We need a new economic policy

One of the advantages of Mrs May’s resignation is it will allow a rethink over the government’s economic and enterprise policies.
Mr Hammond has continued to tighten the fiscal and monetary stance , squeezing and slowing the economy. He has continued with Mr Osborne’s tax attacks on particular sectors and groups of people, damaging the housing and car markets in particular. Some of the tax hikes as with Stamp Duty and vehicle Excise Duty have done such damage to transactions and output that it has hit overall revenue adversely.
The world economy is slowing. The Fed overdid the tightening late last year, shocking the markets. That in turn is forcing a rethink at the Fed, who are spending the summer on a kind of study leave to think through a new approach to monetary targeting and interest rate selection. The Chinese authorities also erred on the side of toughness, slowing their economy. Mr Trump’s trade war has added to the gloom. World governments generally have hit out at the production of diesel and even petrol cars, taking actions which have created a car industry recession. As the UK economy has a large overseas trade sector, where the majority of our trade is with non EU , we need to be sensitive to changes of mood and growth rates worldwide. The UK needs to offset some of the gloom and slowdown elsewhere.
Instead we have seen a Treasury very hostile to Brexit spread gloom and negative stories whilst running a policy designed to slow things down anyway. The new government needs to take a sensibly positive view of our prospects on exit. We can afford a stimulus now to our economy, with more spending on priorities like social care and schools, and lower taxes, especially where the current rates collect less revenue. France has just had some tax cuts. France and Italy are trying to woo rich people away from London to their jurisdiction to invest and spend with them instead by offering a better tax deal. The USA has enjoyed a major tax cutting programme which has boosted that economy to be the fastest growing advanced economy in the world. China has offered some tax cuts to boost consumption. The Italian government is trying to expand its budget to help reduce unemployment. Only the UK seems wedded to the Maastricht EU rules to get the stock of government debt down as percentage of GDP to the 60% level.
It was symptomatic that Mrs May in her exit speech claimed reducing the debt was a great success of her Administration, when she should have said reducing debt as a percentage of GDP. If you are going to claim something like that as a success, then do show you understand the numbers. Success to the rest of us is higher living standards, more growth in real incomes, with low inflation.
Sir John,
Written like a ‘proper’ Chancellor!
I see Hammond is prepared to support Boris. I really do hope it is not reciprocated if the ‘favourite’ becomes PM.
Surely the first simple clear priority should be to institutionally debunk (ie get HMT to do it) the original Osborne forecasts for the 15 yr damage a WTO Brexit would do to the economy. This was very largely based on unsupportable assumptions about the damage no tariff barriers would do – something for which there is no relevant empirical evidence. The Treasury simply assumed the costs would be the reciprocal of the benefit – completely ignoring the fact that trading relationships between private agents built up over decades are not easily shattered simply by a minor tariff change.
It was that false, uncalled out assumption that generates the 7.5% hit over 15 years that allows all the little sweeties to whine about “catastrophe” – and it’s all complete bullocks.
Perhaps the kindest interpretation of “reducing the debt” is that she simply cdoes not understand numbers or economics. She was after all a Geographer and certainly has no grasp of negotiation or game theory. Nothing in her leaving speech suggests she understands anything very much, even now. She is and I suspect always was a pro-EU, anti-democratic, big government knows best, tax borrow and waste, identity politics, PC, no nation socialist at heart.
Philip Hammond read PPE and (perhaps as a direct result of this) does not understand, business, capitalism, economics, maths or game theory and negotiation. His refusal to allow May to prepare fully for a no deal Brexit ensured the EU offered nothing sensible to the UK leading to hear abject failure.
IHT ratter Hammond’s current policies (with over 100% taxes in many areas) and his attacks on non Doms’, home movers, bank misguided regulation, landlords and tenants, people wanting to make pension provisions, higher earners, car buyers, energy users, hard workers, people who want to pass on their wealth ….. are idiotic, very damaging and idiotically complex too.
‘The new government’?
I fear and indeed forecast a continuity government unless the Tory party is cut down to the ground so new growth can occur.
The idea that the likes of Hammond might continue in a position of influencr or in post is appalling.
Unfortunately clear thinking about, let alone sensible policies on, taxation are rarely found in UK governments. Unless and until one does so, the UK will remain an also ran. Whether to Conservative party is smart enough to resurrect itself to be such a government under a new leader must be a moot point.
France and Italy are not trying to woo rich people away from London to their jurisdiction. Rich people and big companies are choosing to leave London for the EU-27 on a daily basis because Brexit promises only tariffs and waves of non tariff barriers to their trade with the EU-27 and (because we lose the advanatges of all the EU’s trade deals) the rest of the world too
The comment sections of the Telegraph yesterday has May completely right. Hardworking perhaps but always rowing in the wrong direction and no compass, vision, ability to negotiate or even communicate. She was never a Conservative in any real sense at all.
Robin Harris perhaps the best of them, but all seven articles (I think) plus editorial were accurate and totally damning.
‘Theresa May has been a uniquely bad PM, Edward Heath was terrible too, but this Tory leader’s sheer incompetence has never been surpassed’, Robin Harris.
I see that Cameron book is to come out shortly. I assume the subtitle will be “why I called a close referendum, sloped the pitch for remain, failed totally to prepare for the rather likely leave outcome, promised to deliver the result and notice the very next day but then just abandoned ship like a pathetic & spoilt child.
A general in war would surely have been shot for rather less gross negligence and dishonesty. I wonder if he still thinks he is a Cast Iron, low tax at heart, Eurosceptic Conservative as he claimed. If only he had been. He had an open goal to be a great PM had only he been so.
I wonder what he will say on Libya too.
I assume Hammond will lose his job once a new Prime Minister is in place. Preparations need to announced for a No Deal Brexit once he is out of the way.
Gauke, Rudd and co also need to go at the same time as Hammond.
Neither Hammond or May are economically literate. Most of their decisions have been designed to bring on a recession to be blamed on Brexit. Continuing with HS2 and foreign aid shows wilful disregard for the taxpayers of Britain.
Maintaining net immigration at plus 300k is a travesty.
Good riddance.
Yes a new economic policy please. Lower simpler taxes, freedom to choose, fair competition, cheap on demand energy, no renewable subsidies, no vanity projects like HS2, Hinkley C, far less government waste, far smaller government, no identity politics just select on merit, no billions to the EU, no state virtual monopoly in the NHS, Schools & Universities, relaxed planning, a bonfire of red tape, public services that actually work, no unfair competition and lefty, remainer propaganda from the BBC etc, a cheaper, fairer and far simpler & clearer legal system, some better competition in banking, easy hire and fire, some real pro growth vision.
Police and a justice system that actually tackles and deters real crimes rather than attacking free speech & selecting their officers on “diversity target grounds” rather than merit.
In short about 180 degree out for the current government policies in all respects.
The cluelessness even of leading politicians on financing / debt issues is extraordinary. The most ridiculous current example is McDonnell and other Labour figures saying they won’t have to pay cash for the £1/2tr or whatever it is they want to spend nationalising industries as they are going to “issue bonds” instead. It’s the same thing you nincompoops. However you cook the official figures doesn’t change the economic reality of what you are doing. Also of note is such plans would be illegal should the UK remain in the EU as eg McDonnell (probably mendaciously) says he wants. That and a footnote that the only other country to have expropriated shares in business at sub-market value in recent decades is Venezuela.
Indeed we do need a new economic policy. We also need the new PM to make a vigorous case for the market Economy. God help us if these Labour Marxists get in.
But will Hammond be leaving no. 11? If, as has been suggested, he comes out in support of Boris, presumably he would be anticipating remaining in post as the price of his patronage. But more importantly, what would Hammond’s support of Boris say about a willingness to leave without a deal?
Sir John, is there any prospect of Boris and a(nother) Brexiter being the final two candidates? Is it possible that the ‘stop Boris’ conspiracy is actually rather sophisticated, and that Boris is being lured into being a ‘unity’ candidate to discredit him amongst true Brexiters, only for the remain tendency to withdraw their support for him at the last moment?
Perhaps a ‘Stop Boris’ conspiracy is unnecessary; he seems quite capable of stopping himself, his obvious ambition leading him to jettison any pretence at principle, and a sensible and coherent position with it.
It is a sad fact that until we have a Conservative with Small State principles in the Exchequer the problem will persist.
And having a rampant remainer determined to punish the people for having the audacity of voting to leave the EU and insisting democracy is upheld, merely exacerbates the problem.
Your last paragraph sums up Mrs May’s spin and lies.
I actually shouted at the television when she made her speech claiming success about reducing the National debt, because she could not even get that fact right when she is resigning.
How on earth can you be reducing the debt, when you are still running a deficit.
Good grief if this is the level of her understanding of numbers, no wonder she was completely out of her depth with the EU and Hammond.
Whilst we need all of what you outline John, we also need a Government which is far more transparent and fair on many other policies.
Probate charge, inheritance tax, and some truth about Educational funding, Benefit payments and the postal code lottery within the NHS.
“Some regard private enterprise as if it were a predatory tiger to be shot. Others look upon it as a cow that they can milk. Only a handful see it for what it really is–the strong horse that pulls the whole cart.”
― Winston Churchill
First sentence is the Corbyn, Mc Donnall types, the second is May and Hammond (milk, bleed and almost tax and regulated to death) and hopefully the next leader will be one of the ‘handful who see it for what is really is’.
Churchill’s statement exceeds wisdom. His understanding was pure instinct. Thatcher exhibited precisely the same emotion. Their sense was not borne from politics but from an innate appreciation of the human animal
How this nation yearns for another politician with similar instincts and yet we are fed a diet of woke, PC robots without principle and only too willing to bend to facilitate an easy passage
Fantastic post John. Please can we have you as chancellor?? We can make this country great again with the freedom to do as we please regarding taxes and tariffs. Lets’ get on with it and stop pandering to the eco warriors. I might add that cheaper energy is a must and so fracking must be allowed to go ahead and not worry about a small tremor nearby which is normal anyway. We need a big change in the cabinet but if Gove is to stay then we can’t expect much on the diesel front.
Gove wants (idiotically) to destroy private schools too. Many of which are excellent (they educate over 50 of doctors for example). I would like a leader who thinks that nearly all schools should be fully private, with the state giving out child education vouchers that parents can use and top up. Give the parents freedom and choice. Make the schools respond to the children & parents needs and compete for customers.
Hammond, Rudd supporting Boris, If true I wonder why? Nothing to do with the fact that despite public bluster he will accept the main tenets of Mays bill, indeed I think they all will so the fiscal stimulus theoretically available from leaving will be illusory.
I have no doubt unless Farage really makes an impact especially in Peterborough we will be sold out.
At the end of March 2019 the national debt was £1.80 trillion – still far too high. By 2020 it is estimated at £1.84 trillion. If May is claiming this as a success then she has no sense of what a UK government should have been doing.
It does demonstrate too clearly that this government is totally wedded to the EU in every possible way – unable to question anything, unwilling to think for itself – Preferring to be told what to do by the political establishment..!
Yes, a new economic policy is badly needed, but this has to be set around a totally revised taxation system. With it’s flaws and excess of rules, Over 10m words – double the size that it was in 2009, Taxpayers can be intimidated by penalties from pursuing a tax appeal, it is a disgrace, and totally unfit for purpose.
We need a new Government: preferably a sensible one led by those who shall restore the UK’s quality as an Independent nation.