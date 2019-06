I met around 50 members of the Wokingham Conservatives yesterday evening at a drinks reception. Much of the talk was about the leadership. There was no clear message about which candidates were most favoured, with plenty of questions about the past actions, current positions and likely abilities of those in the news.

It also gave me an opportunity to thank all thoseĀ who had helped in the local elections, and to discuss with Councillors the immediate priorities for the two Councils.