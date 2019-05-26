The Euro elections should deliver a major message to Westminster

I am expecting a surge of support for the Brexit party in the results of the Euro elections. Now the polls have closed sfter 10 pm our time all across the EU we can look forward to some results.
I expect the Brexit vote and the residual UKIP vote both in favour of a so called No deal exit to be ahead of the combined Lib Dem, Green and Change UK Remain vote, parties disliking Brexit and pledged to try to reverse it in a second referendum. I expect the Conservative and Labour votes to be greatly squeezed. Whilst both these parties said they wanted to honour the referendum result Labour was still flirting with Remain, saying it backed both sides, whilst Mrs May dominated the underwhelming and brief Conservative campaign with her Withdrawal Agreement.
Assuming this is what happens we can conclude
1 The UK meant its decision in the referendum and wants us to leave. We need to do so by October 31 at the latest.It would be good if a new PM agreed an earlier departure with the EU.
2. Mrs Mays Withdrawal Agreement has tiny support and needs to be binned immediately. The fact that she made the WA central to her leaflet and speech put off millions of former Conservative voters. It lets us say the Conservative vote in this election is the limit of support for the Withdrawal Treaty. Anyone who wanted a negotiated way to a so called comprehensive partnership with the EU on these terms would have voted Conservative.
3 Both main parties have a big task to get back into favour with a majority of the voters. Only a clean and early Brexit will buy them that right.
4. The current Westminster Parliament by delaying and seeking to dilute or reverse Brexit has gravely misjudged the public mood. It can only start to redeem itself by getting on with the earliest possible WTO Brexit. The UK should offer free trade talks and no new tariffs and barriers which the EU might well want, but we should just leave anyway. There are already important agreements reached to ease our early departure without signing the draft Treaty.
5 Comments
If no deal looked likely and a vote of confidence in the government was called, would you support proroguing parliament to after 31 Oct? Or do you think that the government would win?
First task is to get a genuine Leave Prime Minister. All of the candidates had signed up to May’s Surrender Agreement Mark 3. So that is a problem.
Continuity Remain will keep trying to undermine a proper Brexit, so getting to October will be a second problem.
If the PM is a true Brexiteer, at an opportune moment, he can threaten Remain with calling a General Election. Many of them would lose their seats.
May just used Parliament as an excuse not leave on WTO terms. A better PM would leave with or without a deal.
I see the Greeks are to have an early election following poor Euro results for the ruling Syriza party. Makes one think!
Couldn’t agree with you more
Just need to convince the rest of your party
Today’s vote isn’t simply about our membership of the EU. It is a complete rejection of the two party duopoly that exists in the Commons and a system that’s perpetrated and concealed multiple transgressions, crimes and cover-ups
The desire of the political, business and administrative is to maintain the Tory-Labour status quo with the sole intent of keeping the UK in the EU. This desire or objective is responsible for the concealment of some of the most abhorrent criminality that nation’s ever witnessed
It isn’t good enough for Tory leadership hopefuls to believe they continue where Blair and May left off. We need a complete and total reversal of the damage inflicted on this nation by Blair since 1997. A dismantling of his client state including the purging of the collective culture that’s overtaken the BBC
Liberal left domination must end. PC politics must be neutralised. Marxist Labour banished, demonised and buried into history
The UK and its people want a return of morality, decency and truth and not crimes swept under the carpet for political and electoral convenience
Both parties are directly responsible for the damage inflicted since 1990 and even before