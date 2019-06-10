Mrs May as a political leader

Mrs May inherited a working majority from her predecessor. She chose to hold an early General election which lost her the majority. Her last series of local elections saw major Conservative losses with the Conservative vote down to just 28%. Her dreadful decision to delay Brexit and hold European elections saw the Conservative party slump to an all time low of 9.1% in a national election. This is a very poor record and explains in itself why the party wanted her to go.
There were few silver linings. It is true she managed to get the Conservative vote back up to 42% in the 2017 election, reuniting Eurosceptics from UKIP with Conservatives under a banner of delivering our exit from the EU in a timely and positive way. That was her high point. She asked the whips to consult the Parliamentary party over whether to hold the 2017 election or not. She had always ruled it out when asked. I was one of those who advised against, but I assume she must have got many saying they wanted to do it. I wanted us to c0mplete Brexit before going to the country, then setting out a post Brexit agenda.
She found it difficult understanding the cross currents of groups and voting blocs within the Parliamentary party. She always seem to exaggerate the numbers and strength of the Remain forces and in her last months in office seemed to delight in opposing the Leave majority on the backbenches, ignoring our advice and offers of support.
The most difficult thing to understand is why she ever thought the Withdrawal Treaty would pass, and why she persevered with the strategy of attrition trying to get more and more MPs to give in to vote for it. As I pointed out to her, even if in the very unlikely event that all Conservative MPs gave in the DUP were never going to accept the provisions on Northern Ireland so the legislation could not pass. Worse still insistence on the legislation threatened her whole government, which needed DUP votes to validate it and keep it in office.
The sorry procession of Ministers leaving office over the same issue would have alerted most politicians to the need to trim. The PM who was always willing to trim for the EU was never willing to trim for the Leave voting majority in the country or for the MPs who sought to represent them. It made her downfall inevitable. It means her successor has to rescue the country from Brexit delayed, and rescue the Conservative party from its historic 9.1% low in an election. Fortunately both tasks require the same positive action to get us out of the EU and to use the freedoms that brings for a better UK.
How very mean-spirited. The truth is that Mrs May gave huge concessions to the small cabal of hard-line Leavers on her far right – she ruled out a customs union, stopped free movement of people and did all she could to keep the Irish border invisible. But in return she was given no concessions at all by the ERG, who demanded an extreme no deal version which was never on the ballot in 2016 and which was never supported by millions of leave voters nor by many leave-voting Tory MPs. So yet an0ther Tory PM is brought down by the fanatics of the ERG who will never take a realsitic view of our need to do deals with our closest and biggest trading partner, the EU.
She would have conceded all these points in the negotiations for an FTA. After all there was nothing else to give. She was a liar and Brussels plant.
Why do so many of her potential successors think that by tinkering with the backstop the WA will be acceptable.
ERG MPs are not National Socialists. They are decent, moral and honourable human beings with wives, husbands and children
It is testament to John Redwood’s commitment to truth and freedom that he should allow such a slander be posted onto his forum
I believe it should be a criminal offence to describe without evidence someone as ‘far right’, ‘extremist’ or a ‘Nazi’…
We are forbade to discuss certain religions and certain forms of human behaviour and yet is acceptable to destroy another human being with this type of vile accusation
Not mean spirited enough, May was an appalling PM and an appalling person. One who has nearly destroyed her party and may well have given us Corbyn/SNP and a trip to Venezuela II without the sun or the oil.
TIC- Mrs May is the living embodiment of the “Peter Principle” she was out of her depth even at the Home Office. A well liked constuency MP but not up to the job of running the Country
Sir John,
May’s actions during her whole time as PM are not understandable if viewed from the perspective of someone who is expecting their leader to deliver on the result of the 2016 referendum. However, if the plan was to deceive, and only surround herself by those of a similar mind, then everything she did becomes quite clear. We are now left with a situation where it is a case of ‘Don’t mention the war!’
Whether we accept it or not, we are actually at war. Not the traditional one with bombs and guns, nor the more subtle tones of ‘the cold war’, but war nevertheless, although it has not been officially declared.
The EU remains determined to win this war and see the UK as the vanquished. For them, nothing less will do. The EU negotiators have fought well and hard, understandably, for the benefit of the EU. The UK’s ‘war effort’ has been undermined over the past three years by the deeply embedded treacherous, British born, EU agents who have been actively working, even at the highest levels, to vandalise all attempts to regain our sovereignty. The absolute infiltration of our Parliament, our Civil Service, our Institutions, our Quangos and our Mainstream Media with latter-day Burgesses cannot be underestimated. Their determination to deny democracy to those ‘who are too stupid to understand’ and to lead our Nation into a future of subservience to the unelected in Brussels must be thwarted. What is more, those responsible must face the consequences of their actions.
During the 1950s and later, Burgess, Maclean and the others of the ‘Cambridge Five’ were, quite rightly, regarded as traitors, although Britain was not officially at war at the time. Why, now, should the law ignore the, perhaps equally significant, acts of treason of a multitude of influential figures who continue to have anything but the UK’s interests to the fore?
The priority is, of course, for the new PM to ensure the UK leaves the EU cleanly, promptly and completely. However, when this has been achieved, I would expect those who have worked to sabotage efforts to deliver an independent, free and sovereign United Kingdom to face the full force of the law.
Nothing less would be acceptable.
I totally agree and suspect we are not alone with this assessment.
Hear, hear
She was the most inept PM imaginable. It is an open question whether the party of which she was leader will survive the experience as a serious, dominant force in British politics.
Sir John,
Mrs May is STILL the PM (she didn’t even resign correctly!); question: how much more damage can she do before leaving No. 10, while we await the conclusion of the Parliamentary Tory Party to complete its farce?
Indeed. May is still in place and apparently planning to waste vast sums of public money in the vain hope of securing a ‘legacy’ for herself.
A new Prime Minister might not be enough to prevent the demise of the Conservative Party.
Indeed a new PM will have great difficulty rescuing the party from May and Hammond’s wanton destruction of it.
There appears to be only one candidate who has a plan.
Esther McVay.
She will not survive today.
Unfortunately true Bob
Too honest and not “pandering ” to the Remainer cabal of the Conservative party
Good morning
She was the wrong person, in the wrong position, at the wrong time. In many articles I have read, the majority clearly state that she was not a fit for the role of PM.
I will say one thing. She stayed, and still is, in place long after many of her predecessors would have been booted out. This tells me she had considerable support and powerful backers. Think about that?
CMD Won the 2015 GE with a simple promise of a referendum on the EU. It also helped that many were concerned about Red Ed and the SNP. It showed that the nation was deeply unhappy with our membership of the EU. And we still are.
We are nearly 3 years from that glorious day and should by now be an independent sovereign nation. The very fact we are not is entirely the fault of the parliamentary conservative party and only a full BREXIT will save you.
Cameron only just won a small overall Majority in 2015 because UKIP voters came back to the Conservatives due to his referendum promise. How on earth will the next leader win an election with Brexit so strong unless some Brexit deal is done?
John,
Mrs May lost the 2017 GE because she pulled out a new policy in the middle of a election campaign that had not even been through cabinet. Let along been discussed by the Party.
She has always been a person that likes to work on her own or with a very small group of advisers and she pulls policies out of a hat like a magician does a rabbit.
I have made the mistake of thinking She had some convictions like she would stick to ‘Out of the Single Market, out of the Customs Union & out of the ECJ’ and leave on the 29 March 2019. Sadly I was proved wrong.
I will not be sorry to see her go.
/ikh
She was somehow installed through the duplicity of Gove and the all-out media campaign against Leadsom because of a silly comment.
She lied and delayed repeatedly in order to gain time enough for Merkel and Juncker to write a treaty she thought she could fool us with. She did everything she could to ensure her masters in the CBI were appeased. She walked around Brussels humiliating our country and allowed herself to be laughed at whilst snubbing the US president. She allowed servicemen to be prosecuted whilst turning a blind eye to returning jihadists.
In her short tenure she may have caused irreparable damage to our country. There may be a worse PM one day but it’s difficult to see how. Good riddance.
She heartily and enthusiastically embraced a most pernicious form of minority rights driven social engineering agenda exposing us all to a form of politics that is deeply sinister and very disturbing.
Such dramatic social policies are viciously anti-Tory and provide ample evidence of a politician desperate to pander to the forces of the liberal left that have now sadly infected the entire British state
It was Jonathan Powell who wanted to use race the ‘rub the Tories nose in diversity’. Well, May went even further than Blair and Powell. She buried us in it
I believe the British people are social conservatives and yet we are fed of daily diet of policies that are in direct contravention of the general mood of the nation
Her’s and Cameron’s refusal to rein in the BBC is now having destructive consequences as we are constantly bombarded with their progressive trash, anti-Trump smear campaign using the tedious far-right slander statements
I want the new PM to be utterly brutal in their policies. No more pandering to the left. No more pandering to the BBC. No more protecting Corbyn and his Marxist thugs from being exposed.
There is a majority in the UK outside the rancid dump that is London who do not share the BBC’s hatreds and resentments.
Time to get this nation out of the EU and then start on the BBC and other left-wing organisations who abuse the taxpayer to propagate their poison
I’m still chuckling watching the slow motion car crash that the Tory Party has become. Tory MPs will not allow Boris to be in the final two and someone worse than May will be the next PM. You have to smile at the detachment from reality apparent in Westminster. Corbyn is playing his hand very well.
I agree why May thought her treaty tying the UK into servitude to the EU would get through Parliament and the people of this country would quietly accepting it defies logic. Was she going to use that wee addition slyly added at a footnote in Lisbon. The one which refers to ‘use whatever force necessary to quell civil unrest’?
I understand this EU election will not only cost the taxpayer £1m, but also a further £18b May has agreed to give to the EU.
Then of course her latest bit of insanity is the %emissions by 2050 bill.
I can come to no other conclusion she is either is stark raving bonkers or an outright traitor.
I can see no redeeming qualities in her and prefer she left No 10 last Friday and out of Parliament.
Exactly right.
She threw the election in 2017 with an idiotic “vote for us and we will kick you in the teeth” manifesto. She is a red tape spewing, anti-democratic socialist too, a robotic, repetitive, wrong headed & tedious speaker, a totally incompetent negotiator (who was as you say she was always willing to trim for the EU but was never willing to trim for the Leave voting majority in the country or for the MPs who sought to represent them).
On top of all her very many failing she retained a tax to death incompetent EUphile Chancellor, pushed idiotic identity politics and gender pay gap lunacy, allowed Hammond to undermine the EU negotiations and to inflict the highest taxes for 70 years on to the nation (while continuing to borrow even more while delivering generally appalling and declining public services). Plus she even pushes idiotic prices and income controls, yet more employment laws and misguided green crap.
What did she do that was actually positive? Opt out organ donation is about the only thing I approve of and even that has not yet started. Oh and resigning at long last.