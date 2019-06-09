Dear energy fuels de industrialisation in the UK

Much of industry needs plentiful supplies of low cost energy. Industry is about transforming basic materials taken from the earth into materials, and then cutting, shaping and assembling these into manufactured goods. Transformation of silica into glass or iron ore into steel or oil into plastic requires very large amounts of heat energy. Creating components and final products from materials requires substantial energy to cut, shape, bend, bolt, glue and assemble.
The UK following EU rules and guidance has decided on a dear energy policy. Unsurprisingly this has triggered de industrialisation. The government says it has an industrial strategy, but its energy policy makes it more and more likely that industry will gravitate to cheap energy USA or lower cost China than stay at home. In the name of decarbonising our industry we will end up importing more industrial products from countries that burn as much or more carbon per unit of output but at cheaper prices. We have already lost most of our aluminium industry from this problem, and seen a big reduction in our steel industry and petrochemical capacity.
Let’s take the current case of the steel industry.
British Steel made a profit of £92m to March 2017, and a loss of £29m to March 2018. Losses have probably got worse since March 2018. Turnover rose in the year 2017-18. The main problems were
- The crippling costs of the EU carbon permits scheme. BSC had to find more than 10% of turnover for this item alone, leading to a UK government loan to cover the £120 m carbon tax.
- Dear energy costs, with UK electricity substantially dearer than US electricity thanks to the EU/UK energy policy
- Intense competition lowering steel prices in Europe, as countries like China diverted steel away from the US market following tariff impositions there. Prices fell around 15%.
- High cost of debt finance introduced by rescue company Greybull who took the company over for £1 in 2016
The business is being offered for sale in whole or parts by the Receiver with bids closing 12 June.
Possible solutions
The business needs cheaper energy one way or another. It needs assistance to counter the high costs of the carbon tax, if we are to use energy here to make steel instead of import it. There will be some kind of refinancing with a probable reduction in debt service costs as a result of the Administration. It can work at more sales of specialist steels with higher value added, as they seek to do, and can ask for more sensible help in gaining UK domestic orders for the their rail and construction steel products. Many of the solutions needed to help them require permissions within EU rules over contracts, competition, and subsidies, or are simply illegal.
The single biggest cause of the financial collapse of this business is the huge energy bill from dear energy combined with carbon permits. I have always urged the EU and UK government to understand dear energy means de industrialisation, but they refuse to listen.
The company owns some crucial plants – 4 blast furnaces, a Basic Oxygen facility, 4 casters and 3 mills.
I used to be responsible for Darlington Simpson rolling mills (not a BSC facility)) to make long and flat product so I have past working knowledge of part of the industry.
41 Comments
There is no doubt that you are absolutely correct in your assessment and I suspect that the government has no real interest in doing anything about extraordinarily high energy costs, because they are in thrall to the ‘green blob’, who seem intent on taking the UK back to the stone age. Ably supported by all those MP and Ministers who want the UK to become totally carbon free – an insane, idiotic and probably unachievable policy that will complete the ruination of our nation.
In the last PMQs Long Bailey switched from complaining about the Government’s lack of action over climate change, to complaining that Government wasn’t saving British steel, and then going back to her greenery agenda and she didn’t get jeered out of Parliament. It shows what a rotten Parliament this is, they are so full of their virtue signalling that they either don’t know or don’t care that it takes almost a ton of coal to make a ton of steel.
Hi John,
There is nothing in this post I disagree with. But there is much left out. The key issues are around ‘Global Warming’ or the more politically correct term ‘Climate Change’. Is Carbon Dioxide the big lever of ‘Global Warming’ or is it just a minor adjuster.
I am a computer scientist and software engineer and have taken a strong interest in the science and Maths of man made ‘Global Warming’. If ‘man made CO2 was a big lever of ‘Global Warming’ then it might be a reason for CO2 pricing and higher energy costs.
The reality is that it is very most likely that CO2 is a small adjuster of ‘Global Warming’ . Probably around 1 degree C for each doubling of CO2. Not the IPCC’s figure of 3.2 degrees C per doubling.
There are many scientists who support this view but they are silenced by the MSM ( Main Stream Media ) including the BBC.
Before you can get a sensible discussion on energy pricing you have to fix the problem of the left environmentalists, fixing the discussion on ‘man made Global Warming’.
/ikh
Before we get carried away with dubious politically led theory we should consider fact.
The sun is the driver of climate and has been since the Earth was created. Way before the iron age, the begining of industrial polution/revolution, we suffered extreme climate changes. Ice ages and sub tropical periods were the norm in the UK. Mitigation is our only course of sensible action. If for example Venice is becoming increasingly vulnerable and is worth saving, we build sea defences to ensure it’s survival. However do not leave it to a totally corrupt Italy.
We have made a basic mistake of allowing climate change to be tied into the environment. The environment is man made and it’s correction is in mans hands. From slaughtering elephants and rhinos for their body parts to dumping all our rubbish in the sea, we the human species are in control and to date 100% guilty. Highly desirable though it is to halt the rape of the environment, even if achieved I doubt it would effect climate one iota. Other benefits in health for instance would be measurable.
The great unwashed of Westminster Bridge are just disciples of Canute in their desire to battle the reality of the Sun.
I agree almost entirely, except the effect on global temperature of doubling the level of CO2 is 1.15 degrees C, that’s called CO2 forcing. Just about everyone agrees on this figure.
Where the pseudo-science comes in is with CO2 feedback, which is the effect of what happens when the temperature increases by 1.15 degreees C. The satellites and geological record say “not much at all, if anything”, while the IPCC and lefty politicians say “lots.” To be fair, the trend in scientific papers on CO2 feedback is in a downward trend, 15 years ago it was about 3 degrees C (mildly scary), now it is around 1 degree C (much less scary).
Maybe in another decade or two, this trend should/could approach zero (not scary at all).
Indeed the climate is not at all that sensitive to CO2 as is very clear from the science. Millions of other variables some known and many unknown and unknowable. It is not science it is politics and a new fiery hell religion.
Anyway slightly warm is a good thing on balance as is more CO2 in the atmosphere as it greens the planet and increases crop yields.
The key would appear to be outside the EU and their industry destroying carbon tax. We also need to exploit shale gas with no more pussy footing with the Nimby/Luddite element who given half a chance would halt all progress. I liken the level of decision making and required leadership to that needed in wartime. I have yet to see this level of resolution emerging from the collection of leadership hopefuls we have to date been presented with. I hope you know them better when you come to making a decision.
If the issue of the cheaper energy was addressed the UK steel industry would still have to deal with cheaper foreign labour costs. This may not matter for speciality steels but it does matter for standard steel. There will always be cheaper labour somewhere overseas.
So something else needs to be done to address foreign competition.
This is crucial as steel has a strategic importance as well as an economic one.
Reply. This is a heavily capital and energy intensive industry. Employment cost is not the problem
In Brexit they now think they have the perfect get-out for the coming poverty in the UK.
Roger Helmer was saying this even before the referendum.
Nobody listened then either.
So thousands of men are laid off, their families impoverished, local businesses ruined and the Green Lunacy smiles all the way to the Vegan Restaurant.
Isn’t there an issue with the EU suspending free carbon credits to British Steel?
If so, why hasn’t the UK taken the EU to the ECJ?
Why doesn’t the UK suspend it’s participation in the EU carbon trading scheme?
@Know-Dice; But its cheaper to buy steel from our once competitors….
Here in the UK we seem to know the price of everything but the worth of nothing. 🙁
Agreed, I understand that the EU is no longer issuing carbon credits to us, even though May has agreed we remain part of the EU carbon trading scheme until 2020, and our politicians remain silent, they probably think it would be xenophobic or racist to champion our own nation’s interests.
Try as I might, I cannot imagine you being allowed to make this argument
on television. Admittedly, in the aftermath of the referendum, I gave up on that
medium. This post, however, is brief and lucidly written. If all MPs had to
make their case in this way, we would see who is capable of responding to
you, as distinct from the types that shake their heads as you speak on camera.
Because you have been in the industry, you know. because most politicians have not, they do not.
That is the problem, not just with this situation, but with so many others as well.
There is no substitute for actual working experience.
That is why we must stop career Mp’s following the academic bag carrying route to power.
I wonder how many past trawlermen/lorry drivers/mechanics/product designers/engineers/construction workers/civil engineers/electricians/scientists and the like, are at the moment in Parliament
And cradle to grave civil servants, probably more of a problem
Alan….you wonder ‘how many past trawlermen/lorry drivers/mechanics/product designers/engineers/construction workers/civil engineers/electricians/scientists and the like, are at the moment in Parliament?’ No doubt some, BUT the ruling few who are listened to are the privileged, Eton schooled ‘do as I say’ fools who are clueless as to the real world and its driving forces.
Indeed the politicians do not understand what happens at the coal face or in business or in normal people’s lives. They seems to be mainly lawyers, PPE types with a few idiotic geography and English graduates thrown it.
Decisions should clearly be take as close the coal face, business or family as possible. A government know best, one size fits all command economy spewing red tape, employment laws and green lunacy endlessly is never efficient and will always a disaster. That is why the ‘bureaucrats know best’ one size fits all EUSSR is such a complete and utter disaster.
Alan Jutson
“…we must stop career Mp’s following the academic bag carrying route to power.”
Yes I agree entirely.
I’d say we need a governing class made up of those who have experience. Men from the military, qualified engineers, those with experience of running successful
business. People with balls of steel. The kind of people you’d look up to.
Political Correctness, climate alarmism, liberalism, and every trace of Blair’s racist anti-English client state needs to be totally eradicated.
Future Westminster politicians should, in my opinion, be thoroughly vetted and any trace of gaelic or European origin should bar them from English public office. The risk of them making decisions biased against this country is simply too great.
May / Brazier (fr) says it all really.
Good morning.
And that, Sir John is what we need in Parliament. People who understand industry, commerce, science, engineering and so on. Not touchy feely mother Gaia nonsense !
May I suggest a possible, but not short term solution. Order from Rolls Royce some small modular reactors (see link below if our kind host allows). Put them on site and use them to power the steel and aluminium plants. Work with the companies to find ways to recycle wasted energy and put it back either into the grid and / or, the plant itself.
Whenever I read about these problems with our heavy/manufacturing industries I always think, how does Germany cope?
Looking at their white goods recently in a department store they were eye wateringly expensive, of very high quality as everything is, much higher than here and made in Germany and the Germans pay the prices.
Historically we have devalued our way to competitiveness , the Germans stayed successful with an appreciating currency and now seem to be able to do the same with other threats to their economy.
An excellent synopsis of what is wrong with EU energy policy, and the lemming like way our government follows without question…
From the ‘Factories for the world’ we have been reduced to an importer of whatever we can afford – God knows what this is all doing to our balance of payments deficit.
If we take this de-industrialistion further, what will it mean…. At some point we will not be able to afford the raw materials – jobs will be lost – we will shrink in our capacity to produce goods that other countries want – we will become more and more impoverished as a nation.
Yet this surely is the long term plan of the UN and others – They push de-industrialisation to ‘save the planet’, caring not a jot what happens to us.
Absolutely correct, once again.
Depressingly, every one of the leadership contenders has fallen for the climate change scam, several including Boris Johnson supporting the economically suicidal and utterly impracticable zero carbon idea. Even Dominic Raab, who I thought might impart some sense, is praising how we are leaders in decarbonising – yeah, that’s because we have shut down so much of our industry and because no other countries are so stupid.
That leaves Nigel Farage as the only senior politician speaking sense on climate and energy. Whatever his faults he will surely mop up a fair proportion of voters fed up with the eco-loons and politicians who listen to schoolgirls and noisy rabbles rather than qualified scientists.
On an opitimistic note the green-left is so extreme that it is possible to fill a manifesto with voter friendly green-right policies.
While the green left is green-nihilism. Basically tax energy to death. Carbon Tax, Consumer tax.
The green-right is green-consumerism. Basically clean air and water. Protecting nature. Nature Reserves, Anti-Pollution laws.
Re open the coal mines? Still plenty there I understand.
Germany mines and burns very dirty coal.
I am certain that poverty kills more surely than CO2.
Exactly right in all the above. But we have idiots in Parliament (all but a tiny handful of whom) voted for Ed Miliband’s moronic climate change act and support the Paris Climate Accord lunacy. Also almost not of them have any understanding of energy economics, energy engineering, business, physics, being competitive and the likes. Virtue signalling scientifically ignorant, idiots in the main. Put Peter Lilly in charge of energy please.
We also have the Climate Change Committee quango coming out with even more idiotic suggestions almost every week all reported unquestioningly by the absurdly biased and scientifically illiterate BBC.
Something more real and rather sooner to worry about than climate alarmism:- An asteroid, known as 2006 QV89, with a diameter wider than a football field has a roughly one in 7,000 chance of hitting the Earth later this year.
Given this how can they predict the climate this year let alone next? Or perhaps the climate alarmists know where and if this will hit or not! They have big expensive computers after all these soothsayers.
There is another solution to this problem, which is to amend WTO rules. Base the level of tariffs on each country’s exports on two criteria (and no others):
– How dirty the country’s production methods are (in terms of carbon)
– Anti-dumping so that a country does not subsidise its exports
Dear energy policies are hurting Europe as a whole, as do all the so called environmental policies. Since China and India refuse to countenance similar policies, the net result is that those countries’ industries get an advantage. And since both their power generation and manufacturing tend to be less efficient than ours the effect is that more pollution is produced worldwide than if we simply went for a cheap energy policy.
In short our current approach is an expensive way of making the world worse.
Given his inside knowledge of the industry, what is Sir John’s take on last week (not sure of the exact date) Business Select Committee (BEIS) meeting where high cost of energy for industry appears to have been linked to the unclear links of various partners (Babcock, BAE, Rolls Royce) in Defence and civil nuclear activities? According to him, what is the future of Small Modular Reactors in improving the situation? At what cost to the tax payer given that the same companies will likely be involved in the future?
Remainers commenting here claim leaving the EU will make them poorer, but ignore the impact of EU policies on manufacturing and trading. If we cease to be a free trading Nation how will we pay for our vital imports. Borrowing and printing money ends in poverty.
If you have high energy costs in isolation you go out of business.
And Mr Gove wants to replace VAT!!!
So how much more will that cost businesses that have just spend thousands on MTD?
Don’t replace VAT just reduce the rate…
The cruel irony is that the climate change virtue signallers in government are driving out such manufacturing industry to countries which are increasing their “carbon emissions”, burning coal and exporting products to the UK with an increase in its “carbon footprint” as a consequence of extra transportation.
There are a few other considerations:
-is steel a strategic product? If so, then we should in any event be maintaining the facility for now by government intervention and adding these carbon costs to the £350m a week we save by leaving the EU
-if steel isn’t a strategic product, can we offer alternative and better productive uses for the capital and labour which is presently employed at BSC?
-can we develop indigenous lower cost energy which also undercuts the pollutive effect of the low cost steel competition (China), thereby “saving” the planet in a relative sense?
Sensible points. Unfortunately green crap has taken on quasi-religious status and all politicians are required to pay obeisance to it. Michael Gove has felt obliged to pat st Greta on the head. Andrea Leadsom (not a serious candidate admittedly) has said she would immediately declare a ‘climate emergency’. I’m afraid climate hysteria will have to run its course before we see the end of these policies.
Sorry – almost ‘none’ of them …
Here’s another solution.
Abandon high energy consumption industries in the UK, and leave these to regions of the world that can generate large amounts of cheap energy. I’m thinking hydroelectric installations, which the UK doesn’t have in any significant quantity.
Perhaps we might consider keeping some plants running in the interest of national security, but then we may find it necessary to open up the coal mines again. Politically unacceptable at present, but no doubt the mood will change when the lights start going out.
You seem to be having some impact on the candidates where tax is concerned so perhaps they will listen to you over this.
Well Jeremy Hunt seems to have little comprehension of the possible ways of leaving the EU. Sophie Ridge on Sunday Sky. Voting for him is voting for the unknown and hoping for the best. No doubt a very nice chap and useful minister in the right place. However as PM, in an exceedingly difficult situation, I judge that he is not hard nosed enough for the current situation.
Well Jeremy Hunt seems to have little comprehension of the possible ways of leaving the EU. Sophie Ridge on Sunday Sky. Voting for him is voting for the unknown and hoping for the best. No doubt a very nice chap and useful minister in the right place. However as PM, in an exceedingly difficult situation, I judge that he is not hard nosed enough for the current situation….
You really must stop this crazy Captcha saying it has failed only then to claim it is a duplicate posting. I thought computers were binary. Perhaps it is a female computer maintaining her right to change her mind.