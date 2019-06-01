Mr Trump, Brexit and trade

The President is mainly coming to the UK to commemorate 70 years of the NATO alliance. He will be very positive about the UK’s role and contribution. He and his advisers also fully accept the UK’s decision to leave the EU and would be happy to negotiate a free trade agreement as soon as the UK government is willing and able to do so. Mrs May was reluctant all the time we stayed in the EU, wrongly claiming the EU Treaty stopped us holding detailed negotiations.
The US has been making it clear for some time that they think Huawei is a threat to their national security, and recommend allies take the same view. As we share many secrets with them they do not want our systems offering access to companies in China that they think operate for the Chinese state.
Mr Trump’s recent imposition of tariffs on Mexico until they do more to control illegal migration into the USA across their border adds to the trade tensions with China. The President is also allowing only 180 days to the Europeans to respond to his claim that the EU in general and Germany in particular are cheating in their trade in cars, with asymmetric tariffs against the USA. As soon as the UK is out of the EU we can make our own decisions on a fair tariff regime for vehicles and avoid the likely fall out from a wider trade war if the USA takes action against the EU as it is doing with China and Mexico.
The markets are not liking the aggressive stance on trade , but Mr Trump does have issues over Mexico and China that resonate with many US voters. It will be interesting to see if and when the President feels he has been offered enough by way of a possible compromise or settlement.
19 Comments
Hammond was boasting the other day about his having increased the National Minimum Wage by £2,750 (gross) in three years. I am sure those unemployed as a direct result of being priced out of work are most grateful for a law stopping them from working by law even if they want to. As doubtless are the companies who have to pay for it all (plus the increased NI on to of it) it giving them far less to invest in growth, new staff, equipment & productivity improvements.
Those on about this wage level are not really much better off either (after inflation, increases taxes/NI/enforced pension contributions (the 20% increase in Hammond’s insurance tax for example) and withdrawal of many benefits due to their now notionally higher salary.
In the round it is basically another tax increase that he is giving us and another impediment to productivity and growth. Hopefully this tax, regulate, make endlessly complex, borrow and tip the money down the drain Chancellor is very nearly history.
Plus we have the university loan proposals (no longer to be written off after 30 years but 40 years). Effectively yet another tax increase.
The real problem is that about 50%-70% of university degree are worth nothing like the £50K plus loss of three years earnings that they cost. Half the people going to study at universities have 3 Ds at A level or lower. They should get a job and resit at night school or learn on the job some practical skill.
The government is wasting money on soft loans to encourage at least half of university students to get into circa £50k of debt – for mainly worthless qualifications. They are selling a pig in a poke on soft credit to students and wasting vast sums of tax payer’s money.
The US has indeed been taken advantage of. Tariff’s on some of its goods are still too high compared to what it imposes on the same products from abroad. But it isn’t only the US. African countries are also unfairly treated when it comes to trade. But there is more ! I recently read and article on the CFA franc. This is a currency used by France’s former African Colonies. It is well worth researching and reading.
Choice empowers and liberates people. Take away choice and you end up with bad or no service.
Mr Trump is not popular with most of the World because he does things which are unusual for a Democratically elected Political leader.
He acts fast in his Country’s interest first to speed up a reaction, rather than get involved in months and months or years and years of dialogue, this puts him always on the front foot, with his opposition trying to play catch up.
He knows the US has enormous trade power, and he knows past Presidents have been rather lax in allowing other Countries to take advantage of selling into the USA, so he is using trade as a leaver to get concessions.
Yes his actions are disruptive, and he understands that perfectly, but if he then gets concessions and a fairer playing field for the USA and their own goods and products then he has won.
Shame our Political Party leaders do understand the strength of our own economy and trade World wide, to get us a better deal with others particularly the EU.
So, your plan for the future is a trade deal with Mr Trump, who is singlehandedly trashing the WTO. Great. Chlorine chicken and privatisation of the NHS – try that on the voters at tbe next election
Much of the water supply in Britain is chlorinated to kill germs.
NHS privatisation was an integral part of TTIP was Obama’s’ baby along with the EU. Trump threw TTIP out on his election.
The EU food safety people admit there is no problem with washing chicken, as EU producers do for salad already – it’s just a protectionist pretext to shut out cheaper competition. Rolling back that particular bit of dishonesty is long overdue!
Grant – do tell us where it states that the UK population will be compelled to purchase US chicken in the event of a trade deal.
Frankly pathetic. Whenever this topic comes up, of all the many thousands of goods and services that this deal will cover, the best you can come up with is chlorinated chicken.
No one will make us eat it. If people don’t buy it, there will be no market and it will go away.
just like the green sour French apples dumped on us many years ago…..don’t buy – the market dies – no more import. Problem solved.
The Donald is right on Huawei. Using them for G5 opens the door. There are alternatives sk why take the risk.
He is right in placing responsibility for Mexico/US border incursions on Mexico. Mexico is where they come from even if they do not originate there. The only way to concentrate minds in Mexico is to hit their pockets.
Naturally it does not resonate with the market. The market has one interest, their bottom line. They have no moral or political imperative that motivates them.
I hope he is given a great welcome in the UK and that the vociferous great unwashed are kept at an inaudible and invisible distance. No doubt the BBC are gearing up to do the opposite and damage our relationship with the USA.
We’re scraping the bottom of the barrel if we’re putting all of our hopes on a trade deal with Trumps America. According to Trump parlance the US will do a deal with us, yes, but those old enough to know, and having worked with the Americans over the years, know full well what this means- and it certainly won’t be a deal between equals
As I understand it, Trump is calling for a level playing field in trade tariffs. It is not unreasonable to want reciprocal tariffs between 2 trading countries, but for some reason Merkel thinks this is unfair.
With regard to Mexico, creating a tariff barrier is a peaceful way to make Mexico take responsibility for the control its border with the US.
Trump may brash and loud, but deviant he isn’t, what you see is what you get. In my opinion this is much more preferable than the insidious antics of the likes of Blair, May and Merkel & Co.
Many of those (Hi Andy !) who tell us the the free-trade region of the EU makes us massively wealthy as a country (and who would ever vote to make themselves poorer ?) will now switch to telling us a free trade deal with the USA would be a very bad thing as we’d be force-fed chlorine-washed chicken free of salmonella. They might struggle to find any evidence-based data from scientific experts to support their strange view, but maybe Mr Stewart’s citizen’s assembly or that poor little schoolgirl might oblige.
It’s indicative of the degree of infiltration of the establishment by socialism that both the socialist London Mayor and the HoC’s Speaker sing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to Trump.
Trump is the most decent, honest US President for many years, and yet he is vilified by those with an opposing agenda. It is a disgrace that these people seek to represent us.
How does May dare to look Trump in the eye when she did so much to stop him being elected?
Mr Trump is welcome to his views and as the democratically elected leader of the USA entitled to pursue the protectionist tough of immigration stance he promised during his campaign. He can trail a free trade agreement with the UK during his visit if he wishes and declare this would be difficult if we remain in the EU as it is fact.
I do not want to hear his views on the new Conservative party leader or Nigel Farage’s involvement in EU exit anymore than I wanted to be told by Mr Obama that we should stay in the EU.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
It is not only asymmetric tariffs on car trade that the EU and, in particular, Germany benefits from against the USA.
As some people have pointed out in the past, Germany has the added benefit of price competitiveness within the Euro-currency union because the exchange rate of the euro is weaker than it would be, all things being equal, if it had stayed on the Deutsche Mark.
Is the EU and the Euro just a German-led racket to take over the whole of Europe or was monetary union led by the French? Another story perhaps, but Germany’s manufacturing industry and trade imbalances in its favour would not be quite so healthy under its own currency.
R Reagan might easily have taken most of the actual policy decisions Trump has without infuriating and disgusting Liberal opinion around the world . We know all about what his views on Mexicans are and from that there is no way back. Not now, not ever !
The spectacle of our government grovelling to this man will turn stomachs around the UK including many decent Brexit voters