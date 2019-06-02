Invite Nigel Farage to help with an early many deals WTO exit

Now Nigel Farage leads the largest UK and largest EU wide single grouping of MEPs the next UK Prime Minister should work with him to secure an early exit from the EU. He should be invited to Downing Street as soon as the new PM moves in to discuss the details of our departure on or before 31 October this year. The government should invite the Brexit party MEPs to assist in presenting our case for a smooth WTO exit, adding to government work on ensuring working arrangements are agreed for the main issues in an exit of many deals. Much of the work is already completed and agreed, including customs, transport and government procurement, but more could be offered and supported in the European Parliament as well as in further bilateral discussion between the UK government and the EU. Both the Brexit party and the government should accept that the Withdrawal Treaty is a no go for the UK, as the Brexit party made clear to achieve their win in the European election. The resounding defeat for Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement, commanding only 9% of the vote, should be decisive. There is no way we should sign that Treaty or anything like that Treaty, for the reasons often set out here.
6 Comments
Sir John,
Agree wholeheartedly that Nigel Farage should be involved and also agree that the WA should be utterly rejected, However, the detrimental legacy of the outgoing PM may not be entirely eliminated just by dumping that putrid agreement.
I have just read an article by ‘Caroline Bell’ (nom de plume for an anonymous high ranking Civil Servant ) on the briefingsforbrexit.com website entitled ‘Vassalage or Power? Thoughts for Would-Be Prime Ministers’.
If the article is wholly accurate, and there is no reason to doubt that it is, It is absolutely frightening – but worth the six minute read. It appears that, even if Brexit occurs as early as the end of June, Mrs May has committed the UK to paying a further full year’s budget contribution to the EU which amounts to £18 billion. Legal grounds for enforcement of payment by the EU are said to exist and it is claimed that insistence by the EU that elections did take place in the UK was a means of ensuring the UK’s liability for the payment.
What is more, there is a written commitment by the UK that our MEPs will ‘be good boys and girls’ and not do anything to impede EU business. All this whilst having no say whatsoever in whatever the EU may decide.
In other words, we are already a vassal state and the treachery of this outgoing PM, and the advisers around her, appears to have no bounds. I do hope that, in time, all those responsible will face justice.
Your Government has had three years to tell the EU we’re leaving on WTO terms and has totally bottled it. Remember “No deal is better than a bad deal” ?
I fail to see the crumbling remnants of the Conservative party, electing anyone with the guts to tell the EU that now.
Calling in N.Farage would be the biggest admission of Tory incompetence yet. Who among the those clamouring to take over governance of this once respected country would be likely to do so?
I’m sick to the back teeth with the whole of Westminster. It’s an outdated monolith that needs root and branch modernisation, but we all know it will never happen. Just like Brexit in fact.
Thank goodness for an outbreak of common sense. Unfortunately I cannot see it happening. Your people are too arrogant, Gove is allegedly saying he will put leaving back yet again.
In any event how would your plan get past Bercow and the Commons where there is no majority for this and how are you going to stop your Remain MPs voting tactically to make certain a Leave candidate doesn’t even make the final two?
Hammond, Clarke, Grieve etc would seem to,prefer electoral suicide?
Dear Sir John–Damn right–Get shot of the waste of space nobodies we have at present–Put Boris in by acclamation and of course get Nigel on side. Wonderful stuff from President Trump who I hope makes Mrs May stew in her own juice. Did anybody begin to understand why Tusk’s offer of an FTA was not pusued–or indeed have the slightest idea? Thank God there seems to be some hope at last all round. It is essential that Mrs May be humiliated for what she has done to us so Brussels gets the message and by no means just that: it is because that is what she deserves. A pox on the EU and everything to do with the EU.
Well you have surprised me with some practical thinking outside the box.
The meeley mouthed and spiteful thinking towards Nigel Farage, coming from May and her cohorts disgusts me. It is pure playground behaviour that only goes to confirm that May was a totally unsuitable choice for either the Home Office or number 10. Any half intelligent politician should be taking advantage if Nigel’s unique relationship with Donald Trump and his many years experience as an MEP. It does not take long to realise that it is a belief in the sovereign state of the UK and patriotism that drives Nigel. Once that battle is won I suspect he will walk away. I have never detected in him a desire for power for the sake of power that one can smell in so many of our prospective PMs.
Can I suggest that you invite him to a good unadvertised lunch and get to know him. You both come from very different moulds, but you might be surprised at how much common ground there is between you.
For the unpopular Tories to employ a popular figure makes absolute sense.
So it would be most unlikely to happen.
If the govt had an ounce of sense we would already be out!