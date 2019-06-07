The collapse of traditional cars

The decision of Ford to cease engine production at Bridgend is sad, but part of their long term retreat from manufacture in the UK. Their market share has shrunk dramatically from the high levels in the 1960s and 1970s . It is also part of the story of loss of sales and big financial losses in Europe as a whole. Just like Honda they have found it difficult to stay sufficiently competitive.
The immediate background to the closures both here and in Germany is the sharp decline in the world car market over the last year. In part this is the result of monetary squeezes here and on the continent. In part it is the result of the savage increase in VED taxes in the UK in 2017 with the limits on car loans, the increase in Chinese car sales taxes, and the rising interest rates in the USA. There is a world car downturn based on more tax and less credit.
The other big change is the sudden shift of the UK and EU governments against diesel cars and their insistence that people buy electric vehicles. The public have not warmed to these electric vehicles and the industry is still struggling to produce ones that are good value, with a big range and fast recharging. The public has held off from buying, as in many other countries told to go in the same direction. China has made faster progress with electric vehicles.
It is strange to watch the UK and other governments do this much damage to their car industry. It would be more normal to give the industry more time to develop new products with electric propulsion, and to make sure there are products people want to buy. In the meantime to avoid more closures in the UK as a matter of urgency the government should cut its tax rates on new cars, and loosen new car loans availability.
The UK car industry had two dominant players in 1972 when we joined the EEC/EU, BL and Ford. Both found competing with German, French and Italian product when tariffs were all taken off very difficult. They lost big chunks of market share to continental competitors. Meanwhile the Japanese came in and created great new car factories that were more efficient selling popular product, and latterly Indian investment has successfully expanded the Land Rover part of JLR. These successful companies took UK and EU government advice to accentuate diesel engines, only now to find the governments have changed their minds without giving due warning.
The closing down and relocation of our manufacturing base continues unabated. Along with the reasons our kind host has suggested may I add, high energy costs due to the Climate Change Act. High labour costs due to government interference e.g. pensions and the minimum wage. And finally due to the cost of evermore regulation.
I wonder how many of those poor people in Scunthorpe and Bridgend will be voting Labour or Conservative at the next GE ? Judging by last night, one could reasonably argue, a lot less than you would think.
I think your analysis is spot on. Whether customers will return in big numbers, even if tax rates and financing terms are eased must be moot. World trade overall, not just in cars, is weakening. Cash is tight, debt is high, new cars are an easily deferrable purchase, second hand options are available if you absolutely must replace. The politicians have dug a big hole for the car makers to fall into and they are still digging (see their zero emissions ambitions). It will all end in tears for the industry and those who depend on it.
The problem seems to me to be related to the ease of manufacture of electric motors.
These motors are made of only a few parts compared to the typical hydrocarbon fuel driven engine.
So government has made a spurious decision based on the “climate change” nonsense and they are getting no pushback from the manufacturers who are shifting a tenth of the amount of cars, but because the premium on the electric cars is so high, the manufacturers love them.
Which just leaves us, wondering when governments’ are going to stop knowing best all the time.
I believe BMW and Rover/Ranger are collaborating andI even think China are involved in the production of the electric car.If my memory serves me well.
It was amusing to hear Richard O,Brian on LBC yesterday gloating about the Ford closure only to be proved wrong shortly after when ford announced it was nothing to do with Brexit.
The starting effect of the green revolution at any cost policies.
Rest assured the knock on effect, and the law of unintended consequences means it will get worse.
Utter madness when the combustion engine has never been as clean or efficient as it is at present.
An electric car battery is the equivalent of the circa £10o plastic petrol tank (that has a small hole in it as some charge leaks), they costs in the region of £20,000 (if you want any real range), it decays and devalues rapidly over about 5 years and charges or refills at about 4 litres of petrol per hour at best (more like one litre every two hours on some chargers).
It also wastes a lot of energy at the power station, in transmission, voltage conversion, charging, discharging and even while standing still.
Fine to buy one, but for most people they are not yet a sensible choice. Also you can be sure they will find some way to tax them soon to replace the fuel duty lost. For many the annual depreciation on the batteries alone (plus recycling costs) is more than the cost or running you old but more flexible car.
Plus the interest (or loss of investment return) on the funds used to buy these expensive and rather limited electric vehicles might be £1500 pa. This on top of their rapid depreciation. They do not, in general, even save any significant CO2 either.
More misguided market intervention & lunacy from this government and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Banks will no longer be higher fees for unplanned overdrafts than for arranged ones. So in effect people with a good credit risks will have to subsidise those with very poor ones.
In the main this basically means people with good credit risk will not borrow on overdraft as the rates will be totally uncompetitive. Doubtless why one major bank now charge a daily fee that is in effect about 78% APR and has no lower rates already. This even where an overdraft might well be the best product for them.
What sort of compete and utter economic idiots do they employ at these Quango’s? A maximum charge rate for overdrafts would be a far more sensible intervention if you have to intervene. Allowing the bank to charge below this rate where appropriate.
Trump poo-pooed the idea of electric cars at a recent rally in a car manufacturing area to cheers from many thousands of freshly employed previously unemployed car workers in the Rust Belt now making traditional cars. To more cheers he pointed out the stupidity in American landscape terms of electric car infrastructure. So not many British electric cars will be exported to the USA while they have brains which work.
Gove thinks electric cars are a good idea. Socialism is a good idea too. But there’s a catch.
Electric cars are not going to work for very long after 20 years(?) in the Chinese, Indian, Middle-Eastern, Russian, African or South American landscapes either.
Gove should think more ahead than the next four Parliaments. He could make a very good Mr Speaker.Everyone would be able to see him always at the front of them
Of the 2.36 million new cars registered in 2018 less than 50,000 ( about 2%) were plug in ones (hybrids and all electric). And many of those will hardly ever be plugged in by their owners in practice. Once again the people get it right. This despite the heavy tax bias (tax payer subsidies and endless BBC hype) these cars are not yet a sensible, cost effective or practical vehicles for most people.
An honest detatched assessment of a situation precipitated largely by government in anticipation of their desired alternative which does not as yet exist. At least not in a form that fulfills the needs of car users at an acceptable price. Nor I might add is there the nationally available infrastructure for fast recharging. Not to mention the question mark against our ability to generate the electricity in the first place.
It’s about time we had more than Trump to call out Climate Change fantasists. What are the Greens going to say when we are not swimming for our lives in city centres in their “12 years time” flooded by rising sea water?
They will say “No, what we meant was that it will START in 12 years time” That is something we can all foresee, every 12 years! It’s called “political recycling of rubbish”
Cars last for ages nowadays. It is not at all uncommon round here to see fifteen year old cars on the road. The smart car for working men and women round here is a three year old German Merc or BMW. Also people are not yet hungry round here (wait for Mr Corbyn!) and there is a tiny bit of cash to spare for most of us. But buying a car is a major expense – way behind doing up the house or having that holiday of a lifetime in the Canaries.
The Peterborough election has returned another Labour candidate… That won’t help the car industry either. I come from Peterborough and know that whatever Peterborough votes, the UK votes.
The political class or should I say those in charge of domestic events have decided that environmental politics is far more important than a few scabby jobs in Wales. Listening to the fatuous concerns of a manipulated 16 year old child rather than the interests of real people in the real world is far more important to this ragtag collection of virtue-signalling, liberal left goons
We are heading for a catastrophe and it ain’t an environmental one either
Another factor, surely, is that we already have far too many cars using the roads than our roads can cope with, and not so many cars are needed.
The Rich already have their 3 or 4 luxury cars in the garage, and the new ones are barely providing anything really innovative.
It still surprises me how car companies bring out new models, increasing the level of technology an inch at a time, when if they delayed releasing new models and really worked on the research to give us a great leap forward each time a new model came out it would be really special – but they don’t they limit the technology so that they can regularly update models to keep people hooked into buying new / very similar cars
The FT tells us this is because of Brexit. Just like the cuts Ford announced for Germany, Russia, and elsewhere to reduce its global workforce by 10%. Truly Brexit (despite having not happened yet) is a world-wide catastrophe.
Anyway, as that poor little 16-year-old schoolgirl tells us that cars are contributing to the extinction of the human race in 10 years we should be celebrating this move by Ford and only lamenting they are not cutting their workforce by 100%. The Left failed to celebrate when Thatcher closed the coal mines – let’s hope they don’t miss out this time.
And build quality and warranties are such, coupled with the massive first year write downs, that who needs a new car?
Personally neither I nor anyone in my family or neighbours have ever bought a new car. Utter waste of money and then drive it until maintenance costs outweigh its value. 150/200,000 miles.
As an aside to the public not wanting something. I see Matt Hancock is proposing an Amazon tax to protect the high street. In other words taxing me for wanting a vast range of goods at transparently competitive prices delivered to my door rather than having to drive, pay parking, wander around a vast number of outlets that still don’t offer the range and probably queue to buy it.
Strewth. Become a Tory Minister/PM hopeful. Only King Canute may apply!
This is a subject you are obviously passionate about, as you often comment on it. However, you are wasting your time when the (dis)UK gov. and the EU are setting policy based on exaggerated climate change hysteria.
The diesel fiasco has caused specific problems, but there has long been too much capacity in car production.
Interesting to see China’s announcements yesterday to revive car sales, nevertheless it did not relax controls for new traditional-fuel cars in large cities.
+ 20 towns dedicated to making electric cars at >$30bn (I think UK govt invested one hundredth of this in batteries; China’s GDP is about 5 times that of UK).
France and Germany obviously putting more into batteries than UK.
Ford’s loss of market share is saddening. They still make cheap to service, reliable cars which drive well.
I can only conclude that their decision to cease making headline grabbing flagship cars like the Sierra and Escort Cosworth’s have hurt them. The volume of sales of these cars may have been small but the exposure was massive.
Seeing a Focus RS without the spoiler and excessive performance is not the same.
The Cosworth was the best car I have ever owned, providing family space with sports performance. Halcyon days
People interested in buying an EV look at the current, existing re-charging network – and walk away, being converned over vehicle range.
Government is promoting EV’s, but has failed to install the neccesary charging infrastructure first. Constant bickering between the Department of Transport, the Department of the Environment and the Department of Energy over who pays has resulted in delays and even cancellation of projects.
Quite so. An example is a working day starting in Devon and travelling to meetings in Wiltshire. Total return distance c. 240 to 250 miles. It’s raining. My diesel-engined car, bought new some years ago with the encouragement of HMG, will do the job in comfort with no need to re-fuel during the day. An electric car will not and, even if suitable recharging points were available, which they are not, using them implies trailing cables in the rain and wasting time waiting for enough charge to continue. HMG now penalises me for owning what they previously encouraged, but their preferred alternative is unrealistic. So I have not bought a new car. And we wonder why manufacturers of cars and engines are closing…
Ford is closing five plants in North America, Daimler wishes to reduce its costs by c.£2 billion, Nissan relocates its Infiniti brand HQ back to Japan (from Hong Kong), FCL tried to save itself by merging with Renault, there is indeed much change going on. Who would have thought Brexit would be so influential!
Whether electric battery power will be the dominant replacement technology is less than clear. There is reportedly an acute shortage of lithium such that if VAG made all its current volume of cars with lithium batteries, that company alone would consume all the supply.
This whole environmental nonesense will ultimately bankrupt the country.
Yesterday May talking about legislation to make us carbon free by 2050. Even Hammond was horrified.
Deliberately destroying our car industry whilst the rest of the world expands theirs.
As usual JR hits the spot – this is just common sense!
Is there no one in governmental strategic planning capable of coming up with this on their own? Apparently not.
Would like to see an official response to the post.
Perhaps the new car bubble is being burst by the factors you mention. It has always seemed odd that the obsession with having a new car so regularly is such a must-have feature of the British. For 10 years at least most manufacturers have produced cars for sale in Britain that are very reliable, fairly economic to run and are lasting many years even with high mileage. Driving is not the pleasure it became a few decades ago, the inability to keep congestion in towns and motorways under control with ever changing construction and signage is at odds with the pleasure of that new car.
You seem obsessed with cheap credit and endless consumption. We all need to look after our cars and keep them much longer. And use them less. This purchase of a new car every two or three years using cheap credit is environmental lunacy.
Buy a new car and keep it for 10 years. Put the money you save into your pension.
Don’t forget Mike that all those 2 or 3 year old cars get bought by others who sell their 6 or 7 year old cars to others who sell their 9 or 10 year old cars.
It is a virtuous hierarchy of ownership.
You seem to think I will leave my 2 or 3 year old car abandoned by the side of the road.
It’s also personal lunacy.
Mike Wilson
Really poor financial advice . New cars have normally more efficiency, conform to the ever increasing regulations and of course a large majority of people dont buy new cars, they lease them
Politicians have too much faith in the ability of science and technology, to produce suitably green vehicles. It is a huge gulf to bridge, to go from internal combustion/diesel, to electric or hydrogen. The stupidity of governments in genuflecting to middle class social media and the green lobby, will be at the cost of industrial production in the West. The Chinese will be the main beneficiaries.
Don’t think people should borrow to buy new cars, we have enough collective debt in the country as it is, better to fix up the cars we have so they can be safely driven. On another note we have far too many cars on the roads and should try harder to reduce
I am surprised that other car makes in the UK haven’t done more to divest the public of the idea that Ford is a ‘British’ car maker .
Sirs
It is good to read a sensible article on the reasons that the UK car industry is in decline. As some one who lives in the countryside and does many miles travelling to work it’s multiple none city centre sites. The electric car has not yet gained the required abilities for me, perhaps a little more on self charging whilst running would help,
Well… we have watched the UK and other govts do huge harm to their political parties. their country and their economy in so many ways.
Yes..it is strange but they don’t stop.. so it must be the agenda.
13,000 bn pounds of state debt.
So green taxes, a cover for the real reason
Taxes
Fines
Cuts to services.
Defaults on the debts – ie. cuts to pensions costing the public 10s, 100s of thousands of pounds
Changes to pensions to force people to pay tax now.
And its still not working and still hidden from the public as to the extent of the government’s debt pile
A very good summation of the state of the Auto Industry.
As usual the UK Parliament is behind the wrong curve and playing to the MeToo brigade. For the UK’s Government to reach its target of electric vehicle aspirations, the UK would need to consume twice the ‘whole worlds’ production of cobalt between now and 2050.
An impossible target that is lacking in creditability
It’s the same with the vanity project of HS2, old redundant technology with limited life span being applied just to show you are ‘with it’
Successive governments have shown how they can waste our money on feeding their personal egos. The only criteria appear to be as long as we have access to people’s wallets lets do it we wont be around to get the blame.
Ford, like many other manufacturers, have not been on top of their innovation and design. Both in their products and business model. Being agile enough to dance to the changing tunes is what keeps the winners at the top. Government policy changes have been too drastic overall, not just for the car market. However, the car makers knew about emission demands over 30 years ago. Ford only like to spend the bare minimum to sell a car. You can’t do it forever.
Ford and all other major car makers have invested heavily world wide and spent many hundreds of millions just trying to keep up with new legislation on emissions brought in by government.
We are on Euro Six engine emission regs in just a decade or so, with further challenging regs to come soon.
Each new revision means a redesign.
They were told by government to go all out for diesel, then it is a reversal of that policy.
Now they are told no more petrol or diesel engines in the future.
Politicians who are not engineers nor scientists, are messing about with the automotive industry.
My view is Bridgend is just the start of a huge loss of jobs in the European automotive industry.
The increase in VED is one factor but the move to acquiring cars on personal contracts of one sort or another has let to a huge increase in retail prices while all pricing in advertising is now done shown as a cost per month.
As a result, customers who want to actually buy their new car have no idea what the real price actually is. When looking around since Christmas for a new car, I tried many models, including the Jaguar iPace electric vehicle.
I ended up buying a diesel Audi at 42.8% discount.
Not sure how much of that was because Audi are so desperate to sell cars or that the RRP is so exaggerated to make PCP contract customers think they have a tremendous bargain !
Both the Car manufacturer and the Car buyer are confused by the ECO policies of Western Governments. We have a long way to go before the Public at large want to buy battery cars, cost and range are the major consideration for the family car owner.
Battery materials may never with size limitations have the desired range. The development of the battery may have reached its zenith in wattage per cubic metre.
The infrastructure for recharging will be costly and difficult to install for on street parking.
Diesel was pushed for its lower carbon dioxide output but its dirty particulate emissions were ignored by the politicians.
I’m reminded of a cartoon I saw in a Canadian newspaper back at the start of the eco-car frenzy.
Two potential buyers are viewing a stylish electric car through a showroom window. One looks at the price (set in very large print) and says, “Hey, that’s an excellent price!” Underneath the price, in small print it says, “Batteries not included”.
Somehow this encapsulates for me the ongoing limitations of electric vehicles.
Particulates were reduced greatly from 2005. The NO2 has also been reduced and has not increased. It could be eliminated using the adblue system. But government is following UN and EU directions to move to electric vehicles. It won’t work and the engineering has not been understood by civil servants and politicians. After they have eliminated combustion engines the difference in health will not be measurable and there cannot be a reduction in CO2 until the UK builds about 10 very big nuclear power stations. At the moment we can’t even build one in time.
Sir John.
Your last paragraph sums it all up in a nutshell.
It is not strange it borders on gross incompetence and
misconduct which in the real world would have resulted in P45s being handed out. To invest in the future you have to sell your existing products at a profit and keep your skilled workforce together with some faith in the company and their future.
JR
Our car industry collapsed because we made rubbish cars.
“It is strange to watch the UK and other governments do this much damage to their car industry.”
But it is even stranger to watch a Tory Prime Minister do so much damage to our national democratic system, and in particular to her own political party, for the sake of placating the residual UK car manufacturing industry and the other narrow sectional economic interests represented by the CBI and similar business lobby groups.
“In the meantime to avoid more closures in the UK as a matter of urgency the government should cut its tax rates on new cars, and loosen new car loans availability.”
Sensible idea…..but will action be taken?
….the current and past Governments are not/were not professional, competent or indeed interested in the UK Economy or people’s daily lives….I would like to be proven wrong? “The catalogue of poor Governmental decisions is significant!”
How can UK Governments get it so wrong time and time again…who are the vested interest groups…what do Politicians personally gain from these appalling decisions that can sometimes cause hardship/detriment to voters lives?
Bridgend made some good diesel and petrol engines but there is a determination to stop us using vehicles fitted with such engines, so with falling demand this plant has closed.
It is simple really.
This is one of the very few sensible and logical articles about the problems in the Car Industry, thank you John for being a rock of common sense is a sea of hysteria.
My current car is 14 years old. I e owned it for 13 years. It is a large engine diesel. Around 18 months ago I looked into replacing it with a much smaller car with a smaller petrol engine. When I was looking the new car was going to cost me a £5000 deposit and £240 per month. This was affordable for me. I began to save for the deposit. Then almost overnight the deposit required went up to £12000 and £480 per month! Totally unaffordable for me. So now I continue to drive my old car that churns out large amounts of particulates.
