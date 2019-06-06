All change in the leadership election.

The decision of the 1922 Committee Executive to change the rules of the leadership election has changed its dynamics. We have gone from having a wide range of choices with more candidates likely to come forward, to a narrowing with more candidates likely to drop out even before Nominations close on June 10th. Putting in rising requirements for MP support for Nomination and the first two rounds makes it much more difficult for an outsider or different candidate to start from a small base and grow their support over the early rounds. There has been a mini rush for more MPs to declare for a candidate,creating a premier league of four, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Dominic Raab. Two candidates, Kit Malthouse and James Cleverly have already stepped down, with pressure on other candidates to do the same for want of more support. This is now a more traditional election, with growing camps for the main candidates trying to hoover up more votes and pledges by demonstrating momentum for their candidate.
Nominations close on June 10th. The first round ballot is on 13 June, the second round on 18 June, the third round on 19 June and rounds four and five if needed on 20 June. That would allow for a seven candidate race with just one dropping out at each stage and two winners to go on to the contest amongst the membership or for a more numerous field if more than one drops out between rounds owing to the new thresholds or candidate choice. It is likely we will not need rounds beyond June 20th. It would be worrying if we got to a last two only for the second placed candidate to do a deal to prevent a membership run off. Under the rules the race in the country can be eliminated by candidates colluding or changing their minds, as with the last leadership election.
I have now seen and heard a range of views from members of the Wokingham constituency. 50 came to a reception and others have emailed or spoken to me.There is no one stand out candidate commanding great support, with many members saying they do not know a number of the candidates and do not therefore wish to commit to one particular one at this early stage. Boris Johnson is the best known and attracted the most mentions wanting him on the ballot paper, but his numbers were still in single figures with most do not knows.
I have now had the opportunity to talk to Dominic Raab, one of the two candidates in the front runners list who resigned from the government over the Brexit policy being pursued by Mrs May. He took the job of Brexit Secretary knowing the PM’s commitment to the Withdrawal Treaty. He voted for the Withdrawal Agreement on the third vote despite having strong reservations about it. He states clearly that as PM he would get us out by October 31 with or without an Agreement. He also says he has a preference for an Agreement and thinks it should be possible to renegotiate it with the EU despite their repeated statements to the contrary. He wants changes to the backstop and some other matters, but seems willing to countenance a two year delay in exit and making further substantial payments to the EU. These views make it difficult for me to vote for him.
Michael Gove has repeated his support for the Withdrawal Agreement, and said he would countenance a further delay in our exit to try to get a better deal. He seems to think he might be able to renegotiate the Treaty, and seems to imply the only really bad feature of it is the Irish backstop which he would like to time limit. These views make it impossible for me to vote for him. Both these candidates have interesting views of a range of other topics, but if we cannot get out of the EU promptly and cleanly the policies we follow post Brexit will be drowned out by disappointment and continuing rows over Brexit. The general view of most of the candidates is in favour of relaxing austerity, with some tax cuts and some spending increases, as recommended regularly on this site.
Sir John,
It is good that the field of candidates is contracting. Your concerns regarding Dominic Raab are understandable, but I do see he has affirmed that, if elected, he would, if necessary, suspend Parliament in order to ensure exit no later than October 31st. Perhaps just a tactic to get more votes. Steve Baker’s ERG paper “A Clean Managed Brexit’ is a good document. The right candidate is absolutely essential to deliver a timely WTO Brexit and save the UK (and the Conservative Party) from oblivion, not least because of my continuing concerns which drive me, once again, to draw the attention of readers of your diary to the potentially dreadful outcomes for the UK which are deeply embedded within the putrid and treacherous WA which Theresa May continues to describe, even face-to-face with Donald Trump, as ‘a good deal’.
A chilling article dated 5th June 2019 by Torquil Dick-Erikson entitled ‘Theresa May’s successor should not allow the UK to be entangled in EU legal, defence and security projects’ can be found on the website of brexitcentral.com
This is yet another essential read and details the utter subordination of control of British law, police and armed forces to Brussels which, potentially, could see the whole basis of British justice, which has evolved over centuries, be replaced by alien and inferior legal systems which currently exist in various continental countries.
This provides yet more evidence that a prompt WTO exit is essential.
Baker’s ERG paper is a BETRAYAL. He wants to negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU, and he wants bilateral deals too. Which bit of LEAVE does he not understand? We did not vote to agree deals with the EU, we voted to leave it, and that means we turn our back on it and look out to sea, as we have done for centuries. I now consider Baker is as unsound as Gove, Rudd, etc
Good morning.
First I would like to wish the BREXIT Party the very best of luck today. A strong finish is all that is required, so anything more would be great.
—
Turning to the Leadership of the Conservative Party may I suggest you just draw straws. After all whilst in the EU all the real power is with the EU Commission.
Oh, and EU have said they will not renegotiate. Something that those who keep plugging this lie need to be called out on.
@Mark B; Other Brexit candidates/parties are also standing.
Boris is really the only hope the party have of getting a real Brexit, winning an election and avoiding Corbyn. It will not be easy especially given the all those no nation fake Conservative MP in the party.
I am certainly in favour or tax cuts, tax simplifications, cut in renewables and electric car subsidies and cuts in red tape. I am not however in favour of increased government spending. They waste far too much already, much of the expenditure is entirely pointless and quite a lot is positively damaging. Leave the money with the people who make it they will invest and spend it far more wisely than politicians and bureaucrats. Especially politicians as daft as socialist, social justice warrior, insufferably PC Theresa May and her tax to death side kick plonker Hammond.
They’ll listen to the Newmanias and the Andys about all the tosh that Remain won the EU elections and produce yet another LibDem like party… and then walk off a cliff in denial.
Gove is a remainer and is already talking about a 2 year extension. Boris is the only one who seems to acknowledge the dire straits of the party. Vote Boris.
Not perfect but the only hope the party have.
Your evident concern that party members might again be denied a vote on its leadership seems well justified. If that is perceived by them as yet another stitch up by MPs to deny them their voice then they will ask themselves what is the point of being a member.
Fudge also seems to be the watchword of several of the candidates programmed as described by you. I doubt there is much, if any, room left for fudge on the Brexit issue.
PS Mr Hammond belatedly seems to have woken up to the implications of Mrs May’s intention to inflict one final disastrous policy decision (zero emissions by 2050) on the nation before her departure.
Oldtimer,
Your PS – it is indeed a remarkable policy with an estimated cost equivalent to one totally completed HS2 every year for two decades. Opportunity cost does not seem to have been considered. The behaviour of other countries seems to have been ignored so far. The PM being even worse than the Chancellor to this late date – totally bizarre
More difficult yet Mordaunt and Baker might still enter the contest?
Seems victory will go to one of the four leading options but it is difficult to have great enthusiasm for any of them.
Meanwhile the Brexit Party could have its first MP soon…..
Brexit party odds on 1/6 for the by-election, but surely even at those odds it’s worth a punt. Boris at 5/6 to become leader surely also worth a punt. The Tory MPs would be very stupid to prevent him going through to the last two (though a majority are alas after 200 voted confidence in May and nearly all for Miliband’s moronic Climate Change Act). The party members would surely choose Boris very easily indeed (over Gove, Hunt, Leadsom, Rabb or Stewart).
Rory Stewart clearly seems to think he is running for leadership of the Labour Party or to edit the Guardian – he would have far more chance if he were, perhaps he is.
What is wrong with these people? Are they deaf and blind to what the majority in this country are saying?
I’m torn between 2 thoughts, do they really have such a high opinion of their capabilities and just want to prove how ‘marvellous’ they are in getting the EU to back down, or is it to hell with what the country wants, this is what I want?
Either way, they will destroy your party and cause further unrest by continuing to disregard democracy and the referendum result.
‘as PM s/he would get us out by October 31 with or without an Agreement.’
Were have we heard that all before, so often summed up as ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’?…
As for Gove, for me he has always been one of the most unsuitable candidates, even had we left already on a WTO exit that caused TM to resign, his views on Farming whilst at DfFRA are very dangerous, not just for our countryside economy but our food security of supply.
I want a Spartan. The choice is limited. The change in the rules does not help. The Brexit Parties 1st MP will win todays bye election. The rule change will help the Brexit
Party. In 3 years time the Conserative party will be overwhelmed.
Odds on Nigel Farage becoming PM before 1st Jan 2015 are only 2:1. Not one for me at those low returning odds. Not as unlikely as it seems though.
We’re going to end up with a candidate that’s neither for nor against leaving. I can smell compromise in the air. Even this farce of an election is being rigged to create an eventual compromise
Well, the voter won’t be conned any-more. We now know the strategy too well. It is idiotic to try and indulge in subterfuge. It is counter-productive to try and massage our expectations.
I hope the Tories elect someone who’s just about good enough to prevent that filth of an opposition from forming a government (SNP alliance) but still allows the BP to achieve good electoral gains at the expense of both Remain parties
Johnson made a reference to our climate change responsibilities this week. I stopped listening after that. We’re tired of this lefty crap and it is crap. This tosh may be an issue in the dying metropolis that is London but in most part of the UK it is meaningless, virtue signalling detritus
Climate change is NOT AN ELECTORAL ISSUE
He is trying to get to the last two. I do not think he is really taken in by climate change alarmism.
Endless talk on the dire BBC of Climate Change “Deniers”, who on earth denies the the climate changes or even that mankind has some effect on it. What sensible people deny is that a run away, irreversible, fiery hell awaits us all if co2 concentration are allowed to rise slightly. Also we (sensible physicists, scientists and engineers) deny that the solutions proposed (and idiotically tax payer subsidised) – wind farms, photo-voltaics, heat pumps and electric cars/planes even banning gas boilers …. will work to reduce Co2 to any meaningful extent anyway.
What too is the point of exporting jobs in the energy intensive industries (due to a deliberate high energy cost government policy) when this almost certainly just increases net world CO2 output? We have unscientific idiots and new virtue signalling, green crap pushing priests with their new fiery hell religion now in charge of the asylum.
Gove even takes advice from children like Greta Thunberg.
Climate change is most definitely an electoral issue. Not for you. But it will be for everyone who voted Green and for many Lib Dem voters. For 15% to 20% on voters it is the most important issue.
The candidates you mention lack clarity and the resolution to see Brexit through cleanly. But so do those who might vote for them. There are some candidates who might make it to a leave cabinet. I just hope that Boris emerges from it all and has the drive and vision to carry through Brexit on our terms. I hope he has the clarity of vision to understand the options, but asume you will tell him if there are any doubts.
Get it wrong and the Brexit Party will confine you to the dust of history.
You seem to be reaching the conclusion, by a process of elimination, that the only person you can lend your support to is Nigel Farage ?
An internal battle between logic and emotional loyalty. No problem for a Klingon.
Or the sound Steve Baker who alas has no chance.
Gove seems to be favourite to be the next chancellor at 4:1 – surely we do not want another tax to death economic illiterate after all the damage Hammond has done do we?
I assume he would put VAT on private school fees and abolish their charitable tax status and give us more green crap lunacy as his first stupid actions – given his many daft earlier announcements.
Mogg a close second favourite at 5:1 would be better option by several orders of magnitude (as would JR but he is not even given any odds). Though John Mc Donnell and even Rebecca Long Bailey are. Oh what a dire position we are in, thanks to Theresa May (and Michael Gove for inflicting her on the nation).
It looks like there will be no choice in the end as they all seem committed to throwing our money at the EU while we go without and signing us over to a foreign power. What buffoons as they don’t seem to realise even now, the anger out in the real world at their failure to deliver what was promised in the referendum and what all parties voted for. It has certainly helped me make my mind up John come another election and I will vote for the party I hope will do well in Peterborough today.
I doubt the EU have any incentive to give us a better deal, when there are so many MP’s and other influential people willing to assist them in keeping the UK in the EU.
I also have no doubt the EU want the WA to be ratified. It gives them everything they could dream of, and gives the UK nothing. May has led them to believe the WA is acceptable to the UK. It isn’t.
The only option for a clean Brexit is a WTO Brexit. It may be disruptive, and test the mettle of government, but if they are not up to the challenge then make way for someone who is. We have so many advantages over other EU countries, so we need to play to our strengths instead of conceding everything we have by deceitful people willing to destroy democracy, and the trust of the electorate.
Sir John,
Raab’s willingness to countenance a delay is interesting. I get the impression he is the candidate now most likely to fall victim to a stop campaign, taking into account the breadth of Johnson’s offer. Allowing the possibility of a delay would seem to improve his chances with soft/no Brexiters. It is interesting also that you would find it difficult to vote for him rather than impossible, as is the case with Gove.
The likelihood of the four candidates mentioned above constituting the serious options, and your comments thus far, indicate that you are considering Raab or Johnson. It is very interesting that you have not commented on Johnson yet, despite addressing his candidature in an earlier post. I know that you would prefer not to support someone that voted for the WA, but appreciate you won’t be dogmatic if the otherwise best candidate available had done so.
Your predicament is unenviable. I get the sense that Steve Baker is soon to declare. I would assume this would solve your immediate difficulty, though it’s virtually impossible for me to imagine him making it to the final two. (Please do correct me if I’m wrong.) Needless to say, I, and I’m sure everyone else, will be fascinated to learn who receives your final vote.
PS I remember you saying Bill Cash had already decided which candidate to support. I haven’t noticed his name on any of the lists of declared candidates. Does it remain the case that he knows who he will support?
Reply I think Bill Cash has been disappointed by his preferred candidate and is still considering what to do
“It is likely we will not need rounds beyond June 20th. “ – take all the time wanted, we don’t mind having a failed, lame duck, quisling Prime Minister hanging around. After all, the replacement could well offer much the same.
With Boris facing court action, there is clearly a determination by remainers, in and out of Westminster to limit his chances of getting on the ballot to members.
AS May got away with persuading other candidates to drop out, the big worry then is that we will end up with 2 remainers by June 20, with one dropping out. Even if no such collusion occurs then the prospect of a remainer PM fills the soul with dread.
Will there be ‘NONE OF THE ABOVE’ option to members?
As previously mentioned too many Tory MP’s simply have no intention of allowing us to get out of the EU, and this contest is beginning to look like more time wasting.
What a mess this is all turning out to be, changing the rules when we are halfway through a contest which should not have officially started until next week.
The simple solution to avoid what happened last time is to insist that at least two people must go forwards to the membership vote, thus if one drops out having got to position, then the next one down stands up into that position.
In truth it should be the membership who chooses a leader, not a cabal of Mp’s who are trying to fix themselves a senior position in exchange for their support.
Only S Baker and E McVey seem to have a strong and sensible view, but neither have huge cabinet experience (although neither did TRUMP) neither do they seem to be getting much traction with Mp’s.
All the others seem rather vague on a plan, even B Johnson.
Some ww2 veterans are calling for Ref 2 thinking EU kept the peace not just NATO but many long gone with no voice would vote leaving for freedom not servitude.
Dear Sir John.
I reckon that there are two huge obstacles that are likely to cause problems for the next leader.
A vote for Boris Johnson would give a leader that would be capable of beating the Brexit Party. There is no other tory that is as instantly recognisable as Boris. He is also very capable and a brilliant wordsmith. My difficulty is that as I am not a supporter of the Tory Party, I reckon that our best future leader is Nigel Farage.
Regarding actually leaving the EU though…
Steve Baker is the only trustworthy and plausible proper conservative, and he would actually leave the EU, his only issue is that nobody knows who he is, he looks like an insurance or mortgage advisor.
On the basis that the so called Withdrawal Agreement and political statement took umpteen months to negotiate, has a myriad of clauses and had to be agreed by all EU states, to suggest it can be fundamentally rewritten by October, even if the EU agreed to think about, is the ultimate in cynical dissembling of which Gove especially is a master.
A No Deal is the only option to get us out and get support back for the Tory party,maybe?
I am disappointed that Priti Patel is not standing / doesn’t have support.
It is positive that Esther McVey has said that she would only have Brexiteers in her cabinet. I cannot see the lead candidates saying the same; they ought to follow suit to callout the MPs – are they careerist remainers or do they value democracy.
The only way the Conservatives will recover is a clean leave by 31/10, a UK wide vision, escape from London/SE eccentricity – dragging on negotiations under the perpetual WA plus a few token tax cuts will fall far short.
If Raab is prepared to delay for 2 years it is all over for him. He would end up going into a 2022 GE election still in the EU and your party will be reduced to a tiny rump of MPs.
The ECJ has ruled that German public prosecutors lack the political independence to be trusted with the issuing of European arrest warrants! (*)
Can leadership candidates be encouraged to tell us whether their post-Brexit policies maintain UK participation in this obviously dangerous and damaging measure, as originally provided by Home Secretary May the Quisling?
(*) https://www.dw.com/en/ecj-deems-german-prosecutors-too-political-to-issue-european-arrest-warrants/a-48911931