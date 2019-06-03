You are welcome, Mr President

Today we should welcome the President of the USA to the UK on a state visit.
The USA is our principal military ally. Her leading presence in NATO has been crucial to our safety over the last seventy years, as we have dealt with the Soviet threat of the 1950s and 1960s, and the more complex and various threats to our security of more recent years. The USA is the world’s most powerful democracy. The UK is one of the world’s oldest and most experienced democracies. Together we project democratic values, argue for freedom, defend free speech and free enterprise, and stand up against dictatorships, genocides and abuse of power.
Many MPs and some of my constituents dislike Mr Trump and say we should not afford him the courtesies of a state visit. The MPs and protesters have done all in their power to limit where he can go and what he can do whilst in our country. I regret that. I will be honouring the office of President. The whole point of a State visit is it bestows on the State visitor the trappings of power whilst with us and confirms the power of the office the visitor holds. We respect the office, whilst reserving the right to disagree with the office holders politics, words and actions as an international politician. On many a state visit a visitor has been told in private communications exactly what the UK’s position is on issues of the day and how we would like the visitor’s country to change or to accommodate our views.
On this visit I will find myself in agreement with Mr Trump over Brexit and the UK’s good future outside the EU. The President urged Mrs May, as I and others did, to take a firmer line in the talks she held with the EU to get a better deal. Unfortunately she was tarnished with the view that Mr Trump was a difficult person for UK tastes and did not accept his good advice. She failed to follow up promptly and vigorously on his offer to see if we can agree a Free Trade Agreement between our two countries, to sign as soon as we leave the EU.
I agree with Mr Trump’s policy of promoting prosperity by lower tax rates and selective higher public spending. We can learn a lot from the much faster growth rate in the USA than in Europe. I agree with the President that the West needs to ensure cyber security at a time of unprecedented technological challenge, which will have an impact on our commercial alliances. I also agree with his approach to Middle Eastern politics, where he has bombed less and not intervened on the ground in the belief that further military intervention will not help. This is a welcome change from Presidents Bush, Clinton and Obama.
I study why some so dislike Mr Trump. They argue that his wish to secure US borders and to build a wall at the Mexican frontier is unacceptable. They did not say the same when Mr Clinton built a substantial wall along part of that frontier, or when various EU countries rushed up walls at the height of the migration crisis in 2015-16. They say his attitude to women in unacceptable, though he has not stood accused of improper relations with a young female intern in the way Mr Clinton was. They dislike some of his language about migrants. They think that underlying his policies are intolerant attitudes towards foreigners and unpleasant attitudes towards women. I am not here to apologise for all that he has done in his private life before becoming President nor to defend all his tweets.
I say to his critics we should respect the democratic decisions of our ally, and leave it to US politics to decide what are acceptable attitudes in their democracy. We do not go into the failings and wrong doings of State visitors from tyrannies and monarchies abroad, but we let them come and make their own statements. We have entertained dreadful people from thug states without a murmur of protest from MPs. Why be less courteous to a democratic ally who has stood the ultimate test of democratic scrutiny and media fury in his own free country? I do not agree with some of the things Mr Trump says, and sometimes disagree with his policies as with features of his trade war that have a wide adverse impact. I do think we should welcome Mr Trump to understand him better and to collaborate with the USA as ally and friend in as many ways as are to our mutual advantage.
Sir John,
Whether you like him or loathe him as a person, it is so good that the visit of Donald Trump is about to commence. I see, however, the MSM are already up in arms about any US trade deal means ‘the NHS being up for sale’ and spouting more rubbish about chlorinated chicken.
Whilst I hear from friends in the UK that something drastic needs to be done with the NHS, it sounds like scaremongering to suggest it is up for sale to the Americans. The chlorinated chicken scare purely reflects the protectionist approach of the EU and all those UK Europhiles who continue to try to prevent us leaving.
We need our own ‘Donald Trump’, someone who can get the job done, and I do hope that his prioritisation of the needs of his country can be taken up by whoever is the next PM. The USA is a great ally and the ability to strike a trade deal with them, unencumbered by the self-interested restraints of an inward-looking EU, will be great for the future of the UK.
I do hope that the whole country, certain politicians and Mayors included, affords President Trump the welcome and the respect that this epic state visit warrants. At least his friendship is genuine and does not come with an £18 billion a year price tag.
Well said.
Michael Walker in Conservative Woman today: Thirty Reason to Welcome Mr Trump. Factual achievements in office not lefty crap by Khan, Corbyn, the BBC, Channel Four and Sky.
Corbyn willingly meets the most vile people/ organizations in the world but refuses to meet Mr Trump. We read Mayhab banns Farage from meeting Trump in any official meeting/dinner.
Obama welcomed by MPs when he overtly disliked the U.K.; he hammered BP and it took Cameron to send a diplomat to make official repserntations to get him to stop!
Parliament has become a swamp. Time for a clean out. General election please. Peterborough will give an advanced view of people’s views this week.
How many Tory candidates are actually conservative or display conservative values? Some running main themes in stark contrast to EU referendum promises and manifesto promises! That will,warm the public to the Tory party!
Said MSM interviewing Emma Thomson this morning. No awkward questions about her travelling by air first class and choosing the beef dinner. Andrea Leadsom on the other hand has to be interrupted and challenged continuously.
Different rules apply when it’s their luvvies.
Indeed a questions such as “if you care about global warming why are you not prepared to fly economy to circa half your emissions?” or “Is being slightly cramped for a few hours to save the planet beneath you?” or “Why do you want to support a group who want to break the laws, disrupt people’s lives and commit economic terrorism by closing the airports you use?
Indeed the real questions for Andrea Leadsom is why one earth did she support May’s putrid WA three times and stay in the Cabinet so long? Had you not read of understood how appalling it is perhaps? Why did you drop out of the contest to lead the party so easily last time (when a few of May’s henchmen pathetically got at you just because May had no children).
I just heard Rory Stewart on Ferrari LBC. He is put continuation Theresa. What part of 9% conservative support did he not get. He also talked silly numbers over potential car exports to the EU (almost in the Dianne Abbott mode) to the EU and even thinks electric cars “decarbonise”. They do nothing of the sort of themselves. To make them alone uses masses of carbon and you still have to generate the electricity.
Oh and yes Khan is indeed “a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London”. He only became Mayor as the Tories could not find a good candidate. Well said Trump straight, true and to the point.
Leadsom shouldn’t even run this time, she had her opportunity bottled it and stood down. I wouldn’t even consider her strong enough.
“At least his friendship is genuine and does not come with an 18 billion pound a year price tag”…. In a nutshell, oh so true!
Zorro
Pominoz said: “… his friendship is genuine and does not come with an £18 billion a year price tag”. It was ever thus: the English (establishment) buy their enemies and sell their friends; as the well known proverb goes. And that explains the Remains position of paying the EU and hating the USA.
At around 9:50 today on Sky news, Adam Bolton presented Simon Scharmer with an unchallenged platform to rage a disgusting diatribe against President Trump. This is yet another example of blatant bias in MSM against anyone or political party they do not agree with.
Pominoz
“‘the NHS being up for sale’ and spouting more rubbish about chlorinated chicken”
You obviously missed the Andrew Marr interview with the US ambassador where he said just that about the NHS
And the EU banned chlorinated chicken 20 years ago. I wonder why? Do they allow it in Australia?
Good morning
After the last 3 years I’d doubt it.
The reason I believe the Establishment do not like President Trump is because he isn’t one of them. He is not in their pocket and puts his country and countrymen first. Yes that may also lead to some bad policies but, if he believes with good reason his country is being taken advantage of (e.g. NATO contributions) then he speaks out. Name and shame is his game and the p-takers don’t like it.
Mark B,
I agree. The quoted paragraph is of course wrong, the first “is” should be “was”. The Palace of Westminster is a symbol of democracy lost, an international embarrassment. A clear referendum result has remained ignored for 3 years – the voice of a biased speaker, ineffective mayor and a street rabble will be heard in preference.
Yes, very sadly, both countries have disgraced themselves in the democracy department. The Remainiacs here and the Left there have refused to concede a clear democratic result, and then blamed the victims for the ensuing turmoil. No-one here knew how vicious the backlash against Brexiteers would be, and it has been the same for the Trump administration.
The globalists don’t like being shown there is a better way because it means they now have to come out into plain sight and oppose democracy in the media where everything they say and do is recorded, analysed, cross referenced and published by the public and for the public, instead of them.
The establishment has sneered at Republican US Presidents in the past too – such as David Carrington about President Reagan. This time it’s being led by the BBC’s Jon Sopel whose negativity about all things Trump has become very boring and predictable. I believe most people in the UK respect the fact that Mr Trump is actually trying to deliver what he said in his election manifesto!
Isn’t it weird ? All I hear/read on the BBC/MSM is leftist consensus news. Like it’s determined by the cosy clique that run these outlets that Trump is bad, mad and to be sneered at – the same with Brexit.
They assume everyone is thinking like them. So they ignore two democratic votes (the referendum and the EU elections) and press on with their agendas instead choosing their mandate from the antics of such as the lawless Extinction Rebellion and a sixteen-year-old climate change ‘expert’.
In the real world ordinary people are seeing through it and I’m proud of them.
Why are we waiting for Parliament to abolish the partisan BBC ? This can be done as quickly as you can say “cancel direct debit”.
Anonymous
“by the cosy clique that run these outlets that Trump is bad, mad and to be sneered at”
And by half of the American electorate.
MarkB
Oh dear no. We certainly can not flatter ourselves that we uphold those desirables!
Free speech??
Heaven forfend.
Indeed. He challenges the lot of the fake news, lies and political correctness and calls out those who wear the emperors cloths. Yes he’s brash, but does anyone doubt he’s supports America and its peoples? Can the same be said of the awful May, Blair, Brown, Major or many of our politicos who put the EU before its own?
President Trump is incredibly popular in the USA, one reason being that he delivers on his promises, has ussered in the prosperity that capitalism delivers and defended his people and country, not because he hates other people or other countries but because he loves his people and his country. Happily he is half Scots and loves the U.K. too. I am very proud of President Trump, and his achievements. We could do with a homegrown Trump – a politician who believes in Democracy and Capitalism – what Hitler called ‘the English System’ that Mrs May and her continental colleagues did so much to trash in recent times.
Well said.
Well said, Lynn. Spot on.
I suspect,photo ops over,Mr Trump would rather hop over to St Petersburg and gatecrash the Putin-Xi love-in at the SPIEF(6-8 June).
According to the poll of polls dated 02/06 on projects.fivethirtyeight.com, 53.5% of American people are dissatisfied with Mr Trump, 41.5% are satisfied, remaining do not tell. I would not call that “incredibly popular”. He is popular with those who originally voted for him, as for the rest …
Trump stands and fights for is beliefs and values, he would have walked away
from the EU Long ago
Confident in the knowledge he can make his own way in the world
I am ashamed of the May government they sold us out
I am Proud Of Trump he is a true Leader
Something in this country that is in very short supply
Indeed. The hypocritical double standards of the Left and our so called liberal elites is breathtaking. The mayor of London is merely showing his small mindedness and letting our great city down.
Once again Theresa May has demonstrated how out of touch she and her advisers were and has been completely outflanked by Nigel Farage.
Many people in this country would give their eye teeth for a leader prepared to stand up for their country and have no doubt that the EU would not have walked all over us had someone with that strength been in charge of the negotiations.
To the Donald. A warm welcome.
If her Majesty has invited President Trump, we should accord him some respect. I deplore the large demonstrations that are planned, to disrupt his visit, and take up time from our already overstretched Police. The Mayor of London should be ashamed of encouraging the juvenile antics. Have they nothing better to do!
CG, Agreed 🙂
My position exactly.
What silly misguided people Sadiq Khan, Jeremy Corbyn and Speaker Bercow are. Pathetic virtue signalling from people who should know better. Hopefully it will signal very clearly to people never to elect Corbyn and to remove Khan and Bercow as soon as possible.
Vince Cable pathetically shunning Trump too.
Vince who ?
He is the one who surprises me. I had thought him reasonably civilized for a sometime socialist, and he is one of the Queen’s knights too. He should obey her command and with a good grace.
These people and the other many snowflakes who object to him coming would soon change their mind if heaven forbid, we were involved in another major conflict that threatened our security and freedom..
Then they would be begging the USA to be involved and come here to help us out.
Some people have very, very short memories.
Alan Jutson
Like the people of Iraq who had their country destroyed by them? Or Libya? Or Vietnam?
They didn’t do much to ‘help us out’ when they invaded Grenada, a commonwealth country or indeed during the debacle of Suez.
A find weather friend indeed!
Donald Trump appears to be a loyal friend of the UK, with many fine qualities.
He is not muddled with pretence in the way that many of our MPs are.
I couldn’t agree more with your whole post this morning John. There is only one area I have an issue with and that is where you say the UK holds up democracy. In the case of Brexit they have failed miserably and I would love Mr Trump to point this out to the Queen, Parliament and the media. Let them know the rest of the world can see what’s going on and that they are disappointed in our nation. I am fed up with the witch hunt against Trump and that stupid man Khan who in his own way incites hatred and violence which is something London can well do without.
agreed
Exactly.
It is odd that the Left in this country obsess so much about USA. A state visit in 2015 by the Chinese president drew some protests on China’s (lamentable) human rights record but nothing like the frenzy of protest about Trump. Why is that ? Partly unconscious racism I think, they are more interested in things that happen in majority-white countries where English is spoken. Partly envy – they sneer about USA but most of them (the journalists for example) would go and work there like a shot if offered.
On the great chlorinated chicken debate – not sure if that poor little 16-year-old schoolgirl has said anything about it so we will have to make up our own minds without expert input. To be sure if we signed May’s WA (as Rory Stewart wants) and the EU signed a revived TIPP with USA then we’d have to accept it. End of story.
Well put, Roy.
About time someone came out and made a point of saying what you have, Sir John. I hope other senior politicians will also publicly endorse what you are saying.
Let’s face it – the problem with so many people hating Trump is down to one thing – He beat clinton and ruined their 16 year plan…. The intensity of that hatred is down to propaganda.
The Democrats are still calling foul for no reason other than ‘they were robbed’, but the result was the best the world could get.
Trump has brought a little sanity into politics – again, another reason to be hated – but welcome by us that see the world turning more socialist by the day.
I welcome also the new TPA campaign against socialism.
Mrs May made many serious mistakes in her botched negotiation with the EU. One which is not spoken of enough is her refusal to start talking with the US about a free trade agreement when Donald Trump first offered one.
My understanding is there was no legal reason why we could have prepared the ground for a deal to be signed once we had left the EU. I suspect May’s desire to continue with a form of customs union with the EU meant that a free trade agreement with the US would be impractical.
May did not make a mistake, it was deliberate. All part of her plan A to dupe the British people.
Her other mistake was to laugh off his advice, from a feigned superior position. Ham acting again.
Merkel and Macron holding hands with Putin and Erdogan was without question the most vile spectacle I have seen in many a year. The hatred for Trump extends so far that Merkel and Macron would virtue signal their contempt by sharing a platform with two despots that represent all that the liberal left purport to despise
Do those who oppose the sale of chlorinated chicken also oppose the sale of chlorinated pre packed salads?
Cromwell
Or our Chlorinated water supply.
People also forget that our drinking water is chlorinated .. for health reasons.
@Cromwell
Or chlorinated water.
Do they also, with or without their children, swim in Public swimming pools?
Do you drink the water in the pool?
Presumably they also shun drinking tap water and would never let their children near a public swimming pool
Or swim in a public pool?
As usual, balanced and sensible, JR. Given the right circumstances and support Donald Trump could prove to be one of our greatest post Brexit assets. He has a deep empathy for our country. We should not tarnish this goodwill through churlish behaviour. As you say, “Welcome, Mr. President.”
The BBC through its 10 o’clock news and North American Correspondents is often critical of and denigratory of President Trump. They are the main stirrers of dislike against him.
He currently, quite rightly is being criticised for interferring and commentating on our politics. He is not the first American President to do so.
Barack Obama has warned that the UK would be at the “back of the queue” in any trade deal with the US if the country chose to leave the EU, as he made an emotional plea to Britons to vote for staying in.
@Shieldsman; You have obviously never had the misfortune to watch the BBC’s “Beyond 100 days” programme, or its forerunner, a programme so openly bias in its presenting style that it must have been singularly designed as a vehicle for its regular US based presenter to rubbish Trump.
Don’t forget the very sovereign weekend on which Obama splurged it out either.
Mr Gove is winning the leadership race with a promise to keep the Tory in power till the end of 2020 and no Brexit or election till then.
No doubt he will be spending money like water during that time.
If Gove wins the leadership race then the tories are doomed.
Ian
I think/ believe that the winner is chosen by the membership from the final two candidates. Boris is very popular with members and recently the party has seen an increase in new members.
How Corbyn rose to power thanks to Miliband’s £3 membership.
But the final two candidates are chosen by the tory elite .. it can easily become a set up, Just watch the complete doom of the tories if that does happen … just imagine if Stewart or even worse Gyimah were their choice of two options. Bye bye Tories.
This will be the final nail in the coffin of the Tories if it happens, but Tory MP’s have a habit of choosing bad leaders. They haven’t chosen well since the 1980’s – everyone since useless. No-one in May’s Cabinet who is still sitting should be considered.
Trump brings out in full the deep-rooted anti-Americanism among sections of the left in this country, unlike say Clinton and Obama who tended to sooth their animosity. That is why we have to put with pro-EU nonsense about the threat of the Yanks charging us through the nose for medical treatment after they have made us ill with their chlorinated chicken.
By the way, no doubt to coincide with his visit the Trump haters of Channel Four are bringing us this at 8 pm tonight:
“The Truth About Chlorinated Chicken”
Of course it would be quite impossible for any UK supermarket or wholesaler to send anybody to inspect chicken farms and factories in the US before contracting to offer their products for sale in the UK.
And once those poisonous American goods were circulating in the UK, including Northern Ireland, there would be nothing to stop them being taken across the border to contaminate the Republic and the rest of the EU Single Market.
Not even if the UK declared that it had no wish to disrupt the EU Single Market and would make it illegal for hauliers to carry across goods which did not comply with EU standards, as once again proposed in this comment:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/06/02/update-on-leadership-election/#comment-1025972
which unfortunately is still awaiting moderation at the time of writing.
Wandering further off topic, I have had little time for Matt Hancock since he allowed some of the public to continue in the ludicrously mistaken belief that the UK government would be forced to impede imports of vital medicines from the EU if we left without a deal, but he was making sure that there would be sufficient stockpiles to see us through that self-inflicted disruption; however I read that he is proposing an “Irish Border Council” which “would aim to find a way to maintain a soft border and allow the UK to have an independent trade policy”, and that is a very good idea, although I would say an “open”, rather than “soft”, border.
Oh, and now this rubbish:
https://www.politicshome.com/news/uk/foreign-affairs/brexit/news/104292/donald-trump-warned-nhs-not-sale-brexit-trade-deal-he
“The comments triggered an immediate cross-party backlash, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who is vying to be the next leader of the Conservative party, insisting the NHS was “not for sale”.
He said: “My American friends, know this. The NHS is not for sale. Yes we’d love to make it cheaper to buy your life-saving pharmaceuticals – but the NHS will not be on the table in any future trade talks.”
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth also pounced on the “terrifying” comments, warning: “This absolutely should not be on the table. Nigel Farage and the Tories want to rip apart our publicly funded NHS. Labour will always defend it.”
And Liberal Democrat leadership contender Sir Ed Davey warned: “We must ensure that access to the NHS is not up for grabs in return for a trade deal.””
It is odder than simple anti-Americanism though with the leftist elite. Look at the arts section of a weekend broadsheet newspaper and you’ll find leftist commentators positively drooling over USA TV series, music, films, books. Look at the National Theatre in London programming entire seasons of American drama and importing American TV actors (whilst totally ignoring European talent). They’d all go and work there given half the chance. It is very strange.
I find myself more and more in agreement with Trumps policies, whether I like him as a person is irrelevant, as it happens I do. He is attacked very personally because that is all his detractors have, like him or not he is a successful businessman, he has brought those skills into politics and is getting the job done.
“I do think we should welcome Mr Trump to understand him better”
Indeed, but do you think us mere plebs will get to understand him any better, visit or no visit, the only plebs who have got to understand him and his policies better are those who have short-circuited the usual MSM/establishment circus by going to better sources of information -and no I do not mean Fox News, Breitbart or any of the many shock-jocks found on the internet.
Jerry, Breitbart is an exemplary news service, and I use it every day. It is relatively unbiased, unlike the odious anti-democratic Remain luvvie-infested BBC that people are forced to support (if they want to watch other TV). I am not so sure about Fox, the usual knee-jerk hate of establishment groupies like yourself, because it is too statist for me. Many of the decent sensible people like Carl Benjamin or PragerU keep getting attacked, or delisted, by your friends in the media.
He’s everything the establishment hate
Putting his own country first
Draining the swamp as he says. He’s called out the EU for Franco German protectionist racket it really is. He also wants a level playing field with China.
Westminster could learn a thing or two.
Now we have Hancock with his 5year limit on backstop. Are these people completely stupid.
I can see your manifesto when we are in the transition period with another 6years to run. You’ll be wiped out.
……..Are these people completely stupid………………………YES!
America is a great nation. and a bastion of the truth that brings freedom (albeit under vicious attack from all sides). Mr Trump has resisted some of the forces that are behind America’s fall from grace – he is a ‘gutsy’ phenomenon, raised up for this crucial hour. His pro-Israel and pro-life stance are two key factors that resonate with the good people of America, but infuriate the left. The pedigree of his detractors are as telling as any faults of the man himself.
The outcry of certain prominent people in the UK illustrates this and is despicable – who do they think they are? They do not speak for us! We now have sinister enemies of freedom in high places!
We’re infested with the left over here. Look at all the political correct BS we’re being put through with marriage, minorities, sexual orientation, how we think, what we say etc etc. Had enough. No more the left have to be put back in their box! Common sense and truth needs to come back.
The USA is many things but democracy is not one of them. Their politicians are even less responsive and responsible than ours. Corporations and banks run America. The United States has been at war for all but about 5 years of it’s entire history so keeping the peace is absolutely not it’s priority. The very last things the UK and UK promote is freedom and democracy, both are conspiring the start wars and engaged in torturing Julian Assange, neither of which backs up your claims. Trump is controversial as part of the ongoing stage show of US politics (divide and rule) but it makes little difference to US government policy which puppet is in the White House. As a long time, very experienced, politician I have to conclude your promotion of demonstrably false ideas can only be one of two things. Either it is wilful deception of the gullible public or self deception. I’m not sure which of those things is worse. The world has had way too much of deception and what we need now is the cold hard white light of truth and reality.
The Referendum and the election of Trump show just how shaky “ democracy” is in both UK and US.
Two “ wrong” decisions that no amount of the usual chicanery could avert.
( In fact were we even previously aware of the tricks played to get the “right” answer?).
Since the US election and the Referendum we have witnessed the worst behaviour ever. Totally unbelievable.
Of course Mr Trump should be welcomed and we should have a proper leader who can behave comme il faut when we have visitors!!!
There needs to be a World Cup for democracy and free speech so that
our conception of ourselves can be tested on the international stage. We keep
making extravagant claims about how good we are at them, but there is no
mechanism for scrutinising these claims. A friendly match with Hungary should
yield the truth. We would probably lose 7-1 again.
I agree with all you say though as others have pointed out the UK now has a clear democratic problem.
The BBC and the likes Vince Cable do not speak for everyone in the UK.
The Brexit shenanigans and President Trumps’s visit have certainly flushed out those who against the UK, it’s people and democracy.
So what has Mr Trump done, exactly ? Start illegal wars ? Invade countries and destabilise their leaders without plans for rebuilding the civilisations there ?
We were told that Trump would lead us to nuclear Armageddon by the first Christmas.
His economy is doing well, Tyrants have been put in their place with minimal force, he looks to win a second term of office.
The BBC and various politicians/experts have made themselves look childish on both Trump and Brexit.
Where’s OUR Trump when we need him ? That’s what’s really being asked outside the bubble.
In refusing to meet President Trump Sadiq Khan, Jeremy Corbyn and Speaker Bercow have
all forgotten that they represent the offices they hold not themselves.
It has saved the US Government and People from refusing that their Head of State take part alongside them at a meal. That privilege must be earned
No doubt the empty vessels will all be out there making a lot of noise and waving their placards when the President arrives – without any notion of what they’re protesting about.
As Mr T said of himself, just before his election, he is not a politician and therefore people would not like things he’d say or the way he’d say them. I liked that. We are beset here with weasel words from our own ‘leaders’.
In any event, he’s not OUR leader, but the chosen one of our ally. These shallow nitwits who complain of him should consider how it would be if the US ‘pulled up the drawbridge’ and told the rest of us we were on our own. Then see how the world would cope without the manifest power of the USA to moderate the nutcases.
I hope the Conservatives will prove to be more sensible than they’ve been thus far and choose for us a PM who can engage with the President in a statesmanlike way.
Thanks only to Russia and China,the “manifest power” of the US’s very own “nutcases” is finally being constrained.And it is wonderful to behold.
JR, That was very well said – measured, reasonable, and non-partisan. Thank you. It is indeed up to the Americans what politicians they elect, not us. And it is a welcome change that the USA is interfering less in other countries.
Sharma on Sky now speaking from that place whence the sun will never shine. At least we know of one more voice from the chattering classes.
Yuk! what a load of old tosh- Trump cares not one iota about democracy or harmony or the world order, he’s a wrecker of all things good, with no respect for anyone- not even for himself- cringe- if I were American I’d be ashamed to be represented by such an idiot.
If you want to know who your oppressors are then look at whom you *can’t* criticise.
Mr Trump gets criticised ceaselessly.
There are many factions for which my reasonable criticisms would result in loss of job or even life. Trump is not one of them, indeed it’s why he’s here.
A wild guess here – you’re a remainer, aren’t you?
Those who say such personally insulting things as this about someone CHOSEN by his people as their President – well. What can we say? You use the word ”ashamed” – I think many of us agree we are ashamed that someone like you might actually believe you speak for the rest of us.
You are obviously ill-informed and ignorant of what you speak. You doubtless click ”like” on Facebook and smugly consider yourself knowledgeable. I daresay you don’t have much self-perception, otherwise you’d realise that you should be embarrassed once you reconsider what you’ve written.
The answer to many of your rhetorical questions Sir John is that we are now ruled by the mob. A seething mass of ill educated malcontents beset by ignorance and prejudice, who make noise completely disproportionate to their numbers or their significance on telly and on social media. Welcome to the United Kingdom in the twenty first century.
Ah. The *mob* that won the democratic vote (twice) but got ignored ?
Another topic that exorcises the activists is President Trumps stance on the changing climate. The BBC and various stooges calling him a denier. In my view that is another reason to cross someone off the leadership contest list. Unlike our virtue signalling parliamentarians he does not want to see his country de-industrialised to the benefit of his competitors.
So many mini Khans too, like Majid Nawaz, scornfully calling the President and Boris “those two blonde mopheads.” Can you imagine the fuss if Obama and someone similar here had been referred to by Boris when Mayor in that sort of way? You can’t, because it is unthinkable.
I am sorry to read some of your constituents think they dislike President Trump to the point of making it known to you. I thought Wokingham was a grown up, responsible, patriotic sort of place which would see the big picture.
These silly protesters are no friends of our economy given the importance of a potential Free Trade Deal with the United States.
I very much hope that none of them is so daft as to “milk-shake” Mr Trump as they are very likely to find themselves being shot, because his security team are trained to react as rapidly as possible and are in the main very tough, seasoned members of the armed forces.
I don’t think the Mayor of London is exactly trying to calm passions in this regard.
I hope the President has a pleasant and fruitful stay.
A wall has been the traditional way to keep out invaders for millennia. It is very clear that those people whom JR likes to characterise as ‘migrants’ are, in fact, invaders. We ourselves do not need to build a wall because we are “this fortress built by Nature for herself
Against infection…”. Despite this natural advantage, our capital city has already fallen to the invaders and their leader has already upset the US President by his discourteous attacks on behalf of his fellow invaders.
Dream on, forthurst. Take some time to research what Cameron and Cable were doing in the sub-continent in 2010 and 2014.
Sadly, I believe you’re right, Forthurst.
That our own capital city’s mayor should be so brazenly hostile and defamatory to a visitor makes most of us feel deeply embarrassed. Fortunately, Mr Trump is a real leader and won’t be fazed by these silly little slings and arrows flung by such an insolent pipsqueak and his motley contingent.
forthurst,
Comparing the word “invader” to “migrant” is quantitatively interesting (I am making no ethical comparison here, just quantitative).
The Spanish Armada had a strength of about 24,000 this is only about one third of the current net number of illegal immigrants per year estimated by migration watch (100k in 30k out). The Armada strength equated to about 5% of the E&W population at the end of the 16th Century, a percentage similar to the net non-British immigration at the present time. (I state again I am making no ethical comparison here, just giving a feeling for the numbers)
Many people forget the president of the USA is an American. America is a strange and foreign land This one is very American. I quite like him, for an American.
I’ve just seen that John Bercow, Corbyn and Cable are not attending the dinner. Oh, jolly good, that should make it a much more pleasant affair!! To think that Corbyn could be our future PM is not a good feeling. They all show now respect for Trump and the USA could be a future trading partner. Kahan says London is open for business. Well, he’s going a strange way about showing it. Idiots the lot of them. I am sick of virtue politics and the numpties we have in office.
Totally correct, John – here are 30 good reasons why, to add to the others – https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/thirty-reasons-why-we-welcome-you-mr-president/
I too welcome Donald Trump to the UK and hope his visit is a very good one.
Not only is he the president of the United States but he is also our friend, we should seize this opportunity to forge closer trade ties that benefit both countries once we are outside of the EU.
Purge the Trump hating BBC. A media organisation that is consumed by the politics of race, gender and sexuality. It’s become a stain on a nation outside of London
Moreover, purge Labour’s liberal left client state
And tell Gove and Johnson we won’t be deceived by their nonsense today about a Brexit with a deal or no deal. There is no Brexit with a deal. Brexit is Brexit on WTO terms. A deal is not leaving the EU.
These two careerists have in effect exposed themselves and the unprincipled behaviour.
We voted to leave the EU we did not vote to join the US. If we are to be truly independent then we need to be completely free to trade with whomever we wish and not be tied solely into a US trade agreement.
Also if we are not careful the US will draw us into another war, this time against Iran- i got a glimpse today of John Bolton hiding in the shadows- Wow’ – now there’s trouble
The sneering metropolitan class dislike Trump because of his brash style. They dislike his direct approach and the way that he does what he says he will do, when he is allowed to. His manners upset them. Yet they display the most appalling manners in refusing to meet him and and organising childish insults.
A Southern American lady called Nigel on his radio show yesterday and pointed out that he is a New Yorker and New Yorkers don’t have manners. He is also a property developer and they are among the most ruthless commercial operators. They know how to do deals. Let’s hope that TBP finds some MPs who understand that giving your best hand away before starting to negotiate is not the best idea. Our MPs are truly clueless.
This moment Sky News is doing one of its normal, haven’t- got-a- studio outside broadcasts speaking to a gentleman with a polished English accent one hears from such a gentlemen at Royal events and nowhere else, speaking about The Dinner “where the Royal Cellar ” will provide exquisite wines, some of them French.
Trump doesn’t drink alcohol.
For the rest of their on-the-spot news, each journalist carried with him three smartphones and spoke of immediate news from their network, well no, it was from Twitter.
They’re real Beauties Sky News
The core of democracy is that sometimes we are governed by people we dislike.
Why has that basic principle been forgotten by so many in modern times? A very large proportion of the left-wing / pro-remain factions, if truth be told.
Oh look, Sajid Javid has upset some of the Irish. Have they not suffered enough over the centuries without having him describe Ireland as “the tail that wags the dog”?
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/jun/02/sajid-javid-criticised-for-calling-ireland-tail-that-wags-the-dog-on-brexit
“Sajid Javid criticised for calling Ireland ‘tail that wags the dog’ on Brexit”
Well, the goods exported from Northern Ireland to the Irish Republic over the land border amount to about 0.1% of UK GDP, and yet because the Irish government made such an artificially exaggerated fuss about it Theresa May seized the opportunity to agree that 100% of the UK and its economy would remain under swathes of EU laws in perpetuity, which in any case is what she and the CBI and other lobby groups wanted.
I myself have used that kind of phraseology, for example on January 14th 2018:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/01/14/the-customs-union-and-the-world-trade-organisation/#comment-912717
“And it seems that 0.1% tail will be allowed to wag the whole of the UK dog.”
but it needs to be clearly understood that this could only happen because it suited Theresa May – and Olly Robbins, of course – to let it happen.
You can tell that she wanted it to happen because she says that persuading the EU to let us put the whole UK under EU regulation, instead of them just splitting off NI, is a success! Either that or she is completely deranged, which would be her best defence in the event of an investigation.
In London and in general conversation in the UK everyone loves to agree with each other, makes for such an easy life. Ooo yes Trump’s a baddy, his twitterings are grievous, what a ….. then behind closed doors in the polling booth many would vote for him, we’ve learnt nothing more in this Country in the past decade but to keep your mouth shut, don’t argue politics with the left they don’t want debate they want to stifle your point of view with their nastiness, ganging up passive aggressiveness, their witch hunts and it’s time someone called time on the vile lot of them but no-one dares because when challenged they gang up and finish people off and make a big fanfare of the great enjoyment they have about ending people’s careers, their reputations, their standing and honour and we all just stand aside thinking if I say anything they’ll come after me next, so Take Care John.
On a strictly personal level, I loathe Donald Trump because of his conduct (both in his personal and not-as-successful-as-alleged business life) long before he became President – but he is what the US system of candidate selection has presented to the world.
But then I feel the same way about Mrs Clinton, whose actions over many years leave much to be desired (I am trying to be tactful).
I recall earlier State visits to the UK from Presidents Ceausescu and Mugabe, amongst other lovely chaps, and as John says, you honour the office not the individual.
I do hope someone suggests to Mr Trump that he casts his eye over Sir John’s blog. I believe that this is a microcosm of the general feeling in the country towards him.
Towards a lot of current things, actually.
We should keep our allies. The Americans voted him in to represent the USA .They were obviously fed up with the too left state of affairs and made their stand. They thought he was the strength they needed and whilst Trump remains it is the USA who are visiting.
Also don’t wash your vegetables in non-chlorinated water, No spring water! Don’t wash even your lettuce and lentils under well-chlorinated tap water unless you run your cold tap for several minutes, it loses much chlorine, much of it ,within 24 hours standing, Fresh=danger!
Don’t wash under a shower head cold water flowand certainly not hot water tap water. Look it up! Legionaires disease and much more!
Stop being green at the gills and wet behind your ears! In fact keep away from your earholes even to scratch them during food preparation. You can’t imagine what lurks there!
Otherwise Bon appetit! Dobrá chuť,
I’ve been everywhere man! I stayed alive! No bad tummy for me! A large glass of strong Russian vodka at each bite may work, if it doesn’t, you’ll never know for certain! 🙂