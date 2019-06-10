Nomination day

June 10, 2019

Today we will learn which of the many possible  candidates have eight MP supporters and the will to contest the leadership. We have seen a long phoney war. There will be fewer candidates than the commonly touted 11.

Esther Mc Vey has come up with the clearest and strongest position on the EU. She has stated we must leave by October 31 with no further delays. She is a good presenter of Conservative views, using language that cuts through well and standing up to the abuse and attacks that come with the job. Like all the candidates so far she voted for the unacceptable Withdrawal Treaty on the third vote.

Several candidates have been diverted by stories of their past drug taking. As someone who did not take drugs because it was a criminal offence, I can say these revelations are not helpful to them,  but  have not proved to be a bar to high office. Mr Gove should not be supported for his long and futile support of the Withdrawal Treaty, his willingness to delay exit longer and his ill thought through views on VAT and sales taxes.

Boris has  said the Withdrawal Treaty is dead and any negotiation with the EU would have to encompass both withdrawal and future relationship matters. This is reasserting the position in the Conservative Manifesto of 2017. Given the attitude of the EU it should mean we just leave with or without free trade talks and a mutual agreement to avoid tariffs and new barriers during the talks. He has rightly stressed we must leave the EU with no further delays by 31 October.

  1. Mike Wilson
    Your fellow MPs will not allow Boris in the final two. They know they will be deselected. Their last hurrah will be to destroy the party. They will achieve what Labour have never managed. They prefer a Labour government rather than leaving the EU.

  2. Mike Wilson
    Are you supporting Boris?

  3. agricola
    We may well be in agreement on two possibilities for PM, but I would not like to second guess what a disparate collection such as the conservative party in the HoC might want. Get it wrong and that is their political end. Watch this space.

  4. Alan Jutson
    Can Boris be trusted not to get bored and end up flip flopping.

    I agree with your other comments.

