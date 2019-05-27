Euro elections confirm Brexit view

The derisory vote of under 10% for the Conservatives is a fitting epitaph for the Withdrawal Agreement. Only the Conservatives offered the Withdrawal Agreement. Anyone who wanted it would have voted Conservative. Some who didnt want it voted Conservative out of loyalty or for other ressons.
Whenever I have said in media interviews that the public have rejected the Agreement by a large majority this has been queried. This election provides more proof of the obvious. Mrs May united the country against the draft Treaty she wrongly proposed.
The Brexit party on the majority of results so far announced as I expected won more seats than the three Remain parties, the Lb Dems, Greens and Change UK combined. These new MEPs need to come to Westminster to tell MPs there how to be popular, by just getting us out of the EU with no lock back in Treaty.
The BBC seemed to think the main news of the night was the Lib Dems coming second! Once again they missed the obvious and made little of the winning view.
33 Comments
Sir John,
You, along with others, rightly predicted the weakness in the vote for the Tories, undoubtedly due to the distaste by the voters for May’s WA. The concern, however, remains that sufficient Conservative MPs may still be determined to attempt to tie the UK too closely to the EU and will do anything they can during the Leadership exercise to get their way.
Your diary entry on May 25th expressed confidence that the Government, despite the current leanings of MPs, could deliver a WTO Brexit. This view was endorsed by the reassuring article dated May 22nd by Maddy Thimont Jack on the instituteforgovernment.org.uk website. At that time I felt reassured that, with the right leader, a clean Brexit was likely.
As the various contenders for PM announce themselves my concerns return. Orchestrated campaigns to prevent a ‘hardline’ Brexiteer being appointed are already being talked about. Any candidate openly declaring that WTO is their prime aim may not achieve the leadership. Others, who might be expected to aim for the same outcome, may temper their rhetoric in order to improve their chances of becoming PM. Various candidates, to cover all bases, are talking about “leaving the EU, with or without a deal, on 31st October” Such a declaration does not prevent them accepting the putrid WA. Influences behind the scenes, deals done on the sly to gain support, may dilute the hard Brexit aims of the successful candidate. What comeback is their when that candidate, believed to be a real Brexiteer but who has not fully declared their hard Brexit goal, goes on to accept many or all of the WA surrender terms?
We have suffered the consequences of a lying PM for three years now. It is imperative that the new one is totally honest from the outset – and this includes their declarations as Leadership candidates. What if the votes of the differing factions within the Party result in the final two candidates both wishing to see an unhealthily close alliance with the EU? Not much choice there for Conservative Party members. The die will have been cast.
Another two months of sleep deprivation for me. Please reassure me if you can.
Pominoz
My concerns too! I really, really do not trust anyone in government!
Mr Farage appears to be on course with his avowed aim to put the Conservative and Labour parties out of business as the dominant political forces. Based on reports and statements already made in its leadership election, the Conservative party appears ready to confirm this outcome by an act of political suicide. Ester McVey has made the most direct appeal to Brexit party voters by offering a default WTO Brexit and a redirection of Aid budget increases since 2010 into education and the police. That will cut through. The others seem to offer fudge. Fudge will not work.
Indeed BBC bias absurd as usual also talking mainly about the results everywhere but the UK in the main. Are they to become the EUBC shortly?
It gets worse. The Brexit Party gets its 1st MP in early June 2019.
Is Steve Baker not standings? Not that he is likely to win given the types of ‘Conservative’ MPs we have.
Hammond is alas already undermining the next Conservative leader in the negotiations (on Marr). He has with May taken the party to fifth place in the EU elections- well done Hammond he is equally culpable. A wrongheaded, appalling Chancellor too. He needs compulsory lessons in negotiation skills, logic and game theory (and indeed in why places like Singapore and Hong Kong do so well with far lower simpler taxes).
As Frederick Forsyth sensibly puts in in a letter to the Telegraph today: – Those squeaking that we must “take No Deal off the table” show only that they are stupid……….. Can the Tories please just get on with it? Brits are patient folk, but there are limits, which are now extremely close.
LifeLogic: “He needs compulsory lessons in negotiation skills, logic and game theory”
He needs to be fired.
Why waste money training Hammond? MPs are ten a penny. But some how have managed to persuade us that they are worth £75,000 each.
The opposition generated by Mrs. May transfers in full measure to all
of the suggested Tory leaders who voted for the WA. No period of grace will be
made available for any of them to string us along and keep us at the brink. In my
mind the “Malthouse Compromise” is also a non-starter, given the several
years already (predictably) wasted. WTO exit, Tories, or get out of the way.
As Ann Widdecombe put it:- My message to Westminster is get us out by October 31st or face what we have done tonight in a general election.
She was also one of the tiny number of MPs who was sound on Miliband’s absurdly damaging Climate Change Act. This despite having read PPE (after Latin at Birmingham, which perhaps saved her). Well done Ann why is she not in the Lords? Too sound I suppose.
Conservative Party is facing an existential threat; it needs to present a united Brexit supporting face. This means removing all cabinet members who reject a WTO departure, allowing constituency committee’s to recall any member they are dissatisfied with and sack them, and above all, TELL THE TRUTH AND DO WHAT YOU PROMISE!
Democracy must be seen to be upheld.
After carefully studying the First Past the Post map on the BBC the following Prototype voters emerge.
Brexit Party = Party of Jobs and Nation
SNP = Party of Scotland
Plaid = Party of Welsh Speakers
LibDems = Party of Waitrose
Labour = Party of Immigrants
Greens = Party of Snowflakes
Conservatives = Party of Analogue
Oh dear, do I have to stop getting free newspaper and coffee at Waitrose now? The Conservative party is a party with many sound members but infiltrated at Westminster by many daft LibDims and pro EU socialists. Usually led by them Heath, Major, Cameron, May …. all disasters for the country and at the polls. Despite the country desperately needing and calling for a real Conservative Party.
The Chair and vice chair of the Tory party were boasting on Twitter yesterday that the party now has 160k members
This is a party that is over 150 years old. Whereas a party that is just 7 weeks old has more than 100k members already
The tory parliamentary party are deluded fantasists
Step forward TBP, the real conservative party.! I see that NF is already planning to scrap HS2; mainly rewinding May’s & Cameron’s initiatives over the last few years will re-instate conservatism.
javelin…or perhaps:
Brexit Party = Party for pragmatism, jobs and a future
SNP = Party of Scottish unbridled resentment kilt wearers
Plaid = Party of Welsh hills speakers
LibDems = Party of day dreaming busybodies
Labour = Party of doublespeaking, divided union members
Greens = Party of cycling, central heating banning, tree huggers
Conservatives = Party for labradors and green wellies
Great analysis, but you missed out:
UKIP = Party of Has Beens
CHUK = Party of Never Were
Sorry to be so blunt to my fellow UKIPpers of the past decade but there’s a difference between proud loyalty for a viable cause and simply flogging a dead horse. That one is fit only for the knacker’s yard and the sooner we all accept that, the better.
The result of 2016 referendum on the United Kingdom’s membership of the European Union confirmed the Brexit view. This is the one result the stain that’s become the BBC cannot spin into a pro-EU narrative
Dominic
Oh dear read both BBC and Sky news websites this morning according to both of them Remain won, seriously
They fact speak ;facts are things that exist; not opinions , reasons or even truths. A lie is a fact, percentages are facts , but facts cannot be exchanged and made into mathematical formula: the world cannot be so simplified.
So roll on the next crew who want to try and proof opinion in a world where too many variables exist to map the human condition.
Well done Brexit party the people’s party it was pretty obvious to anyone that they were going to give the establishment a good kick up the backside and didn’t they just, and now all the crying is starting from the remain remoaners parties that if you were to add the share of the other remoaners parties together they came out top of the vote for staying in the dreaded Eu , the only difference on this occasion remoaners is that the people voted for a party that is there main issue is to take us out deal or no deal we’re as remoaners voted for lib/dem , Plaid Cymru, greens, change U.K., on other issues what the other parties had, abit like saying Mans city didn’t win the premiership because if you add all the points up of the other teams they had more points so they won, what sore and sorry losers the remoaners are but tough the people have spoken again and we want out ASP just do it or face being wiped out in a General Election the choice is yours
Congratulations to Nigel Farage for his extremely successful debut.
There is no excuse for the Conservatives or the Labour.
The Greens/Libs Dems also did very well, so congratulations to both parties too.
The number of votes cast was fairly small. Which means that Nigel Farage’s party only gained 12% of the country’s vote. Not a mandate.
The remainers also outvoted the leavers: Brexit Party took 5,244,893 votes, the combined votes of the Lib-Dems and Greens were 5,377,001.
If only we could remain (temporarily) in the EEA and leave everything else!
What it means is that most or the country don’t care to vote for an MEP and they are right.
The EU Parliament is fake and Brexit Party winning there is Toy Town news, nothing like the Brexit Party winning a general election.
What does that tell you about the EU Parliament ?
No election ever produces a majority of the entitled electorate. Those that care or have some knowledge and clear opinion go and vote. This has produced a clear instruction from the people.
What this election does show is the old working/middle class divide has now gone.
Politically and socially I think this is extremely important.
Labour is on the way out as the working class party and is now the party of immigrants in large cities. The LibDems are the party of the upper middle classes. Greens are the Party of impressionable young snowflakes. Brexit are the party of the vast majority of people in the centre ground.
The Brexit Party seem to have gotten themselves into a position as as representing the rump of the population, which is a position politicans could only dream of. They did it by aligning their policies with the bell curve of public opinion.
Mike S
So you are happy to add together those parties who campaigned for remain but you havent added all the votes of the parties that campaigned to leave, why?
The BBC will continue to fill all its political shows with majority remainer panels, despite that being a minority view in the country.
Three cheers for Farage. Now he should be invited into talks on Brexit and how to get out quickly and cleanly. He would do far better than the whole cabinet put together. How dim do other MP’s have to be to see that if they try and stop Brexit they will lose out at the polls? Hammond needs to go. May is going so please take him with you.
Do not expect clarity from the BBC, they are part of the problem, a political organisation minus electoral legitimacy. In news and current affairs they are a propaganda organisation as is Channel 4.
By what mechanism could a future PM invite MEPs to No 10. I would suggest a low profile no publicity weekend at Chequers helicoptered in on a Friday evening. Nigel and 3 colleagues would be quite sufficient.
If it works then the time is long overdue that Nigel be treated with dignity and respect. After all he has achieved where the conservatives and parliament as a whole have failed abysmaly.
It all hangs on the political wisdom and generosity of intellect of whoever becomes PM.
Far worse is there propagandising in drama and general entertainment.
*their*
Labour and Libdem, the losers, have long uninterupted interviews on the BBC while Nigel Farage, Brexit Party, the winners, had a short heavily talked over interview. Nothing has changed.
I worry for my Country. The ruling elite think they can thwart the people’s democratically expressed desire. I worry even more for the Conservative party. Its MPs also still think they can thwart the will of the people. After this result the Conservative Party must realise that their Party may never govern again.
……….and yet on the radio this morning there was a suggestion that the Malthouse Compromise could be resurrected, aka May’s summarily rejected treaty with tweaks.
TBP clearly represent the majority of opinions in the UK on Brexit, although the spin being displayed by the losers this morning is nothing short of tragic. The Tory Party can and should work with them……there’s simply no point wasting time and energy reinventing a wheel that’s already rolling.
One Trackback
[…] I do have my doubts though that they will listen, especially when I see how the first political columnist – Stephen Glover in the DM – right out of the post-election starting blocks is already pondering about how LabCon can ‘burst Nigel Farage’s bubble’. He, they, still don’t get it … but Sir John Redwood does, of course, writing in his Diary today: […]