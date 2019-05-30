A greener Wokinghham

I am asking the new Council leadership to consider how we can have a greener Wokingham.

I am suggesting the Council does more to cut its own energy needs by using more low energy lighting, raising standards of insulation in public buildings. improving heating controls, and studying building use to reduce the need to heat and light all parts of a building when use is more restricted.

I am also keen to see the Council identify and protect more open space at a time of considerable pressure for more development. We need to ensure sufficient landscape is preserved for farming, as green gaps between settlements, as water meadow to assist with flood management , and as space for parks and for gardens.