[…] A short Committee meeting with a big consequence […]

Sir William Cash, I and others opposed the delay to our exit from the EU when the government embarked on it. We complained about the way the government agreed to the delay on the terms offered by the European Council and rushed it through in UK law by a Statutory Instrument that was not even debated. Yesterday, after much delay and argument, the government allowed Sir William a ninety minute debate in a committee where there was a secure opposition and government majority to approve the Statutory Instrument anyway. I am grateful to him for securing this debate and for submitting an important legal case about the way the government pushed through delay to our exit.
Many of us attended the Committee though we had not been included as members of it because we wished to put the case against delay, and to support Sir William’s legal case concerning the imperfections of the Statutory Instrument which in his view made it void. In the Commons any MP can attend and speak at a committee, though only those made members of the committee can vote. Time did not permit speeches from most of those wishing to speak, though a series of lively interventions made sure the case for exit did not go unheard. I was allowed a couple of minutes at the end of the proceedings.
I said that it was sad day for Parliament when something of this magnitude fell to be debated in a small committee over just 90 minutes, As it entails the spending of additional £7bn or more on EU contributions, and submits us for many more months to EU laws and requirements, it should be debated by the whole House and voted on by every MP. I drew attention to the growing gap between many members of the public and Parliament over honouring the referendum decision. Many voters believe MPs should keep their pledges from the 2017 General Election when both Conservative and Labour promised to get us out of the EU by 29 March 2019 in accordance with the laws Parliament passed and the wording of the EU Treaty. I explained why our democracy needs us just to get on with it, to leave. When we voted to renounce the EU Treaty we did not vote to lock ourselves into two new Treaties.
The conventional media decided to ignore these heated and important exchanges between pro Brexit MPs and the combined ranks of the Conservative and Labour establishments. Labour simply failed to speak up for leaving and would not oppose the government.
Sir John,
£7 billion spent in 90 minutes.
Cost to fix frozen pensions £500 million.
Could the government arrange a six and a half minute committee meeting to fix this problem?
£7 billion is all the taxes raised for one year from about half a million average people. All thrown away after 90 minutes of discussion by MPs. Half a million people working for perhaps 800 hours each just to raise that amount of tax (before they keep any of their earning themselves at all).
Is it any wonder we have some problems with productivity?
Another reason we have productivity problems is the huge increase laws and lawyers and of course similar areas like health and safety, employment laws, tax compliance and planning …… so many people doing things that are largely unproductive distracting people from productive work. A huge burden on the productive.
The BBC actually has a fairly sensible Reith Lecturer for a change (Radio 4 today) – Jonathan Sumption (this despite being a lawyer) – he did however read History first – which is usually a good sign I find. (Though Physics, Maths or Engineering are rather better still).
Hammond and Rudd’s comments over the past two days show why the fake Conservative are done. You can no longer trust them. There are a minority few but they have remained loyal to a party wedded to betray the nation on the biggest democratic vote in history. Mayhabs Servitude Treaty was voted down by the biggest margin in history now allowed to come back on worse terms for a fourth time! She should have resigned after ten biggest loss in parliamentary history, if not got sacked. Last week the ruling Tory 1922 committee wanted her stay!
Now we anticipate Mayhab will offer “temporary customs union” and some form of referendum if voted for by parliament! She is the most dishonest and worse PM in history.
No deal used to be called leaving the EU.
Nick Timothy writes a very good article in the Sun about what Tory strategy is required against the left of New Labour stance the current fake Tories position.
For example, Rudd and co write in the Guardian about Climate change being on,par with anti terrorism. Quite offensive when she was,responsible for two atrocities on her watch where people died and where the Manchester one was through insecure borders! Not enough she lost 56,000 illegal immigrants, the day after told police chiefs any request for money would fall on deaf ears. The worse murder rate and knife crime for decade’s where this week it reached 100 knife crime deaths for the year to date!
Today we read British steel is on the brink of collapse with the loss of 25,000 jobs because of EU energy policy, environment, industrial and state aid policies apply and the UK is powerless to help because of EU rules and laws and Rudd and co think Climate is on par with terrorism. At a time when Germany, China and Asia burn coal like it is not going out of fashion! Javid had this problem when he was on his jolly to Australia a few years ago and realised he and the country we’re powerless to do anything against EU rules and laws! Out of touch Tories, just by about hundred miles or so.
We read how the Tory leadership and by articles written by them give the impression All is okay. It is fine to spend £150 million on elections they promised would not take place or a few weeks ago Mayhab told us it would be unacceptable! They think the public will forget the biggest betrayal in political history and move on!
In truth Hope leaving the EU was NEVER called no deal. In 2016 all the leavers told us what a great deal we’d get. Never a whisper we would leave without a deal. Leave.EU’s leaflets in 2016 said explictly that Article 50 wouldn’t even be triggered until a deal was agreed with the EU. Whatever leaving the EU means, it cannot mean no deal. That is why Parlaiment is blocking no deal.
Get out of the EU cleanly, go for cheap on demand energy, scrap the Paris accord, scrap carbon credits, kill Ed Milliband’s insane climate change act, cut taxes, relax employment laws and all the other damaging red tape – it is not hard to see what needs to be done to improve the economy and become competitive.
Hammond & May’s agenda is alas the complete opposite. Can I even bear to listen to the dire robotic socialist PM pushing her mad W/A bill at circa 4.00pm today. No one currently in Cabinet pushing this lunacy is suitable to be May’s replacement.
I note Gordon Brown who cost the country as taxpayer a fortune and then like a coward and a traitor to his party’s promises signed the Lisbon Treaty behind a screen is making disgraceful smears against the Brexit Party. He needs to take a long look in the mirror. How many Labour donors were given peerages? What gave him the right to give away our taxes to bribe Scotland?
It was not a sad day for Parliament. It was simply Parliamentary process. You are sad only because you didn’t get your own way. Tough. You are in a tiny minority. Your no-deal scorched-earth views are rejected by 600+ MEPs as extreme. That’s parliamentary democracy for you
Since when did democracy give 500 people the right to overrule the vote of 17.4million people?
How very europhilish
We are not for no deal, but no deal is clearly far better than May’s putrid £39 billion handcuff deal. A better deal (or indeed several deals and agreements) will inevitably follow once we have left while retaining out £39 billion.
If the Remain supporting MPs (including the PM and Cabinet) shared your attitude of “it’s tough if you’re on the wrong side of a democratic vote” the UK would be out of the EU now.
Dear Emily–Yes, that is parliamentary democracy for you and what a pathetic sorry sight it is. What we want is more direct democracy so that we can stop paying attention to what people say, many of whom have no claim to intelligence or judgement or the ability or desire to represent those who elected them. Many might be good at kissing babies or have a nice pair of legs but not much else. Parliament is well past its sell-by date.
Erm…
True in parliament.
The big question is this does Sir John represent the views of his constituents? And the even bigger one (for us) is whether or not he speaks for the people of the United Kingdom.
We’ll see on Thursday won’t we.
You appear to only care about democracy and majorities when you can get your own way Emily ! The 2016 vote and the rise of the Brexit Party show that the Merkle Treaty is not wanted here and it is your attitude that is ‘extreme’. The World trades on WTO terms !
By the way we have MPs in the British Parliament.
Leaving with nothing was explicitly denied as a possibility throughout he referendum just as an outright Brexit bonus was promised . There is no mandate for it .
The Brexit Party is about even with the explicitly anti Brexit Parties and to e it seems likely the votes for Labour are largely remain as are some Conservative voters. That looks in line with long term polling showing a majority against Brexit
Who mentioned “leaving with nothing” as an outcome?
Quite ridiculous Newmania.
600 MEPs ? Your unconscious Euro-fanatical bias shows, MPs you probably mean.
The Tories are toast. This is because 17. 5 million did not vote for any kind of deal.
And most of us have always been well aware that leaving the EU was never all about trade.
Our ‘representatives’ are acting as if we don’t know that. We don’t all have a narrow and ill-informed ‘remain’ mindset.
Emily,
Yet most MPs voted for holding a referendum, then they voted to pass Article 50, then they stood on manifestos promising to leave the EU.
Now they do their best to stop the UK leaving the EU.
The delays are just an attempt by pro EU MPs to stop us leaving.
Just think what the UK could have done with that £7 billion.
PS
The Withdrawal Agreement is not a deal and it is not actually leaving.
There is no trade deal contained in it.
So tell us why the earth will not get scorched the day after we sign it.
Indeed. Leaving without a trade deal is guaranteed by the stance of the EU.
Spoken like a true europhile. Please tell us all what deal May and co have other than to bind us to the Eu until such time as we concede to their terms and even then be still hamstrung. The Eu stated when Article 50 was submitted they will not negotiate a trade deal till we have left, so surely to just leave and then negotiate without having your hands tied is the better choice and would enable us to make trade deals with the rest of the world at the same time. Unless of course you do not wish to honour the referendum and keep us tied to the Eu.
Pray explain why it is ‘extreme’ for us to want the UK to again become an independent country, as it was for centuries before politicians lied to us, cheated us and dragged us ever deeper into the EU at such truly horrendous cost? Why is it that remainers can only castigate leavers as extremists, little Englanders, racist etc etc? What is it that you fear from UK democratic independence from the German hegemony called the EU?
Thank you for posting this, ‘Emily’. A timely reminder before EP polling day of why that ‘tiny minority’ needs to make itself heard again, to tell the arrogant, entitled, anti-democrats who have spent the last three years blocking Brexit that we are still 17.4 million, that we haven’t gone away, and that we will be free.
This is to misrepresent events. Mrs May delayed the Brexit day by getting the EU to agree to it. No one else. It was not approved by Cabinet beforehand still less by the HoC, despite the fact the date was enshrined in
law. The nature of the SI was previously challenged by Cash. This after the event Committee debate is the reason why people like myself voted for Brexit. It was to stop the UK legislature being treated with such contempt in this way.
You mean a highly corrupted parliamentary process Emily. The extension beyond March 29 was agreed secretly in Brussels without any deference to the procedures required by the European Union(Notification of Withdrawal)Act 2017. Before any such agreement, the House of Commons should have had the opportunity to debate the statutory instrument required to give effect to the delay. It is quite inappropriate that any perceived need for delegated legislation, should be passed into law by the illegitimate use of the Royal Prerogative, and[dubiously]legitimized ex post facto.
Emily
Its you who are having hissy fits because you were soundly beaten by democracy. Go and cry somewhere else. The rest of us are fighting a rearguard action to defend democracy
Denigrating someone for their views, does not mean you have won an alternative argument. If there are risks to a No Deal situation, it’s the job of Parliament to formulate a way to mitigate them. Nothing is risk-free.
As for your views that JR is part of a tiny minority, may I suggest you take note of the overwhelming public support for The Brexit Party’s policy of leaving the suffocating embrace of the EU under WTO terms? That will be The Peoples’ democracy for you.
@Emily. There’s every chance we will have a new “Parliamentary Democracy” in the not too distant future. Whether that happens, will be a matter for us plebs ….. the true democracy.
Emily Jones
Utter rude, self indulgent nonsense.
Leave WON!
You are a sad undemocratic cry baby ignoring the will of the 17.4 million who voted to leave the single market, customs union and control of the ECJ. An end to freedom of movement and massive payments for an annual £80 billion deficit. We want out of the undemocratic racket and return to WTO.
Whilst I might agree that leaving without some sort of managed transfer of responsibility is not ideal, to call it scorched earth is just absurd. Perhaps you were trying to amuse us. Leaving the e.u. is more like moving to a new house in a new district, starting a new life.
……”600+ MEPs as extreme”….a Freudian slip perhaps?
However, never a truer word has been spoken. Remoaners asininity is limitless it seems!
Are congratulatios due Emily? At my time of reading you had 19 direct replies ( I make 20 ) to your post – It may be a record.
Afraid democracy within our various Governments has been failing badly over the last couple of decades, but this Parliament and Prime Minister appears to have taken it to another level.
Thank you and others for speaking up, shame upon those who were part of the fix, few seem to have realised that every month of delay adds £1 billion to the EU coffers and our bill, which is especially galling given the EU are not making any noise about moving on their position, and May has nothing more to offer other than even more capitulation, whilst Mp’s have been, and will be away on holiday again shortly.
All this and yet still the majority in your Party do not seem to want to do anything about your leader.
I hope the Country really shows its contempt for all of the main Party leaders on Thursday.
@Alan Jutson; “I hope the Country really shows its contempt for all of the main Party leaders on Thursday.”
Thursday is not a protest vote, we need to elect effective MEPs, not toothless tigers or EU sycophants, in case Brexit goes belly up (short or long term), few on this site want us to remain but if that does become the reality we need to be able to effectively oppose, and that means building bridges, not burning them, within the EP and those in the ECR and EPP, groups, and even those of more moderate left.
Those whop think that UKIP or TBP, and their fellow europhobe parties across the EU28, are anything more than toothless tigers really do not understand how the EP functions.
Jerry
Did I say it was a protest vote ?
I understand perfectly well that those who get elected will need to serve time as an MEP.
Perhaps all of those in other Countries who have actually been protesting over recent months will also want their MEP’s to vote for change from within, as indeed do I should we actually remain for any lengthy period.
Alan Jutson; “Did I say it was a protest vote ?”
Yes! How else would it be showing “contempt for all of the main Party leaders”?
Given our current MEPs’ record of defending British interests – low to non-existent (see Article 15&17 passing this year, etc.) – it would be hard for their replacements to be any more toothless. Sending a new group who despise the EU project makes it clear that Britain wants out, in a way our Prime Minister and current representatives have failed to, and a result which May cannot claim supports her deal.
Given the limited power of the Parliament compared to commision and council, all the British people can do to send that message is elect those MEPS who genuinely decry the project. If other countries were to do the same, it would either force reform or reveal the pointlessness of the whole body, to the same end.
@AI; But who won the last EP elections, yes the toothless tigers you complain of…! Why would any of the more EU MEPs & groups accepting choose to help those wishing to destroy the EU.
Oh yes – Thursday IS a ”protest vote”.
In any event, what makes you so sure that those Brexit Party representatives are not less ”effective” than career politicians?
Aren’t we continually told that the EP actually is just a talking shop? That real power resides elsewhere with your unelected EU overlords?
@L Jones; Sorry but you do not seem to have a first clue how the EP works, if you did you would understand how toothless small groups or non-aligned MEPs are, unless they can work with the other larger groups, that is why the ECR or Greens-EFA are effective but the likes of the EFDD or ENF are not.
I’m not doubting that the EU and thus the EP is woefully undemocratic but if all we are going to do is send ineffective MEPs to the parliament what is the point of sending any whilst still a member of the EU?
Sorry, but the EP and EU are still laughing at Mr Farage (remember his post referendum ‘speech’ in the EP?), and they are now laughing at the UK too….
No it is not £7 billion at all. It s much higher, we have all the other items the U.K. Pays on a percentage basis to pay as well like the EU overseas aid, payments for Turkey, so on and so forth in addition to any yearly contribution. Hence the alleged commitments when leaving.
JR, time has come to take action against Mayhab, Hammond and co.
Why has Heseltine not been expelled when Remainer Lewis made threats to all party members?
Hope
Agreed
The government is still refusing to listen to the electorate, roll on the next GE.
Proof enough that it’s time sweep the whole lot away and get some politicians who actually represent the voters.
No money for elderly social care but £7 billion to be wasted by Brussels.
The whole establishment is a disgrace.
And no money for the defence of our country, our model railways and stopping our citizens being knifed on the streets it seems…
Agreed Mike but plenty to house etc anyone who turns up in a boat heading for the South coast. Ferried in by coastguard or Border Patrol Sea taxi, for a life on our taxes.
@Ian Wragg; “No money for elderly social care but £7 billion to be wasted by Brussels. The whole establishment is a disgrace.”
It has been thus for years, but that has not stopped you and others like you on the hard right supporting it all the time the establishment were doing your bidding – no doubt a case of “I’m alright Jack”, until know… You cite elderly social care but it wasn’t the EU, nor the traditional left for that matter, who cut funding to such services, out sourcing them to contractors, privatising them outright or expecting charities to pick up the States slack when (intimidate and extended) families reach breaking point.
Jerry,
The point is the UK pays to Brussels a NET (meaning after the rebate and money paid to the UK from the EU on various projects) of 11-12 Billion Pounds each year. This is your tax money being given to the EU to give to other countries and keep to spend on itself. This money should be spent in the UK on services for UK citizens. Joining the EU was a and is a very poor investment for the UK tax payer.
That is only the yearly contribution the figure is much high and hidden from the U.K. Taxpayer.
Jerry, you have no right to call Alan hard right because of his views. You do not know him. Simply ridiculous unsubstantiated twaddle.
Indeed it is. Parliament is ignoring the electorate so unfortunately the whole lot needs to go and elect those who represent us. The civil serpents also needs a deep clean and change of selection processes to remove PC and replace with meritocracy!
I agree, our MPs don’t realise its not their decision, the decision as made by the people, and all they had to do was ensure we left by the 29th march. Its sad that the people think more of british democracy than the MPs do ?
The whole country is greatly indebted to Sir William Cash, you and others.
When this Parliament of Quislings is judged by history, your honourable exceptions will save it from universal condemnation.
In due course the voting public will help sort the mess out, although a better PM would not have allowed it to occur.
It is indeed a sad day to have such bad and hugely costly decisions taken in such an undemocratic way. When are we finally going to get a PM with a working compass and some vision, who is for real democracy, small government, low taxes, freedom and choice?
I see that tax to death Hammond is off to talk his usual drivel about no deal to the CBI tonight. Mays and Hammond’s treaty is not Brexit in any sense, it does not respect the referendum result, it is even worse than remaining. It is a pair of £39 billion handcuffs for furture UK governments and is hugely anti-democratic.
Time for Hammond and his 100% plus taxes (on people who dare to move home, pensions savers and landlords) to be culled. The man is an economic illiterate. Taxes are at the highest rate for 70 years and are, of themselves, hugely damaging to the economy. His version is absurdly complex and idiotic too inflicting further economic harm.
Yes government behaviour in this area has been appalling. They have descended to the level of a banana republic or was it always thus. Has Brexit just cleared some of the smoke.
I smell a rat in the orchestrated blows struck at the Brexit Party yesterday. First the possibly libelous attack by Gordon Brown. Who put him up to it, where did he get his information. Worth a legal investigation. Likewise the on cue announcement of the Electoral Commission. Who in it triggered it, where did they get their information. As an MP I would insist that their exoneration comes before Thursday if that is the case. Otherwise I smell an establishment rat. Members of the EC need to be publicly identified and made to explain their actions in court or before an HoC committee at least.
Those in the swamp are begining to sense the receeding level of water.
Please could you provide a link to a video, or preferably a transcript.
First Delegated Legislation Committee:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delegated_Legislation_Committee
Video here:
https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/d7e9d4bc-621c-467a-bf22-42b02969b13b
It would be better if there was a transcript.
Good morning and thank you, Sir John an Bill Cash MP.
7000 Million pounds Sterling. That is what it has this government cost this nation. Just think of what could have been done with that money ? Disgusting!
Our exit from the EU is looking more and more a sham and, regrettably, proving President Vladarmir Putin right when he said that BREXIT will show whether or not we have a democracy.
“We have a former prime minister, a news release to the BBC and then the Electoral Commission saying they’re coming in tomorrow. This is direct political interference in an election campaign. It’s an establishment stitch up, it’s an outrage” says Farage.
He is surely right, just from a timing point of view (two days before polling day and for just the one party) it is an outrage. The extablishment are clearly getting rather worried.
This ‘direct political interference’ with the assumed complicity of the Electoral Commission has consequences, weakening what little is left of people’s trust in democracy.
I have noted previous comments on social media that, if you vote for the Brexit Party, make sure you use black ink, not pencil, so that your vote can’t be altered (although they can still spoil / damage / lose your voting paper so that it doesn’t count).
Maybe paranoia, but clearly some of the electorate no longer have trust in the EC to conduct elections fairly.
This can only result in failure to accept the voting result, particularly a close one; and to seek political change through means other than the ballot box.
The ‘Mother of all Parliaments’ is fast turning into a Banana Republic. It is no longer fit for purpose, and hence the Brexit Party’s campaign slogan ‘Change Politics For Good.’
Democracy, Political Reform, Establishment reform (BBC, quangos, Civil Service) have all become issues as important as leaving the EU.
For the long term health of this country it is important that the Brexit Party succeeds.
Out with the old, in with the new.
This is one of many distortions or avoidance of telling the whole story coming from the BBC News today.
The demise of British Steel unless they secure a £75m loan from the government and the loss of 4,000 jobs and 20,000 jobs in dependent businesses. All due to the uncertainty of Brexit. The BBC failed to mention that they had already received a £175m loan, and no government would be allowed to give further financial assistance. Of course, this British Steel is not the great industry that we all remember, but a very small part of it taken on by a new company. This company was allowed to use the British Steel trading name.
Radio 4 reported the news more accurately at 7am this morning.
And then we have a far-right entrapment scandal in Austria recorded in 2017, and now released days before the EU elections.
Distorted news is fake news.
I see that Hammond is saying that there is no mandate for a No Deal and that it would hijack the referendum result. Bollocks. It was leave or not leave and now poll after poll indicates the public would be happy with a No Deal. Even the words are a lie. We would leave with a WTA deal.
The no mandate is for Hammond and his EU loving mates to do all they can to keep us in.
Please can you let us know whether there will be a legal challenge to extension two as is being undertaken by Robin Tilbrook against the first extension. Thank you.
Amazing how quickly some things can be brought to bear ( out of the way of the public eye) and the leaving process goes on for ever and ever.Being disallowed to speak always infuriates myself as others do not represent accurately and somehow miss the important points.
I listened to an interview by TB yesterday evening who also thinks that given the problems we should either get cleanly out or stay in .
Give parliament a straight choice of a WTO exit or no Brexit.
If they choose no Brexit, at least we live to fight another day. We can kick out all the undemocratic MP’s from the list of those who voted to revoke, and start again.
May’s ‘deal’ is Remain. Those who vote for May’s ‘deal’ will be treated likewise. and once the reality of the ‘deal’ sets in, even the Remainers will rebel.
”…. even the Remainers will rebel.”
They won’t unless they’re in danger of losing their ”jobs”. They must therefore surely believe that May’s surrender treaty ensures that they won’t lose out. After all, with the EU in charge (as per this treaty) their ”jobs” will indeed be safe, as we won’t be ALLOWED to vote in a eurosceptic party, will we?
JR: “the government allowed Sir William a ninety minute debate in a committee where there was a secure opposition and government majority to approve the Statutory Instrument anyway.
How very nice of them, and what better way to bring Parliament further into disrepute.
We need to be keeping a tally of the additional expenditure incurred by the despicable regime. The total of it should fall squarely on their individual shoulders. Something that is unlawful should not be paid out of British tax funds.
is this brief debate available to view on Parliament TV on the Web, please?
Reply Yes, the link is in a reply to this blog
I see Hammond is going to tell the CBI that no amount of preparation in the world could prepare UK for no deal. I also read a cabal of 60 Conservative MPs will work to block Boris and block a no deal policy. This is why no-one should vote for any Conservative candidate at any time from now on, even if they are personally pro-Brexit you risk enabling the institutionally Remain Conservative Party to exercise power. We need to vote against the whole lot of them.
O/T I think it is an absolute disgrace that the Electoral Commission are today investigating the funding of the Brexit Party. According to Nigel Farage they looked into the way that they were funded last week and gave them a clean bill of health. They then refused when requested to put that in writing.
Guido Fawkes yesterday has done his own investigation into the funding of Campbell’s lot. There are many claims that are only allegations – but we all know will not be investigated with the same vigour. Neither will there be anyone looking into how Chukkies Chickens are funded.
I am one of the nearly 110,000 that have registered and paid their £25. I sent a further donation of £50. Because of the way the attempts to stitch them up are going I shall send a further £50 later today. HOW DARE THEY !!! Roll on Thursday.
If you look at the report you will discover the person complaining is not familiar with how Paypal works: most Paypal business accounts automatically accept foreign currency and convert it to pounds. Other Paypal accounts simply retain balances in seperate currencies – which I don’t believe the Brexit party do as the receipt shows conversion. (The difference between currency conversion and money-laundering is quite significant.)
If a British citizen has been on holiday, works abroad, or simply holds francs/dollars/euros/etc, they could quite easily donate that currency and have them converted.
It can’t be said that a small number of decent MP’s didn’t fight the government over Brexit …. Well done JR in supporting the referendum decision once again, and to Bill Cash who has been at the forefront in opposing the EU for so long now.
It should be clear by now that our political establishment is working very hard to make us subservient to the EU, having given up their British identity and become EU clones …. One still wonders how such people could so easily deny where their real loyalties should lie.
It is simply not acceptable that May gets her way – Even if the court case is won that says we have really left the EU, will the EU allow that? Will it make any difference?
May has to be kicked out Now – Not when she feels ready!
There is footage of Mr. Farage telling Bill Cash that he put party before country
over Maastricht. If the Brexit Party completely supplants UKIP, it will be that
much harder to stop Mr. Farage being the only Brexit voice. If people are
minded to vote UKIP, Mr. Farage might refuse to co-operate with them,
yet he is unlikely to, because we all know he puts country before party.
Reading the Leave EU Twitter account, most of the comments seem in favour
of the Brexit Party. I do not doubt Leave EU’s enthusiasm for the People’s Vote,
but I recall them tweeting that, under first-past-the-post, we had to vote Tory
in the 2017 general election. Notwithstanding the principled stance of a small
number of “Spartans”, how close has that election got us to becoming a vassal
state! I think of the line in A Man for all Seasons: “Don’t make trouble –
or if you must make trouble, make the sort of trouble that’s expected”. It is
now not expected that people will vote UKIP. There lies the shock value.
All pretence of the UK being a democracy has been demolished by this Government and this Parliament.
Symptomatic I am afraid of the duplicitous nature of some MPs and their complete disdain for democracy.
I think the public are unaware of the way some important decisions or proposals are dealt with ‘in committee’. We should be grateful you lift the veil on some of this political chicanery.
Can we please have an investigation into the 124,000 members of the Conservative party and 500,000 members of the Labour Party who paid £25 and £3 respectively and so are not publicly named? They could be Russians.
Doesn’t work that way it seems, as these are establishment parties, and the EC has no problem with keeping the 2 party system going…
But wasn’t the Electoral commission hot off the grid in investigating Farage – Makes you wonder what is going on, especially when MP Priti Patel provided reams of evidence against Remainer funding that was dismissed out of hand…
Just what evidence did brown supply?
We can but hope for a landslide Brexit Party victory this week.
I am hoping that Barry Legg will be successful – surely the case can be expedited through the Courts as it has such a monumental importance to the whole country?
I do not understand why leading Brexiteers in Parliament are apparently unwilling to support the Judicial Review case brought by Robin Tilbrook. From what I gather, the Barry Legg case is yet to issue proceedings and even if it did, it is not as strong as the Tilbrook case which needs the sort of funds and publicity that Gina Miller was able to raise. I assume people believe it would be politically toxic to be associated with the English Democrats even if their case has a good chance of success.
Whilst most polls have remain ahead there was a close survation poll of 49% to 47% just over a week ago and “leave at any cost” is also polling ahead of “stop Brexit” if you put it that way. I have no idea who would win a second referendum.
I think we must have one either way. 52/48 is just not enough to irreversibly turn the country upside down risking jobs services security and our children`s future.
We must also reform our system to allow the it to adjust to the new remain v leave constituencies in the future .
Just not enough? When proportion ~0.5 then the referendum that was held is a logical approach (wisdom of crowds, p~0.5, binomial distribution). If it turned out not to be close then it would have been a waste of time and money. If one of either Remain or Leave was clearly much more superior (it is a multifaceted decision) then there would have been no need for the referendum – the choice could be simply argued. On the other hand eating olives and ice-cream together is clearly worse than eating either alone, so time has been spent by some (i.e. remain leaning politicians) crafting olive ice-cream as the reference point for comparison. (Leavers did not need to do this as they had already beaten the second best choice of remain). As things are going the PM intends to feed us olive ice-cream whilst the majority prefer one or the other.
52/48 would have been more than enough to keep us in had it gone that way and accept all that the EU will do in future. Read the 5 Presidents Report. Remain are risking all our futures, although ‘risk’ may be the wrong word. Certainty is more likely.
I notice that Philip Hammond will be telling the CBI how bad it would be to leave the EU without a deal, as if they needed him to tell them what they already proclaim …
I wonder how he would have reacted if he had been the Chancellor in 1998 when the CBI was recommending that we should join the euro:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/business/120407.stm
Many Tory politicians agreed with the CBI on that, and the current Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn seems to have become a power behind the throne.
Personally I would still prefer to get the legal loose ends tied up and think it would not be the most sensible course to leave without any deal on anything whatsoever.
However as far as trade is concerned the UK government has been greatly exaggerating the economic losses if we defaulted to the existing WTO treaties, rather than agreeing a new special trade treaty with the EU.
In contrast the German government takes a much more sanguine view:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/03/10/tuesdays-vote/#comment-1001867
They may not feel the same need to lie as the UK government.
Classic. Just the most recent and timely example of why The Brexit Party is attracting huge support from former die hard Conservative and Labour voters. There are honourable exceptions, but the existing mix within both main parties is certainly close to being beyond redemption. A huge weeding out of MPs is well overdue and will most certainly be accomplished at the next elections.
So what has happened to my post of 2 hours ago. Do you think the actions of Gordon Brown and the Electoral Commission are acceptable. What has happenened to clarity and honesty in politics. By avoiding this issue have you become an establishment trojan horse.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I find it intriguing and perhaps disturbing that establishment figure and ex-Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, yesterday called for an investigation into the funding of the Brexit Party and lo and behold, the very next day the Electoral Commission descend on the headquarters of the party in order to conduct an investigation into where the money is coming from. What a coincidence!
Before revolting Remainers get their dander up about all registered parties being subject to laws on donations – I agree.
I wonder if the Electoral Commission will release any of their findings just in time for Thursday’s EU elections?
PS
it’s now back again is it all down to the neurotics of Captcha.
Mr. Hammond is reported to be making a speech today to the CBI (the organisation which does not list its members or declare from whom it receives its funding, although we do know some comes from the EU) where he illogically describes a “no-deal” Brexit as “hijacking Brexit”.
We are seeing the Tory High Command/a majority of Tory MPs as being so pro-EU that they are determined to stop Brexit either through Mrs. May’s new EU treaty – which is definitely not Brexit – or simply by revocation of Article 50 – both in complete contravention of the referendum result.
Such anti-democratic behaviour will be electorally unforgivable.
And even if the Tory High Command are forced to remove Mr. May through some “event” making it impossible for her to continue to be PM, they will ensure that the two new candidates for election of a replacement leader will again be two pro-EU supporters neither of whom will be acceptable to the membership.
At this point the Conservative Party will be in a hole from which they may never be able to climb out.
OR
The CBI has less than 250 members , because some members are organisations like NFU they list all NFU members as if they were also members of the CBI, they are not. there ar 5.8 million businesses in the UK the CBI represents less than 0.001% of businesses
I think we can see the way this is going. Parliament will vote down Mays deal again, May will resign and be replaced by a new PM who will at least say they prefer no deal to a bad deal. The EU will stick to its guns having won a great victory. So there will be no progress over the summer, Oct 31 will approach and again terror of the cliff edge will be invoked by Continuity Remain amplified by the bbc et al. There will be a new extension granted conditional on a second referendum which will take place some time in early 2020.
Who knows how it will turn out. There must be at least a 50% probability we will never leave, either because there’s a fair referendum and remain wins, or (more likely) because the referendum is fixed by having only Brino and remain as choices, children are given a vote etc.
What was the moment of defeat for Brexit if this happens? I think it’s the failure of Tory MPs to get rid of mrs May once it became abundantly clear how useless she is. The 17 election was the first chance, acceptance of the backstop vassal statehood was the second, and the chequers Brino plan was the third. And there have been many more since, but action came too late.
Maybe there will be another crack at it some time in the 20s after the next bout of EU integration. Better remember the lessons for next time!
I think it was lost (in this first phase) at the point Gove knifed Boris in the leadership contest and May was elected unopposed. The 17 election was a blessing is disguise really because if May had got a reasonable majority in that election she would have used it to pass the WA which she would have “negotiated” in exactly the same way.
The conventional media did not cover this debate but I and many others no longer go to the conventional media, in particular the BBC as a first port of call for our news. Your excellent blog post is one of the first things I open everyday. Can’t say it made me very happy though as I now have to do a days work to earn some of the £7bn in tax to pay for this sham of a democracy.
John Redwood and other Tory Brexit MPs must confront and challenge the intimidation being meted out to the BP. What we are seeing is Labour’s client state attacking their main political threat in the North of England
Brown’s intervention is a travesty. This man like the entire Labour party are a stain on our nation’s values and a danger to our democracy
You have moral duty to defend the BP against this disgusting intervention from the Labour-EU-Tory infected Electoral Commission
The mini manifesto of the “modernisers” in the Conservative Party (One Nation Caucus) will, I suspect, repel grassroots even more. It harps on about leading with regard to combatting global climate change, deindustrialising the economy, keeping foreign aid commitment as it is, and many more of those issues that we are all meant to be supportive of. With regard to climate change “Battling climate change must “be given equal standing with counter-terrorism,” they say..”
The Cons Party is indeed in dire straits. I wouldn’t touch it with a barge pole.
Nick Timothy writes about it in The Sun today, and states that it is they, the so called modernisers, who are harping back to the past and Blair days.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9117930/nick-timothy-conservative-ballots-fire-brexit/
“….All in all, it amounts to an elitist, liberal agenda. There is little to say to ordinary families concerned about job security, the cost of living, crime, immigration, housing or the quality of local services.
And of course, there is little to say about Brexit…”
This is the most wonderful opportunity to completely revamp politics and the Conservative Party. The first step will be to vote decisively in the elections this Thursday. The next will be for The Brexit Party to give us candidates for Parliament to vote for, with policies that espouse true grassroots conservatism without a shred of the left liberal/cultural Marxist policies of our so called “Conservative” government at the moment.
Thank goodness we have you, Sir John, and some other honourable souls to speak for us. I don’t suppose I’m alone in feeling utterly helpless – and sometimes hopeless. As no doubt do you.
Gordon Brown and his friends in the Electoral Commission are clutching at straws. The singular attack on the Brexit Party is blatant and contrived. It will backfire! No party is squeaky clean, if for no other reason than careless auditing. All those involved in this ‘put up job’ need to be held in contempt. Brown’s behaviour during the Lisbon Treaty signing off, was disgraceful; refusing to attend, then slinking off to sign the wretched thing ‘in camera’. And does anyone recall ‘endogenous growth syndrome’? He had a ‘5 minute’ lesson in economics, and forever after postured as an economist! He’s an economic illiterate, who like most remainers, wants to stay in for social and cultural reasons, like all the other ‘Emilys’ out there.
Sir John, I realise you are extremely busy trying your best to insist the vote to leave the EU is honoured, but if you were to have the time to read various political forums… Guido, Telegraph… etc you will see that there is increasing anger from the British people at how our vote is being subverted by the Conservative cabinet and Theresa May. Anti democrats are now in panic mode as The Brexit Party seek to change the inertia and deceit of this current government, and try to discredit others. I would not say that the vote on Friday is a protest vote, I would say that the British public seeing their government exposed are actually outraged and now seek radical change. Your article will surprise no one. We are being bounced into servitude. I hope you and your colleagues stand firm and oppose this treacherous treaty, but May must go, preferably today.
The Electoral Commission is trying right at this moment to disqualify the Brexit Party in the election.
How is your quick, cheap and simple Brexit based on a “friendly” offer to the EU going now Sir John ?
Reply It was never tried. It would have worked well.
Siomon
Sadly because everything is run by low intellect remainers , the obvious was never tried.
The people negotiating Brexit are the same people who
1) Dont know the rules on election addresses
2) Think taking your strongest option off the table is a negotiating tactic
3) Dont understand that all parties operate limited companies
4) think political violence is acceptable if its against someone you disagree with
5) dont understand how digital marketing and paypal work
6) believe everything they see written on the side of a bus
7) have no idea about international trading and customs unions
8) have not understood that we have frictionless trade around the world due to free market technology
On the contrary, it was exactly what David Davis, and later Dominic Raab, tried. It took them all of 5 minutes to be politely advised by the EU that if you choose to leave the club, you can’t expect to continue to be treated like a member. A lesson J Redwood has yet to learn.
reply I do not wish to be treated as a member! I want to leave and end our contributions and our acceptance of EU laws.
Well said, Sir J.
You are of course aware the the UK Political and Administrative Establishment have moved everything in order to remaiIN EU either formally or by stealth through the PWA as a treaty?
Who in Government has attempted to accept the EU’s simple offer of an MFN-FTA ? Nobody because that would entail a simple clean break from the EU.
……………………..
The referendum vote was not the govt’s to tamper with.
Taxpayers money does not belong to them to do as they please with.
All is done in secrecy in underhand ways.
There is an unspoken agenda.
And as with my sister …nothing can stop them.
Or not until someone brave and honest fearlessly calls them out
The message from the media, most MPs the cabinet and shadow cabinet is that the WA and 2nd peoples vote is welcome and indeed the majority view of the people……..so why are they also claimimg that the Breit Party will win the euro elections ?
The government should realise that if the Breit Party win the people have again indicated that they wish for an WTO option and that they expect it to be implimented immediately
Praise for you, Sir John, in article on the Conservative Woman website:
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/what-next-none-of-the-cabinet-is-fit-to-remain-in-office/
Discusses how with a new leader Cabinet should be completely revamped, and the position of Chancellor should go to Sir John. I think many here will agree.
Appalling that this has not been a major story in the news and thank you Sir John and Sir William for your challenge to the bullies. Such a meeting by a desperate biased remainers govt with colossal £7bn at stake defies incredulity, insane in the private sector.
Unduly rushed undue haste by proverbial fools in a rush to kill off Brexit.
Pressurised MPs railroading decision making is blackmailing worthy of Banana republics not the mother of all parliaments.
This does not pass the litmus test of reasonableness, a key cornerstone of English law.
Headless chickens running around in ever decreasing circles and tomorrow they will discover their treacherous consequences.
Just a comment, reinforced by reading the comments here, the only people who ever say about the referendum “people didn’t know what they were voting for” are people who voted Remain.
Roll on Thursday.
Is the Electoral Commission going to investigate how the Tory, Labour, Liberal and Green Parties, and the SNP, raise their money? Check where every penny comes from? Can anyone make an allegation without evidence and the electoral commission will investigate?
The remainer establishment want to erect(if they haven’t done so already), a ‘Berlin Wall’ around the EU, with no one being allowed in and no one allowed out! If the checkpoints don’t work, you have the barbed wire, and if the barbed wire doesn’t work, there are the goon towers. Great fun can be had by pinpointing which rules and regulations correspond to each of these 3 barriers; however much more fun can be had by dismantling the wall, brick by brick, only this time the MSM are conspicuously not there with their cameras to record the events, as they don’t wish to encourage us ignorant, stupid, uneducated, right wing racists, nationalists and patriots!
Complete the defenestration of the fifth columnist software known as the Maybot.
Vote down any attempt to get MV4 to the HoC (why is Brady allowing this nonsense)?
Have the leadership rules changed to allow more than 2 to go to the membership (to prevent Rudd and co blocking the only hope you now have, Johnson).
Also – if anyone magically drop out after the last 2 are known, then allow the previous candidates to come back in i.e. if one drops out from the last 2, the 3rd-placed person comes back in. If they won’t, then the 4th and so on. If none come back then re-run the whole process. NO MORE CORONATIONS and no more conniving to thwart the will of the membership. Your party is doomed if Boris isn’t leader by summer.
Glad you see that the media are a large part of the problem here. Perhaps one of your next articles could tell us what you are proposing to do to fix this?
I can’t see what is funny when you commented that it’s a travesty of justice .Strange behaviour.
Sir John,
Can you not ee that May’s claque of Cabinet and Payrollers do not care for anything to do with democratic procedures, or for the Tory Party, – all that matters to them is to remaIN in the EU at all and every cost to the nation.
Only by splitting off from these creatures and taking the national Local Associations are you going to force the issue.
Peter Bone gets the government to confirm that the legal default is leaving without a deal. Why did Theresa May apparently lie and repeatedly tell MPs and the public that No Deal was off the table? It never was, as many of us said at the time.
https://twitter.com/BrexitCentral/status/1130797796284669952
.@PeterBoneUK “Is it still the default position of the Government that on the 31st October we’ll leave on a no-deal basis if no agreement has been made?”
