No renegotiation in prospect with EU

Mr Barnier has warned Conservative leadership hopefuls there will be no re opening of the Withdrawal Treaty. He says the choice is sign that Treaty or leave without it.
It confirms my view that MPs should not vote for leadership candidates who offer a renegotiation to seek an amended and less damaging version of the Withdrawal Treaty whilst ruling out or disliking simply leaving. The EU has said they would be wasting their time. They need to re think their prospectus to MPs.
Several of the long list of possible candidates are struggling to get 8 MPs to support their Nomination as now required, so there is likely to be a shorter list of candidates following close of Nominations on Monday.
33 Comments
The news that Michael Gove damaged his brain 20 years ago automatically rules him out.
He says the choice is sign that Treaty or leave without it.
So be it we leave with no agreement, so long as the Tory members don’t fall into the trap of believing that who they vote for as a true Brexiteer and not a closet Remainer , we need to be out on October 31st with no strings and no more extensions , or Peterborough will be repeated all over the country at the next GE and it won’t make one jote of difference if the Brexit Party don’t get any MPs they would just split the Tory vote and letting Corbyn and his cronies in, so you had better get it right this time and make sure we leave on October 31st 2019
The Biased Broadcasting Corporation leading on Michael Gove’s admission that he took cocaine 20 years ago.
Does anyone care?
Barnier is correct, the WA is dead, a draft agreement that never happened. Why is anyone of sound mind still talking about it.
There are only two routes out of the EU. Leave on WTO terms having submitted a draft FTA on goods and services with the offer of Art 24 of GATT as a means of maintaining stability of the status quo while the FTA is discussed. If the EU are so up their own egos that the above is unacceptable then the only option is leave on WTO terms with no deal.
The EU will have to answer to their own industrialists
and electorates. Either way we get on with being a sovereign nation once more. Failure to exit under either option will ensure the end of the conservative party.
As a sovereign nation we then present the practical steps of working with the EU for the benefit of our citizens. The dispute mechanism should be the Vienna Convention on treaties.
Mrs may has holed Brexit below the water line. The EU have now painted themselves into a corner. So good for them is the May deal – UK a non-voting member for 2-4 years, great bung of money for no return, the UKs trade policy indefinitely in hoc to the EU – that they will not now give this up, though the UK has never agreed it, only mrs May did.
So the new pm, whether a no deal spartan or continuity may mr Stewart will get nowhere with either of the two tactics of renegotiating or putting Mays deal a 4th, 5th , 6th time to Parliament. So on about Oct 15 we will again be faced with a choice between leaving with no deal or not leaving. I suspect the EU will at that point make it easy for Parliament by saying ok you can have a nice long extension but you’ve got to have another referendum. I’d expect Ref 2.0 to be c. March 2020.
What fun.
The EU and Germany has expressed through Barnier’s continual intervention in the running of our nation is one of the main reasons the British people voted to leave in 2016
I doubt other sovereign nations around the world would tolerate this level of intimidation and interference in the election of their eventual PM
It is completely unacceptable but it is the consequence of decades of prostration and supplication to a foreign entity by deceitful British politicians who appear to hold in great contempt this nation and its people
If Gove becomes PM this country will remain in the EU
If Johnson becomes PM he is on record as saying we will leave ‘with or without a deal’. Well, that’s disingenuous tosh. It is not possible to leave with a deal. The two positions are incongruous and Johnson knows it.
Leave can only mean leaving without a deal. A deal would not mean leaving. On that basis and taking into consideration Barnier’s assertion today then it seems inevitable that BJ, if he becomes PM, must get this nation out of the EU
Yes it’s odd isn’t it – despite everything that has gone on for the last 3 years, that some MP’s believe that they have superhuman charisma to make the EU go back to the drawing board and give us a greatly improved deal – delussional perhaps?
The new rule means that only mature figures will make it even through the first round – No doubt when the thinking goes back to having a leader that can grow into the job, then they will quickly change the rules again.
Gove is surely playing to the Tory remainers, to get their vote – but he does seem to live in his own little bubble
Sir John,
Given this comment, will you kindly work on the question of the nation’s preparedness for leaving on WTO terms? Mrs May says we were making the necessary arrangements but there is much doubt about it. The electorate will be greatly encouraged, and the argument for leaving without a WA strengthened, if government can confidently refute the ‘project fear’ merchants with a clear answer and examples.
We need to leave with no deal or remain. On that choice, we need a referendum, because that was not the choice in 2016 when a good deal with the EU was expected eg by B Johnson, M Gove, J Redwood etc
Reply I always said I was happy to leave with no deal, the only outcome the UK could guarantee without EU consent
“there is likely to be a shorter list of candidates following close of Nominations on Monday.”
Just so long as there are at least three, for the first ballot, democracy is served…
Indeed just leave now, negotiate later where mutual benefits exist for both the UK and the EU.
Carolyn Fairbairn one of the main architects of the “Project Fear” lies in the EU referendum campaign has been awarded a damehood I see.
How can we truly leave anyway if we are caught up in the European Defence Union?
Yes, I don’t know why some candidates are talking about renegotiating- the EU have said it load and clear- there will be no reopening of the WA- and in any case we did not vote to renegotiate- we voted to leave- so let’s put someone in there who has only that one thing in mind- ‘we leave without a deal 31st Oct’ or earlier if possible
Gove’s in the press today for all the wrong reasons. He’s been exposed for what he really is. A careerist not to be trusted
It worries me that some MPs seem to think that they can continue in a similar vein toMrs May but achieve a different result. This is totally unrealistic! Even if you elect a candidate who will not extend beyond the end of October, how will he/she push against the inevitabl remain rebellion?
Probably all including Boris seem to think that time limiting the backstop would be sufficient to get the Withdrawal Agreement through.
The whole treaty is rotten and Farage will lose no opportunity to remind the voters.
WTO and offer Brussels a comprehensive FTA and leave it in their court.
I don’t dispute your statement.
However, MSM is promoting the EU will consider another Brexit extension beyond the October 31 deadline, providing the next PM runs another referendum (probably with the already pushed 3 choice scenario – remain, the WA, or no deal), a senior EU source has revealed.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1137591/brexit-news-eu-news-brussels-u-turn-brexit-extension-second-referendum
Michael Gove can now be ruled out as the next PM with the disclosure that he damaged his brain 20 years ago by using class A drugs
The sight of Andrea Jenkyns backing Mr. Raab, and Owen Paterson
offering his support to Mr. Johnson is deeply dispiriting. I like the “Spartan”
metaphor. Why would you stand your ground so determinedly only to
make it all pointless by following someone who chose not to? If it is that
you don’t have a “Leonidas”, then it us up to Mr. Farage to be “Themistocles”.
Bursting my chops here at you Brits pretending to want to leave but really wanting to stay and how to engineer the ignorant classes to that point. Well good luck
Agreeing a comprehensive deal meaningfully different from the WA with the EU prior to October 31st, even if the EU were inclined to do so, is obviously impossible. Therefore, when Johnson says he intends the UK to leave by the 31st, deal or no deal, what does he mean? What he says is ambiguous, and I’m sure deliberately so. Is he a leaver attempting to appeal to soft/no Brexiters, recognising he needs their votes? Or is he a remainer, offering the prospect of no deal before leaving, whilst having no intention of delivering that, but instead ‘modifying’ the WA?
Together with his intentiom to leave by October 31st, his antipathy towards a second referendum would seem to rule out a meaningful renegotiation. So it’s the WA or ‘no deal’. It is also obvious that ‘no deal’ will not be delivered by this Parliament, so Johnson should be acknowledging this and preparing for a GE – though this would have the effect of destroying the deliberate ambiguity, and fatally undermining his appeal to the majority of Conservative MPs.
On the one hand, it is easy to see why Johnson has adopted a strategy of ambiguity; the initial electorate is majorly soft/no Vrexit. But this ambiguity means that Johnson’s pitch is essentially ‘trust me’. The fatal flaw in this is obvious; he voted for the WA, he was a remainer on the eve of the referendum, and his views generally have often been inconsistent. He is inherently untrustworthy – or, if one wishes to put a positive spin on it, he’s a maverick.
And yet it would seem that a sufficient number see Johnson as the Conservative party’s best, and perhaps only, hope of surviving. These people may even be right, and it certainly looks like we will find out soon enough But this is why my money would be on the Conservative party’s days as a popular party being numbered.
“the EU has said they will be wasting their time”. Indeed so Sir John. The WA is dead
and for any prospective new leader to even think of re-opening negotiations on this
thrice failed document would not only be a waste of their time, but more importantly
our time also. That should exclude Rory Stewart therefore for example.
The last thing we need is yet more tinkering, and the prospect of yet further
months/ years of procrastination at huge public expense. Let’s leave on WTO
terms and let the EU serve its own interest and ask for a mutually acceptable
Trade deal if they wish.
As there is no a parliamentary majority for No Deal, we have deadlock. As they will vote for unlimited time extensions and the EU will agree because it keeps our money, we will not be leaving anytime soon.
How do you get out of that quandary Sir J R?
Reply We leave under EU law on 31 October whatever the UK Parliament says. Its the one time I am happy EU law is superior!
The electorate have lost trust in politicians. Do you trust any to do what they say to get the job?
Good morning – again.
I think the EU have been straight from the outset. They have negotiated and acted in their own self interests and I for one cannot blame them. It was just such a shame that our side (sic) did not act likewise. 😉
Of course those that are stating that; “I will renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement (Treaty) with the EU.” are either being delusional or downright dishonest. Both qualities we have come to realise do not make for a good First Lord of the Treasury.
I know candidates want to say things that will attract MP’s votes but, both candidates and MP’s do need to take our kind hosts words here seriously. By denying the people the power of their vote, you deny democracy. Deny democracy and you have tyranny. And if it’s one thing the people of this nation despise more than anything else, its Tyrants !
Thank you Mr Barnier for clarifying with our PM-wanna-be candidates that there will be no renegotiation. It has been clear all along that so many are p*ssing in the wind pretending discussion is all it takes to have the EU agree to what we would like. Now, once we have just up and left, discussion and some agreements are a certainty. Others will be extremely difficult, example our fishing waters, and may never be resolved.
How will the declared nominations be supported now Mr Gove has come clean about cocaine use? Will any of his backers back away? Interesting. The traditional members may find the subject rather unsavoury.
I agree that there is no hope of the EU offering the UK a deal that is worth having, even if they would re-open negotiations.
It’s a straight choice between a WTO Brexit, or no Brexit, and I fear what would happen if MP’s voted for the latter. It would be clear that democracy in the UK does not belong to the people, as it should, and (as the EU like to say) there would be ‘consequences’.
I am also interested to hear why Remainers think a WTO Brexit is impossible. All the ‘reasons’ I have heard so far are easily disproven.
It’s obvious to those in the real world who have done real jobs, but not unfortunately to the majority of career politicians in parliament that if no deal is taken off the table we will be offered a crap deal such as May’s deal. Why would the EU re-negotiate when we have plonkers like Stewart, Hunt and Gove who would not entertain the idea of walking away? The new leader must be someone who not only voted to leave but someone who the EU believes is prepared to walk away.
Boris, Raab, McVey – are our only hope of getting Brexit over the line and it must be done by 31st October at the very latest.
Unlike Germany at the end of World War 1, the UK is not being forced to sign a Treaty of Versailles Mark 2, with huge reparations, admissions of guilt and restrictions on what we can and cannot do.
Michel Barnier fancies himself as victorious and is piqued the UK will not sign his surrender document. Any Tory candidate for PM is doomed if he, or she, fails to acknowledge this simple truth.
Agreed John.
We have too many who think it will be a simple matter of tweeking the existing appalling agreement and everything will then be OK.
We need a complete change of mindset as the first plan, simply leave and then try to get some trade and co-operation arrangements in place with the EU if they are interested.
I am despondent about the two Conservative MP’s I will have to choose from. Too many MP’s are remainers and want a meaningless compromise.
I ask the simple question are Johnson and Gove trustworthy.
Gove we know is not and he has no intention of leaving the EU without a deal, so as PM he would have to attempt to get May’s Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament. Marcel Barnier is adamant he will not modify it, so that puts paid to Goves plan.
There are signs that Johnson will end up with the backing of many remainers as being malleable and not a real brexiteer, jumping on the bandwagon to further his ambition to be PM.
It is doubtful Hunt would be bold enough to go for WTO.
So that leaves RAAB as the only candidate determind to pursue a WTO brexit.
Andrea Leadsom makes WTO noises and has always been a leaver, but remember she could have been PM but chickened out. She lacks the moral fibre to do the job, as do many others.
The fate of the Conservative Party will be in the hands of the new leader.
I look forward to leaving by default.
The EU will act tough in the face of a divided UK government.
A Conservative leader first has to get elected and overcome a Remain-dominated party.
Leaving on WTO basis before October makes sense but Parliament will do its utmost to prevent that.
For this reason a General Election would be my preference – a chance to remove those that are blocking the decision the country made in the 2016 Referendum and which they all promised to abide by.
Thank God on both counts. The EU knows we are leaving – it just needs to sink tinto Remainer heads. Leadership candidates are making fools of themselves (allowed) and the party (not allowed) and the idea of public hustings when the electorate is all in Westminster is ridiculous! The BBC wants to highlight the madness of Tories! Must put a stop to this please.