wise enough to reject this lunacy.
Compare and contrast the soft and gentle interviews yesterday by Andrew Marr of the various party leaders (plus Theresa in Trousers Rory Stewart as May, one assumes, kindly wanted to spare viewers from having to see her again) with Marr’s attempted hatchet job on Nigel Farage last week (Farage came out well on top anyway).
BBC balance/impartiality is a sick joke. On the EU, global warming, energy production and lefty politics/economics the BBC completely biased and totally wrong too. Stuffed as it is with daft, lefty, PC art graduates.
L/L. I couldn’t agree more.
“BBC balance/impartiality is a sick joke. On the EU, global warming, energy production and lefty politics/economics the BBC completely biased and totally wrong too. Stuffed as it is with daft, lefty, PC art graduates.”
Unfortunately, you could substitute the Conservative Parliamentary Party where you have BBC in the above paragraph without affecting the truth.
Alas that is largely true of Conservative MPs, only a rather small proportion are sound.
lifelogic
Agreed.
Had seen who was due to appear so did not bother to view.
BBC bias is now so bold and blatant, they do not even try to cover it up.
So is Sky News. They got a very forthright e-mail from me earlier for not challenging the insinuations of a mistrusted and proven liar – one Gordon Brown. Not to properly challenge dubious assertions by discredited and disgraced former politicians demonstrates a singular lack of balance and journalistic integrity. We expect better!
I was at the Brexit Party rally in Frimley yesterday. The biggest cheer went up when Nigel said that although they have yet to form a manifesto, after yesterday he reckons that the licence fee will be well up on the agenda.
Mrs Backstabber Gove wanting to change debate from Brexit to general election, nothing to see here move on. We do not like what is happening with public opinion flooding to Brexit Party.
Cough…..
This diary entry from our host is even more bizarre than the ones extolling the success of our economic competitors, who often followed a totally different economic/political paths, posted a few days ago.
Didn’t Mrs T consult and/or employ ‘experts’ to advise, create and deliver her economic and industrial policies…
Every thing Sir John says is true of the EU, but it is also true of national and multinational private enterprise too, being backed up by contract law. for example we all now understand how awful PFI is (first used by a Tory govt, expanded under Blair) but the state is locked into paying such contracts, what were the ‘experts’ advising HMG thinking of?!
The MSM has been reporting that Mrs May is going to include something radical in the up-coming Withdrawal Bill, to get Labour MPs on side, from our host most recent writings I’m starting to wonder if there is to be a substantive policy shift – a ‘Dallas’ moment perhaps, so to speak, the last 40 years have been a dream! 😉
Mrs T said “Advisers advise; ministers decide.” That is democracy, not what we have at the moment where the advisers are ruling to catastrophic effect.
rose
…again T May is wrong on both counts with regards to the current crop of advisors and Ministers…blind leading the blind springs to mind, additionally managed by the deaf it seems?
“Experts” come in many forms.
But very few are truly independent, or indeed even experts.
Many are paid by certain organisations to help promote their chosen cause and present one sided arguments to support it.
Couldn’t agree more, Alan. I would always like to know the source/s of a person’s income before they start pontificating about a subject.
Many experts are partisan too. Those Project Fear Treasury forecasts spring to mind. Gospel? No. the laughing stock of objective experts outside the UK. For us, it’s not so funny.
Whereas an expert is “a person who is very knowledgeable about or skilful in a particular area” he or she may use that skill or knowledge in a misguided or malevolent pursuit, or just be plain daft. Many do & are as a collective bunch in support of the EU.
The parable of the King’s new clothes comes to mind. It is inadvisable to image that all experts are suffused with the milk of human kindness. One only has to look at the crooks that have steered their global warming hoax through firstly the UN and then the EU or those that concocted the global compact on migration and facilitated its passage likewise. Surprisingly for some people to grasp, there are those whose congenitally evil nature leads them to continually exploit ways in which they can undermine and destroy Western civilisation whilst living amongst us.
I’m afraid you are the lone colossus in the House now. How you manage to withstand the confusion of the stupidity all around you I have no idea. Watching Tory and Labour leadership brings that good advice from a Lear to mind: ‘When in danger, when in doubt, run in circles, scream and shout.’
Brexit Party on Thursday and as I don’t live in Woking – probably in Westminster too – unless Central Office can bring themselves to allow Conservatives to become PPCs.
A strong argument for effective govt by EU committees of experts is it seems to make the kind of extreme far left policies advocated by the likes of Corbyn impossible. Look at Greece, a nominally far left govt, acting under orders from the EU is pursuing orthodox policies to restore stability and solvency. Pretty much the same in Portugal and Spain.
I’d rather be in the eurozone than have a Marxist govt in the UK.
Richard…..Marxist rules can be overthrown, it appears EU cannot.
@
I’d rather not us have a marxist government, in or out of the EU
Bryan….I wouldn’t bet on it, possibly a coalition though.
What happens if a Marxist gets into the EU commission? At least in the UK we can get rid of them…
Indeed. There is also always the principal/agent problem. Once powers have been handed over to some body how do we ensure that those powers are exercised for our good rather than the good of that body? The more so since the prime objective of any body is to survive and grow.
You ask a good question, Pat. We ensure the powers are exercised for good by particpating actively in the body’s running, sending good people to meetings and ensuring keen oversight. Something the UK has been very good at in the EU for over 40 years. What you DON’T do is run away while sticking your fingers in your ears and shouting la la la I can’t hear you. Brexit is running away while sticking your fingers in your ears and shouting la la la I can’t hear you. It is a coward’s way out, and it will do terrible harm to the UK
As an economics graduate I was always puzzled by BBC economics ‘expert’ Paul Mason viewpoint / take on Britain’s economy until I discovered he was a serious hard left hard-core supporter with an axe to grind – which only surfaced when he left the BBC. And boy did he try and ram his interpretation home especially when he left.
He is not alone in the BBC who has many supposedly independent experts commenting and giving air time to influence public opinion at home and abroad duly pointed out by Donald Trump who famously called both CNN and BBC peddlers of fake news ‘Ah there’s another one’ as he called to Jon Sopel. Jon Snow of C4 is famous for his own view on the Tories when he left his guard down.
All experts should declare their interests to prevent conflict of interests starting at the top with TM as PM.
Off-topic, in today’s bulletin from Open Europe:
https://openeurope.org.uk/today/daily-shakeup/
the Deputy Prime Minister of a country with less than 1% of the EU population says that the withdrawal agreement cannot be renegotiated, even though 52% of that population disagree with him and say that if necessary it should be renegotiated.
“the Deputy Prime Minister of a country with less than 1% of the EU population”
Which just goes to show.
It makes no difference whether your nation works hard, fights hard and contributes more money than others to the EU. Democracy is all per capita in the EU.
As it should be ?
Sounds dangerously communist to me.
A renegotiation would require movement on both sides whereas the Brady amendment is simply a unilateral demand for a change.
Which of Theresa May’s red lines would you be prepared to compromise on in order to facilitate a renegotiation?
I have nothing to do with Theresa May’s red lines. As far as I’m concerned I would never have agreed that the whole of the UK and its economy should be made subject to swathes of EU laws in perpetuity for the sake of the 12% of our GDP which is exported to the rest of the EU, let alone remain so subject even after we had left the EU for the sake of the mere 0.1% of our GDP which is driven across the Irish border; but then unlike Theresa May I am genuinely committed to Brexit and the restoration of our national democracy.
You wrote “if necessary it should be renegotiated”. A re-negotiation would require movement on both sides – in order to get, you also have to be prepared to give. What would you be prepared to give in order to get?
Yep Denis, a minor politician in a tiny country that is a member of the EU has got more power and influence than the PM of a big country that has chosen to leave the EU. Are you getting what Brexit means yet? How’s that “taking back control” working out for you? That’s the future – the UK in the slow lane, taking rules from others
The PM of a big country who has chosen to pander to a lobby group and so been willingly manipulated by politicians of a tiny country, that is if she has not actively colluded with them which I suspect is the case.
Well said. May will make a pact with the Devil himself if he could help her stop the UK leaving the EU. I had that in mind every time I saw or heard her say ‘Brexit means Brexit’ and ‘We will be leaving the European Union on the 29th March’. The word ‘Liar’ doesn’t even come close to describing that woman. She has poisoned politics and destroyed the Conservative Party. Wont be long now before I rub salt in the wounds of all those MPs who voted for her!
That would be the case under Brino certainly, but not under WTO brexit.
Which is what I said in November 2017 when it became clear to me that the new Irish government was going to be uncooperative:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/11/26/the-irish-border-with-northern-ireland/#comment-903216
“On the TV this morning it was stated that the UK government is “desperate” to move on to trade talks, but this would be vetoed by the Irish government unless the UK government committed to keeping the UK in both the Single Market and the Customs Union.”
“So we should now say that rather than kowtow to the stupid destructive intransigence of the EU we will fall back on WTO trade rules and only seek agreements on the practical or technical aspects of continuing trade.”
But that was only after enough had been said in public to make it quite obvious that Leo Varadkar would be deliberately obstructive, no doubt the UK government had realised that much earlier:
Real ‘experts’ are expert in things you can actually be expert in, are honest, impartial, have no axe to grind or political/religious agenda. They have a track record of being right. Such people are not always that easy to find, especially in highly political areas. Even in medicine. Look for example at the different rates by country for Caesarean births varying from 50% to about 10% in developed countries or many other procedures. Why are the patients getting such different expert advice in this life or death situation?
In some cases experts differ because the facilities and circumstances in the different countries the experts practice in are different, therefore expert advice is tailored rightly to meet the resources and situation.
It’s almost as if one-size-fits-all policies for multiple different nations with different cultures and practices don’t work…
Which experts did Gordon Brown consult when he promoted the use of Diesel fuel?
or sold 1/2 the nation’s gold at a 40-year low
Or John Major when he took us into the ERM, or when they went ahead with HS2/Hinckley C or Ed Miliband’s insane climate change act, or produced May’s election manifesto or the endless other endless largely predictable “blunders of governments” many detailed in a book by the same name by Anthony King and Ivor Crewe.
And did Brown consult anyone before he sold half our gold?
Or when he gave away our gold.
The tax rate on diesel and unleaded petrol was equalised in November 1994, when Ken Clarke was Chancellor: before that diesel paid slightly less. Since then, the duty on both has been equal. In most other EU countries, diesel duty has been consistently lower than petrol (typically by 10 ppl or so). Whatever his other sins, I don’t think dieselisation can be laid at Gordon Brown’s door. I think you should look to EU regulation instead.
Modern democratically elected ministerial politicians are very reluctant to accept that they alone are accountable for the actions of their departments, preferring to shift the blame for mistakes onto ‘experts’. The former unlamented Chancellor, Mr G. Osbourne, gave a good example of this when he set up the fatuously named Office of Budgetary Responsibility, supposedly to keep him on the straight and narrow, and give him an excuse when he strayed.
One body in danger of turning into just such a supra national panel of experts is the Supreme Court. Does it model itself on the ECJ?
Did you check who the SCOTUK members are, their exact functions, their backgrounds, how and by whom exactly they can be required to debate, how long this court has been around, what decisions they have taken over the years?
Because it might recently have taken decisions you did not agree with, would it be a reason for you to want it to be “reformed”? Would you prefer the US model? or the Polish or Hungarian one? What are the elements which make you think that the SCOTUK is “turning into .. a supra national panel of experts”?
How can they be getting it wrong when they the few are bailout by the many when they do get it wrong, for them, there is no wrong, the few are always taken care of by the many as dictated to by international groups and laws that keep them safe, offshore banking is growing bigger along with the darknet.
Have you ever heard of an offshore bank is in trouble, of cos not, it only onshore banks that get into trouble where you keep your money.
off topic – but rather important.
The link shows Conservative seats in marginal to ‘safe’ order. As a guide it can be seen there are 70 seats with 6% swing to nearest challenger would unseat him.
http://www.electionpolling.co.uk/battleground/defence/conservative#UKParliament
What a load of rubbish. What you advocate is not independence. It is obscene and unjustifiable irresponsibility. It is fecklessness of the highest order.
You simply want the United Kingdom to be the equivalent of an absent father. All too happy to enjoy a good time but not prepared to ever take any international responsibility.
Some of us hold our country in higher regard.
I dont think anyone could claim the UK has not been prepared to ever take any international responsibility as you ridiculouslyclaim Andy.
There is a long history of our involvement both militarily and of our charitable generosity to help others in need which is testimony enough.
That will not change whatever our relationship with the EU turns out to be.
It is much more responsible to be an independent country than a member of a big unaccountable bloc.
The Electoral Commission is out of control and now acting on behalf of the EU to attack all political threats
Do Tory Eurosceptic MPs believe this form of State backed intimidation of a political party in a democratic election is acceptable?
When are Tory Eurosceptic MPs going to step up and confront this blatant and disgusting intimidation which no doubt is encouraged by this PM?
You belong to a party whose leader is utterly devoid of decency, dignity and respect for our democracy, our values and our freedoms
You have moral duty to expose the Electoral Commission and its blatant gerrymandering
I don’t think it is true that our energy policy is governed by climate change treaties – at least not those signed in extravaganzas like Paris. The treaty there imposes no obligations on energy on anyone – only statements of aspirations, agreement to report statistics and to meet again. There are commitments to provide money to some other countries at some point in the future.
We are of course still subject to EU energy legislation which has of itself been highly damaging to our energy policy. But we trumped it with the Climate Change Act 2008 and the edicts of Deben that follow from it. Ed Miliband’s 2010 Energy Act gives primacy to green interests over consumers. We have been shooting ourselves in the foot over energy policy for over 20 years. Gove’s interference from outside the energy portfolio doesn’t help. It is a very long time since we have had a competent minister in charge. The Australian election offers a warning that echoes the origin of the gilets jaunes: expensive energy is unpopular policy.
Andy
“What you advocate is not independence. It is obscene and unjustifiable irresponsibility”
Strange, that. Since the MAJORITY find EU membership obscene.
“Some of us hold our country in higher regard.”
You are clearly not one of them. Disdain for the English, contempt for the elderly, etc.
What YOU advocate is a free ride through life and dispensation from patriotic duty, and hard graft for the common good.