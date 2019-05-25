Sterling and stock market rise

Yesterday sterling and the stock market rose after the resignation of Mrs May made leaving without the Agreement a bit more likely. That’s a blow to those who think No deal is bad, or those who think markets mainly respond to the endless Brexit wrangles rather than more normal considerations about interest rates, growth etc
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
21 Comments
Good morning.
I do not always think it wise to associate these events as they are always open to re-interpretation. For example. One could argue that Sterling and the Stock Market rose because her successor would be more likely to get the WA through.
Time will tell if Mrs.May leaving will be a blessing or a curse. Too many people associate our failure to Leave the EU with her when, as we have all witnessed, she had more than a little help, help that to this day, Remains ! 😉
Being cynical of such institutes I would suggest they were first pushed down to produce a profit later. I transferred money last week and got a good Euro rate. How long before the CBI start complaining that the high rate due to EU exit is harming their profits. They are casinos, get used to it.
The market realises that no deal is better than a bad deal.
Of course the events of yesterday also made not leaving at all quite a possibility, I do not believe the ERG influence is more that 50% of the parties MPs, I seem to remember you castigating ‘Remain’ once when they suggested that market moment (can’t remember if it was FX or stocks) supported their views.
Que Sera, Sera…
“Yesterday sterling and the stock market rose after the resignation of Mrs May made leaving without the Agreement a bit more likely……”
So the Project Fear brigade proved wrong yet again. Well, gosh what an amazing shock. How could the Project Fear experts possibly be wrong about anything? Could it perhaps be that they are wrong about everything?
Even the BBCs thought for the day carried an anti-Boris message. Continuity Remain are getting worried.
Good news – our stocks have been depressed for too long, mainly due to a government lost in navel gazing, that has been doing nothing to make things better for the average household.
With a new government, whose aims aligned with the needs of the country and a clear signal of where we were going, would see the stock market booming.
We absolutely need a real right of centre government – nothing else will do.
Business is business!
We have been fed so much rubbish regarding the economic consequences of “No Deal”.
Currencies fluctuate all the time, yet left wing Remain media reports it as Brexit disaster and always in tones of accusatory, breathy terror!
Sir John,
According to the news, you won’t have a new leader until end of July = one of the problems with the Tory Party!
Come on, you could whittle the number down, in the PCP to 2 within a week, and go to the membership for a decision by end June. Stop wasting time.
I presume the good news is that we’ll also say goodbye to Mr. Hammond?
Just listening to Matt Hancock on Today. He is wooden and rather incoherent and seems to be advocating bring back mrs may’s Deal with a few meaningless platitudes.
The credible candidates are: Boris, Gove, Raab, Hunt, Javid
The non-credible candidates (could they please each have a moment of reflection & self-awareness & withdraw) are: Leadsom, Hancock, Mordunt, mcVey. Unless for PC re has to be a woman candidate on the list I suppose.
Stewart is quite coherent but also seems to be another continuity May candidate on Brexit.
The normal pattern has been that the FTSE goes up and sterling goes down whenever a No Deal Brexit looks more likely. That’s logical. We will have a couple of tough years while new export markets are being established. Sterling being low will help in that regard but in the longer term sterling has been oversold.
Emotions are important in the stock market.
I imagine after the clear result on Monday morning, ie a major win by BREXIT, the Market will rise. Plus if only she would announce a 2 week walking tour somewhere with no telecomms access, we might see a surge in well-being, only to be bettered by 100 Remainer MPs resigning. If only! Has Trump asked to address the H of C? A message that he supports a fresh start out of EU would be great.
John, you should publish your daily currency predictions? No Deal more likely ..the Redwood prediction -pound to go up !
Dear readers, bet on the precise reverse and a tidy sum will accrue over the year – simples
(Pssst …..the pound has been on the longest losing streak takes place since creation of single currency reaching a four month low)
What next ; pile into Diesel , scoop up High Street Retail ..baby needs a new pair of shoes !
Reply Do try understanding what I am writing. My main point is Brexit rumours are not normally what move markets! I am attacking those who see every movement down in the pound as proof of a “bad” Brexit, as if the pound never went down before we voted!
I say again that there is a very big difference between the UK leaving the EU without any new agreement on anything whatsoever, for example not even on whether a UK officer at Dover is still allowed to talk to his French counterpart in Calais, and leaving the EU just without any special trade treaty to replace the current trade arrangements, defaulting to the existing WTO treaties but hopefully in a managed and co-operative way.
According to the German Ifo institute the country which would take the biggest hit from the latter outcome would not be the UK but the Irish Republic:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/03/10/tuesdays-vote/#comment-1001867
“That potential 8% economic hit is why the Irish government has been busy making a mountain out of a molehill on the Irish border, which Theresa May uses as a pretext to meet some of the demands of the CBI.”
Theresa May sold the pass in her Mansion House speech of March 2nd 2018:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/05/28/social-care-and-the-nhs-2/#comment-937422
when she gratuitously accepted responsibility for preventing the Irish government and the EU erecting some kind of Berlin wall on their side of the border, effectively allowing them to dictate terms to us, and the new Tory Prime Minister needs to repudiate that and make the Irish government think again about the absurd, extreme and intransigent position that they have adopted and persuaded the EU to support.
Remoaners have made themselves absurd and incredible by viewing all news through the prism of their Brexit prejudices such that the common response is just to laugh at them.
Yep, egg on a few faces.
I suspect her departure was ‘priced-in’. Let’s see how the market reacts to the new Tory leader. If the new leader sends out mixed signals about our EU membership I believe the market will suffer.
We need certainty. That means making an official speech and telling the UK and its partners that we are leaving on WTO terms and as per the instructions delivered to government by the British electorate
If the market reacts negatively to our leaving then tough. They react but as always the market find their natural level in accordance with changed circumstances
It’s do or die for the Tories. You must make the correct choice of leader to save this country from Marxism and political slavery
I would not read much in to the initial effect on the price of sterling or first reaction of the stock market.
However, since Remain would do likewise in the hope of swaying opinion I can see why you mention it.
Thanks John for your resolve against Merkels disgraceful WA. Your party has but one chance to redeem itself from the present implosion.
As JRM stated recently May was the one who prevented us from leaving on 29th March by asking for an extension using the Royal Prerogative. She and only she is to blame.
Whilst you still tolerate Hammond, Rudd and the likes in cabinet, support for TBP will continue to increase and come the next GE if we are still either full members or Colonial Status within the EU, your party will be history.