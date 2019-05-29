We don’t believe you – how Brexit is the front line for people to demand change from their political parties

I will be giving a talk at the IEA to develop some of the themes of my latest book “We don’t believe you” and to put the analysis into a topical context.
The event will be at 6.15pm on June 11th at the IEA, by ticket through them here: https://iea.org.uk/events/in-conversation-with-sir-john-redwood/. They are at 2 Lord North Street SW1.
5 Comments
One thing that I did think was of interest was that Nigel Farrage was going to offer PR or a version of it
I think a lot of people who hate Brexit might hate it as lot less if it came with a proper reform of the constitution for which so much has been sacrificed. The two Party closed shop is manifestly unfair remote and self serving
We did not need to impoverish and weaken ourselves to do this but if the stale old system was entirely swept away in the change who would mourn it
“We don’t believe you”! – Nice title! Given Mr Malthouse’s comments today, it could equally be applied to the view taken by every single other Tory MP to your attitude to no deal Brexit.
It’s difficult to understand why Remainers don’t just let Brexit happen and profit on their alleged doom by saying ” We told you so”. Wouldn’t this wipe out their “Extreme right-wing fascists and Nazis?” They could build their communes of Green and Red Organic allotments for a century without opposition. They are no good at their job as nits.
From the apparent lack of ability to actually listen to what they have been repeatedly told, it would seem that the parties’ changing will be involuntary, and most likely that change will be to being ex-parties.
JR, do you think there would be any chance of suing George Osborne for abuse of public office, in respect of the lies he told about the economic catastrophe which would instantly befall us if we as much as voted to leave the EU? I’d like to see him behind bars.