Brexit won. MPs must now just get us out.

If The Lib Dems had won most seats in the Euro election would the BBC have spent the evening saying how well the Brexit party had done by coming second?
I congratulate the Brexit party on their win. I of course agreed with their central proposition that we should leave now without signing the Withdrawal Treaty.
Indeed not, and this demonstrates quite clearly how biased the BBC are, and how they fill the news with propaganda…
The BBC do this deliberately to distort the truth
The BBC have adopted a very clever tactic. They only ever invite one pro-Brexit panel member, so that when they’re shut down by the other Remain guests, no-one is there to pick up and continue their argument. Job done. We’re paying for this bias!!!
Indeed — that simple, undeniable truth being:
Clean WTO Brexit, No Ifs, No Buts (TBP, UKIP): 35%
Some Other Form Of Brexit Fudge (Con, Lab): 25%
Remain an EU Cash Cow (LD, GR, CHUK): 35%
Break Up The UK Whatever The Cost (SNP, PC): 5%
The BBC and Remoaners in general will of course continue to spin this to suit their own agenda, but the fundamental truth remains. Of those with the UK’s own best interests genuinely at heart, Leave is clearly still in the majority. End of.
The LDs performance was relative to 2014 when they were part of the coalition government and were punished winning just one MEP.
You should just ignore the BBC, JR. Everybody else does.
How long do we have to tolerate the unashamed pro-EU propaganda machine and political organisation that the BBC’s become?
Tory MPs know what needs to be done. They know the type of leader we demand. They know we want an ardent Eurosceptic that promises to purge the EU-Blairite-Labour influence from our public institutions
To get the BBC to be remotely impartial one would have to replace almost all their group think staff.
They are almost all pro EU, magic money tree economics, anti-landlord, tax to death, climate alarmists
If the BBC were a subscription service rather than having a licence fee, would we even know?
The vote represents a tremendous Brexit victory, particularly so when discounting votes from those supporting Remain parties but who did not know what they were voting for, could not tell us what is in the Five Presidents’ Report, have no clue about the damaging economics of the Euro, have never seen a Target 2 balance, have a world view that stops at the borders of the Evil Empire, and otherwise are too thick to considered.
Another triumph of T. May’s non-leadership though.
Indeed freedom and choice please and fair competition.
Decriminalise license fee payment and do it now.
It is a social justice outrage that the poor can be sent to jail for having a TV.
The BBC lost any moral high ground when they paid Gary Lineker millions of pounds per year for a couple of hours work.
Going after the media fat cats would be a vote winner. Especially with the poor. It make it about social justice, because…it’s true.
Joyous result…almost as good as the Referendum. Let us hope it is not similarly trashed.
BBC already on the case spinning and spinning malevolent-spider-wise.
Even a mild ballot box reaction to all the dreadful things they have done to us is more than they can bear.
My money is on a general election this year and the effective obliteration of the CP.
The only no dealers amongst its MPs will not win or enter the leadership contest.
Any MP who worked in Cabinet with May has little chance with the electorate against Farage.
There is now no majority of CP MPs in the Commons so an outsider will be undermined from the outset. Really we are entering May2 era.
The opportunistic Labour Party is going to become the Remain/Marxist party, who knows how to label the CP.
BBC has £3.75 billion a year for government propaganda purposes along of course with extra payments courtesy of the E.U. This is British ‘soft power’ in action helped of by its ‘world service’ and BBC Media Action in many developing countries and its funding of regional and’ local democracy journalists’ here , and don’t forget its almost monopoly of f.m radio frequencies pushing out their views on BBC Local Radio.
Ultimately all empires fail.
The time of the BBC will come.
Excellent !
Now, Conservatives – you got one shot left, don’t waste it. Mess this up again and it really is curtains.
‘Another triumph of T. May’s non-leadership though.’ -aye I wonder if she realises what an absolute failure she is, she could have got us cleanly out of the EU and been regarded as one of the greats.
Now she’ll probably end up parked in the House of Lords.
The BBC and the other main broadcast media in general breach the broadcasting code of impartiality on a daily basis but their regulator Ofcom does nothing.
Dominic
“How long do we have to tolerate the unashamed pro-EU propaganda machine and political organisation that the BBC’s become?”
Dunno, but they must be cack-ing it after Nigel Farage’s electoral performance. He’s said many times he’d scrap the licence fee.
Was watching last night and got the impression the presenters did not like having to acknowledge BP success.
Poor Mr Redwood, a bit backwards when it comes to statistics. The “remain” parties had more votes than the “leave” parties. But hey, why let reality get in the way of a bitter old man.
Just heard Rory Stewart on LBC what a totally deluded dope he is.
He is still reading out the Theresa May agenda is he another brainwashed robot?
The BBC even had Alastair Campbell on, who has been campaigning for a People’s Vote since the referendum result. Anything to avoid addressing the glaringly obvious voting conclusion that we should leave the EU now, and discuss possible trading arrangements afterwards.
SKY are no better. They totted up Brexit and the Tories as being 39% for leave against the Lib Dums, Greens, Labour and the SNP, PC as 40% for remain. Of course if they had bothered to include the UKIP vote, which they didn’t, it would have taken the leave vote higher yet they bothered to include the SNP and PC who no-one outside of Scotland and Wales can vote for. In some cases SKY are even worse than the BBC in their bias and that’s saying something.
Bias..when Brexit has been rejected outright and all I hear is the “victory” of Nigel Farrge … .Yes there is a bias , the Labour Party were wiped out in Scotland due to their Brexit prevarication and the surge in SNP support portends the breakup the Union to the North as well as in Ireland
You didn`t promise that !
How can you possible continue with this transparently nonsensical clap trap. Brexit lost the popular vote
Remain 39.4
Brexit 34.9
That is called losing!
Another fact , but how many seats do they have? What is the lasting power of that fact,Does it truly represent mood? will it have an impact on the next general election or will other parties who have a similar view win. It seems not.
I really don’t have an opinion about Brexit any more. We can manage without all the other EU countries,( and hopefully trade) no doubt and what upsets me is that so many men died in wars trying to keep us independent and now we just let them walk all over us. Piers Morgan says that he doesn’t like people who don’t have an opinion, however I am not learned enough to have an objective view. I haven’t got the right degree. Philosophy means that you think . We just have to be black or white and go with the flow .This I cannot do.
I was watching the BBC coverage until about 2:30am and I did not see or hear the BBC say TBP had come second. What they did and are pointing out is the fact that, as a percentage of a In or Out vote collectively, Remain parties came top (Remain 51.02%, Leave48.68%, Indies or unclear 0.03%).
Of course the turnout was very low compared to either a Ge or referendum.
There is thus no room for complacency if we want Brexit, we also need to take the fight to Remain by explain that there is no such thing as a “No Deal” exit, WTO are a deal, one that the EU quite happily trades on such terms with many countries already, nor does it cause border/customs delays.
PS, a message to those, like Mr Farage, who question our current electoral (“two party”) system, that would allow parties opposed to Brexit, opposed to sensible economic polices, a much larger goal mouth to aim at too…
@Jerry; Sorry to follow up on my own comment but I used the wrong set of figures (my SE area rather than the UK national % share), the national vote is even worse, 54.4% to confirmed or broadly Remain parties, with 44% going to confirmed or broadly Leave parties.
Elect the right PM and Cabinet, then get on with it along the lines I have suggested. Get it done and dusted way before 31st October. The cackling establishment and the headless remainers are already trying to blind side reality. Speed of execution is essential. Think of it in terms of D Day rather than a gathering of the Synod.
Leave say the result was a clear victory for Brexit. Remain say it was a clear victory for Remain. One thing can be concluded: Continuity Remain can no longer go around saying ‘no-one voted for no deal’. 40% of the electorate just explicitly did that.
It feels to me like we are heading for another referendum. The alternative would be to go for a renegotiation with WTO Brexit on 31 Oct as the backstop. Parliament would presumably then vote to revoke article 50 on about Oct 20th & the Conservatives would then need to fight an election on the basis of back to square one and re-triggering article 50. This time with a clear policy for a Canada+ deal and WTO Brexit if the EU refuse it.
Let’s celebrate such small successes as we can: Dan Hannan retained his seat but the very irritating lord Adonis failed to get one.
The BBC never report balanced news especially anything not inline with their world view.
After seeing Leave means Leave leader Richard Tice winning speech overridden by Ms Kuenssberg I turned off the TV.
Meanwhile ‘En Marche’ in France is ‘In Retreat’ and Frau Merkel is looking Frown Merkel.
BBC won’t be too pleased and Farage will be gunning to torpedo the enforced license fee tax.
Dear Andy, Newmania , Margaret H et al
Despite the leaver voters all being dead and despite the 16 and 17 year olds being eligible to vote now and despite the fact that foreign nationals could vote in this election
LEAVE WON, AGAIN for the 4th time in a row.
In Canterbury ( a city with 3 universities and 30,000 students) Brexit won by a mile
Maybe the youth dont support remain in the way that you thought?
Brexit massively won the Referendum but lost terribly
Brexit massively won the MEP election but lost terribly
The BBC coverage was the best comedy I’ve seen on that channel for years. Mark Francois’ honest remarks vs Kinnock (sent by daddy to save his pension) were great.
Laura Kuenssberg looked mildly embarrassed about the totally flawed analysis throughout.
So…..the Lib Dems won London.
Does that mean we get a hard border around the M25 ?
BBC jeeez…from the website “The liberals and Greens had a good night, while nationalists were victorious in Italy, France and the UK”. Three of the four major economies won by so called nationalist parties, but liberals and greens mentioned first. The licence needs to go.
Three cheers for Farage. A brilliant achievement for a party that’s only 6 weeks old. Farage is in touch with the people. He must be listened to.
I too congratulate the Brexit Party ! I voted for them !! A stunning achievement for a party only launched 6 weeks ago.
I hope Sir John, that some of the tin ears in your party like Hammond et all actually take notice of this result and now get on and Leave the EU.
