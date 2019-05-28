The Conservative leadership election

I have not yet decided who to back in the leadership election. I want to see who does put in Nomnation papers, and want to hear their answers to two simple questions. I would also like to hear from Conservative members in Wokingham which two candidates they would most like to see on the final ballot paper at the end of the MP phase of the race.
The questions to candidates are
1. How will you get us out of the EU by or before October 31?
2. How will you develop a programe to expand our economy, raise living standards, raise our reputation in the world and restore our self confidence as a nation, using all the new freedoms we will have once out of the EU?
I will also write a few blogs on progress in the race. Today I will assess Rory Stewart’s offer.
Mr Stewart has provided the most persistent advocacy of the May deal which has just gone down to the most crushing defeat in the history of the party. The only Conservative plank for the Euro election was that Withdrawal Agreement and it was opposed by more than 90% of the voters.
Mr Stewart thinks 17.4 million people were wrong to vote to just leave. He spent time in recent weeks telling me I was wrong not to understand the brilliance of the Withdrawal Agreement. He being a very intelligent man and an important part of the establishment exudes confidence in the Remain view and seems to think those of us who disagree lack understanding. He has an old fashioned last century view of UK politics, defining pro EU Libdem voters as centrists Conservative need to attract, whilst ignoring the 17.4 m Leave voters. He says he wants to unite the Conservative party yet he also says he could not serve in a Boris Johnson led government.
44 Comments
Sir John,
Having read the statements of various leadership hopefuls, the approach of Esther McVey looks the most promising – i.e. Leave with (the misnamed) ‘no deal’ on 31st October, clearly telling the EU she will not seek to reopen WA negotiations, but being prepared to consider a revised deal which is attractive to the UK only if the EU makes the move.
This leaves UK businesses with clarity of the process and they can plan accordingly. The EU, having said they will not renegotiate the WA, has time to consider the consequences. If they come forward to negotiate further to mitigate the negative effect of the ‘no deal’ on various EU countries, then the UK has leverage to state what it wants. Humiliation of the UK on the world stage is at an end. No more costly pitiful pleading trips to Brussels by inept and traitorous negotiators. If the EU wants to talk, let them come to London.
I am not sufficiently au fait with Esther McVey’s personality and capabilities to suggest she would be absolutely the right choice, but the formula for delivering Brexit looks excellent to me.
Pom,
Like you, I like the way Ms McVey sounds. Comparing her no nonsense way of setting out her stall to, say, Mr. Hunt, then the lady comes across like a cool, fragrant, breeze in room full of warm farts!
So far, she’d get my vote.
There is a very good reason maybe for the candidates to nominate their wingman or running mate at the start of the process. To be fair the May, Hammond team was doomed to failure from day one. It might just spice up the selection process and also bring into play the need to work as a team to justify and further consolidate one’s point of view. It may also help the elder members to be useful in the distribution of their knowledge and experience.
But what then? Do you really think she has sufficient life experience to do this job?
They really need to match candidates up against the guy who just won 33.3% of the UK vote from scratch, who could reach right into fundamental principles and come up with the answers, rather like our host. Yet to be convinced McVey could match that.
Tories are done. The first eight want to continue with Mayhab’s poison servitude plan which they supported. Traitor Hammond threatens he will side with Corbyn to bring down your next leader if the UK leaves without a servitude plan! Read Bradshaw in con woman today.
Three times the UK voted to leave and three times Torieis broke their promises. Referendum, general election and EU elections -that Tories promised would not happen. Now remainers want a fourth vote!
Trust is gone. Cuckoo socialist Stewart wanted you and your likes gone.
… he also says he could not serve in a Boris Johnson led government” – although no-one has asked him to do so!
A big plus for Boris.
It always seems to be the Remainers who have this intolerance of others, its not a good look .
It’s a good indication that he’s the backstop, Stop Boris candidate, just in case Michael Gove fails in his own back-stabbing mission. Rory Stewart is a Bilderburger attendee so, in all probability, takes his orders from afar. He’s best avoided like the plague.
At some level, you must be very proud to have utterly destroyed the Conservatives party with your pig-headed stubbornness and intransigence.
Congratulations for having succeeded where generations of marxists have failed.
I rather suspect Sir John is quite proud, in a quietly modest sort of way, but not for the reason you assume. Few politicians have demonstrated the integrity to stand by their principles, promises and beliefs regardless, and it is the distinct lack of same in Parliament which has brought our country to this impasse — and, yes, which has in fact also brought the Conservative Party (deservedly, in my opinion) to its knees.
Tabulazero
Hmm I think you’ll find that the extremist remainers are the problem, If you can’t be trusted to implement a very clear democratic mandate then you deserve to be destroyed as a party . Its also happening to Labour
Perhaps the 17.4m are ‘pig-headed and stubborn’ too. Or could it be that you just don’t understand? Had we left, as the majority instructed, we would all have been getting on with our lives now. The fact the instruction was ignored and we are still in the EU is what is destroying the Conservative party. They have one last chance to save themselves – by Leaving.
The Marxists did not fail. They joined the party and did it from within. But trolls like you know that perfectly well.
An ideal candidate to follow May and ensure total oblivion of the Tory Party.
Ian wragg
Totally correct Ian, too many wearing rose coloured glasses.
When you referred to the “Conservative plank”, I was sure you meant Stewart.
No, the guy is actually intelligent but misguided. Somehow, these people are “got to” at some stage. Sometimes people have to be able to see round corners, and that isn’t necessarily related to intelligence, although intelligence helps.
Remember – Homer was intelligent, but thought that the earth was a disc.
Good morning
I guess it all depends to who he playing to the gallery. If the majority in the HoC are for Soft Remain then he will won votes. The next GE is not until 2022 so they are safe in their jobs for now.
I think the Tories think they can blag it with another Remainer. After all, the last one managed it for 3 years.
Indeed. He epitomises the current majority crop of Liberal Conservatives who sit under the convenient flag of “conservatism” when he is nothing of the kind! Problem for the Party is we all know it and there needs radical reform.
There should be one criterion guiding your vote – which candidate is best able to do the deal with Nigel Farage which is essential (i) to achieve Brexit and (ii) win the next election. There is no future for a Conservative party that does not embrace, and give high status to, Nigel Farage. That is where the votes are!
Agree, ignore him at your peril.
Mr Stewart gets a thumbs down from me. I am not persuaded by the arguments he has presented in TV interviews.
Stewart was talking about deferring the difficult decisions on Brexit to a Citizens’ Assembly.
So in essence, 500 “ordinary citizens” (probably selected in the same manner as a Question Time audience!) would be manipulated to produce the fudge necessary to make the government’s compromise seems as if it was selected by “The People”.
Did you use the term ‘Conservative plank’ deliberately?
Reply It’s about the platform not about any person!
Rory Stewart is an example of why the Conservatives have received such a drubbing in two sets of Elections.
Cameron turned it into a Centrist Party with no standards or principles.
Rory Stewart is Raw EU Stewardship.
His motives are backward, so he shall remain there hopelessly.
Totally unsuitable. He had to apologise after making up a Brexit statistic whilst on BBC Radio 5 Live. He claimed 80% of the British public supported the prime minister’s Brexit deal. When pressed by Emma Barnett as to where he had got the information, he said: “I’m producing a number to try to illustrate what I believe.”
Trust in politicians can hardly get any lower we don’t want such a person as Prime Minister.
You are right to await final nominations. I also think you must have read so many of our views on here, and absorbed those you can emphasise with, for surely they are likely to put conservative views and support in certain policies, but not others. We trust you use those points in advising others on the way forward to win back confidence and votes.
There is no outstanding candidate, one who can achieve a genuine and timely exit and command the support of the Libdems masquerading as Conservative MPs.
Dominic Raab is probably the best available but the dreadful Gove will probably be selected.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Readers of your blog may like to recall what Mr. Rory Stewart said on Radio 5 Live on the 15th November 2018.
Speaking to presenter Emma Barnett, he claimed 80% of the British public supported the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal. When pressed as to where he had got the information, he said: “I’m producing a number to try to illustrate what I believe.”
He later added, “I totally apologise and I take that back”.
His application for the top job shows Mr. Stewart manages to combine overweening ambition with an underwhelming attraction for voters and a dodgy grasp of facts.
Rory Stewart’s delusion was betrayed by his pre-political career visit to Afghanistan.
Mr Stewart is more of the same.
Not a good idea.
ps … the usual complaint,
“whilst ignoring the 17.4 m Leave voters.”
You’re (John) ignoring the other 17 million or so voters who voted remain BUT believe in democracy. All those people who went into the voting booth with the expectation that the majority outcome would prevail. That view isn’t limited to leave voters only.
I think you have despatched Rory Stewart, Sir John. But please prevail upon the likes of Hunt and Hancock to stop putting it about that the way to retain power is to win back “Remain” voters. It flies in the face of good sense, not to mention the facts. The Brexit party vote was made largely of defecting Tories. Indeed, I am among that number. Only a small percentage of Labour voters joined us. If the Remainers in the Conservative party take comfort from the idea that Labour will sink as badly as them in the case of a clear Brexit betrayal, they are fools; utter, utter fools and bigots. However, since it has emerged that that is precisely what they are, you and other true Tories should be making plans to join Farage yourselves.
In your assessment of Mr Stewart you use the phrase ‘Mr Stewart thinks ..’ which I am forced to challenge.
Any more public statement from the myriad of hopefuls reaching levels of stupidity that leave us speechless, and all hope of the Tory Party having the wherewithal to recover will be stamped out. Hunt this morning reached Stewart levels of incomprehension. He is worried that from a level of 9% a new leader might do something which will ‘be suicidal’!
Strangely the man could have grown in gravitas with becoming part of the government, but instead became a sycophant.
Count me out.
Thank you for canvassing our views.
Rory Stewart is a complete no-no. Having read his views about how to negotiate calls into question his ability to do so. He would be a complete disaster. I would sincerely like you, Sir John, to throw your hat in the ring. Failing that my choice would be Steve Baker. He is principled and has consistently voted against the WAG.
Good luck: glad it’s you not me, although it’s easy enough to weed out the chaff there won’t be much grain left.
I would like to ask the continuity May candidate, Mr. Stewart, how he is prepared to sign a treaty with the EU from which there is no lawful exit and which gives enhanced rights to EU citizens over and above those for UK citizens.
Why waste time. The focus should be on Johnson, Raab and Gove. The others are long shots.
SJ,
I see that the Foreign Secretary is a fully paid up member of Project Fear. He is warning that leaving without a deal would be political suicide! Has he forgotten the result of the EU election already? Or has he been asleep for a few weeks?
Others are giving prominence to uniting the country before Brexit! Stupid! Brexit has to be achieved, then the remoaners have to make of it what they will – either accept it, or emigrate to Shangri La just 21 miles from Dover!
The first question is irrelevant if the second is answered satisfactorily. Rory Stewart is no more ignoring the views of 17.4 m than leavers are ignoring the views of 16.3 m. What is important is what is best for the country and that is being argued out at present by the representative democracy of Parliament – if Farage wishes to participate he needs to get elected as an MP and argue his case in the Commons. Till then he is just a rabble rouser.
Listened to Jeremy Hunt on Radio 4 this morning. He seems to want to continue with Mrs May’s negotiating policy of negotiating with opposition in Parliament and asking the EU to change their non negotiable agreement! Is this not the failed strategy that has led to the resignation of Mrs May? Delusional is too kind.