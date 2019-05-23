The last days of Mrs May

Yesterday more authority drained away from the Prime Minister. By the time she got to her Statement of her revised offer on the Withdrawal Treaty the Conservative benches were much more than half empty. Those of us who stayed explained again why we opposed her draft Treaty. The front bench contained mainly her hard core pro EU supporters, Philip Hammond, David Liddington, Amber Rudd, Greg Clark, Rory Stewart and James Brokenshire. It was a fitting visual backdrop for a Statement which failed to appeal to new votes in a Commons which has already voted it down on three separate occasions.
I gave the PM the opportunity to say something to Leave supporters around the country, explaining again to Mrs May that many who voted Leave do not regard the Withdrawal Treaty as leaving. It binds us into EU rules, payments and the rest for a further 21 to 45 months with no guaranteed clean way out at the end of that period.She had nothing to say to us. She repeated the mantra that her Agreement was leaving without tackling the strong hostility to it in the country and the obvious facts that it locks us back into making big payments, accepting all their laws and allowing freedom of movement for many more months.
I find it curious that the Cabinet has not yet moved to explain to the PM that she cannot continue. A number of the Cabinet want to run for Leader, and some are actively running proto campaigns for the role of PM. They should first remove Mrs May. It is against the spirit of decent conduct to be campaigning to replace her whilst in cabinet saying they support her and her policies. It may also make it much more difficult for any of them to win, as their first leadership task is to show they know how to secure the exit of the PM they wish to replace. By evening we got word that at last one member of the Cabinet resigned because she could not go along with the Withdrawal Treaty Bill after all.Still we are not allowed to see the Bill, so worried is the government about it.
If Mrs May somehow manages to struggle on into June and puts her Withdrawal Agreement Bill to the vote, those who vote for it will demonstrate they do not understand the mood of the nation or the nature of task of rebuilding support for the government.
54 Comments
Exactly – her W/A is not leaving indeed it is even worse than remain.
The potent threat now is that those who replace T. May and her cabal will still be in thrall to the Evil Empire and so go along with far too much of what the quislings had planned.
Dear Lifelogic–Did anyone work out or decide whether, if we were to end up remaimimg (perish the thought), Article 50 would continue to apply? I ask because I seem to remember someone opining that Article 50 could not be used twice. Nonsense as usual one hopes but would be crucial and even the prospect is really scary. Not much fun for the EU either but then I have never understood why (de Gaulle had it right) they haven’t helped us leave rather than being as negative and unhelpful as possible. Mind you there’s a lot I don’t understand such as why when we offered an FTA we didn’t bite their elbow off.
were offered
It seems to me that May and her die hard supporters in the Cabinet, on the government payroll and on the back benches are doing all they can to frustrate Brexit. They will do so as long as possible up to and including a fracture within the Conservative party as presently constituted. They will never support a “hard-line” leaver as party leader and PM, such as Boris Johnson. UK politics will not be the same again.
I believe the deluded woman will hang on. And as I have written the cabinet members have sacrificed all authority they may claim for themselves by hanging in with May. Can they not see what hypocrites they are? Everyone else can.
Just proves what depths of moral corruption the Tories are prepared to demonstrate. Bring on their destruction. The good will need to go down with the bad; all are complicit in one way or another.
As Allister Heath puts it in the Telegraph today.
“Mrs May is the epitome of all that is wrong with British politics. The rise of the Brexit Party has changed everything and the PM must be forced out of office immediately.”
His article is spot on, May has been a disaster in almost every way. It will not be easy to repair the damage and avoid Corbyn but it can be done. The country is crying out for a clean Brexit and a real small government, low tax, cheap energy Conservative party. Instead of one led by incompetent, pro EU socialists.
Sir John,
You, and the ‘few’ must be totally exasperated. She is not prepared to admit she is listening – perhaps she would feel that was show of weakness at this stage. I do get the feeling however that she does know her end is nigh. Today would be acceptable.
Good luck with finding the ‘right’ new leader. Make sure you personally play a significant part in the future government if you possibly can. Your stable presence may just persuade a few more to have a little faith in the Conservative Party.
Sorry about the typos: “and what (why) she cried”
Good morning
What an absolute shambles !
The government should have been committed, as promised, to getting us out of the EU. Instead Conservative MP’s seem more concerned with using BREXIT to further their own ambitions. At this rate of decent I can see politics going so low it will eventually come out the other side.
People like myself do not care who gets the top job. We know it will not change a thing as it is parliament as a while that does not want to Leave. We’re not stupid and changing Captains after hitting the iceberg will not save you.
THE TORY PARTY IS FINISHED !!!
She will still be there in June. Mark my words.
Your parliamentary colleagues who still support May the quisling might consider: –
First the local councillors were sacrificed, but I was not a local councillor so I did nothing;
Then the MEPs were sacrificed, but I was not an MEP so I did nothing;
Finally we MPs were sacrificed, but by then there was no-one left to do anything to save us.
(With apologies to the original format, applied to very much more serious and sombre events.)
The Conservative Party’s governance has utterly failed in all three of its purposes:
– maintenance of unity and harmony within the party
– development and promotion of policies and programmes for the good of the UK and its people
– winning and keeping the trust and confidence of the UK electorate and citizens
Denial will never repair it.
The Party needs a very large portion of humble pie and a total shake up of governance.
If the party can’t govern itself, how can it expect to be trusted to govern the country
She should have been removed the day she blindsided her own Ministers with Chequers, and demanded they approve it or resign.
It was a secretive manipulative dictatorial act against the country, her own Ministers, her party, and Parliament.
That day showed us exactly how she would destroy Brexit, and Parliament allowed her to carry on!
The Cabinet members should indeed be vilified but at fault also are all those remaining on the payroll. None who has stayed to continue support of May is worthy of their position held.
Mrs May has inflicted severe damage to the interests of our country. She has made dreadful mistakes but I consider none has been as catastrophic as that one mistake made by her parents.
Well said John. If it weren’t for honest, upstanding men like yourself in the party we would be done for. I now see why you are loathed to leave the party. You have a voice and a vote and it has stopped this dreadful WA going through. Well done. Now let’s get a true Brexiteer for PM and get rid of this dire cabinet we have.
I may not vote today. I hate my vote being ignored.
Brokenshire is a good name for a Remainer
..”no guaranteed clean way out at the end of that period.
lol
Hopefully, this dishonest, untrustworthy, Prime minister resigns soon.
Don’t replace her with another Remainer! Throwing a sop to the likes of Ken Clarke, doesn’t pacify them. Clearly, it doesn’t unite the party, either.
I keep thinking that had we been presented with the scenario of the last 2 years in a ‘serious’ movie or a TV drama, both critics and audience would be ridiculing the story line as utterly unbelievable or beyond parody.
JR:- rebuilding support for the government.
I think that ship has sailed JR, at this point for any decent member of the Conservative and Unionist party I think it’s “sauve qui peut”.
George Osborne former ‘Tory’ chancellor has endorsed the Liberal Democrats in the European Elections. You could have knocked me down with a feather!
“That leaves the door open to the Liberal Democrats. They had the courage from the start to say the referendum result was a mistake – and Britian needed to think again. As a result, voters have started to think about them again. We wish them well.”
This was the guy who was at the centre of Tory policy making.
Reply The Standard is not necessarily Osborne’s own view or action
I keep saying it John but it says a lot about the current parliamentary party that May is still in post. Utterly spineless is one way of describing them. One thing is for certain if the party is to stop Corbyn forming the next Government that her successor must be a Brexiteer and it must exclude every single member of the cabinet including Gove, Mordaunt and Leadsom, in fact especially Gove, Mordaunt and Leadsom all of whom have backed her and her rotten treaty. How opportunist of Leadsom to resign now when she knows May’s number is up and obviously hers with it.
Perhaps it’s time for Farage to do a Boris(Yeltsin that is!)-acquire a tank,load up with a few crates of brown ale and on,straight through the Downing St security cordon.
Jools
I see it is being reported that Mr Gove will be putting his name forward for PM
If ever someone who had a chance 3 years ago and had burnt all his boats it is him.
Supporting the May Surrender document all the way through, knowing it is not Brexit proper, and he thinks he is fit to be a leader, yet another who is completely deluded.
Plus who would trust him after his Cameron and Boris moves.
Mrs May’s face on front page headlines yesterday looked like she had either
swallowed a fly or her WA
Eaten her porky pies or her hat
or had a dose of Brexit reality milk shakes.
Agreed Sir John… all she will be remembered for is her ignominy….
Definition of ignominious. 1 : marked with or characterized by disgrace or shame : dishonorable. 2 : deserving of shame or infamy : despicable. 3 : humiliating, degrading an ignominious defeat.
Its hilarious watching the weasels line up to be Captain of the Titanic
*****GAME OVER *****
NOT ONE, not none aspiring tory leader and by default PM has stood up and shown any leadership, vision, principle, attempt to heal a ruptured party. NOT ONE
The Conservative Party has died and good riddance
Having read Andrea Leadsom’s resignation letter all I can say is, I totally agree with her, she is obviously an honourable lady (unlike her (ex)boss). I say this as someone who in the past has criticised her.
Why now? She could have written that letter months ago. Could it be she knows May’s time is up and that means the cabinet as well.
Possibly so but she isn’t a credible candidate to be PM
But why go along with this putrid outrage of the WA handcuff for so long?
She’s been a good Leader of the House. I hope that the new leader has the good sense to give her a ministry.
Hopefully meetings have been held with those that faltered last time. At least one whose standing has plummeted in the public view.
It is long past time that Conservative MPs should have walked over the LINO.
……”It may also make it much more difficult for any of them to win, as their first leadership task is to show they know how to secure the exit of the PM they wish to replace”
The first question that should be put forward to each prospective PM candidate:
“What are your proposals to take the UK out of the EU on WTO terms?”
Totally agree, the next PM has to take us out of the EU on WTO terms and withdraw our Art50 extension immediately i.e no more negotiating till after we have left
This become another of those stories with the tag, “You couldn’t make it up”.
It has become an embarrassing farce not merely for the position of British Prime Minister but for the whole country.
Britain is looking very stupid on the world stage and it is all down to Mrs May and her sycophantic Cabinet.
The usual dithering and indecisiveness of the Tories? These two tweets by Tom Newton Dunn demonstrate the problem:
“Where we currently are, says one senior Tory: “Cabinet want the ‘22 to do her in, the ‘22 want Cabinet to. Both sides want to avoid the optics of a pack of men picking on a woman”.
“Also, I’m told the PM is about to begin a mini-Govt reshuffle to appoint a new Commons Leader and back fill their old position. Big No10 effort underway to look like the show is still on the road”.
Plus this tweet from Tom N D:
“No10 confirms May’s WAB U-turn, saying “she is listening to colleagues”. But no resignation statement planned. Instead: “She will have further discussions with ministers later today”. ie, she still thinks she can stay”.
Today in the Commons the Shadow Leader Valerie Vaz condemned “Brexit paralysis” and claimed that “red lines which never changed” had “brought us to this position”. But in fact the opposite is true; if Theresa May had stuck with what she originally said in her Lancaster House speech then she would have retained the support of the DUP and pro-Brexit Tory MPs and we would not have have got into the present mess.
I do feel for you, Sir John. It must be heartbreaking to see the damage May and her Cabinet have wrought on your party. I can only suggest you put in someone like Duncan-Smith as interim leader until you have cleared the Augean stables of anyone who voted for the WA. Only MPs like you who have consistently voted against the WA can hope to rebuild trust in the Conservative Party but it will be a Herculean task. I hope you are up to it but I wouldn’t blame you at all if you turned your back on the CP and joined The Brexit Party.
I would hope the Brexit party wouldn’t accept ANY Tory MP defectors – it would toxify the party and put off Labour leavers from supporting them. Look how the CUK party started as a coherent Blairite Labour alternative on a reasonable poll rating until they let in three squabbling toxic Tories who have destroyed them.
I look forward to the PM going and most of the cabinet soon after
What a weak team with no real leaders or vision
The conservative party will be lucky to survive
It must be the most damaging government in recent history
I have voted tory all my life and all I feel now is anger
I saw an amusing comment earlier.
The author was asking about the sofa that Mrs May is using to barricade herself into number 10. He wondered if she got it from DFS and whether she negotiated the deal herself and got it for full price.
Well it made me smile
Have ready posted a comment, what have you done with it.
Now it has decided to reappeare, so much for computers.
PM Boris and Chancellor Redwood soon maybe eh
Well one of those, certainly.
Recall Mr. Johnson (formerly the people’s Blue Boris) eventually actually voted for the May Withdrawal Surrender. He has a lot of rowing back to do.
I see Tom Tugendhat has gotten behind Gove for PM, his uncle Christopher Tugendhat was an EU commissioner, seems very pro-EU MP, but follows the party line.
Its laughable really, how deluded these people must be to believe they are fit for the highest office, I cannot remember Gove writing articles or in any other way connecting with the electorate. He seems okay performing, but completely lacking in charisma and trust, with someone like him at the helm the conservative party would go down with all hands at a GE.
I fear the remain MPs are still utterly deluded as to the magnitude of crises that is the result of their support of the EU, I shall add my vote to the pile for the brexit party and see if any learn Sunday.
I think Mr. Gove is also a “hard core pro EU supporter”.
He and Mr. Grayling were remain plants in the Leave campaign.
Heaven only knows what Mrs May hopes to achieve by staying on. I have started to entertain the amusing notion that she may be a closet Faragist.