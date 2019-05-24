The Cyber curtain coming down across the world

Mr Trump’s policy of banning Huawei and drawing attention to possible security issues with Chinese technology products and services may create a digital divide in the world. China claims to be the advocate of a more open approach, wanting access to western technology as imports, and seeking to sell her product into complex western systems. The President points out that any Chinese company can act as an agent of the Chinese state.
When I last wrote about this a majority of comments took the view that Mr Trump was right and the UK should back the USA up over the issue of Huawei access to western networks and systems. There is the question of limited western access to Chinese technology markets, and the way China enforces her own censorship and disciplines on the use of the internet in China to consider as well.
It looks as if both the USA and China, for different reasons, will conclude there has to be two different systems in the world, a Chinese one and a US one. China will want to block access to western material on domestic phones and computers, and the west will want secure channels and systems for its own security – as doubtless so will China.
There is a already a protective cloak around Chinese internet use. As this dispute develops we will see a more obvious cyber curtain come down between east and west. Countries within the Sino-Russian orbit may gravitate to Chinese systems, whilst all the countries in the US orbit will be on a US standard. The digital divide will be made of electronic firewalls,and extended by a refusal to connect each others components and equipment for fear of contagion.
The Chinese can’t be trusted. We will have the equivalent of the cold war only in cyber terms.
The West must protect itself.
Sir John,
Which is why Huawei should not be part of 5G.
P.S. Wouldn’t it be nice if, for the first time in history, the last day of May fell on the 24th?
And Mrs May has decided the UK will be in the Chinese/Russian block, being such a hater of President Trump and American beliefs.
I now hear via Sky News that Labour wants Climate Change to be part of the National Curriculum (NC). On the face of it why not, providing it is taught with due vigillance and scrutiny. It is a subject largely in the hands of thd ignorant and politically motivated at present. The thought that such as the Green Party could get a grip on the NC is intellectually too appalling to contemplate. You may as well hand the system of global navigation to flat earthers.
Lets assume that all the environment obscenities are removed from our earth in due course. Are the NHS prepared for all the mental health problems of the climate change lobby when it dawns on them that it is perhaps the Sun that drives climate.
Meanwhile our own government continues to attempt to control access to websites and criminalise free speech whilst ignoring violent cime. Yes there is certainly a cyber cloak coming down as we speed towards the soviet model.
Living in Europe and visiting, the PC nonesense stand out like the proverbial. PC is to free speech what prohibition was to alchohol. Social media is now the new speakeasy.
Don’t forget EUrope has its own legal walls, although it lacks the capacity for specific hardware and software at the moment.
Internet very like the railways.
Beeching decimated them. Never need trains again!
Thatcher decided we all had to relocate and drive miles to work.
Choked roads. Not enough track.
Now high streets and shops closed. Internet shopping!!
How will our choked roads deliver all those goods?
What percentage of traffic (impeding those who keep the show on the road with their taxes) is already made up of white vans delivering previously shop bought necessities??
Drones maybe? Look at chaos caused by just one at airport!
Govts NEVER look ahead!
Telecopiers, the original form of fax machines, did not enable owners of different brands to communicate with each other. Betamax, Philips’ Video Disc & VHS went through similar conflicts until a universal solution succeeded.
The vested interests of USA & China exhibit some parallels to those. Ultimately need, practicability & consumer demand will force & sort out a victor in solution, which itself in turn will become superseded by something more advanced.
Demand for finding info & sharing it is relentless.
May and her government are so confused that they seem to be entering the Chinese orbit here, but then glad-handing Trump. Confused and stupid.
We must NEVER go through such a period again. We need a backstop – a backstop to ensure nobody can act like May and tinker with our democracy, Parliament and constitution ever again. Let’s celebrate the arrival of the Brexit party this weekend, but insist that there is some constitutional backstop, perhaps “May’s Law” so that Parliament can rid itself more quickly should these circumstances ever arise again.
its a bit more complicated than that
i will try to write up why if I get the time
Iain Gill
Send some bullet points please. I am sure most here will get the gist of your “bit more complicated than that” Thanks
Allow me to extend this.
I have seen two u tube videos taken down recently. One of them was a scholarly video of an American Missionary examining the earliest days of Islam and the other was Tommy Robinson laughing and joking with some protesters. Neither, as far as I know, contained obscene language or incitements to violence.
I understand too that there was a very nasty disagreement over Huawei in the Cabinet involving a civil servant. That was quickly forgotten. And if that is how vitally important decisions are taken, I am very worried.
I remember reading that there is a Commissioner in the EU who is very anxious to control the internet. In our Church, as a result, the Prayer List was removed from the Newsletter because it contained personal information.
None of this has been fully reported so if it is wrong, please moderate it all out. And thank yo, Sir John, for putting your finger on a very important ans little discussed subject.
This may not be the cyber curtain that the average Western Internet user has
observed descending. For example, I have never tried to search for content
made by a “Chinese dissident”. The buzzwords that I come across are “de-
monetisation” and “deplatforming”. These are complaints by Western users. If
you could look into this murky world it might help clarify the subject.
Around the topic – has Japan progressed in mining the sea-bed rate earth metals or is China maintain control of the supply? (The world has seen the situation of responses supply with oil, worrying to.see it again).
“There is a already a protective cloak around Chinese internet use.”
With Mrs May’s restrictive internet policies – which incidentally violates PCI DSS (as companies are not supposed to use Credit Card details for age checks/ID), the effect of GDPR resulting in blocked US sites, and her “national firewall” leading to concerns that other websites will be blocked as relying on the government of the day to define ‘undesirable’ is unwise – I think she regards the Chinese internet model as something to emulate and admire, not be concerned about.
I have never seen it explained what the basis of May’s “hard-headed” decision to use Huawei was based on ? Were they than much cheaper than any other option ?
The Chinese buy into markets.
I am sure Huawei would have put a very attractive proposal together….have you not heard of a loss-leader strategy?
It is coming down across the BBC, just tried to watch a highlight of QT, Iplayer says I am not in the UK with the usual guff of how to correct, which is beyond my patience and interest.
BBC is another May – time to get rid.
@A.Sedgwick: The BBC can not be blamed that you choose or use (perhaps due to a work provided internet access [1]) an ISP who use non UK allocated IP numbers, those in the USA but using (say) UK allocated IP number blocks will have difficulty accessing some US sites.
The BBC has many faults but non UK IP number are not their problem!
[1] or indeed some anonymising VPNs
Once again politicians destroy advancement and all the good that could be done.
We would have a much better world without politicians
@libertarian; A very “CND” type of logic considering the issue is national security.
jerry – we don’t have anything in the way of national security. Boats arrive from France with the occupants ferried here for free once our Border Force or coastguard have been called. Documents destroyed, then released after giving any name and story, they then vanish into their “community” ( so much for integration ) where they live to further THEIR ways, THEIR rules, THEIR laws (in what WAS our country) – while living on our taxes.
It’s been calculated that 5G is worth $500 billion to the US economy and 3 million jobs, but the problem for the US is that the Chinese can do it cheaper and are doing it better.
Is it really security or just another example of protectionist behaviour?
jerry
Politicians don’t provide security…subject matter experts do…Politicians just rubber stamp thingys….a bit like the EU dictums!
All I ever get from Politicians is “are we done then, lunch anybody?”..and I kid you not!
Jerry
Please list the politicians who provide national security… many thanks
libertarian
Please list the politicians who provide 4G (never mind any future 5G) mobile phone coverage… many thanks
Jerry
Reiterating my point nicely thanks. My point was that politicians dont do anything useful which of course includes 4g/ 5g
You really are quite dim sometimes in your haste to argue you forget what the thread is about
This is my field. I understand this. There are three key players here – the US, China, the EU. I can assure you that the views of the UK, expressed on its own rather than through the EU, are of no consequence or interest to anyone.
You are mistaken.
Arm Holdings UK employees the world’s leading chip designer for all major mobile phone brands in the last 20 years have been told they cannot talk to Huawei on any technical matters.
Arm Holdings was sold to foreigners without any government scrutiny and Philip May ‘s company benefited by millions.
The UK along with USA and 5 eyes Canada, NZ and Oz are preeminent not the EU whilst Russia and China are significant foes.
So GCHQ, MI5 , SIS and the Five Eyes Network are irrelevant?
Five Eyes Network? That is simply the USA (plus other small countries doing exactly what the USA instructs them to do). Didnt you read wikileaks?
Gordon Pugh
Er seems you dont understand this.. Thanks anyway
Gordon Pugh
I beg to the differ….the UK has a major part to play….?
The “Deep Packet Inspection – data extraction” Technology is one of my specialities too…sold enough cybersecurity technology into the Telecoms industry throughout EMEA and GCHQ to fill a small stadium….you would be amazed what can be captured via the Internet/Mobile/Telcom communication networks, and Britain is at the forefront.
I can’t speak of GCHQ (it’s not allowed), but just go to a large Telecoms company and watch a global security network map and watch where the major DDOS+ attacks are coming from (yes you have guessed it?). Britain should have major reservations dealing with the Chinese when it comes to digital security….and Britain has an excellent record of achievement in this industry, which is a direct benefit to others around the globe? Incidentally, Deep Packet Inspection/data retrieval technology was first developed in Cambridge.
Two different systems will be a good thing ?
So nearly three years as PM and she has achieved nothing at all positive while wasting £ billions, increasing taxes and red tape hugely with declining and often dire public services. The last six months of this period all thanks to the 200 dopes who idiotically voted confidence in her last December.
Will the new leader be allowed by Parliament to deliver a real Brexit will they be able to rescue the Conservative Party.
Ed Vaizey supports Michael Gove for PM. The man who stabbed Boris in the back & made us all suffer three years of May. He also wants to kill all private schools (which would cost a fortune). The man has hardly anymore electoral appeal than the dire Theresa. He would be another disaster (as would any member of the recent Cabinet).
Gus O’Donnell says she (May) has an enormous amount of Sympathy! Not from anyone I know. Also that her W/A deal was a very good deal and others’ could not have done better. Something that says rather a lot about Gus O’Donnell and most of the dire civil service establishment that all seem to be as misguided as Gus.
If you knew which spy agencies control Facebook and Google, you might not wish to use them either.
The US doesn’t want us to buy Huawei for the same reason they don’t want Turkey to buy the S-400.
Donald may have overeached himself here. Already the US semiconductor companies are looking at a big drop in revenues and more importantly trust and confidence in the future. The world economy does not need a trade war based on bullying and pure woo. This means money, not so much of it going into the American economy. Without a money flow Donald will be a dead duck.
Even today we can see Donald rowing back on this ‘security’ problem and offering the rescind his ban as part of a trade deal. OK, but everone can see there is a future danger here, a capricious and wounded America will lash out. Time for American and European and Chinese companies to limit their exposure the the US government.
An opportunity to use the phrase the”The Great Fire Wall”, of China has been inexcusably missed.
Perhaps what we need is an international agreement on the export of complex services to avoid this kind of thing …some sort of if a “single market” , and , maybe , it would be useful for the West to exert pressure on China as a block as it did over its entry to WTO .
Yes that might be a good idea
Alternatively we can sit on our drizzly isolated island and opine to eachother when no-one gives a …eeerm ..moments thought , to what we reckon
Yes lets go with that shall we !
China this week has raised the possibility of disrupting supplies of rare earth minerals to hostile states in response to the Huawei ban.Top five producers in 2018 (according to US Geological Survey):
China 120 metric tons
Australia 20
USA 15
Myanmar 5
Russia 3
Hacking competitors systems via the internet is the Achilles heel and posing as innocent users whilst probing for vulnerabilities by paid agents of dubious intent is the key reason for the cyber curtain.
It takes place 24/7 around the world and has mushroomed in the last 20 years and is the new Great Wall of China and other closed authoritarian or rogue states. It is a race to have more sophisticated security than one’s competitors.
China can easily embed a hardware or software time bomb in any of its creations to create havoc just like ransomware lying dormant and not easily detected in very complex systems.
You can only do so much as 100% Security is impossible especially where humans are involved, foolproof but never idiot-proof. Simple example Enigma two keys sign-on.
Modern electronic and software technology provides powerful processing and communication facilities and so offers huge amenities for the common benefit, but also offers the means for centralised control and insidious behaviour in hidden ways. This is despite the dispersed (multipath) nature of the internet, and because of the complexity, speed and invisibility of the systems.
Trump is right and May is utterly wrong on these issues, as she is on much else.
It is better to have a western controlled system in the west, than a global system controlled by China.
China have a wretched reputation for copying patented products and selling them as their own. They also totally ignore Intellectual Property Rules yet expect the West to obediently allow them access to our technology but refuse to reciprocate.
How can any advanced Nation accept that contention?
The West is justified in their approach to not only protect their industries but also protect their Nations from potential future cyber-Threats. Safety First!
Those who work in UK IT Security have long been aware of the fact that China spies on the UK Government and our industries.
The MOD are almost certainly aware of the threats.
There has been accurate coverage of the issue in the Press…so it is in the public domain.
And yet, our esteemed PM knows better.
Was she made aware of the threats…and chose to ignore them?
Incompetence…pig-headedness…or blissfully uaware?
Another Theresa May ” cluster-muck-up”.
