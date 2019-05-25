The next Prime Minister and the EU

The next Prime Minister has one immediate and urgent task – to get us out of the EU. Unless the Conservative party delivers soon on its promise in 2017 to take us out the substantial loss of votes to the Brexit party suggested in recent Westminster polls will be confirmed or may accelerate. We are long past the position where we need a new leader to find a compromise between Leave and Remain, or who thinks that a few tweaks to the Withdrawal Agreement will enable it to pass. Only getting us out by October 31st at the latest is going to get the government and the party the right to a hearing again from voters, and the space and authority to press forward with all the many policies we can then offer based on the freedoms Brexit delivers.
Any new Leader has to understand the depth and range of feeling in the country that the outgoing government and the official opposition have let the country down badly, by delaying, diluting and querying the whole idea of Brexit. We have just witnessed a huge tidal wave of support for getting on with leaving, and against signing the Withdrawal Agreement. Mrs May’s Agreement was designed in Brussels by the EU, and met with great opposition from Leave and Remain voters alike.
I tried hard over many months to persuade her to go back to the EU and tell them the Agreement could not be sold to UK voters and had to be changed. I argued with her to stand up to the EU and tell them if necessary we would just leave without signing the Agreement. In the later stages of her tenure as PM I urged her to do herself a favour by dropping the Agreement, to ease the obvious strains on her of the repeated disagreements and negative votes. I was amazed at her resilience in defence of a proposal which the country had already rejected by a large margin, and which this Parliament was unlikely to accept.
Some say we cannot leave without signing the Agreement because Parliament will not allow it. The only hope this Parliament has to reconnect with voters who have left both main parties in droves is to leave. A new PM can do so. Best would be to go to the EU, say we have messed them around for too long and we wish to leave immediately. If the EU agrees it can be done as the delay in our exit was done by agreement between the new UK government and the EU. We should offer a comprehensive free trade agreement which would enable us to leave with no new tariffs or trade barriers whilst over the months after exit we seek to work out and sign the detailed proposal.
If the EU would not agree to an immediate exit, then we need to wait until 31 October. Parliament has legislated for our exit then. A new PM just has to ensure Parliament does not legislate to keep us in. Government has plenty of powers to do just that, which Mrs May declined to use last time because she had herself decided she wanted to delay our exit if she could not have her way and sign the Agreement.
Sir John,
Yes. Let’s get out as quickly as we can. I was concerned that the current make-up of the HOC would mean leaving on WTO terms might be difficult, whatever the sincere intention of the new PM. However, I am reassured by an interesting article by Maddy Thimont Jack on the instituteforgovernment.org.uk website.
Well worth a look for those as concerned as me.
I trust your assertion that Parliament cannot prevent a no deal exit if it proves necessary. However it seems that it is Conservative MPs that favour remain that have prevented no deal by siding with Labour. Until these members are removed or change position I doubt the parliamentary arithmetic will change.
How do you propose removing them? They were returned at a general election. An election which, unlike your advisory referendum, was binding. Do you advocate forcibly removing MPs who do not agree with you?
May could have simply run the clock down and left on 29th March.
She chose to pretend that she could not because of Parliament was not in favour. That was just a convenient excuse though. She never believed ‘No Deal is better than a bad deal.
Johnson says he will leave in October with or without a deal if he is Prime Minister. Another Remainer May be installed though.
Swamp draining is still required as Continuity Remain will not simply give up their fight.
Exactly, but which new leader can be trusted to do that? Anything else will ensure Brexit/UKIP will be strong in the next General and will destroy the Conservative Party.
May says she will “always regret failing to deliver Brexit” she never even tried. Thank goodness she was not able to buy the £39 billion handcuff WA treaty. She was never remotely a Conservative. Still I suppose she planned to ban plastic straws and cotton buds and to introduce opt out organ donation. Though even these are not yet in place.
Her leaving speech was lefty, pro EU lunacy from beginning to end. She was never remotely a Conservative. She even lied about reducing government debt in her leaving speech. She leaves with the highest taxes and most red tape for 70 years. She has no shame. May is surely despised by all right thinking, people even more than John Major who cost so many people their businesses, homes, marriages and lives event with his idiotic ERM fiasco. He did not even say sorry or learn anything from this.
I see Mathew Parris thinks Boris will not deliver Brexit if elected. Well Parris is nearly always wrong let us hope he is on this. I suspect Boris is the time not person who can prevent Corbyn.
Could Steve Baker be the dark horse to lead the party? As a few others have pointed out elsewhere, he has many of the right credentials and perhaps less of the baggage of his contemporaries.
Sorry, but I have no sympathy for Mrs May. She never even tried to give us a real Brexit. The WA she approved and tried to force upon the UK was worse than Remain. She discarded all other possibilities, all her promises, all her ‘red lines’, and ignored the manifesto upon which the party was elected. The Remainers and sycophants in the party kept her in power, and they have destroyed all trust. I doubt the party can recover from such a huge betrayal.
A FTA is all we need, and we can manage without that if we have to. WTO is much better than EU membership.
100% Bang On Shirley. 👍
+1
Shirley, could you explain to us what you think trading under the “WTO” means?
Don’t be so sure the next PM will try to extract us from the EU.
Politicians have a habit of going native where Brussels is concerned. Think William Hague.
Rumour has it that Boris will accept the WA without the backstop backstop. This is not leaving and must be scorched immediately.
+1
Shirley
Mrs May wouldn’t try to give us a real brexit, she’s a remainer at heart, and a believer in turning the other cheek – which is not surprising really.
Liberal mindedness, compromise, pacifism – just doesn’t work when dealing with the ungrateful French led EU.
Let’s hope the conservatives elect someone with a bulldog spirit rather than a scrawny necked pansy. Which to be honest rules out most of the candidates, except maybe Dominic Raab – he certainly looks like a man of leadership and is a staunch brexiteer.
Totally agree and that is also the mood in the country…we need out now with FTA/WTO
John,
We never needed a compromise between leave and remain. We are a Country that is totally conversant with the first past the post system. Would remain voters have compromised with leave voters if the result had been the other way round! From my experience, at least half of remain voters believe sufficiently strongly in democracy that they support the result of the referendum.
I fully agree that we need to ditch thew Withdrawal Agreement. The on;y part that is salvageable is the citizens rights agreement, and that needs to be redrafted in plain English
and not in E.U. legalise. With a clear statement of how disputes are settled and not by the
ECJ.
The next P.M. needs to be someone who is totally prepared to walk away from the table if the deal offered is not acceptable. And the E.U. need to believe that. Otherwise we can not get any kind of acceptable deal.
/ikh
I agree.
Boris Johnson is being touted, but I have my doubts. My preference would be for a true democrat who didn’t have to deliberate over remain or leave, and who never voted for May’s surrender document. Sadly, I don’t think that will happen.
The cabinet under May was stuffed with remainers, fence sitters and sjw and what a dogs dinner they made of it. It is time for a complete change. The next PM choice of cabinet will be telling.
/ikh. I agree. When our host said “We are long past the position where we need a new leader to find a compromise between Leave and Remain” I believe he was wrong. We never needed to find a compromise between the winners and the losers.
Even with citizens rights it can’t acceptable that foreigners gain more rights than British citizens have. So even this should be rewritten.
I agree with your position and arguments on the next steps. The logic is clear. The EU has stated it cannot agree a FTA with a member state; ergo we must first leave. That will be either with or without an understanding between the EU and UK of what follows the UK departure.
Some of your parliamentary colleagues still do not get it. A Ms James MP, interviewed on TV, still does not accept no deal. She seemed to have no conception of the Brexit party tsunami which is engulfing both main parties. She and others like her deserve to be swept away at the next general election. I suspect some of the candidates for the leadership still do not get it either.
Your description of Mrs May’s unchanging position as “resilient” is exceedingly polite.
The EU has made it plain – over and over again – that if the UK reneges on the agreed terms of Withdrawal there will be NO talks about trade. So please stop trying to mislead your readers on the reality of the situation
@Henry. Then that would do the people of Europe great harm. Much of Europe is already struggling and not agreeing a trade deal would be stupid. It is companies that trade and we will still trade under WTO rules. In the meantime we can find other markets.
I still believe that the EU are realists, and more important their industrialists are even greater ones when they look at the effect on their bottom line.
And if the EU prove not to be, Germany most certainly is a realist and it will not permit the EU to wreck its own economic fortunes through megalomania, petulant stubborness and temper tantrums.
Ultimately, what Germany wants, Germany gets. And that means a mutually beneficial trade deal out of self-preservation instincts alone.
Agricola – really? after three years of watching the EU’s unshakable unity, while the UK disintegrates in front of our very eyes, you really think that the German carmakers are going to come to our rescue? Really?
Henry
But we have not agreed on the Withdrawal agreement, that is exactly the point, only Mrs May said she did, and it failed to be passed by parliament 3 times !
I am absolutely fed up with people who want to compromise with the EU after we have compromised with ourselves first, as that is an absolutely stupid way to start negotiations.
We need to simply leave and get out first, then try and bring people together by getting a sensible agreement with the EU over trade and other things, whilst re- locating the money we used to pay into the EU coffers on supporting UK projects which will benefit the UK population.
The UK should come first, not second, third or fourth after the EU.
Don’t confuse Henry with facts. Like all EU trolls he can’t accept alternative opinions.
There is no such thing as the UK reneging on the WA until such time as the WA is actually agreed by the UK – by vote in parliament. Until then it’s just a draft.
If a new PM does adopt the tactics suggested by Sir John that will offer the best prospect of an agreement. What Mrs May showed is bending over backwards to accommodate the EU makes a deal less likely not more. A robust FTA based approach from the beginning would have produced a result a year ago & We’d have forgotten what brexit means by now.
I believe the EU insisted time and again that “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”. The UK Parliament never agreed Mrs May’s dishonourable Withdrawal Agreement.
Henry Carter, There has been NO talks about trade anyway. The EU can only use that threat once.
Show us the proof from the EU that the agreement was signed by our PM, without parliament agreement.
I consider that the EU has acted in bad faith in negotiating a withdrawal agreement, which is not a withdrawal agreement in the non-legal sense of the words.
I would as PM demand that the entire EU immediately agree to a FTA loosely based around a non binding voluntary Canada plus deal but with an ability to change this unilaterally.
Otherwise , i would exit immediately and unilaterally. We have had enough of this xxxx.
Then get a deal with Mr T arranged and signed on or before his visit!
Get on with it. May needs to be gone. Now. No leader is better than Mrs May.
Only those who never voted for the WA should be considered as leader.
We need one of the Spartans to lead us out, at the very least temporarily.
Henry Carter
May I suggest the following :
1) What the EU Commission is saying = be locked into our control or we apply measures to make sure your independence from us fails.
2) We do not need to take any notice whatsoever of these threats, there is a whole world out there to trade with.
3) Many big corporate businesses in Germany and France would not be too happy with the Commission were these threats to be carried out. The likes of BMW, PSA and many others will see it that the Commission has cost them a lot of money.
Besides, the Union is in trouble and they know it. I believe it will fragment within a decade once we have left.
Personally I’m looking forward to the demise of German cars on our roads, the rebuilding of our fishing industry and absence of the French fishing fleet in our waters. I’d also like to see a lot more trade with the US.
We are not going to leave without a deal. End of story. I have no doubt you have seen the civil service briefing notes on the catastrophes that would follow abandoning the deals that forms the very basis of our place in the world – the briefing notes that have persuaded every member of the government that leaving with no deal cannot for a moment be considered. It is deeply irresponsible of you to pretend that leaving with no deal is even remotely possible.
Agreed, it is desirable to have a deal, but not at any price, which is what th WA was. Our hosts route is the way to go.3
Emma
So you actually believe all of the one sided Government fear arguments which are based on the model statistics that has failed more than once before.
I wonder how the other 176 Countries in the World who are outside the EU but still trade with them, many of whom are smaller than us, manage to survive and prosper.
The “No Deal” headline I am afraid has confused so many, because it suggests that nothing is in place at all, but our actual default position is to leave on WTO terms, and then we move forwards from that position.
Even the EU is a member of the WTO and abide by its rules, so how could they complain !
Dr Richard North is of exactly the same opinion. (Am I allowed to mention him? I have been slung off his blog for mentioning both Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson favourably!)
Let’s be realistic here.
If we just leave on October 31st:
The Northern Irish Border is not going to work if we just leave.
Trade with Europe is not going to work either: they will see to that.
Holidays in Europe will not be simple.
There will be a lot of people on the dole for a time in UK – some of them from key industries (cars, steel?).
Good things:
We will be as free as Australia and Canada and Singapore.
Parliament will have to come to its senses and reform after the inevitable election.
The USA will perhaps become our major trading partner instead of Europe.
We will be allies of America and other Anglophone countries, not drawn into “ever closer union” with an unelected Commission whose President has not yet been decided by the elite in Brussels.
Reply The border and trade will work fine
Emma
GrowUp
Nothing is impossible …
Briefing papers are one thing, but with a decent PM that controls the civil service instead of the other way around, not to mention pressure from voters, then remain MP’s will be a lot more likely to go for a No-Deal.
Emma Chantry, Why are you so frightened of the world? The vast majority of the planet is not in the EU but trades with it. So can we. The idea we cannot make our own way in the world and prosper is just silly. More importantly, we do not need, or want, our government to be Brussels based.
@Emma Chantry; Leaving on WTO rules is a ‘deal’, just not with the EU, but one that the EU has signed up to (as if already a Federation) and will have to accept, the EU27 already trade with far more countries on WTO rules than they do either within the EU single market or under bespoke FTAs.
Civil servants do not want to leave because the EU is a cosy club and all civil servants across Europe find it easy to get new regulations and policies into print simply by talking to their opposite numbers. Civil servants run governments and they become “The Deep State”.
We have to be wary of unfamiliar candidates blagging that they will deliver a no deal brexit. History (Major, May, Hague) shows that the candidate who has little known eurosceptic credentials ends up being a europlastic who will bend to every demand from Brussels. Every current or recent member of the cabinet fails in this regard.
The candidates need to state their plan to deliver no deal brexit given the current Remain Majority of MPs. They need to show their determination to use the perogative powers of the executive to conduct foreign policy irrespective of the views of Remain MPs. They each need to say how they will weed out Remain Tory MPs (confidence motion on no deal followed by withdrawal of whip and deselection of those remain MPs who oppose?) prior to a GE to be held just after we are out or, if necessary, before taking us out with a new pro-brexit majority won on a campaign contrasting their determination to deliver against the vacillation of Labour. Those former Tory MPs who have been deselected need to be replaced by real eurosceptics such as Dan Hannan.
One of the mistakes that May made made was to stuff Parliament with Remainers like Vicky Ford. That needs to be reversed. The future composition of both Houses of Parliament must reflect the brexit majority in the country if it is to avoid being delegitimised.
Freeborn John, What you say is exactly right and how it’s done in the real world of business takeovers, new management etc. It would be good to hear the new PM clarify in this way to the ministers and public that they intend to whitewash in favour of the majority of the British People. A general election is too out of control. However I am intrigued on how the Scott’s would vote, as I can’t see them really wanting to stand by such contradictory nonsense of the SNP (we want to be ruled by a bigger controlling entity than Westminster).
Your first paragraph says most. Remain is dead, internment should come after the UK/EU election results. Any conservative member of the HoC who is minded to ignore the result of the 2016 referendum and the manifesto they were elected on should lose the whip and face de-selection by his/her constituency party should they vote to do so. I do not include Ken Clarke in this disparate remain cabal. He has been an overt remainer since before day one so leave him alone to mumble on.4
No member of the current cabinet, whatever they profess to believe, should be allowed anywhere near the premiership election. They have had their moment of glory, but have perpetuated the appalling time we have been through.
Your penultimate paragraph would appear to be, leave on WTO terms, offer an FTA and continuity of the current trade arrangements until an FTA is agreed. This should kill off CBI&TUC opposition. It would also be clear to the EU and more important in the long term all European industrialists who benefit from trade. Their future trade will no longer be wthin the protectionist blanket of the EU, but they have their foot in the door and we like BMWs, flowers, and lemons figuratively speaking.
I am pleased to read your last paragraph which I interperet as a determined PM has the power to go WTO terms without recourse to a parliament that is totally out of phase with the majority of the electorate. We will follow it all with avid interest. Thank you for your clarity even if expressed in concilliatory language.
@agricola; “Any conservative member of the HoC who is minded to ignore the result of the 2016 referendum and the manifesto they were elected on should lose the whip and face de-selection”
Thus almost forcing them to join CUK, and yes that party will survive the EP elections, even with ‘nul points’, meaning that the Tory party is likely to loose it’s majority in the HoC (even assuming that the the DUP carry on with their current arrangements), whilst not changing the parliamentary maths, other than perhaps that of any NC vote…
That said, should a Remainer win they to will be unable to do a “Macmillan” either against Brexiteers, all but forcing them to either sit as a Ind or join TBP.
The next conservative to lead must have not voted for the WA agreement.
A reasonable view, and one that would rule out Mr. Johnson (formerly the people’s Blue Boris).
….at any stage or its variants or in any other votes (indicative or otherwise) undermined our leaving the EU.
Absolutely and holds in great contempt the actions of administrative Oligarchs in the Civil Service. They must also purge and dismantle Labour’s client state
The new leader must be utterly ruthless in taking apart all that Labour’s constructed
And then purge any Tory MP who conspired to undermine British democracy
As that would knock out the two leading contenders, Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab, I think that criterion will have to be set aside. Or possibly refined, with only those who voted for it the first time round being excluded:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/05/23/the-last-days-of-mrs-may/#comment-1022764
Sir John, I hope that the next leader, preferably Boris or Gove, gives you a position in the cabinet. We need steady hands and people around the PM who can give solid advice (yourself, Raab, Hunt, McVey etc). I look forward to seeing who you will be backing – hopefully an upgrade from Mrs Leadsom!
Gove is untrustworthy in my opinion. He it was who stabbed Boris in the back to leave the way open for Mrs May. There was also the false indignation (not from Gove) over the harmless comments by Angela Leadsom. There was a clear strategy to get May into office and Gove did nothing to stop it.
Also, Gove has been captured by the NGO’s at Defra, notably WWF and FoE. Appointing Tony Juniper as Chair of Natural England epitomises this. The silly climate nonsense needs to be wound down, not enhanced. We need to use Brexit to walk away from the EU commitments and get rid of the millstone of the Climate Change Act.
The numbers in the HoC still do not stack up. IF the next leader is a hard brexiter, the remain side of the party will thwart the process, like the 80 erg members did with a workable compromise agreement.
An election won’t change the balance, because not enough conservative or Labour votes will switch.
Only a 2nd referendum can unblock: 3 options, no deal, wta, stay. Only if parliament can the process move on.
(As an aside. £39bn in government terms, is lose change.
Aside 2. The reduction of the budget deficit has been a significant achievement)
We have already had a referendum, in which the majority of those who voted chose Leave over Remain. Campaigning from both sides made it clear that Leave meant no Single Market, Customs Union or subservience to the ECJ. Since the referendum, we have had a government, aided and abetted by an opportunistic opposition, who have worked towards achieving the smallest split with the EU that they imagine they can fool the voters into thinking is Brexit. Mrs May even came up with a Withdrawal Agreement that was in many ways worse than the UK being an EU member.
Imagine your suggested referendum took place and Leave with no deal won. The politicians didn’t act on their last instruction to leave the EU, what makes you think they would listen a second time?
Apologies if you are a rare exception, but it appears that everyone calling for a second referendum wants to reverse the first, not confirm its result.
Anyone who thinks that £39 billion is “loose change” must have been very loosely educated in arithmetic and the ways of the world.
James Brown, If you think £39bn is loose change, then you pay it. We had a Referendum already to choose whether to Remain or Leave. We chose to leave, go, exit, cease being subject to the EU treaties, cease being controlled by the EU, become independent, etc.
The 2016 Referendum was to “unblock” – with the concomitant promise to implement what we chose. Now that must done. Or the UK parliament is pointless. In the end we are either a province of the EU empire, or we are independent. No compromise is possible.
James why do you think politicians will respect the result of any second referendum when they have shown no willingness to approve the first. ?
Its not the people out of touch with politicians, it is politicians out of touch with the people which is the problem, with Mrs May being out of touch with both.
A second referendum is not the answer.
‘The numbers in the HoC still do not stack up’
Frankly, we don’t give a damn what Parliament thinks. The government of the day could not agree about the EU (the Tories have been fighting over it for 45 years and it has brought down more than one PM) and passed it to the people to decide. We did that and now they must just get on with it even if they don’t personally like it.
They will be sent a message as clear as day this weekend how we feel about their activities and unless they wish to declare war on their employers, the voters, they must surely get the message, especially as another Remain PM has now gone. They ignore the voters at their peril. Do it again and they will be toast. They now have another chance to show if the prefer British or Continental rule.
We could do with a bit more ‘loose change’ spent in this country rather than pay for Polish motorways whilst some of our people visit food banks.
Dear Sir John–Thank God that vapid uninspiring unelected duplicitous hopelessly deluded ineffective wrong-all-the-time woman is going (but I don’t understand why she is not already gone–surely what we wanted was maximum impact on Brussels?). Stop mucking about with the crazy leadership process and get Boris in. What he needs to do is revert to our winning hand and threaten them in words of one syllable that if they do not start to be accommodating to their biggest customer we really will go to WTO. Half the problem was that Mrs May and that Olly Robbins bloke secretely telling them to the contrary so Brussels never came close to believing it, not without good reeason whilst she was PM. It could be very different now. The other powerful threat is that of an early GE which should make many an MP undersdtand that their jobs are at risk. Apart from threats, Boris might actually be able to debate with and persuade people which is the polar opposite of what Mrs May was able to do. Look Westward the land is bright and all that.
Mr. Redwood, you say ‘the new PM has plenty of powers to stop Parliament taking control of the process and preventing us from leaving’. Could you explain? What is to prevent Letwin and Cooper from taking control?
Reply Money resolution, timetable, crown prerogative etc. We told Mrs may how to do it but she didnt want to
If we don’t get a true Brexiteer and we don’t leave the EU by the 31st October then the Tory party will be no more. Surely they are not too dim to see this? They have to understand that voting is the only way the people can have their say. We were told it would be our decision and yet parliament has done everything it can to keep us in. The public are angry and quite rightly so. I am amazed at the number of friends that have said even though they voted to remain the issue is democracy now. We have had the vote and it has to be accepted and we have to support democracy or all is lost. We did not fight all these years to retain our sovereignty only to give it away when the people have voted to keep it.
The chairman of the Maidenhead Conservatives was on LBC yesterday evening and he told us how Mrs May was a very good local MP. She was actually doing house to house in the last few hectic days. She was an excellent constituency MP, he said and he thought there was a good chance she would continue as a back bencher for the constituency.
Says it all really. A nice, Conservative family woman gets what she wants: the honour of being the second woman PM.
And she is well out of her depth from day one.
@ Mike Stallard “And she is well out of her depth from day one.”
Agreed, and the reference to Margaret Thatcher in her dreadful, arrogant, exculpatory resignation address served only to highlight that the only comparison was the coincidence of them sharing gender.
I heard Margaret Thatcher speak, I voted to support Margaret Thatcher, Margaret Thatcher was someone I admired and T. May was no Margaret Thatcher.
Of course Mrs May will not resign her seat. CCHQ will have seen to that!
The last thing they want now is a by election in their heartland they they would in all probability lose.
She said in her speech she was the second female PM and there WOULD ( incorporating ‘should’) be more! Why?
It should not matter whether the PM and all her Cabinet and all MPs are female to a man. If I had a gold mine I would not care what gender the miners so long as they made me filthy rich.
May could not focus on the day-job to the bitter end
Mike Stallard,
Also highlights the problem with UK structure. On the one hand MPs are super-social workers for their constituency, on the other they are the pool from which government is selected. Having seen Bercow-Cooper-Letwin-Grieve’s effect within the current system, it is clear that an overhaul is necessary of the executive-legislature ‘structure’.
One way Mrs May could enhance her reputation for posterity would be by remaining as MP for her constituency until the next election and not flouncing out of the Commons as Cameron and Osborne did after they lost office.
I agree with your article Sir John. No more delays or fudges.
I will be voting for Boris, Raab or Baker (if he stands) in the election (if any reach the final two) on the basis that they will take us out of the EU by the 31st of October with a Free Trade Agreement or on WTO terms. Steve Baker has shown more steel than Boris or Raab as he did not support the WA during the third meaningful vote.
I do not plan to vote for anyone that was part of the Cabinet and supported the WA, as I cannot believe they would entertain a WTO exit. They may say no deal is better than a bad deal but, like May, I suspect they would be just saying what is needed to be elected leader of the party.
Whatever you do the Tory party is not going to win the next election and won’t even be the biggest party, it’s already over, the party lost too much support and ever the party does will not win the voters back they just want change now.
Politic has already changed for the better in this country, the media have lost control of the people minds.
The new PM should totally reject the process to date.
In particular any discussions with the EU Commission should be solely about the future relationship, including trade.
Once the future relationship is agreed, then and only then should their be any discussion about Withdrawal Arrangements.
This sequence is exactly as proscribed by Art 50
29th March x 108.
And divers other dates too.
Why would we believe the 7th June??
May’s WA is dead. The 31st October is a deadline which can’t and mustn’t be moved. This doesn’t give us the time to do very much. I believe we have to go back to the Canada +++, but as there isn’t time to complete the negotiations, sign up to a letter of intent, or what ever the diplomatic equivalent is, go to WTO , and complete the negotiation under GATT 24 that leaves tariffs unchanged for 2 years.
The way forward to a WTO Brexit will not be a bed of roses even with LEAVE PM.
Unless though Tory MP’s support us really leaving, then they have to understand that their careers are all but over after the next GE….. They are probably hoping for some relief in the shape of the EU elections, that it might not be as bad as predicted. We will see…!
Standby for Nigel Farage to become leader of the opposition.
The EU politburo is boxed in after repeatedly saying no renegotiation.
Is there a true no deal Conservative leader, who would simply order such plans to be implemented with no further debate in parliament? Matter decided and closed.
Can a general election be avoided in 2019 given Commons’ numbers? Would one be facilitated by another extension beyond 31/10/19.
The bottom line is that the new leader must not be Mr. Johnson, Mr. Raab
or anyone who has at any time voted for the Withdrawal Agreement. The
men and women who have been put forward so far seem designed to please
members of the current Parliament rather than voters. I’ve doubted Mr. Farage,
yet I would trust him over any currently suggested Conservative candidate.
Remainer Conservative MPs are talking about fixing the backstop and carrying on with the rest of the WA. They just don’t get it. The Brexit Party will soon have a conservative manifesto with promises to clear out the Houses of Commons and Lords. Good riddance.
Heeding your advice would have saved May the quisling and could yet save the Conservative Party. Her antics caused me to donate to the Brexit Party, despite now living in daily fear of a peerage.
“Best would be to go to the EU, say we have messed them around for too long and we wish to leave immediately. If the EU agrees it can be done…” – the UK surely has messed them around but we should still declare we are out when we say we are out (as you wrote before T. May began her long road to defeat over three wasted years).
We urgently need an interim trade agreement to be implemented by 31st October. Hopefully, we can do a bit better than WTO rules, for example by making car parts and aircraft parts tariff free in both directions. That might stop the Remoaners bellyaching about complex supply chains.
In the longer term, we should start making cars and aircraft wholly within our own country.
Mrs May has got 6 weeks or so before she is evicted from No 10. She should make herself useful by agreeing a managed No Deal. Her problems have arisen from the 2017 election, the Chequers White Paper and the draft Withdrawal Agreement. These are all ‘bastards of her own begetting’. There is no need to feel sorry for her; indeed, it needs a heart of stone not to laugh.
This is not just a Brexit issue, yes the Tories might well loose further support to TBP, but it has been loosing support to the opposite swing of the pendulum also.
It’s not as though a significantly larger number of voters sat on hands in 2017 compared to general elections since 2001. The Tory party, and especially those on your wing of the party Sir John, really have got to accept that the sands of opinion are shifting policy wise, yes the centrist parties did well in 2017 compared to 2015, but then UKIP did badly too, one has to ask were those UKIP votes went as they (presumably…) did not go to the europhile LibDems.
I don’t expect you to publish this. Whenever I suggest there must be someone very heavy sitting on whoever gets into a top position of influence, it doesn’t get posted.
I think it is now staring us in he face!
I haven’t been surprised about May”s behaviour all along… And probably whoever takes over from her.
They become like the EU Commissioner with a mask on.
Call it globalism, new world order, military-industrial complex, etc, the public can see through the charade and doesn’t want to lose sovereignty no matter how it’s sold to them.
Do politicians read history?
“But even on this point there had been no concession. Did the man [Austen Chamberlain] really believe that he could cajole the French into concessions? It was no use fencing with the French. They were clever. There was only one way to deal with them: to take a line and to stand rock-firm on it.”
R.H. Bruce Lockhart. Retreat from Glory. London, Putnam, 1934
In 1997 I stood in the polling booth and fought the battle of my life. I imagined Major smiling and waving in Downing Street, having won by 1 seat, and that seat (Monmouth) won by 1 vote – Mine. I voted Labour! I did so until Cameron promised the referendum. Voting Brexit Party is easy! The Tories need to understand how angry their supporters are. They have to do double backflips to please us now – NO more negotiation! Declaration that we leave eith on free trade terms or no deal. Constituencies must have freedom to propose and select their own ppcs.
JR I saw you yesterday on Sky News. You were sat or stood in front of a painting or photo featuring a Blue Montana cornflower or similar and a coppery surround light switch to your left. I can’t recall what you yourself looked like or your clothing 🙂
Oh, you said something about choice of PM and suggested the candidates were too many and they needed to make realistic deals one with another and so narrow the field down to say six candidates who could get votes by Tory MPs. You would consider supporting anyone “life-long” who actually worked for a clean break with the EU.
It rules out most of them.
The fact you yourself possibly feel you would have insufficient MPs to back you as a candidate does not auger well. It seems unlikely any Tory PM just now will or could get us out of the EU.
Obviously I do not know the result of the MEP Election but if The Brexit Party has performed well enough then it may do the Tory Party good to lose many MPs in the next GE so weeding out the chaff
Reply It was a photo of an agapanthus
No one standing is acceptable, John. Please put your name forward.
Good morning
Sir John’s last sentence for me is the most telling. The PM, despite stating over 100 times in the house we would be Leaving, did not want to do so. She also wanted to Remain, if not in, but very closely aligned too, the EU. This I believe the EU knew and that is why we were offered such onerous terms in the WA.
A new PM is not the answer. What is need is a Parliament and a PM, backed up by a committed Civil Service, to delivering an exit that does not need a WA. Whether or not that is enough to bring the EU to the negotiating table I cannot say. But to those that say Leaving without a WA will damage the UK I say this. It may very well do but, it will most CERTAINLY damage the EU and rEU27. And as I keep saying, when Germany and a few others can no longer meet the EU’s bills, it’s game over !
If we hang around till Hallowe’en, she will have cost us £7 billion extra, without, as far as I can tell, it having been money properly agreed by Parliament. What is the penalty for such behaviour? And how is the Tilbrook case going? Perhaps we can get a refund.
Can we please have an end of the “compromise” rhetoric? We either stay or leave. As if the decision whether to pole vault a canal requires a compromise that leaves you stuck on the pole in the middle. You go hell for leather or not even try.
I discover that fear was a major reason why people voted to remain, not so much any affection for the EU. The new PM needs to reassure those people that all will be well with no WA in place. Once we are out, and the prophecies of doom fail to materialise, the doom-mongers will melt away.
On the radio this morning Rory Stewart talked himself out of a government job and to becoming a permanent backbencher when he said he would not serve under Boris (although none of the present lot should not be considered anyway). The rest of them weasled their way through interviews about the good of the country and all that without saying what they would do.
We have another two months of this nonsense to put up with whilst the country pays out 55 million a day and nothing gets done. If this is the best the Tories can come up with rather than a short, say one or two week election process, they don’t deserve to govern. Nigel Farage launched a party and got a lot of support in a couple of weeks whilst the Tories can’t even decide on a Leader. What a shower.
Just hope we get a true conservative for a PM – preferably one who has never voted for the WA.
We need a PM who besides delivering WTO/FTA/GAT24 Brexit, will undo the moves to New Labourism and cultural Marxism under the last two PMs and who will get a grip of immigration, make good security decisions, support our armed forces etc. – and have someone such as yourself, JR, as Chancellor.
Sir John,
Your analysis is surely correct; the Conservative party’s one chance to survive is to enact a proper Brexit. And of course you are correct to say that if the government simply did nothing between know and October’s end, we would leave and then be free to make a settlement with the EU on mutually acceptable terms.
But if it is the government’s settled will to leave without the WA and instead lay the groundwork for an alternative agreement that constitutes a proper Brexit, the government will fall. You know as well as anyone that the Conservative Parliamentary party will not countenance what is disingenuously characterised as no deal. The best that can be hoped for is a credible Brexiteer elected as leader who is willing to split the party and fight a general election on the basis of achieving a proper Brexit. Even this, were it to happen – which I can’t see – I think, would be too little certainly too late.
Is it time to consider that the presence of good people in the Conservative party presents the danger of splitting the Brexit vote? Is it not time to consider that perhaps the Brexit party offers the only credible vehicle to deliver Brexit?
I wonder what Oliver Letwin is thinking now, whether he has any regrets.
Remain PM, Mrs. May, together with pro-EU Conservative MPs, thought they could get round the referendum result by signing the UK up to a new EU treaty where we accepted EU laws, budgets, taxes, fines and policies (trade, energy, environment, foreign etc) but without representation or veto and with no lawful means of exit – the one described by Mr. Verhofstadt’s assistants as reducing the UK to EU colony status.
This was such a fantastic deal for the EU that they now say they are not prepared to make any changes to it.
As a result, a new PM is left with only one option if we wish to show the world that we are a democratic country that respects the results of referendums (unlike the EU) and that is to tell the EU that we are leaving on 31/10 whether or not we have agreed a deal.
