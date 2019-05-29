We don’t believe you – how Brexit is the front line for people to demand change from their political parties

I will be giving a talk at the IEA to develop some of the themes of my latest book “We don’t believe you” and to put the analysis into a topical context.

The event will be at 6.15pm on June 11th at the IEA, by ticket through them here: https://iea.org.uk/events/in-conversation-with-sir-john-redwood/. They are at 2 Lord North Street SW1.