A greener UK

One of the best strands of conservatism is the urge to protect and conserve the flora and fauna in our landscape, to preserve the best of our built inheritance and to undertake new development in a way that is sympathetic to what has gone before and to the natural contours of our world.
This is not to say we want a fossil country. Sometimes the best way to conserve and keep an old building is to allow adaptation and renovation for a new purpose. Sometimes we need to build on green fields as well as on regeneration sites. Some modern buildings are fabulous and add to our traditions. Some changes to the way we farm or garden can enhance the natural world around us. Some old buildings are best recorded for history then demolished for a better replacement.
In recent years large scale migration has meant a much faster new build rate, which has upset some local communities and given rise to a wish to adjust the pace of change. It is difficult to follow a convincing green policy if we expand the population too rapidly and have to build on too many fields or fell too many woods. If we want to limit the national carbon dioxide output we need to limit the number of people we invite in.
There are good economic and social arguments for allowing reasonable numbers of new people to come and settle with us. We may need their skill or they may be family members to people already living here who would like to be reunited with their kith and kin. We will want to take our share of people fleeing war and terror. In the last century we typically invited in around 50,000 additional people every year. This century it has been five times that amount, which has been far too rapid.
I welcome initiatives to use less energy to cut our bills through insulation, modern controls and more fuel efficient systems. I like the idea that we will clean up our landscape and our seas by being better at limiting the use of plastic and ensuring it is properly handled once it is waste. I am all in favour of recycling and of passing on and re using products that an individual no longer needs or likes. I have found limiting food miles works well, with little need for imported temperate foods in my meal planning. There is good UK food available, and more can be grown if more people want to buy it. I continue to encourage more tree planting as we green our landscape.
Sir John,
Interesting that, even with your sensible and practical interpretation of the ‘green message’ you display the thinking of a ‘born’ Chancellor. It was, therefore great to see your “A ‘MANY-DEALS BREXIT’ CAN MAKE US BETTER OFF” article on the facts4eu.org website – and to read that they, as well as many of the contributors here, perceive benefit in you being the next Chancellor of the Exchequer. Let us hope it is to be.
If I may digress somewhat, much of the contributor input to your diary has included, or prompted, comment about the coverage and impartiality of the BBC, so below are some thoughts which you may entertain if you do become Chancellor.
Here in Australia, the public broadcaster, the ABC, has a similar left-leaning bias and appears far from impartial. However, there is no licence fee as this was abandoned many years ago as a survey concluded that the cost of collection was excessive when viewed against the amount of revenue raised. As such, the ABC is funded from consolidated revenue to the tune of around Au$1 billion per annum (say £550 million). The Australian population is currently 24.6 million, so the cost per head works out at around Au$40, roughly the equivalent of, say, £22.
The BBC has total income of £5.06 billion (say Au$9.2 billion) of which £3.8 billion (say Au$6.9 billion) is from licence fees. The UK population is 66 million. Ignoring BBC’s generated income, the cost per individual in the UK to subsidise the service is some £57.60 each. Compare this to the cost of £22 per individual in Australia to subsidise their national broadcaster.
(E & O E – Exchange rate used £1 = Au$1.82. These are my calculations from published statistics. I believe they are accurate, subject to rounding. No doubt I shall be told if anyone spots a meaningful error).
1. Are you in the UK getting value for money?
2. To avoid an unfair financial burden on the poor and elderly, should the licence fee be abolished and the Government subsidy paid from general tax revenue thereby more fairly distributing the cost?
3. Why not abolish the subsidy / licence fee and permit commercial advertising? After all, the BBC spends so much time advertising its own services and programmes.
4. Then all you have to do is solve the bias problem!
Just for your interest – here in S Africa, you MUST have a licence in order to purchase a TV set; the current annual cost is the approximate equivalent of £14 (reduction available for over-70s).
However, if you actually want to access any and all broadcasting – as opposed to using your set simply for personal DVD screening – you must first physically connect your home to DES, the State broadcaster, which costs the approximate equivalent of £450 (yes, four hundred and fifty pounds) per annum.
I agree with all of that, but subsidising intermittent “renewables” and premature technology such as electric cars using tax payers money is generally not very sensible. Nor is importing biofuels/wood to burn at Drax so as to pretend we are meeting some low carbon generation figures. Nor is cosying up to extinction rebellion sensible.
I see that Aviation Minister Baroness Vere has warned that any illegal activity “must be met with the full force of the law” and “Flying drones near an airport is a serious criminal offence and using drones to deliberately put people’s safety at risk carries a maximum life sentence.”
Is not threatening to do this a criminal offence? What are the government going to do. Will Gove be taking more advice from Greta Thunberg?
The problem is the BBC, teachers, many politicians, the Libdims, the Green and the school syllabus has filled vulnerable young immature children’s heads with largely bogus climate alarmist science.
One of Extinction Rebellion’s Greta thinkers was on the radio last week threatening to close Heathrow for a month in peak holiday time and to use drones to prevent aircraft landing there. With planes arriving from all over the world, this would cause huge international disruption and danger. If this had been a threat by Brexitteers or some other group that the police didn’t like, they would have arrested him at the studio under the terrorism act.
Good morning.
It is nice to read that our kind host is doing his bit for the environment and that he touches on the sensitive subject of MASS immigration which others will not engage sensibly in.
But it is what our kind host has left out is more notable. Namely, CO2 emissions. Can it be that people are beginning to wake up to this international fraud of man made Climate Change ? Will we see the disastrous Climate Change Act amended or better, repealed ? One can only hope before we all go the way of British Steel.
Indeed the sensitivity of the climate to CO2 has been grossly exaggerated as is quite clear from the real science. There is much evidence that slightly warmer and slightly higher CO2 concentration is a good thing. It is greening the planet and increasing crop yields.
It is indeed a huge fraud against the tax payer. Congratulations to the handful of MPs who voted against (or abstained) on Miliband’s insane Climate Change Act – including JR, Christopher Chope, Philip Davies, Peter Lilley, Andrew Tyrie, and Ann Widdecombe. What misguided unscientific MPs we have as the vast majority.
Aluminium smelters, diesel refining, brick manufacturing, chemicals, and others have already gone to countries with lower energy costs. Mp wonder productivity has slumped.
Most people would agree with the general thrust of this – it makes sense to keep our part of the planet attractive and replenishable…. but there are those, so indoctrinated by the climate change propaganda that want a much more severe, unwarrented, approach to life and use of carbon – Unfortunately the establishment is also heavily involved in this, making our lives more expensive and complicated than need to be.
The UN, which is behind the MMCC scam, is pushing for more carbon taxes, and governments are bound to comply. When will we see a government that can think for itself?
There is plenty of unused, if remote and difficult, land in the UK for exploitation – we don’t have to keep squashing more accommodation into existing towns and cities.
It’s a shame that government ministers have supported building eco villages over the green belt between Oxford and Cambridge and in the only attractive bit of countryside in Kent near London. These will be eco villages like Milton Keynes or new towns, as they used to be called. Driving through the countryside in NE Essex we noticed large new estates of expensive well designed houses. Presumably, many will be sold to people selling up in London, as overcrowding, restrictions on car use and knife crime increase. Most people where I stay are selling or thinking of moving before the mayor turns our suburb into an inner city hellhole.
Most new housing developement accommodates people fleeing the multi cultural societies they find alien in the big cities. To deny it because it does not fit with the false god called PC is to bury your head in the sand pretending it is not so, or in the case of politicians to refuse to discuss it because their constituency is multicultural. Immigration has many plus sides, but not when you invite a population the size of Nottingham to settle every year for decades. 50% of our capitals population were not even born in the UK, little wonder that John Cleese opts for living on Nevis.
Amazing how history repeats itself.
Recycling is not new, our Parents and Grandparents did it in World war 2 and before.
Pig bins at the end of every street for waste food and peelings to feed farm animals, now 75 years later we are talking about slop buckets/containers in every kitchen as a new idea.
Items being forever repaired instead of being just thrown away and new being purchased as a replacement, old paper and even string being reused.
Newspapers being used around the purchase of fish and chips with just a single lining of new paper to avoid print transfer. Newspapers also being used to wrap ice cream blocks to help keep it cool whilst being transferred from shop to home.
Scraps of wood from building sites used as kindling for your fire at home.
Yes technology has moved forward massively, but our state of mind and thought perhaps also needs to reflect from lessons of the past as well.
Recycling is not a new science, it was a sensible and economic basic need in decades past.
Not to mention local shops with minimal packaging. People used to use shopping baskets, legs and bicycles.
Who asked for supermarkets and plastic? Who allowed them to be put in place?
What government that cared about wildlife and pollution would allow …nay…encourage the constant use of fireworks??
How can a government care about ANYTHING and keep on building?
Sir John,
Water is finite and we are yet again facing a shortage which will impact farmers. We already have twice the population of Canada but have the land mass of Oklahoma .
We have to reduce population not increase it. Yet we are still paying for as many children as people choose to have. One per adult then stop benefits and everything being paid for by the taxpayer. Technology is going to kill off a lot of jobs we don’t need loads of new people every year. Nor can we take in all those fleeing bad places who want to come. Asylum should be for public figures at personal risk for supporting western values.
We are doing so much better than other comparable countries such as Germany in reducing CO2 and eliminating use of coal for power generation you would think they’d take that poor little schoolgirl elsewhere to scare them.
Politicians have totally destroyed this country.
Full stop.
There is no going back. Concrete jungle ahead.
As someone who has worked in the power industry for 50 plus years I can assure you that most of the so called clean energy projects are nothing more than a taxpayer funded scam.
Drax power station burning woodchips imported from the USA in diesel powered ships. Drax emits more CO2 from burning wood than coal, this is somehow designated good CO2.
Wind turbines needing fossil fuel backup emitting tons of SO2 and NOX. The power generated costing 3 times the average price.
I could go on but let’s just say if we was to remove the subsidy how many would remain.
Sending our polluting rubbish to Malaysia and Patting ourselves on the back for our good recycling rates.
Virtue signalling of the worst kind.
I fail to understand why you and your fellow Tory MPs cannot explain to the British public how New Labour and the liberal left used mass immigration for political and electoral gain. Why can’t you do that?
This issue isn’t about race and immigration, it’s about political and electoral leverage using race and immigration as political capital
The next Tory leader must invoke laws to protect freedom of expression and protect open debate
Your decision to remain silent while New Labour changed the immigration rules to benefit their voting numbers is utterly repellent.
You in effect left this debate to parties like UKIP who have since been demonised by the liberal left media including the BBC and other public institutions
Generally an excellent piece apart from a quibble over “if we want to limit carbon dioxide output”.
Contributors Mark B, Lifelogic and Ian Wragg have made very sensible comments.
31,437 US scientists signed a statement that there is no scientific link that human originated gases have any effect on global temperatures.
There is far better correlation between CO2 levels and world food output. Shouldn’t we be cheering the modest rise of CO2 in helping feed the 6 million extra mouths added every month? Let’s stand up to the farcical claims of a ‘climate emergency’ when life thrived at a time CO2 levels were 10 – 20 times higher than now.
“We will want to take our share of people fleeing war and terror” – noted, although in an age when whole populations flee our share may well run to millions and the flow will never cease.