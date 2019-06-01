“We don’t believe you” continues to interest

The Independent says they will be running the first chapter of the book next week on austerity economics as part of an article.
Someone wrote in and said there are no more tickets for my IEA talk based on the book on June 11th at 6.15pm. The IEA assure me that whilst there is strong demand there are still a few tickets left for those interested.
They are on 0207 799 3745 usual business hours Monday to Friday
The book is available on Amazon
“We don’t believe you Why Populists reject the establishment” ISBN 9781095 254950
5 Comments
Taxes at the highest level for seventy years, endless waste and gross inefficiency in government and they call it austerity.
The main problems in the UK are over taxation, endless red tape, expensive green crap energy, PC drivel everywhere, fairly dire virtual state monopolies in health care schools, endless student debt for largely duff degrees. A lack of freedom and choice as to how people spend their own money.
May and Hammond’s anti-Conservative, pro EU, tax to death and big government knows best best lunacy must die.
Good morning.
Glad to hear the book and the talk is going well.
Sir John I would never normally choose to read a book about politics,
although I do enjoy political biographies, but I’m finding your book extremely interesting and easy to read because it’s written in such a clear & uncluttered style. I shall even take on holiday to finish!
I’d love to be at your talk, but as usual. the distance I live from London, makes it impossible.
I hope it all goes very well.
Are the Liberal Democrats now a populist movement?