[…] Mrs May’s latest presentation of the Withdrawal (Delay in leaving) Treaty […]

Not a word or comma of the Treaty has been changed. The PM has long given up on any idea of renegotiating the Withdrawal Agreement. As it remains the same Agreement I trust Parliament will give the same answer, and vote it down. I will certainly continue to oppose it. Better still would be to get Mrs May to resign now. If her only policy is an Agreement the public and Parliament have roundly rejected, it is difficult to see the point of her staying in office.
Today she says she will table a bill and allow Parliament to amend it over the customs union, single market, second referendum and the rest. Most of these things would need negotiation with the EU and fall later in the process if and when the Withdrawal Treaty is approved. It would be a deeply damaging way of negotiating our future with the EU, having made far too many concessions in the Withdrawal Treaty.
The suggestion that Parliament could legislate for a second referendum is a particularly damaging idea. Up to this point Mrs May has always opposed this with many good reasons to do with our democracy and the promises all made prior to the Peoples vote on the EU in 2016. I assume many more Conservative MPs will now join in voting against should this proposed legislation be brought back to the Commons.
93 Comments
I said she would get nasty before she leaves.
Steve not surprised at all at what she is doing, she has lost all sense of reason, and is simply throwing everything she can at trying to get her idea of Brexit through at any means, and at any cost to the Country and her Party.
She knows her time is up soon, and she knows the 1922 committee do not have the courage to get her out now.
This will continue to get worse and worse until she is eventually gone.
Her “putrid deal plus” must never get through Parliament.
Cannot wait until Thursday to see how many vote for an alternative to the main stream Parties.
Question: Did anybody really think Theresa May was going to get the UK out of the EU?
I’d love to know, but if you really did have confidence in Theresa May, here’s a tip – you’re vulnerable to con artists, so don’t go buying any bridges from door-to-door salesmen or you’ll get fleeced.
A true leaver would have been pulling every stroke imaginable to make a clean Brexit happen. May was doing the exact opposite, whilst slyly telling everyone that ‘Brexit means Brexit’ ‘We’ll be leaving the EU on the 29th March’, and that ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’.
Here’s a bet, and perhaps betrays a lack of faith on my part. Some people will still creep around and cosy up to May with all manner of sickly platitudes. Worse still, some people will still vote for her having learned nothing.
I hope when the new leader takes over, that nice Mr Brady would be good enough to consider his own position too. It was most disconcerting to see his beaming smile when he announced the plot to oust Theresa May had failed. I put myself in his position but thought it a very dark day indeed. Her continued leadership was certainly nothing to smile about, so he too is guilty of a lack of judgement.
Can’t find a single comment online saying they will vote Conservative.
This is how Political Parties vanish.
Support Mrs May’s Ego
Not support Mrs May’s Ego
Mrs May never negotiated for a Brexit deal. But BRINO
She never supported the SNP, DUP, Labour Party, LibDem Party.
She has now stopped supporting keeping the Tory Party in power irrespective of whether Tory MPs or Tory Councillors are Remainers or Brexiteers.
She does not appear, now, to care a jot whether we Remain or Leave the EU. She seems to care only that she personally wins.
And after her Bill has been rejected, what happens to get us out of the EU?
Tonight Philip Hammond will be rehearsing, and quite likely amplifying, his pack of lies about the cataclysmic damage to our economy if we default to the WTO treaties even in a orderly fashion, let alone as part of a disorderly exit. The perfect complement to his boss’s speech this afternoon, it could almost have been arranged.
So further twists and turns from a hapless PM. A final act of betrayal before she is consigned to obscurity. What will future historians make of her tenure? When asked what they think of her they will in all likelihood reply that they don’t think of her
I don’t think she will disappear into Obscurity. I think her political obituary will be held high as a counter example.
Her latest actions are obviously a capitulation (she is good at that!) to Corbyn in the hope the Labour MP’s will vote her treacherous WA through.
What we are seeing here is the lid dropping down on the Conservative Party coffin and the disillusioned electorate queueing up to drive the nails in.
If and I hope it does get voted down she will blame the MP’s, she is looking for others to blame and will try to do so.
Never has so much damage been done to so many by so few!
Gary C
“Never has so much damage been done to so many by so few!”
Best quote all day….simply brilliant!
…is that Spitfires I hear in the far off distance…or The Brexit Party gaining a sniff of Victory?
You can change PM if you like. Without a general election you cannot change the Parliamentary maths. And the EU has already told you the Withdrawal Agreement is Brexit. Not fantasy bus Brexit. Reality Brexit. This will not change.
It will be funny to watch Johnson, Raab or one of the undemocratically appointed Tory Europhobes having a go at fixing it. I wonder who they blame next when they fail?
Personally, I think Brexiteer MPs should respect democracy and vote for the Withdrawal Agreement. Sure you finally have to level with the electorate that you told porkies in 2016 but it’s the only solution now. None of you are ever allowed to change your minds. This is your Brexit. This is as good as it gets. This is the consequences of your vote. It is terrible. It will be harmful. But, and this is the crucial bit, we told you so. The blame will all be yours. And you will own it.
It is clear the WAB bears no relation to the Brexit argued for in the referendum. There were good arguments for both leave and remain, but none for Brino. I think remainers in parliament – and those who say they are in theory of brexit but it’s unthinkable to leave without the EU’s approval (ie with a punishment Brino) – should have the honesty and courage simply to vote to revoke article 50. Then we can see what voters think of that.
In the meantime the support for Farage and WTO Brexit is extraordinary – much higher than anyone expected, whereas the support for Change UK, which was very much bigged up, is laughable.
I know I’ve written this here before, but it’s amazing how whenever you think mrs may has reached the very nadir of her efforts to force through Brino she manages to surprise on the downside and come up with something even worse! 31 Oct isn’t far away, for a new pm to have a crack at a re-set and renegotiation with WTO Brexit as the alternative, the sooner he or she (pls let’s not have mrs Leadsom though) gets started, the better. So time for Sir g Brady to visit mrs May and tell her to resign now, tonight, or maybe tomorrow.
Just made my 4th donation to the brexit party; are you sure your party wishes to maintain this course of action with May as a leader?
I am happy to continue donating until the Conservative Party is nought but a stain on our collective memories.
Well make the most of your liquidity while you can. If the Tory party does disappear in the way you wish the Marxists will swipe the lot from you either through taxes or inflation. Check out Venezuela and see whether that’s what you want here.
Not quite how I see it. The Tories need to lance the remainer boil to get rid of all the treacherous un-patriotic septic puss and put them into quarantine before it can re-invent itself, otherwise the prognosis is not good. The patient will expire and other more patriotic parties will fill the void. They will counter the Marxist tendency – the very job the Tories should have, and would have been doing right now had they chosen the right leader in the first place.
I really cannot remember anything quite like this, but frankly, I couldn’t care less who gets us out of the EU and stops us going backwards to an inglorious time when tenth-rate Marxist trades union nonentities lorded it over us. I worked in the industrial midlands of the 1970s and saw first-hand what a joke these people were. Little tin gods, full of their own importance. A good Prime Minister would have got us out of the EU long ago, then made the most of an open goal and attacked the Labour leadership head-on – but not Theresa May and her band of equally duplicitous and useless cohorts, she’s an absolute donkey!
We already being taxed to the hilt. And, just in case you forgot, the Tories maxed out on Quantative Easing.
James Dixon
In the coming weeks, large donations will be heading The Brexit Party way, after being rerouted away from the Tories…sadly!
Regrettably, the Conservative Party have only themselves to blame John!
Here is a copy of the letter I have just sent to the Electoral Commission.
A few weeks ago I became a registered supporter of the Brexit party. I paid my £25 and sent a further donation of £50.
After your actions today I am now sending them another £50.
I trust you will be investigating People’s vote and Change Uk tomorrow with the same
vigour.
If you do not you will fully deserve the contempt that you will be held in by the British people.
It is a sad day today for “delicious wholesome tasty water cress sandwiches” and for healthly fried sausages from a supermarket chain.
Whilst “… it is difficult to see the point of her staying in office” we can but assume that a quisling’s treachery is never done.
The effect upon the country were this Parliament to now pass T. May’s Withdrawal Surrender could not bring peace and contentment.
I never thought the government could stoop so low. To think that the rest of the world is looking at the UK waiting to see if a democratic vote is to be honoured and Mrs May is now giving a second referendum a chance is abhorrent. I can’t put into words how angry I am at this moment and I know much of what I write might not make sense but I know others on this diary will be feeling the same. This is the day democracy truly died! I just hope nobody comes to my door canvassing for your party John in the up and coming elections because they might go away with a bloody nose.
Fed up with the bull
You are not alone in your disgust….very many agree with your sentiments and are in positions to make the Conservatives pay a heavy price for their villainous deception….I hope and trust John Redwood will not be caught up in the vengeful aftermath!
….ultimately money will always trump politics!
British patriots will never give up…against this second wretched political treachery in our lifetime…..the people will not be sleeping again through another Political stitch-up!
Ditto.
Although my vote went to the BP weeks ago. I’m interested to see what the BP will be called and look like by the time the next GE comes round. Reckon they’ll win it next time. I hope so anyway.
DaveM
Hopefully, like the Conservatives of old!
Mrs May has just leapt from the Titanic and there is little or no driftwood to grab hold of. Vote it out and let her sink. Her logic and thinking is utterly bizaare.
Agricola,
I wonder if she is just trying to leave her successor with as many problems as she can, simply so that, when those problems she has deliberately created cause mayhem, she can hope that historical judgment on her catastrophic failures might be mitigated.
After all, her only thoughts are entirely about herself – the good of the Nation is not even considered. Despicable woman!
Pominoz
You could be right, there appears no love lost between her and the top three contenders. Whoever gets the job has a tough one. Maybe, just maybe, the results of tomorrows EU election will concentrate the minds of the conservative party in the HoC. The new incumbent will need to be ruthless with them.
I don’t know if you would have picked it up in Oz. The orchestrated effort to discredit Nigel Farage has fallen flat. The Electoral Commission could find nothing wrong with the financing of the Brexit Party via membership contributions. I rather hope that the resurected Gordon Brown has to answer in court for his deliberate libel.
Any failure of conservatives in the HoC will lead to their decimation by the Brexit Party in a GE. There is a momentum in the electorate to clear the swamp. If the conservative party in the HoC do not notice that the waters are already on the ebb they are yesterdays chip paper. Interesting times, in this battle for democracy between the people and the establishment. Thank god for the internet and social media which is people to people. Other means of
dissemination of information,in particular the BBC cannot be trusted. One good reason we should be grateful to our host for giving us the opportunity. I hope the electorate of Wokingham are equally perceptive and he survives the blood letting to come.
‘ Better still would be to get Mrs May to resign now. If her only policy is an Agreement the public and Parliament have roundly rejected, it is difficult to see the point of her staying in office.’
Yes, of course.
However, the 1922 committee are quivering jellies.
And the Cabinet are frogspawn.
What is the point of this Conservative Government staying in office?
I am sorry Sir . I know you are a Conservative and a proud man, but you must be able to see that the Tories are now finished as a party of Government or anything else for that matter. It would be such a waste of your talent to stick around on this fast sinking ship. I expect I know what the answer would be, but I really do think that you should be having a word with Ann Widdecombe.
So, it’s the surrender document or no brexit Or the surrender document and a second (rigged) referendum.
Fortunately our host enlightens us to the fact that nothing in the treaty has changed, therefore, unless I am mistaken the all powerful Mr Bercow should not be allowing a vote on it ?
I expect the house to vote it down, and remove Theresa May with expediency. I further expect her replacement to be a brexiteer and Eurosceptic, and itching for a scrap with the EU.
Dear Steve–A scrap or worse would be fine with me. Obviously we tell them the WA is ridiculous and unacceptable after which how long does anybody think it would take for them to decide to start on negotiations for a trade deal? Grief for about a month would be my guess and then what would happen would be exactly what one would expect to happen given we are so close (geographically at least) and their biggest customer out of whom they make huge profits through the trade balance so much in their favour. Mrs May has simply run mad. All our friends around the world look on with amazement. Get her out immediately before she does more appalling damage. Maybe Trump can help blow her away.
Sir John, if Mrs May repeated her speech verbatim, as given today outside of Westminster, tomorrow from the despatch box would she be in contempt of Parliament?…….
If she were she wouldn’t care two hoots and will continue regardless. She is wholly morally corrupt as is the 1922 who continue to support her. They are complicit in her betrayals and her criminal minded schemes.
Another record by Mayhab. First PM in history to walk across ththe floor to join the most Marxist opposition in history no prepared to destroy democracy in doing so by offer I g a second vote and remaining int hvotes customs u ion, not even a different labeled one but the actual one. And she has the bare faced cheek to blame everyone else! It was her decision alone not to leave on 29/03/2019 her use of her executive power. NO one else but her. She is a liar and dishonest.
And still your party wants her in government! Just read what Liam Fox has said. He needs to go ASAP. A man of little integrity, moral fortitude and certainly one with no job in government on the current proposed terms. Our country it’s democracy more important than his car and trimmings in office. Suggest somerset Tory association get shot of him ASAP. Leadsome, Gove and Maurdant need to leave office and hang their heads in shame. Utter shame. As for Brady and co. Well………..
And to cap it all, she addressed the media before Parliament. How do the henchmen in no 10 think that is going to win friends and influence?
She has possibly, just possibly, won herself 3 extra weeks in no 10. 3 extra weeks in which to further her scorched earth policy against her successor.
How is it possible that she remains Prime Minister? She shames our country, makes it look like a laughing stock, and she is destroying your political party. I always thought MPs had a heightened sense of self preservation, it appears that has gone along with any pretence of being conservative . But its not just May that needs to have gone, it’s the Cabinet as well, for they have failed to put a stop to this. When given the outlines today, how could they have waved it through?
This lunatic needs to go, now. If we still have a functioning democracy, then your party is toast, if not then civil war beckons (and your party is toast).
What Tiler
It’ll be the latter.
Bring it on !
Mrs May must savour the humiliation. Why else would she continue to do the EU’s bidding
I am really believing our Prime Minister is mentally disturbed.
How can she conform to Einstein’s definition of insanity and remain as the leader of OUR country? She has failed three times already and proposes the same again?
Her mind boggles.
Not the same but modified to make it far worse still.
The Westminster swamp has to be drained.
What are you going to do to help her decide to resign, Mr Redwood?
It appears the answer is “nothing effective”. By ruling out leaving the Tory party, you have “taken no deal off the table”.
G Wilson
That’s a little unfair, John Redwood has maintained his opposition to the WA throughout, and has never sacrificed a principle.
I don’t know of any MP of whom the same can be said.
A man of principle with whom I rarely disagree. Would make a far better chancellor than the one we presently have!
Sir John please confirm if Phillip Hamonds following statement is correct. Mr Hammond said that is was clear at the 2016 referendum that we would be leaving with a deal rather than without one. I’m somewhat sure that the leafet that Dave Cameron had pushed through our letterboxs didn’t mention anything about leaving with a deal, please correct me if I’m wrong.
By the way some say that Jamie Oilvers’ about to make a statement about one of his businessess going bust and its Brexits fault!
Reply Nothing about a deal
The official out campaign for the advisory referendum was Vote Leave.
As one of its leaders, Michael Gove, has subsequently made clear throughout Vote Leave advocated a deal.
No deal was only invented after the referendum by leading Brexiteers when they finally figured out that any new deal would be worse than what we already have.
So, alas, in the advisory referendum you did not vote for no deal because it was not an option.
It was arguably an option in 2017’s Tory manifesto. You’ll recall 58% of voters rejected that. No deal = no mandate.
Reply No deal was well debated before tge vote. I remember explaining how it coukd work
Who is Michael Gove?
What concerns me is the level of competence of her political/special advisers, her civil servants and her cabinet members
I am shocked by their lack of understanding
How could the cabinet members agree to this capitulation?
Easy! They’re as bad as she is!
They’re working for the other side. Capitulation is what they want.
Any Tory voting for this is signing their own death warrant.
Any Tory voting for this deserves to be humiliated at the next polls. Can any see that they need to vote it down because it is a disgrace and an even bigger betrayal attempt and the only way they can possibly save their own skins.
This woman has to go and immediately . She is poison for the UK AND the Tory Party . Come on JOHN . For GOD’s sake get her out .
ADAMS
Well what do you want him to do ? He’s an MP, not a Ninja assassin (unless there’s something we don’t know)
Be reasonable he’s only one man. It’s down to 600+ MP’s to drown her out of commons, the 1922 committee to show some balls, or Her Majesty to sack her – which would be the better option.
To offer a second referendum as a bribe sadly removes any possible democratic validity it could have had. Why does anyone remain a member of this party, let alone a member of the government? Appalling.
Talk about a last gasp effort!
There seems to be almost universal opposition to this whole idea so I fail to see from where the expected support is supposed to materialise. It’s completely baffling to me why the government would even bother… although frankly, that also applies to much from this government over the past two years or so.
On the positive side, maybe when this is defeated as well — and we finally see the back of Mrs May — a new Tory leader will have the sense to press the reset button and do things properly.
Wishful thinking?
In order to support your economy in these uncertain times, we went to eat at Jamie Oliver’s Italian tonight . . . in Rotterdam! 🙂
Don’t worry about our economy. Worry about yours when there is a 10 billion pounds annual hole in the EU budget.
Peter VAN LEEUWEN
….and there’s us thinking the Dutch have taste?
…and btw, how does eating in a British owned insolvent restaurant chain support the British economy? If any profits made in the Netherlands land on British soil, it will be seized by the Administrators to help pay back the many £millions owed to Oliver’s creditors.
I am guessing business economics combined with insolvency law is not your strong point?
But nevertheless, I hope you enjoyed your night out. }:O)
You are lucky in Holland and northern EU unlike the 50% unemployed in South of Europe especially youth unemployment. No compassion then for countries like Greece, Italy or South of France yellow vest oppressed by Brussels.
Good luck to you Peter, hope you enjoyed your meal.
Peter….I don’t have any concern about our economy, and the way forward is certain for me. Hope you enjoyed your meal, he may not be serving too many from now. It is about time a decent artist painted a last Supper, complete with Cabinet members. I wonder if she has tried Tarot cards, hoping for a bright future.
In support of economies you’d do better visiting Italy.
PVL. So what? If you have money to burn then good for you.
May has lost the plot and the Tory MPs who cheered her to the rafters when she won the vote of no confidence should realise that she has led them up the garden path.
The Conservative party no longer stands for anything and are left of New Labour. I don’t think they will be elected again in my life time. A new Centre right party will emerge like Forza Italia did in Italy.
These proposals now make Michael Foot’s Labour election manifesto the second longest suicide note in history.
They’ve probably put at least another 5% on The Brexit Party’s polling.
I notice it’s nearly the end of May
Mrs May’s 10 point plan for WA4 will be like Ed Miliband’s 10 promises written in Stone, a Facade which fell flat and was his legacy along with killing off Labour.
Exactly.
Look, John, you need to face up to the fact that Theresa May is a traitor to her country, a traitor to democracy and that you are worst kind of appeaser for retaining the whip while she sells us into slavery.
I can only assume that by retaining the Tory whip, you support her.
I used to think that The Brexit Party should spare constituencies like yours from campaigning, but now I realise your is the worst kind of gut-wrenching cowardice.
Unlike your brain-dead colleagues, you actually know she is evil and destroying our country. And yet you put the preservation of your party and a crazed hope of preserving your seat before the preservation of our democracy.
Your actions bring civil war closer. I thought you were a man of honour. We are beyond the point of emergency.
Reply I am hsing my vote and voice as someone elected as a Conservative to seek to change PM and policy
“Reply I am using my vote and voice as someone elected as a Conservative to seek to change PM and policy”
With respect, John….how’s that working out for you?
Hopefully, T. May’s imminent demised will soon be concluded….then you can get on with the real work of bringing home Brexit/WTO
Reply It hasnt been going well, but all the time Mrs May is the PM we have to deal with that problem
Steven, this is all horribly unfair. The best way to get Brexit is to change the PM and change the policy before she does any more damage. If Sir John were to leave the party that would be less, not more, likely to happen. At present there isn’t another party in Parliament which is more likely to deliver Brexit as the DUP on its own is too small.
PS Steven. If Sir John were to leave the party, having been elected by his constituents as a Conservative and Unionist, he would resign his seat and stand again in a bye election as an Independent. Do you think now is the time to do that, even if he wanted to, which I am sure he doesn’t? The Conservative and Unionist Party is his party too, not the sole preserve of the bad hats.
Steven,
You sound justifiably angry, but I bet you’re not as angry as I am!
Yet you want to take it out on Sir John. That is simply choosing the wrong target. As an MP, there is only so much he can do, but he does speak vociferously and unwaveringly about EU matters and more besides, and he does give us this forum in which we can write pretty much as we please (within reason) even if it runs against what he thinks.
Reply to reply
I for one support your position, Sir John.
Can I urge those interested in the rise of the Brexit Party and how our country can be saved to watch the London rally of The Brexit Party tonight. It was breathtaking and Nigel Farage spelt out the full nature and scale of the betrayal by Theresa May, BUT he offered hope and optimism about our future. This was an excellent speech and how the Cons Party must dream of having audiences of this size and so engaged. This is indeed
“a mass movement which will not be stopped by a milkshake”. (About 50 mins in).
Particularly heartfelt, meaningful and revealing was also the address by Vaclav Klaus (at about 3o mins in). Our Brexit is of huge significance to, and welcomed by those in the EU who are not part of the political elite.
I felt so energised by the whole rally, and believe that we can change the political system. I can only hope and pray that those genuine Brexiteers from the Conservative party will recognise the role they can play in this new political movement so vital for the survival and prosperity of the UK as an independent nation. Please can you abandon the grey, robotic, Party that is disciplined by bureaucratic types, and which spouts meaningless mantras and spin, and join something that is new, vigorous, and optimistic, and which is characterised by its plain speaking politicians who are courageous, genuine and HONEST.
https://twitter.com/Nigel_Farage/status/1130912901844406272
Chris
Thank you.
Your energy and enthusiasm will be needed in the coming months!
If we could get John Redwood to join the Party, John would bring exceptional gravitas!
She needs to stay on, so that Brexit Party hoovers up 100% of Tory votes.
You are too good and experienced an MP to be thrown upon the bonfire along with the Conservatives. Do US ALL an immense favour and join the Brexit Party.
I have supported you for over thirty years and believe trust and loyalty are sometimes misplaced.
This is such an event.
You can always return once this nonsense has been fixed, nobody doubts that, but please once and for all get rid of this impossible woman. I am heartily sick of this wishy-washy cr*phat behaviour.
Jack Falstaff.
Unless the referendum is asking WA deal or WTO terms the referendum is a waste of time, but labour and SNP will not help get that sort of referendum passed.
I hear Corbyn and SNP will oppose WA, I wouldn’t be surprised if it lost by 90-150 conservative MPs. The only good thing will be it marks a very definite end to May as PM, we need someone who can deliver brexit.
With a WTO brexit and a radically slimmed down government that for example no longer takes money by force (taxes) to give to charity but leaves it to the people to spend and things look good in future. One can hope.
The Wehrmacht only began to take the British army seriously late on in 1942, when they saw the tanks and artillery in North Africa, called up by a newly appointed, idiosyncratic and unconventional military genius….Bernard Law Montgomery.
Would that the Tory party would learn a lesson from history.
I suspect most modern Tories have never heard of Mongomery and know next to nothing about the north Africa campaign.
Many say it is unwise to change generals part way through a campaign but there were many changes before he was appointed and got the show on the road.
So, get rid of May now.
David Maples
The Wehrmacht did take the British seriously and wanted to close out this enemy on its doorstep (as a future threat – able to draw on its Empire resources, possible US support….backed up by New York Banking financing**) but the Nazi party assumed the Brits were beaten and counted on the British Government focusing on its crumbling global Empire and moving to neutrality…and not engaging the USA to fight on behalf of the Brits.
Hitler actually did not want (at this time) to break up the British empire, he wanted to get on with his real objective – full European dominance and Lebensraum in the East – this was his first major mistake in not concluding the British problem..the rest is history!
Incidentally, Churchill wanted war with Germany, as he and the US did not want the British/American international hegemony to be usurped by a fledgling global upstart….**the creation of Isreal was part of the deal?…I will end it there, as interesting as it might be for some?
Flitting across a number of other sites the general feedback is disgust at May, the cabinet and the conservative party in general. May is insane and why hasn’t she been removed. More people going to vote for and/or donate to the Brexit Party.
One interesting question was raised, is May in contempt of Parliament, by making this press statement before bringing it before Parliament?
Surely Parliamentarians should be advised before the press, I don’t know that is why I ask.
It is not the end of May. She will cling on like a limpet. Hers will be an interesting legacy. 6 years in the Home Office and 3 as Prime Minister and just look at what she has achieved. Immigration in the ‘hundreds of thousands’ not the promised ‘tens of thousands’ and the most inept and catastrophic handling of ‘Remain’ that one could possibly imagine. Meanwhile, discipline has completely broken down with Tory MPs openly calling for her to go. I always thought that was the opposition’s job. This is beyond farce. This is the end of the Tory Party.
“Better still would be to get Mrs May to resign now.”
Finally. It’s been said.
Now – get Brady and his committee to make it happen. Their ridiculous position of allowing her ‘to go gracefully’ is doling far more damage than her actions to date. This is beyond embarrassment for the Conservative Party.
Someone has to make her see that she must not bring this nonsense to the HoC. Time to leave – in every sense. Or… exit stage left (her natural home).
It is all very well to blame May. However, Tory MPs put her in power when they should have known better (some of us observing from a distance realised she was a dud back in 2016) and have passed up multiple opportunities and very good reasons to remove her. The Tory Party will take a very long time to live this one down with the country – the sense of being humiliated and betrayed arouses visceral emotions – and, in my humble opinion, may never recover at all.
Reply I did not vote for her and voted for her removal last year
Sir John, your restraint is admirable. You might have noticed howls of outrage concerning May’s free for all Brexit, promising anything to anyone to get her treaty voted through. There comes a time I would suggest when radical action is required. For any Prime Minister to plot these ludicrous things means that they have lost all reason. I know the 1922 committee are meeting again today, please can you encourage them to force her resignation immediately. It is my contention, and others’ contention that this woman now is extremely dangerous.
Reply Yes I want her to go immediately
The disgusting media are saying Mrs May is being attacked on all sides. Not true! She is not being attacked from the rear. Certain MPs support her wholeheartedly. Gove is guarding her back.
Your party at the senior level has been infiltrated by common purpose (socialist) idiots.
It will not be easy to purge them, but someone should be asking how these parasites got selected in the first place.
I can’t see anybody wanting a Corbyn government, so Farage should walk the next GE, as there is nobody else.
I continue to be amazed at the continuing expectation of Conservative MPs that Mrs May is doing her best to act in the interests of the UK and when doubts arise, they always give her the benefit of the doubt.
Since Mrs May’s speech in Florence in September 2017 she has been working assiduously to ensure continuing technocratic supra-national government of the UK by the EU. She believes it is best for UK. There is no other explanation of what she has done and said, starting with her setting up her secret back-channel to Brussels through Olly Robbins for the purpose of undermining her own ministers in DExEU.
Please, please Dr Redwood, try to understand why this deal is so desperately important for Mrs May and the EU. Any other PM would have given up by now. It’s because it is their one chance in a century to gain six hugely important strategic benefits for the EU:
First, it keeps UK pre-qualified so it can quickly and easily accede to the new treaties intended to replace the Lisbon Treaties in 2025. There is no other way out of the backstop.
Second, it keeps UK temporarily out of all EU institutions so that the new treaties can be developed without any influence by UK,
Third, UK will continue to fund the EU through the so called transition phase.
Fourth, it prevents UK completing trade deals with non-EU countries.
Fifth, it goes further than the status quo in committing UK’s Armed Forces to EU political control and in committing UK to fund EU armed forces structures and operations through the European Defence Fund and to supporting the EU defence industry at the expense of its own and cutting out US suppliers.
Sixth, it prevents UK from becoming a truly independent self-governing nation state, the elimination of which is essential for ever closer union to succeed.
Please understand this is why this deal is so much better than UK remaining in the EU. It is why the EU has so quickly granted extensions. Revoking Article 50 is very much second best. However, if Mrs May’s deal fails to get through Parliament she and the EU will steer Parliament to do so, not that it would be a difficult challenge for them.
I think May will be gone very quickly because it looks like her next move will be so outrageous that the 1922 will have to step in to stop a GE that will wipe the Party out.
May said: “If MPs vote against the second reading of this Bill they are voting to stop Brexit.
“If they do so the consequences could hardly be greater – reject this deal and leaving the EU with a negotiated deal any time soon will be dead in the water and what would we do then?”
She added: “If not no-deal then it would have to be a general election or a second referendum that could lead to revocation and no Brexit at all.”
To see her returning to Parliament with exactly the same “deal” and think that simply slapping the word “bold” on it (x10) will persuade anyone is to see someone who, I genuinely think, has lost any touch with reality or honesty. I fear she will not leave No 10 unless she is physically hauled out, but I believe now she needs to be physically hauled out
