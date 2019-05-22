179 states trade successfully with the EU with no customs union or single market membership

I am grateful to facts4eu for reminding us of this important truth. You do not have to bind yourself to the EU to trade with the EU. Our industries already have mixed supply chains with components and raw materials from non EU countries getting just fine as well EU product.
Well, yes, and I’m damned sure that the vast majority of the “crash out, no deal, cliff edge” cretins are well aware of that.
I don’t appreciate being taken for a fool, particularly by scum with their hands in my wallet.
So unsuccessful is our trading relationship with the EU that we pay a net £10bn/year to have a trading deficit of £100bn/year.