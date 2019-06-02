Update on leadership election

I have now heard from members of the Wokingham Conservatives about the leadership by email and through my meeting on Friday with members at a party reception. I will continue to consult.
I will now rule out voting for those candidates who want to delay our exit, and who have unrealistic plans to re open the Withdrawal Agreement and renegotiate bits of it, when the EU has said they will not do so.
I have heard enough to know Mr Stewart’s positions do not offer us a way forward that is likely to work. He was one of the three foremost advocates of the Withdrawal Agreement which went down to the most spectacular defeat the Conservative party has ever experienced in the Euro elections, when it was the only proposition the official Conservative machine put forward. The failure with Mrs May to sell it to more than 90% of the public should rule him out as a future leader of the party. His stubborn belief that a variant of the Agreement has to go ahead shows he is completely out of touch with the electorate.
This Agreement is toxic, hated by both Leave and Remain voters. The Cabinet made a mighty mistake in going along with it, with some Cabinet members trying trying the hard sell on it for weeks on end long after it was clear the public did not want it.
80 Comments
It was the agreement (WA) that was toxic but the people who negotiated the agreement (WA).
May, Robbins and Merkel
Robbins himself was president of the Oxford Reform Group. The ORG is a body supporting and promoting a Federal EU. In effect a EU superstate.
May knew exactly what she was doing when appointing Robbins.
The betrayal, the deliberation with intent to betray and the sheer arrogance of this woman’s treachery and her continual attempts to nobble the future Tory leader is without question the most despicable behaviour I have seen from a British politician in my life-time
An abhorrence on a scale even greater than Blair
Erratum :
‘It wasn’t the agreement (WA)’
It was also the agreement…
The idea that a cabal of remainers, in association with a defensive and vindictive EU, cooked up a balanced or reasonable Withdrawal Agreement is simply not tenable.
Olly Robbins is regarded as arrogant and obnoxious even by some in the EU-loving FCO.
Dominic
“Robbins himself was president of the Oxford Reform Group. The ORG is a body supporting and promoting a Federal EU. In effect a EU superstate.”
May knew exactly what she was doing when appointing Robbins.
There is only one word to explain that…….CORRUPTION !
Watching the program on the subterfuge leading up to D Day landings I could not hesitate to compare what the civil service have been doing since June 2016. How often was one thing put around the media for the complete opposite to be done a few days later time and time again.
We didn’t want it because it appears to be a brand new Treaty..to turn us into the first EU colony.
Also it was used in a very nasty ruse to try to make the public believe that those MPs who opposed it were “blocking Brexit”. Nasty, nasty, lefty playground tactics.
Fine tooth comb, background checks, voting history. Be utterly ruthless in choice of new leader.
And then ..hold whomsoever to account.
There is a video clip (in the Express) of Barnier discussing how to leverage the Eire/UK border issue to gain advantage in the negotiations. Why didn’t our negotiators (including Theresa May) spot that? Why do they and most of our MPs fail to understand that, in any negotiation, you must be prepared to walk away?
It is all of a part – our establishment has this twisted notion that Jonny Foreigner’s job is to support us, so our elite don’t have to bother with anything as sordid as promoting ourselves. It’s a sort of inverted nationalism. And it’s why we’ve always been taken to the cleaners by the EU.
You are 100% correct the EU will not renegotiate the WA. And if you have us leave without signing the WA, then at about 7 o clock the next morning, as the traffic jams from Dover clog up Kent and tail back to London, whoever is PM will ask Brussels for negotations, and Brussels will say “come back when you have signed the WA”. That is how bad our negotiating position is. That is what a calamity Brexit is. Or are you still trusting the German carmakers to come riding to our rescue?
Reply All project fear nonsense
@Henry Carter; Oh for goodness sake, go read up on the UN’s TIR Convention (used by 76 parties [1]), the origin of which pre-dates even the old ESCS treaty of 1951.
http://www.unece.org/tir/welcome.html
[1] meaning 103 countries
I had my bag x rayed for the first time ever sailing out of Portsmouth two weeks back. Not that customs actually looked at what was in it. I pushed it through and picked it up again in two strides. Coming back into Portsmouth last week, customs and immigration were taking two to three times longer.
I think they are going through the motions to see how long it will take and how many staff they will need. My group reckoned, at that time, they could only unpack and inspect one car in twenty at best.
I’m almost at the point I feel we just need to do it to show what rubbish project fear is.
It will be like the 364 economists moment in March 81. The whole of academic economics in the UK (with a few great exceptions – like Patrick Minford) assured thatcher she was heading for recession and slump if she didn’t change policy. She didn’t, and with exquisite irony the longest running growth period started in q2 81! ‘Keynesian’ academic economics in the UK has never recovered (and got ignored again, rightly but more mildly, by Cameron and Osborne).
The confidence boost to the Nation when we turn round and see that the cliff edge was 2 or 3 ft high will be huge & will last generations.
Queues will not be in Kent, rather the rotting Spanish and French fruit and veg stuck in Calais.
That will not go down well…
henry…..yes I am expecting the German car workers, the Italian white-goods workers, the French wine & cheese workers, the majority of the EU tourism staff, the owners of the hotels, the directors of the railways, the museums, the visitor centres, the chocolatiers, the pastry chefs, the restaurant workers, and perhaps the key ones, the Budget bean counters to be ‘shocked to their senses’. Quite a few will want it sorted.
With the prospect of huge queues in Dover, everyone will avoid it if they possibly can – port traffic will be light, consisting only of urgent freight.
Any queues this side will be matched with queuse the other side, which everyone will want to do something about pretty quick.
Henry you are a credulous fool. I assume you are in the pay of your EU masters.
Henry Carter, I am really interested in why there will be a traffic jam starting from Dover and tailing all the way back to London (80 miles) by 7am the morning after we leave the EU treaties. Can you describe how that will happen? Bear in mind that if there are no ferry sailings most truckers and car owners won’t attempt to drive to Dover.
What a load of cobblers. On the plus side, should your plague of frogs materialise, their back legs are delightful sauted in butter with garlic.
You forgot to mention the plague of locusts and the deluge of hellfire and brimstone.
Henry Carter.
Your latest drivel is the ‘copy and paste’nonsense that we’ve come to expect from you. We operate under WTO conditions with numerous countries, as do the EU. The chaos that you predict is purely the wishful thinking of an undemocratic loser. If you wish the UK to have an enhanced trading relationship with the EU then the UK must exit ASAP. Serious discussions can then commence.
IF you were right about those traffic jams, then think about the traffic problems on the other side of the channel where 26 of the other countries in the EU as well as other international traffic from Turkey and beyond, will all be queuing. Back down the A16 and A6 perhaps down to the Arc de Triomph and across Belgium and into the toll free German autobahn’s because they export more to us than we sell to them. And of course the net tariff income will be a big boost to UK Treasury coffers. So who will be begging? If they have the strength it will be the EU. Because they wont have any fish on the table, will they.
Seems a fair and sensible approach. You will have to rule out a lot of candidates though, not just Rory Stewart.
There is also the problem that they will all equivocate. So trustworthiness is a big issue too.
My thought also; I recall Mr Gove was one of the strongest supporters of the WA, has he changed his support again? Gove reminds me of Blair, will argue in support on any proposition that helps him personally. Not one to rely on to do what’s right methinks.
Except Blair unlike Gove did not want to tax to death or kill private schools. If anything he is well to the left of Blair.
Elsewhere Gove is talking about delaying “Brexit” to the end of 2020 in order (to secure a deal). which of course is totally unacceptable.
Does it remain the case that all candidates so far have voted for the WA at least once? If this is the case none of them can be suitable, the country cannot rely on them.
That’s exactly my concern too .
Boris will come under huge pressure from his own family and I read that his new partner is a determined environmentalist , just like father Stanley .
So no respite from lefty views in that quarter .
Why did he vote for the WA third time round ?
I like to think he was trying to ingratiate himself with the Remainer MPs in order to be voted on to the final two .
We members would far prefer to see a consistent line on the over-riding issue of the day – the same for JRM – what a disappointment they were .
Thank goodness for our host and the solid Spartans who held the whole thing together .
It looks like we will have a battle of the last two between who has the fewer perceived imperfections, rather than a stand out inspirational leader .
Esther McVey and Steve Baker have never voted in favour of the May capitulation to Merkel and the EU. Nor have Mark Francois, Owen Paterson or Bill Cash and, of course, John Redwood.
Esther McVey did vote for the WA /new treaty, saying that she ‘didn’t want to lose Brexit’. Passing it would lose us the UK as a sovereign state.
McVey voted for it the third time round and the others you mentioned have not put themselves forward as candidates so far.
Except for a couple of candidates, they all for tweeking the Merkel agreement which is an EU treaty.
Gove wants to delay until nextt year. No doubt to allow time to organise a 3 way loaded referendum splitting the leave vote.
Only Farage can save us from this unholy mess.
I fear the Tories will be wiped out at the next election.
I also believe that ‘the Tories will be wiped out at the next election’.
However, it would still be better if they elected a half decent leader in the meantime.
McVey and Raab are both for leaving without signing the withdrawal agreement.
Leadsom is suggesting a “managed” WTO Brexit. Those three get my support.
I’ve ruled out Boris : he amply demonstrated that he would be a hopeless PM because he made such a pig’s ear of the top job at the FCO. He’ll always be a far better journalist than Minister.
I would like the job to go to Esther but I fear it’s far too soon for her. Raab would be my first choice with Andrea staying as Leader of the House in order to ensure no backsliding – and to p**s off Bercow.
Redwood for Chancellor and Hunt to stay where he is. Not sure whether we could trust Gove to negotiate the forthcoming Trade Deal with Europe while Fox deals with the rest of the world ?
Rudd and Hammond to the back benches, of course.
The problem here is that leadership contenders are chosen by the Parliamentary Party , you know the very people who have completely trashed the Tory party by being so detached from their members, supporters, voters and the general population
They are lining up to pick the next failure
If you keep on doing what you’ve always done you’ll keep on getting what you’ve always got . If you want a different result, do something different
Just as an aside, some are now using TBP doesn’t have a manifesto as one kind of attack line. When will people wake up. Thats is PRECISELY why they are popular , people are sick of pork barrel, boondoggle politics, they are sick of manifestos that are NEVER implemented. They are fed up with politicians trying to run every facet of our lives
Well Said Libertarian.
Nigel Farage has said that he won’t use the word “manifesto” as he believes it has been made worthless by the frequency with which they have ignored and dishonoured by the party that published.
Apparently he prefers the term “Policy Programme” and he says they will publish it in due course, in readiness for the next general election.
I’m not a member of the Tory Party and so cannot vote on a future leader but for the sake of our Country, I hope it is not anyone who serves currently in the Cabinet.
Stewart is definitely out despite MSM blatantly touting him. Methinks MSM haven’t realised their captive audience is dwindling fast.
I understand Gove is touting the idea of delaying until 2020! Why? Is he mad? Does he think he can renegotiate May’s toxic agreement, which he voted for every time. Or negotiate another just as toxic?
It is a sensible idea. There is no value whatsoever to being in the transition period and not in the EU, so the best plan is to extend membership – which means at least 1/2 the £39bn gets paid anyway, go back to the drawing board and propose a comprehensive FTA from jan 21. Wto Brexit if they say no.
J Bush
Gove has just successfully lost support from anyone who wants a rapid and successful resolution to Brexit.
Yet another policy excuse to kick the can down the road for another 18 months of uncertainty.
Hope he has now blown his chances, even if he was in with a chance in the first place.
He does indeed seem to have gone potty. This with his kill private schools agenda, misc. green crap and having photo ops with Greta Thunberg.
People who seem to support groups that want eco and economic terrorism and threats to block Heathrow.
Gove seems to have learnt nothing from the recent elections , where the dither and delay parties got hammered
Gove needs to be asked what is so special about 2020? If he blinks this October 31 and asks for delay the EU will believe he will do it in 2020 as well. And what fate will befall his party if he delays until the next GE?
He is touting MPs who are afraid of losing their seats and they are hoping that the BP will have melted away by the next election. He is the candidate for politicians like himself ie Mr Bendys.
I do not agree with your maths, with 63% of eligible voters missing from the EP results how do you arrive at 90%, but I do agree with your conclusions!
Stewart along with other WA fence sitters, are singularly unsuitable, as Tony Benn might have said, weather vanes rather than sign posts.
Gove and others won’t even be MP let alone PM if they get their way after the next election . Sir John Curtice says only Boris can win back the voters . Although Raab and Esther McVey might be sounder and he Boris may only be a Brexiteer to support his career and is a one nation conservative and not sound on the economy, you might have to support Boris to have a chance of survival as a party. But there are lots of moves to stop Boris it appears.
No need to pretend Sir John. We all know you are a No Dealer. What you have never done is explain what the implications of that would be.
Well he has actually.
Simon.
Could you explain the implications of remaining in the EU? If we did, how will the establishment of a Federal structure for the EU affect British sovereignty?
Why does Gove think the EU would countenance a further delay?
Why does Gove think we will?
Javid’s lost it completely now. He doesn’t want to strip away the ‘backstop’ (which isn’t Brexit but betrayal) but renegotiate it which isn’t possible anyway. Just the sheer, blatant,shameless lies again and again without any hint of insincerity in his eyes
Another clueless Europhile that’s been infected by Robbins and the CBI
Go away Javid and lay down in a dark room
Sounds like you’re leaning towards McVey. She may well be the best of the candidates thus far declared, and she seems to have some good instincts, but she did vote for the WA. Such a foolish act requires an explanation. I’m not sure what would constitute a satisfactory explanation. Point is, the Conservative party needs a better candidate than those so far declared.
That’s Michael Gove out, then, if the Sunday Telegraph has it right:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2019/06/01/michael-gove-tells-cabinet-ministers-prepared-delay-brexit-late/
“Michael Gove tells Cabinet ministers he is prepared to delay Brexit until late 2020”
“The Environment Secretary has told colleagues that a no-deal Brexit in October risks triggering a General Election that will put Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street.”
There would only be an early general election if disloyal Tory MPs like Philip Hammond decided to bring down the government, and the best deterrent for that would be a leader who could bring supporters of the Brexit Party on board to defeat Labour. By caving in to the threats of renegade Tory MPs whose primary loyalty is to the EU, not the UK, Michael Gove would actually have the opposite effect.
General election 2010 (+97 seats)
Local election 2013 (–335 seat –10 councils)
General election 2015 (+24 seats) – (took UKIP votes and guaranteed a referendum)
Referendum 2016 leave vote won
General election 2017 (–13 seats) – (supply and confidence with DUP)
Local election 2019 (–1330 seat –40 councils)
European election 2019 (–15 seats)
The trend is obvious, a dead duck unless the party goes full out for an immediate WTO exit…..the people just don’t trust the party anymore with party MPs still talking about a deal with the EU on the media today???
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.” Albert Einstein. Seems particularly applicable to the Tory party at the moment.
Good afternoon
It is good that you consult both with your party members and your constituents. Pitty the outgoing PM could not be bothered to consult her fellow MP’s and Cabinet colleagues. Had she done so we would not be in the mess we are in.
It is clear now – whatever the smug metropolitan Remain faction thinks – that people have not changed their minds about the EU and that the impact of The Brexit Party is particularly bad for the Tories.
Only Boris can save your party now. A poll showing the LibDems in the lead (misleadingly as it happens) will only go to free keep-Corbyn-out Tory voters to place an ‘X’ by Brexit Party at the next general election.
“Brexit Party won’t have a manifesto”
NO party has a manifesto of any worth at all, we’ve seen that time and again.
“We don’t believe you.”
Great book btw.
The Channel refugee crisis to add to knife crime etc. The Tory party has totally lost its USP.
Yes I agree
I don’t like political protocol and I agree with President Trumps comments
he seems to strengthen our future outside the EU
I see a thirteenth candidate has put himself up for the leadership.
Can those candidates who receive few votes in the first round sensibly retire themselves from the race, otherwise the voting will be unnecessarily protracted?
Yes, no-one who was in favour of the WA or is a Remainer is eligible.
Stewart is a chancer, trying to raise his profile, clearly after another Cabinet role.
In the modern world of politics, he does not seem to realise that traditional actions are no longer seen as they were – this can raise his profile while actually lower his standing.
Since he is a Cabinet minister, isn’t he getting paid to manage a department rather than walking around (his favourite pastime) during office hours? Hardly an advert for British productivity. And presumably wasting the time of a number of security personnel who don;t feature in his inane videos.
He seemed sensible at first when he was on his areas of specialism, now he seems just weird and out of touch in the wider world.
No to him in the Cabinet as well – apart from anything else, that team needs to be 100% Leavers.
I look on in despair and disbelief at the antics of the Conservative Party which was once a serious political force. There is not one candidate that I would trust to deliver a clean, properly managed Brexit. When Mrs May presented the WA to the Cabinet, having deceived them for months, they should have resigned en masse at such blatant contempt for her colleagues and betrayal of a democratic vote. Instead, most of them clung on, backed her squalid ‘deal’ and now ask us to trust them. I cannot see a future for this discredited and incompetent bunch, or their party. I am not alone in my view; the Conservative Party faces extinction. My only regret is for Sir John, who has provided authoritative and lucid information on our dealings with the EU and has proved a stalwart champion of democracy. We owe him a great deal.
With regard to a second referendum: will the Remain side be asked several questions on their ballot paper about what kind of Remain they want – total integration and federalisation? Or a bit more integration without the Euro? Maybe they want Schengen plus or minus the Euro? In or out of the EU Army?…………
The Conservative Party has lost the trust of the voters and no matter who is selected for Prime Minister the whole bunch are irredeemably tainted and the largely Remain supporting MPs are not going to go away, Democracy is finished if the losers won’t accept the result
I’m sorry to keep repeating myself but our only hope is to vote for the Brexit Party, there won’t be any confusion about what their policy is with regard to the EU.
For the first time in my life I voted for a party other than the Conservatives
The number of candidates putting themselves forward is just laughable
It is relatively simple. If the HoC conservative party get the choice of leadership wrong then the conservative party becomes unelectable. They have to present the party at large with a choice of two candidates, both of whom are acceptable. Failure abd compromise is not an option.
Anyone who says they can renegotiate the WA before 31st October is self deluded and dishonest because the European Council (Art. 50) guidelines for Brexit negotiations (http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/BRIE/2019/631744/EPRS_BRI(2019)631744_EN.pdf) specifically states that “However, the decision preclude any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement”.
The potential, would be, Conservative leaders really still do not understand do they. Or at least 10 out of the 13 do not.
The country desperately wants (and needs) a real pro Brexit, small government, Conservative not minor variations on “continuation Theresa in trousers”.
What did they not get about their 9.1% vote in the recent elections. Perhaps they need to be told again in the by-election.
I agree with Dominic. Yes there was some incompetence, but for the most part it seems May and Robbins colluded to keep us in the EU through their deceit. They must face up to their betrayal. We will not forget this wickedness.
Now we have the Home Secretary saying that he will go and renegotiate just the backstop and will pay for all of the setup costs for Ireland and the UK AND the ongoing running costs !
That will do nothing towards us being a fully independent Nation, we would still be a subservient rule taker.
Presumably he will still pay the £39bn which in reality is almost certainly going to be more like £80bn, (after all it was only a Treasury estimate) as well as this extra money for Ireland.
Hopeless, He just isn’t listening.
Varadkar has done us immense harm and I wouldn’t give him a single penny.
It is quite unbelievable how there are so many candidates for the Tory leadership and yet how few of them are on the same wavelength as their traditional voters.
Take the number of candidates, then subtract from that number both those among them who voted for any “versions” of Mrs May’s deal and those who voted to Remain in the referendum and you have virtually none left who survive this little test.
It seems to us voters that the Tory leadership believes that we have some divine obligation to keep the Tory party alive which outweighs the implementation of Brexit we were promised.
I’m very sorry, but as far as Brexit is concerned, Mr Farage is the man and anything else is but a pathetic side-show of little relevance at this point in the long term.
JR
You allege politicians are ‘out of touch’.
I don’t think they are, actually I believe they’re fully aware of what the voters think of them, but they’re so up themselves as to believe they’ll get away with ignoring us. They are wrong.
John,
You say, in your second paragraph, that you will now rule out voting for those candidates who want to delay our exit etc.
Surely, shouldn’t you be saying that you will be ruling out any candidate who has voted for the Withdrawal Agreement which, of course, would mean the whole damn lot of them?
If nobody comes forward who has rejected the agreement each and every time, and one of the present thirteen becomes the leader, then the last rites on your Party will not be far away.
Gove will deceive everyone with a cold expressionless face. Don’t ever trust such a person. We’re in the process of getting rid of one like that, we don’t want two of them in a row!
The moment I read that one of Stewarts backers is no less than Clarke .. he of the “I’d better read the maastricht treaty now I’ve signed it” … was when it become more than obvious he was not the one to take the uk forward. Gove, the backstabber, is only marginally better and he’s a delayer / can kicker like May but even more devious. I like Leadsom then I realised she had actually voted 3 times for the Withdrawal / Capitulation agreement and she’s off my recommended list. Eliminating the non entities who are just getting their names on headlines it leaves Rabb, Hunt and of course Boris maybe Javid.
Looking at today’s developments with Gove saying that he is prepared to delay until 2020 it seems that his strategy is to appear to give both sides some of what they want. Remainers believe that the longer they delay the exit, the better their case for calling the democratic mandate ‘too old to honour’.
Gove will try to give them the impression that he is actually a Remainer in Leave colours. The trouble is, it may well be true (nobody seems to know what Gove is actually trying to bring about).
Remainers will also see him as acceptable to Leavers, since he led the Vote Leave campaign. Their cunning plan will be to try to make the final ballot Gove vs a Remainer (or a supposed convert to Leave) and will try to spin this as having a true Leaver in the final two.
This plan needs to be thwarted. Gove may be the cunning Leave PM we might need, but God alone knows if that’s what he is.
Basically: only people who have consistently voted against the WA need apply. My only doubt is if those who voted for it only the 3rd time should get a pass on that. It does rather show a lack of nerve and a lack of understanding that it is worse than Remain – at best they put party above country (just another form of ‘not good’).
It is quite unbelievable how there are so many candidates for the Tory leadership and yet how few of them are on the same wavelength as their traditional voters.
Take the number of candidates, then subtract from that number both those among them who voted for any “versions” of Mrs May’s deal and those who voted to Remain in the referendum and you have virtually none left who survive this little test.
It seems to us voters that the Tory leadership believes that we have some divine obligation to keep the Tory party alive which outweighs the implementation of Brexit we were promised.
I’m very sorry, but as far as Brexit is concerned, Mr Farage is the man and anything else is but a pathetic side-show of little relevance at this point in the long term.
There is only one party that can save us becoming a slave-colony satellite-state of the new European empire. That party is the Brexit party all we are hearing from the candidates is waffle like lets put off leaving till after Oct.
The only prospect of getting a no-deal through Parliament is for the next PM to make it a vote of no-confidence. Yes no candidate has said they are prepared to make it a confidence matter that would lead to the deselection of any Tory MP that votes to bring the government down. When no candidate outlines that they are prepared to do this it makes me think that not even Johnson or Raab or McVey are truly serious about taking us out. Why is no candidate talking about about making Brexit a confidence vote?
I would hope that a new leader would clear the air by explaining the truth behind the WA formally and publicly in Parliament. It is drafted entirely by the EU to suit themselves, on the assumption that a weak leadership would acquiesce to it. Our “negotiators” encouraged the process in the hope that the public would opt to remain in the EU instead of leaving in accordance with the referendum result. They betrayed the country and the public – they did not negotiate, but invited the EU to roll all over us instead.
Any leader who is not prepared to disavow the May Remain tactics has no hope of uniting the country. Polling is moving in the direction of a TBP majority government (only 20 short on one poll last night) which clearly would do just that. The Mail reports opinion is swinging behind a no deal exit.
Michael Gove said he would consider pushing out Brexit until late 2020, he might just pull if off. The electorate would punish the con party at the next general election regardless for his arrogance . We’ve waited long enough.
This leadership contest is akin to senior officers on board the Titanic squabbling to take over as captain an hour after the mighty vessel had hit the ice-berg.