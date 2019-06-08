Mrs May in government

Yesterday Mrs May’s tenure as Leader of the Conservative party ended, though she remains as acting leader and Prime Minister until her successor is appointed. As her neighbour and friend I have sought to help her and give her positive advice in office. I wish her a good future however she wishes to develop her life as she stands down from the biggest political job in the country. She has given a lot of energy and determination to the job of PM, and has a strong sense of public service and duty.
Her tenure as Home Secretary from 2010 to 2016 was long lived, demonstrating her ability to avoid some of the pitfalls of life in the Home Office that had tripped up previous Home Secretaries who lasted for shorter periods of time there. The main promise she made that was an important part of the Conservative 2010 Manifesto was the promise to cut net migration from the high levels of the later Labour years to 100,000 or below, still double the typical figure under John Major. She never got anywhere near hitting this target. She stuck with it, recognising the importance of it to some Conservative voters. Her efforts to do so were hampered by membership of the EU at a time when freedom of movement rules required us to welcome a large number of migrants from eastern Europe. She did not, however, manage to control non EU migration as promised either. She did good work on highlighting and curbing modern slavery and on opposing discrimination against people on grounds of race and sex.
In 2016 after Mr Cameron’s resignation she won the leadership when the second placed candidate from the MP ballot decided not to pursue her challenge through a ballot of the wider party membership. She commanded a clear majority of the MPs. Her tenure as PM began well, with all the party including those of us who had not voted for her willing her to succeed. With Nick Timothy as her adviser she listened to those of us who had backed Leave. We worked together well to craft the legal framework needed to get us out of the EU. This successful collaboration saw the government pass the EU Withdrawal Notification Act to send the letter of notice to the EU with big majorities. We went on to help her get through the EU Withdrawal Act itself, to take us out in UK law. Though we faced a united opposition from all other parties in the Commons apart from the DUP, and although there were some rebel Remain Conservatives, the co-operation worked and the government carried the Bill.
As soon as the Bill was passed Mrs May ceased co-operating with the large Leave group of Conservatives and adopted in secret what became the Chequers plan. She made a series of damaging concessions to the EU in the negotiations and trusted a few politicians and civil service advisers who shared her view that the UK needed a comprehensive partnership with the EU after leaving, and needed to accept a very disadvantageous Withdrawal Treaty. This entailed breaking the Manifesto promise to negotiate any withdrawal issues in parallel with the future relationship.
I and others urged her not to adopt or to pursue the Chequers proposals, and not to attempt to agree or put through the draft Withdrawal Treaty. At crucial moments we urged her to refuse more concessions to the EU and to make more demands for the UK, but she did not want to. As we warned her, the draft treaty went down to a calamitous huge defeat. She also suffered an unprecedented run of Ministerial resignations over the same single policy. Instead of heeding the warnings and telling the EU the draft Treaty was unacceptable she spent her last months in a futile series of attempts to get it through the Commons. When she decided to delay our exit and fight the European elections she reached the tipping point where a majority of the Parliamentary Conservative party no longer had confidence in her approach and she had to resign. More importantly she lost the confidence of a large section of the Leave voting electorate, with dire consequences for the Conservative party in recent elections.
Tomorrow I will look at other parts of her legacy.
She was an unmitigated disaster as Home Secretary, presiding over an ever increasing immigration number.
She was even worse as PM and should hold the title of worst PM in history.
She tried to sell us out to Brussels and she should be tried for treason.
Agreed. I certainly cannot think of a single positive thing to say about her.
Most people are delighted and relieved that she is finally no longer the leader of the Conservative Party. At the same time, there is great concern that she can remain prime minister for so long and could still do further damage.
Her deceit, duplicitous behaviour and Machiavellian scheming around Chequers should have been the end of her.
This is too strong. But here in Wisbech, a small country town, which has felt the brunt of unlimited immigration over the past 15 years or so, we have just four Police supported by 7 CPSOs – and I nearly forgot the Community Support Officer.
I agree, looking back at her actions over the last 2 years or so, it is clear she didn’t want to leave the EU. I am also left with the impression she agreed to the awful WA as it was a deserved punishment to the electorate for having the audacity to want to leave.
Dear Ian–Totally agree–Her ghastliness was probably headed, in a crowded field, by her duplicity but besides that she was wrong like clockwork on everything, not to mention her inability ever to explain what she was doing except with repetitive mantras that she obviously didn’t believe. She had no idea at all how to begin to inspire the country. Incredible that the Tory Party should have allowed her to go near power in the first place and to have allowed her to go on for so long.
@Ian Wragg; TM was the democratically elected PM, the WA is still leaving the “European Union”, just not how you and many others on this site would wish, that is not treasonous at all, but trying to subvert said democracy, by claiming a mandate were non exists, might well be if judged by your own logic…
At the end of the day it is the actions and results that count. On that basis her time at the Home Office resulted in failure to achieve her immigration objective (curiously defined as a net number) and her time as PM resulted in gaining a reputation for duplicity as she changed course in her failure to deliver Brexit.
I seem to recall that one of her acts as Home Sec in 2010 and subsequently was to reduce the funding and numbers of the border force , this as part of the new government’s policy to cut costs.
With due consideration that I refer to one who is your friend: –
” She has given a lot of energy and determination to the job of PM” – but badly misdirected;
“and has a strong sense of public service and duty” – but a myopic vision of how to act in the public interest.
I know of no-one who is not pleased to see her removal from office and I doubt history will have much creditable to say about her.
One of this country’s great gifts to the world is the art of changing leaders without vindictiveness or violence. Even now many nations have not mastered it. Mrs May’s record is indeed calamitous, but we should all join Sir John in wishing her well for the future.
Although no longer Tory leader, there is speculation she plans to remain acting PM not only until her replacement is elected by the party but until he or she secures a majority in the Commons. That may not be quick or easy.
We may even have Mrs May, neither in office nor in power but still in Downing Street, when the EU deadline runs out on October 31.
Sir John,
Not a story of rampant success so far then, apart from length of time served.
Some of us may consider that she has been around for much too long. Just hope the ‘acting’ period of the next few weeks does not allow her to have any more ‘good ideas’.
Well, apparently, she has one last scorched earth policy trick up her sleeve. It is to make the whole of the UK totally carbon neutral by 2050.
The Mad Hatter lives.
Risk averse, duplicitous, very narrow in her thinking, non collegiate, untrusting, unyielding, mechanical, prepared to sacrifice people, not much to like really.
And the worst part. Your MPs would have known this when they elected her.
I accept it is Westminster tradition to ‘sing the praises’ of the outgoing PM, no matter what a disaster their term of office has been.
I beg to differ in your assessment of May’s capabilities and character. My doubts kicked in when she rammed through her snoopers charter she had been trying to get on the statute for ages. Then her spouting off about ‘Global Britain’! What the hell was that supposed to mean, given her abject failure to boost border control, reduce immigration and remove illegals? Then the real SJW in her kicked into overdrive, along with her mountains of deceptions and lies.
I don’t recall that she ‘won’ the leadership, more case of the other candidate was subject to the usual dirty tricks campaign. A bit like Johnson has recently experienced.
Finally, a lot of people are asking why after her disastrous term of office is she allowed to stay in place to wreak more damage?
May’s disastrous decisions don’t stop with the Brexit fiasco. How about: HS2, Hinckley Point C, Heathrow runway 3 and Huawei?
She blew it when she allowed an insight to her dishonesty at Chequers. This gave oxygen to the remain quislings in the parliamentry party and put her at odds with the Conservative Party in the country at large and 17.4 million Leave voters. She steamed on, the runaway train oblivious to all signals. She smashed into the buffers at the EU elections and on Thursday in Peterborough. As you point out, while trying to sound loyal, her achievements at the HO were next to zero. She went on as PM to bring her party to the point of disintegration, her loss of ministers in the process must be an all time record. She has been a three year disaster for the UK. When you consider that the ex MP for Peterborough lost her seat for lying about a traffic offence, what does it say for UK democracy to have May still in position after the stream of lies she has uttered in and out of Parliament. You could not make it up.
Mrs May will be immortalized for her absolute inability to give a straight answer to almost any question she was ever asked.
We already have computer generated readability scores which are able to rate a section prose according to the level of clarity and complexity of the writing. What we need is a new index able to rate political candidates for their willingness and ability to provide simple, straight answers to questions of the day.
Anyone falling consistently below a defined threshold would be automatically disqualified from government office.
She has holed herself up in Downing Street with a coterie of Civil Servants and SpAds who she feels safe with. There are now some 200 of them. Other Ministers have usually two (none has more than 3). This means that decisions (Dominic Raab, Davis Davis) are taken in No 10 without consultation and the Cabinet has become a school room with Teacher instructing the pupils. Mr Trump was quite right about Mrs May on that one!
Sir John, we differ on what should happen, I am afraid. Ideally we should leave the EU, including the EU/EEA, but remain in the EEA on our own terms. That, I realise, is now impossible.
But if and when we do finally just leave (October 31st?) I do hope that someone has taken up Mr Trump’s generous offer and that the people who insist on chlorinated chicken and privatising the NHS will not get their Luddite way.
Duplicitous, untrusting, secretive, non collegiate, risk averse, mechanical, narrow thinking. Not much to like or admire really.
And the worst thing is your MPs knew this when they voted for her but placed personal animus above the countries needs.
They deserve what’s coming to them, we don’t.
The ignominy is palpable, that is her legacy and how she will be remembered.
As Mrs May’s successor will discover, she had an impossible task of keeping the Conservative party together while they face in two directions of leave and remain. She tried to achieve this with the withdrawal agreement but the ERG would not allow it. As soon as Mr Farage was given respectability it was a on a downward path, vis. the 2017 GE. If the party wish to self destruct, that is for them, but please do not take the country with you.
“…Mrs May ceased co-operating with the large Leave group of Conservatives and adopted in secret what became the Chequers plan. ”
This was the visible start of her wholesale betrayal of Brexit, which probably started when she moved Robbins from DExEU. Whatever else she may have achieved in her career will be forgotten. All that will be remembered is that Mrs May severely damaged the Conservative Party by going against the wishes of the country and her core voters.
The jury is out on whether the Party will recovery from her time as PM.
Her legacy?
She has destroyed her ‘beloved’ party and damaged the country she ‘loves’. That’s all!!
Can anyone explain why it is that the government, having a net migration target and the control over who comes in from non-EU countries, continues to allow so many to come in?
Gross incompetence would seem to be the obvious answer, but I can’t believe it’s just that.
A person promoted beyond their talents, but managed to cover it up for years, and still rise through the ranks, similar in fact to many employed by the Civil service, and some who work in the NHS and Local Government.
They only get found out when they become the boss, or when a good boss is brought in over their heads and starts asking serious questions.
I do not doubt her sense of public duty, or indeed her hard work, but the duplicity and betrayal of her brexit team and the introduction of chequers agreement, put a spotlight on her ability and the way she operates, she simply blames others and then tells porkies.
I well remember her telling the police not to cry wolf over rising crime and falling Police numbers !
The writing was on the wall then.
Should have added, that the failings of such people are usually covered up by those who are excellent team players and do have some talent, and its when they leave that the incompetent are exposed.
Unmitigated disaster and most distressing to watch for all those who had pinned their hopes on leaving the EU.
All very badly managed.
Leaves us all exposed to a Trotsky govt.
Actually..JR is extremely forgiving in his summing up….
Let us hope that as acting Prime Minister she cannot now go on a giant spending spree in trying to create a false legacy, as that really would be a crazy situation, and a further insult to our so called democracy.
She has shown over the years that she is totally incapable of multi-tasking which can bring with it an inability to listen and her track record since 2010 demonstrates this very clearly.
At the time of her appointment it was said that ”she could be a b—-y difficult woman” which masked these failures in her make up.
There is another saying ”birds of a feather stay together” and two of her friends from university, Chris Grayling and Damion Green don’t have the greatest track record from the positions they have held in government.
Watch out for the damage she might do in propping up her track record before she stands down as PM. For once No 11 seem to be on the alert
Good morning.
Today is the first that of, Theresa May MP’s ‘long goodbye’. In fact, I suspect it will be so long that she will probably be here until the next GE. Let’s hope shall we ? 😉
So she chose, in the end, not to listen to our kind host. Well that is parliamentary democracy – she was listening to the Remain majority. A Remain majority that stood on a Leave ticket. Hence why the Tory party is doing so badly and finally, you have realised that the current incumbent is now more a liability than an asset. So best get rid, sort of 😉
The havoc and bad will your leader has caused, both here and abroad marks her out as the, Nasty PM. And I for one hope history remembers her as so.
I started to realise her insipid nature and character after reading her manifesto for the 2017 GE. It was a milk sop of words with no insight or inspiration. That is a defining summary of her time in office .. words and no activity … made worse by her lies .. “we WILL leave on the 31 March” “no deal is better than a Bad Deal”. The worst PM ever.
Mrs May’s legacy: duplicity, mendacity, failure and the destruction of the Conservative party.
Having a target of *Net* Migration < 100.000 has been tantamount to saying “I don’t mind if we get 600,000 immigrants each year, so long as I can rely on half a million leaving as they can do better for their families elsewhere or can’t stand the place any more. Managed assimilation would be a better strategy than uncontrolled replacement.
I won’t be adding to the no doubt great number of eulogies for this PM.
She was a total failure as far as I’m concerned, leaning so close to the EU, she typified everything that has gone wrong with the Tories in recent years. There was no ‘In it to change it’ from May – She pursued the EU line, especially on migration, following the tradition of Cameron – the great compromiser.
I always wondered why Hague left the Cameron government so quickly – perhaps one day he will explain it, but one cannot help but suspect that by that time the Tories had already surrendered to the EU
From the time Mrs.May rose to prominence as Home Secretary my instinct was in tune with Ken Clarke’s later assessment. Her dealings and run down of police numbers, presumably not standing up to Osborne, are a serious example of her being wrong headed. Stupid shoes and the unbelievably counter productive “nasty party” remark are more.
Her shadowy presence in the Referendum was not a good omen for a successful Brexit.
Within a few weeks her confirming HS2 and Hinckley C were dumb decisions, followed by a whole stream more e.g. 2017 election, which showed her personality to the nation and it was not impressed.
Anyone But Corbyn in 2017 would have won the election, then she would not have been ahead in the polls, which turned her head.
Unfortunately for the country she did not accept her limitations, that most of us know deep down.
In short she was never remotely PM material.
You take a kinder and more conciliatory view of her time in office. Most MPs and the electorate on all political sides think her time the worst display of contempt of Parliament and the people that they can remember. Indeed dislike, distrust and it has to be said – hate, is only rivalled by the activists for the party opposite you in the Hof C. A bloody difficult woman’s actions has caused so much damage that it might trigger a fatal blow to the Conservative party for 2 GEs. It will not be mending fences, but rebuilding them from the ground up. Good riddance Mrs May.
A leader doesn’t need to have all the ideas, but they do need an ability to identify the fundamental problems and recognise those who offer the most appropriate resolution. I believe May did identify the issues, but she exercised flawed judgement when she surrounded herself with self-interested “experts” and lobbyists with their own agendas; indeed, the latter can be applied to much of the political class.
The public have watched aghast as successive “we know best” Parliaments have introduced legislation that has systematically decimated our industries, public services, high streets, environment and lives, and allowed unrestricted “let’s do it because we can” developments (AI anyone?) like some huge social experiment. Throughout, “those who know best” tell us we must be tolerant and adapt to things fundmentally at odds with the psychological characteristics and behavioural traits of the human animal. The culmination of this folly is that we now feel cornered, and like all animals we are fighting for our patch of land.
Dame Carolyn Fairbairn. A gong for betrayal. Welcome to the world of British politics under Theresa May where incitement to fear (Fairbairn’s project fear) is awarded a gong and IRA supporting Marxist (sympathisers?ed) are embraced as friends
May’s presence is toxic and so damaging to our nation. There is nothing she will not capitulate to to achieve her aims. If that means surrendering our nation then that’s absolutely fine also
I resent this article today. I like John Redwood a lot. He’s a decent politician but far too kind hearted in his praise of this grotesque PM
The failure of negotiation from weakness was as foreseeable as the scuttle of rats from responsibility. That T May took the blame is a detail of history. Had John Redwood been sitting in her sport the same options would emerge. Submission to a much much larger neighbour, a future of ” Nothing to do with Brexit” disasters, or staying in the EU , The wish of the majority is to abandon this project and had the people not been offered fantasies and lies the whole nightmare would have remained in the heads of closet racists and fruitcakes ( to quote Mr Cameron) who conceived it .
Reply On the contrary, if we had offered a Free Trade Agreement or just leaving I suspect they would have taken the FTA