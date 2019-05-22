The loss of Conservative leaders

My years in the Conservative party have seen several leaders destroy themselves politically through a fanatical commitment to the EU. The odd thing is they have adopted this stance when it has annoyed many members of the party and evoked strong opposition from some Conservative MPs. Worse it has done considerable damage to the country and its economy, leading to a loss of confidence by voters generally.
John Major destroyed his leadership by insisting on crippling the UK economy by putting us into the European Exchange rate mechanism. The resulting boom bust undermined the Conservative reputation for economic competence and put the partty out of office for 23 years.
William Hague refused to take us out of the pro federal EU grouping of the EPP which annoyed supporters and added to his tribulations. His slogan of in Europe but not run by it was not convincing as it was not backed by a policy to get powers back. He won back just one seat in 2001 after the disastrous result in 1997.
David Cameron argued on the wrong side in the referendum and lost, destroying his Premiership. He could have stayed neutral or backed Leave and led us out in good order after the result. I never understood why he thought Remain would win or why he let them run such a nasty and negative campaign.
Mrs May appointed advisers who clearly wanted to recreate many of the features of our membership of the EU despite the vote to Leave. Her obstinate commitment to an unacceptable lock back in Treaty which the public has decisively rejected has led to the breakdown of her authority. Cabinet members campaigning to become leader need to now create the vacancy they crave by telling her she cannot continue. She will be the third PM victim of trusting the EU too much in ways which lose the trust of the UK people.
Absolutely right, Sir John, and today’s newspaper headlines just continue to heap further humiliation on Mrs May. Quite rightly, now that she is suggesting a second referendum could be possible. She appears deluded and incapable of understanding the disastrous situation that she has created. Has she really lost her mind?
You have been consistently loyal to the Conservative Party, so the fact that your last few articles have clearly shown your absolute frustration with the leadership and the damaging situation caused perhaps suggests that you have reached the end of your patience. Entirely understandable. You need to ensure that you, personally, are positioned so that you are not caught up in the mayhem about to strike your party. Most who contribute here recognise that you are one of the few honest and positive contributors to this, presently corrupt, Parliament.
You must ensure that your voice of reason continues to be heard.
This was always the intention of May, she was installed as a remoaner PM with the pure intention of doing the work of the Eu and most of the sitting MPs and having another referendum so that it can be fixed this time to get us to remain in the corpse of the Eu , well I’ve got news for you that if by chance there is another referendum and if by chance the remoaners win the vote to stay then i for one won’t except it and fight for another vote till I get the vote I want and that is to leave end of
The backstop has now become the forstop. She has only left the handing over of Gibraltar and remaining in in the CFP to complete her total capitulation.
She is treacherous and dangerous woman.
I suppose we could argue that the problems started as far back as Ted Heath. I seem to remember that both the party and the electorate were less than pleased with our membership of the then EEC.
Was it not Mrs.T that took us into the ERM ? And she’s too fell foul of the party when she said; “No, no, No!” to Jaque Delores proposals for the future of the EEC.
IDS was stabbed in the back by members of his own party. Enough said.
Cameron, and Hague, were very convincing Eurosceptics when in opposition but soon showed their true colours when on office.
Let’s face it, the Tory party IS the party of the EU and no matter what, they want to Remain in the EU.
Yes you are absolutely right. It is odd that they should all fall into the same elephant trap. I think their collective mistake has been a failure to understand the mindset of the British People. We are not and never have been committee aparatchics. We are in the majority self employed in thinking if not in reality. We prefer steering our own ship and due to our very long relationship with democracy we have an instinct for smelling the reefs. Throughout our history Europe has been politically one of those recurring reefs which from time to time we have, at great expense, had to deal with. It is an enigma, while detesting the politics we have a love of the place and the people. It is after all where most of us originated.
Great insight
MPs openly denouncing Theresa May’s ineptitude via the media are likely to increase eventually penetrating even her own awareness that she is worse than useless on Brexit.
So when Major lost in 1997, was his opponent Mr T Blair pro or anti EU? When Hague was slaughtered in 2001 was his opponent Mr T Blair pro or anti EU? 2005? Cameron succeeded in 2010 and even more so in 2015 by adopting a constructive approach to the EU. Then in 2017 Mrs May went to the country on a hard Brexit ticket – and the country said no. The sad truth is that an anti EU Tory party is completely unelectable. The even sadder truth is that backbench MPs like J Redwood refuse to understand that. It is an open door for J Corbyn.