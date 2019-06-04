What D day means to us

This week we recall the launch of a mighty force to liberate the continent of Europe in 1944.
At tomorrow’s commemoration our Queen will stand alongside the President of the USA, the Prime Minister of Canada and the Prime Minister of Australia as representatives of the allied nations that mobilised that awesome force. The President of France will attend, on behalf of the largest country they planned to set free. So too will the Chancellor of the new Germany that arose after her defeat, as a reminder that Germany too agrees the Nazi German tyranny over the continent had to be purged.
Some 160,000 troops made passage by boat to the beaches of Normandy, or flew in for a dangerous parachute drop as the advance party. Surprise was achieved despite the magnitude of the army and the length of time it took to assemble and concentrate the force, thanks to disinformation about where the blow would be struck. The Americans encountered the strongest resistance on Omaha, one of the five beaches, but Operation Neptune captured all beaches and began the long process of consolidating a position in France for the advance on Berlin.
In the days that followed D day temporary harbours were installed for future supplies and reinforcement, a pipeline was put in to fuel the highly mechanised armed forces, and air and sea control was established against the enemy planes and U boats. It took many more months of hard fighting with many losses to unite with the advancing Russians in Germany, but total victory was secured some eleven months later.
The second world war was a necessary tragedy. Germany’s wish to dominate Europe with her Italian ally and Japan’s wish to colonise much of Asia by military means had to be resisted and defeated. The axis powers would not compromise and could not be trusted to honour any possible peace agreement. The wanton Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour, the long preparations for the German invasion of the UK, the impetuous and ultimately self defeating German invasion of the Soviet Union all demonstrated this was an occasion when military victory had to precede diplomatic and political settlements.
It was a reminder of what happens when politics fails. Germany had been defeated just 21 years before the outbreak of the second world war. The Peace Treaty imposed on her created grievances which Hitler was able to manipulate to his own advantage. The victors’ failure to intervene in German politics when Hitler overthrew the democratic constitution, or when he remilitarised the Rhineland showed a failure of resolve and understanding of what could happen next. Western politics failed to produce an acceptable peace, and more importantly failed to police a tough peace. German politics was subverted by a demagogue who restored German pride, won an election and then created an evil tyranny which went on to perpetrate mass murder on the battle field and in the gas chambers and concentration camps.
We owe much to the many allied service personnel who were killed in wounded during the liberation of Europe.
Sir John,
A truly humbling event remembering the selfless sacrifice of extraordinary individual. Their spirit now lives within all of us
Good Morning,
Looking at a longer timeframe, it is possible to see the European conflict of WW2 as a continuation of the competition between the two largest economies, (greater) Germany and France, for dominion over western Europe. The fallacy that the EU has and will prevent further conflict between these 2 nations, unless there is full political union, is already demonstrated by their methods and effort to control the EU for their own benefit.
When it becomes intolerable for Germany to keep paying for France’s arrogance, there will be a resumption of conflict.
…and Greece needs German money to repay their German loans. And Italy is about to implode. And Eastern Europe is drifting (Poland, Hungary) into militaristic, nationalist dictatorship. And then there is Russia ogling Lithuania and Latvia…
Amen to that John, but we must always remember that the sacrifices made only created an opportunity to do things better in future. On balance I think we have done, under considerable pressure from outside forces that have answers other than democracy to solve their problems as they see them. Even those who believe they are democratic within the EU are likely, on their present course, to create the very situation their developement was designed to avoid. While paying tribute to the sacrifices of D-Day do not for one minute think the struggle is over.
Indeed, we owe them a great deal.
Soviet troops invaded Eastern Poland in Sept 1939 two weeks after German forces invaded Western Poland. Under the Soviet-National Socialist collaboration pact (Molotov-Ribbentrop) both nations secretly agreed to carve up Poland between themselves
Maybe Western politicians should stop pandering to the Russian interest and halt re-writing history to portray Russia has one of our allies. They weren’t our allies. They were the allies of HItler’s Germany until events made this untenable
Following Stalin’s annexing of Eastern Poland and the brutal subjugation of 14m Poles he unleashed a wave of terror, brutality and torture
Don’t forget Finland
Bismarck’s secret of European politics?
A good treaty with Russia.
Erratum – ‘annexation’
It should indeed never be forgotten that the Soviets were allied with Germany at the start of the war. By the time of D-Day however, they were allied with us against the Germans. The huge contributions on our side from Canadians, Newfoundlanders and Poles to the allied effort should also be remembered.
@Dominic; You point being what, after all were you not complaining just the other week that a UK conservative PM allowed Germany to walk into both Austria and the Sudetenlands…
Errors were made by many, corrections were made by many, Nazi Germany was defeated.
It’s difficult to defeat ideas. If it was so, Socialism would have been dead and buried decades ago. Proponents of German expansion made a tactical withdraw, regrouped and came back with the political version instead.
A timely reminder of why the American President is here.
It is a pity that people like Corbyn, Cable and even Bercow never stop to consider he is here to pay his respects to the armed services who at that time consisted of, in my case, parents, aunts and uncles who believed in and fought for sovereignty, freedom and self determination. Many gave their lives to protect and uphold these rights.
To the younger generation of snowflakes, these people were their grandparents. To people like Khan the sacrifices these people made enabled his family to come here and live in a free and sovereign country.
And the best these myopic people can come up with is slurs, insults and silly balloons.
In some cases (my great uncles), they died before being able to marry, so have no snowflake grandchildren/greatgrandchildren. Their father died fighting WWI. I fear they may have died in vain.
The build up to and aftermath of D Day remains an enduring memory. I then lived a few miles from Harwell airfield, built just before the war. It was used to train the glider pilots employed as part of the initial airborne assault. Around us were many military bases, thousands of troops, convoys of trucks and armoured vehicles. Then they were gone and the days were marked by large formations of fighter bombers headed towards northern France, notably Mustangs and Thunderbolts.
After the war Harwell was converted to atomic energy research; it has now evolved into an advanced physics research facility – a modern equivalent of swords into ploughshares.
We indeed do owe much and the lesson should be learned: never again. In future, let continental Europe stew in its own juice. Time to repudiate the defence commitments T. May has stealthily recently signed up to with the Evil Empire.
When David Cameron tried to be nice to the EU and to get a good settlement for this country, he was simply fobbed off and his promising career simply cut short. So? Did they care?
Poor Mrs May was dealt a knockout blow with the WA. Then they turned their backs.
Now President Trump arrives, hand outstretched, smiling, with his lovely wife in a new hat, meeting Her Majesty and offering us a really good trade deal, supported by large swathes of American farming and industry.
It is all so very much like Winston Churchill’s position in 1941…
Yes, WW2 was a tragedy and changed the world for the worst – WE lost so many decent people, and we also lost an empire. It cost us so much. Still it seems as though our sacrifice is barely acknowledged by what were our allies, who now prefer to call WW2 a local conflict.
Then we were a united people against the tyranny – now we have mostly swallowed the propaganda and some of us even agree with the tyranny trying to destroy us.
What did WW2 teach us: “WAR IS TERRIBLE, BUT LIVING UNDER A DESPICABLE CORRUPT DICTATORSHIP THAT IMPOSES ITSELF UPON US AND DESTROYS OUR ABILITY TO REASON, OR TO HAVE FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION, IS FAR FAR WORSE”
Sir John, you mention that the UK, USA, Australia and France will be represented at the D Day commemoration ceremony. What of Canada? That country put an Army into France and played a major role in clearing the Channel ports and the Scheldt estuary to open the port of Antwerp, and much more. Is Trudeau not attending?
The Times recently interviewed surviving D-Day veterans then organised their memories into a timeline so that chronological events unfolded in their own words. That piece opened my eyes to the sacrifices made by the Canadians; it almost read as though they bore the brunt of it.
Justin Trudeau will be in Portsmouth on the 5th (according to Canadian press).
We must consider whether it is right to treat the citizens of the erstwhile Dominions, our own flesh and blood who remain Subjects of Her Majesty, as aliens, causing them to enter our country at ‘other’ customs checks while allowing the citizens of the aggressive continent, where fascism is the default politics, free access.
It is time to reverse the destruction of all the trade deals and other profitable relationships that were trashed overnight by the Heath Government when he signed the political treaty that made us subject to the oligarchy that is the EU for 46 tragic years, under Royal Prorogative.
We owe the ground under our feet to our colonial relations who volunteered by the million to fight with us for the enduring British values – Democracy and Capitalism.
Today, when reflecting on that momentous event, can we remember the class
of the majority of those called on to make this great sacrifice? It would seem
most unlikely that they had a bird’s-eye view of what was going on. Their fear
must surely have been overcome by a love of country and a sense of duty,
yet how are their like treated now by those who govern them?
Isn’t our Queen a wonderful woman, a true role model, a skilled diplomat and our Republicans would rather have us led by people like Corbyn a totally undiplomatic man who has snubbed the elected leader of the United States of America (a man whose popularity is rising not falling in his home nation).
A man whose personal feelings trumps everyone else in the Country, just like Mr Khan who seems to be getting way ahead of his station (he does not speak for everyone in London, or does he now? To allow what he is allowing and encouraging in London over this visit is undiplomatic, not at all British and frankly is very troubling to me).
D Day was a one disaster in the second disastrous and unneccessary war that century. Both were caused by politican’s ambition’s and elitist greed. Both were enabled by government’s ability to print money and use it to fund grotesque armaments to murder millions. Now we have a generation of politicians grandstanding on the graves of the people that died whilst promoting very similar policies that started both those wars. These “leaders” should be made to be at the lead of any attack they instigate. They should be the first, along with their children, to storm a beach or clear a trench. See how brave these posturing idiots are then.
For now lets have less of their glamourising war for their own ends.
The German people voted to disregard the Versailles Treaty by an overwhelming majority in a referendum .Is it possible that the “the people” ( or Volk) may, under some circumstances be catastrophically wrong ? The Daily Mail likewise.
What was catastrophically wrong was the Versailles Treaty and it’s crippling reparations which drove Germany into economic ruin. Bad treaties which unfairly burden populations will prove a fertile ground for extremists unless abrogated with good sense from all concerned. When a population has been tricked into a poor agreement by lying politicians, there will be a reaction, which is what we are experiencing in the UK today.
How inappropriate and embarrassing for the UK that the left wing Mayor of London chooses this time to be rude about the President of the USA.
Another D-Day on its way in two days time on the 6th of June 2019, the people’s revolt of parliament.
On the subject of D-Day, I wonder why the role of Canada seems so down-played when that country was absolutely crucial in operations.
Their efforts are constantly subsumed into the omnibus term “the allies” it seems.
I am not Canadian and am instead from Britain, but I do wish the role of Canada were given a higher profile more in keeping with what it merits.
That said, it is typical of the brave and noble Canadians to show their class by never complaining about this and being modest. We shall always be indebted.
I feel proud to belong to the heritage of the D Day heroes, however I feel ashamed to be considered representative in any way, of a nation of younger generations who have no love of country, no commitment to political sovereignty, who are seemingly oblivious to the immersion of Britain in a new country, soon to be, called Europe, and who carelessly disregard intelligent contrary points of view, about a wide range of issues. The ignorance of the left is very worrying, substituting as they do, bigotry for knowledge, and being themselves victims of propagandizing group think.
My father landed on Sword Beach with No.6 Commando on D-Day. He was badly wounded 3 weeks before the end of the war and carried the scars to an early grave, so 6th June has a special significance for me.
My father admired the German soldiers he encountered who, he said, were brave and honourable; but he had a great distrust of Germany’s political aspirations. He died before we joined the EEC but all his predictions about German domination of Europe have been borne out.
Indeed John, we owe our freedom to many servicemen from many countries and I do firmly believe that without the Americans the war would have lasted longer or we may not have won it at all. We are fortunate we have such brave people. As for Corbyn and Kahn there is not a lot to say about them. They are beyond contempt and I cannot imagine for one moment having someone like Corbyn to represent our country. I hope he is staying away from the D Day celebrations. The man is a complete idiot and his actions this day should be enough to put many off voting for him. He is not fit for any kind of responsible office.