Mrs May’s non EU policies

Mrs May set out a strong vision of a fairer and more prosperous UK in her initial statement of beliefs as she became Prime Minister. It hangs on the wall in 10 Downing Street as a reminder to visitors of what she intended. Unfortunately in office she was unable to make progress with it.
One of her mistakes was to appoint as Chancellor someone who did not buy into her vision, and who had no wish to use more public money to achieve some of the objectives she wished to set where state intervention was seen as part of the answer. The Chancellor did not conceal his wish to dilute and delay Brexit. He used Brexit as an excuse to withhold cash from public services or tax cuts on the grounds he wanted a “war chest” against a possible exit from the EU which he always wrongly thought of as damaging. The PM wanted more money for schools to help raise standards and give people a better start in life. She wanted more money for the NHS, which was eventually extracted after a long battle. She probably wanted or needed more money for social care, though that remains a series of problems in search of a policy.
She saw social care as a major issue. I remember being sounded out by the Downing Street Policy Unit on possible reform prior to the 2017 election. I advised a careful approach and suggested that first the government should issue a general document describing current policy and outlining the problems as they saw them, to invite responses and to trigger a national debate before trying to formulate answers. They said they were interested in how Margaret Thatcher had run things, and I reminded them I had helped Margaret approach welfare reform in this way with a big public conversation and enquiry before offering change. I was very aware from my work as a constituency MP that some people with no direct family experience of care homes did not know that the elderly person’s home had to be sold to pay the bills in many cases, and this needed to be more widely understood to have a conversation on care.
Unfortunately advisers decided they could invent and land a major reform of social care using a General election as a brief period to sell their ideas to the voters. Mrs May accepted a scheme for the 2017 election Manifesto that sounded like the old death tax that Conservatives had rejected under Labour. It turned out to be a predictable disaster which the PM had to reject during the election campaign itself, as criticism of the social care policy drowned out other matters and came from many potential Conservative voters.
She was keen to encourage more housebuilding and put in place various schemes and directions to do so. There was progress in increasing the build rate as she hoped. She saw the need for improved standards in schools, building on the reform work of the previous government. It was not a smooth path given the antipathy of teachers to the Gove reforms, and the shortage of cash for the lower funded schools around the country. She continued to develop and promote her agenda to curb modern slavery and to tackle discrimination.
The bold aim to narrow the north-south divide, one shared with many previous governments, made some progress with welcome acceleration of investment and modernisation in some of the great northern and Midlands cities.
The aim to develop a modern industrial strategy made little progress. The industrial strategy was damaged by the ever dearer energy which made it difficult to keep or expand energy using industries in the UK. The car industry strategy was damaged by the Chancellor’s higher taxes on cars and the general government assault on modern diesel vehicles. The Business Secetrary, like the Chancellor, was downbeat throughout about the opportunities and prospects after Brexit. The various car factory closures in the UK and rest of the EU and currant state of the uk steel industry shows the failure of their so called industrial strategy.
Greg Clark was in the pocket of Hammond so was never going to deliver much and at a personal level he never appeared particularly dynamic.
The role of Business Secretary always seems to be an ‘afterthought’ after the so-called big jobs are handed out.
As business is the driver that provides the revenue for all the spending departments it should have a much higher profile with the next Secretary being an experienced in business big hitter, if they exist, apart from yourself!
Greg Clarke is another LibDim (he was president of Cambridge University Social Democrats). He, like Hammond & May, seems to like very high taxes, complex taxes, expensive religious energy and endless “government knows best” red tape.
Plus minimum wage laws to make it illegal for some to work or even learn how to work and to build on EU workers rights, (mainly the right to be unemployed).
I think the problem for the Tories came when they stopped being Tories. They let far too many of these modern-day liberals into the party declaring it to be a ‘broad church’ not realising what damage they would do if they ever got elected.
As for Hammond, it was oft reported that May wanted to lose him. A strong leader would have done just that, which is yet another clue to her unsuitability.
Yet there are still good people in the Tory party worthy of support. My own choice of Owen Paterson and Steve Baker both chose not to run for the leafership, but that shouldn’t be an impediment to ministerial office further down the line. Speaking of which, but in a different context, perhaps that is where Mr Gove ought to be – down the line. Some people are just not credible.
Only a dyed-in-the-wool Brexiteer can now put right years of failure and neglect to the public’s satisfaction. It is quite literally ‘do or die’.
In fairness he was a Social Democrat before he changed to lefty liberal new Labour aka Tory.
Similar with Transport. This is one of the most important industries in the land as everything and everyone requires transport, nothing is brought to us without it. Far more important than the Home Office and the ‘jewel in the crown’ the Foreign Office which they all hanker after, yet transport is given almost as a punishment to the lower orders who never achieve anything except make moving things and people around more difficult and costly. No freebies or foreign glory trips in it of course.
Dear Sir John–I say the Conservatives should quit beating themselves up about the putative need for new ideas to fix how awful everything is (not) and should go back and resurrect a few old ideas. Too much so-called progress implemented too rapidly is going to destroy the world.
Blaming the Chancellor for these failures won’t wash – May could have just ordered him to comply with her wishes.
My guess is that he was complying with her privately expressed wishes.
I said it before and have since found no reason to go back on any of the four words that I chose with care to describe my local MP, not just random insults:
“liar”
“cheat”
“hypocrite”
“traitor”
…or dismissed him.
If her main problems were her Chancellor followed by her Business Secretary why did she not get rid of them. Possibly as a remain PM she was reliant on their support. Ultimately she boxed herself into the impossible position she found herself in. She forgot the old adage, ” When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Sadly for the country she was dishonest and incompetent. Promoted way beyond her talents.
PS
I think we should cease agonising over the dreadful three years of May and concentrate on getting a PM and Cabinet that can lead us out of the EU with a path to an agreement on trade and services, or at last resort to leaving without an agreement. It needs to be done before any party conference, and without reference to the squabbling HoC if necessary.
Rory Stewart discussed all these last night on LBC.
He also pointed out the alternatives to a clean break on October 31st. He maintained that if we left on WTO terms, then we would not be able to impose import dues on just one lot of people. Fair’s fair when you do it with the WTO.
So either we imposed import dues on EU products and kept out the rest of the world, or we junked the lot and then ruined the farmers in his constituency as goods from all over the world simply poured in at rock bottom prices.
So far he is the only contender who has outlined this.
I wonder if you might like to comment yourself?
Reply I have done so many times before
Except that we would impose an import duty level for all partners, and then immediately following, the continuity trade agreements which have already been made with several of our current trading partners come into force, reducing duties with those partners as seperate trade agreements.
This is how the EU currently handles trade with its external partners, e.g. Japan and Canada do not have the same agreement or duty levels with the EU, so if the WTO object they should be going after the EU already.
You can find a list of the already-agreed continuity agreements here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/signed-uk-trade-agreements-transitioned-from-the-eu
It is disappointing he didn’t mention this.
Why not simply maintain the current tariffs we impose for non-EU countries but now they apply to EU countries while we modify them for the growing list of countries we have prepared TAs and MRAs with.
Given their unwillingness to negotiate fairly the EU should be at the back of the queue. But then I don’t want any FTA with the EU that gives them any advantage considering the current imbalance of trade.
I agree.
To start we keep the existing EU’s tariffs on RoW and impose these same tariffs on the EU, which will be automatically mirroring those the EU will impose upon us.
Mr Stewart is confused. He is correct that WTO rules means it’s the same tariffs all round – until you strike FTAs. But is odd to hear a Conservative argue as he does that we need tariffs to protect the agricultural and car industries. In other words his constituents should pay 50% more in many cases for food and 10% more for cars than they would otherwise have to. new Zealand abolished all farm subsidies and tariffs 30 or so years ago. It was feared this would destroy farming in NZ but it had the opposite effect, it galvanised the NZ agricultural and wine industries. Perhaps we do need to subsidise farming, but then let’s do so directly, eg by paying farmers to keep the countryside beautiful, footpaths open etc. There is no logic to subsidising them by forcing consumers to pay higher prices. That also obfuscates the economics of what’s happening.
Not true. There is Article 24 of the WTO which permits things to remain as they are for 2 and up to 10 years whilst an FTA is negotiated. All that is required is the agreement of both parties – and there is the rub – the EU is so intent on punishing the UK that it may not agree, at least until their manufacturers see what happens with no deal. In any event the new lot in Brussels may take the opportunity to change the thinking there.
Mrs May’s non EU policies:- to destroy the Conservative Party and give us Corbyn/SNP & another Venezuela perhaps?
Good morning
So she wasn’t a complete failure then !
/sarc
If the Chancellor was such a problem for her, why didn’t she sack him ? If he was holding back on funds as suggested and creating policies that were causing real harm, he should have been gone. My only guess is, that the Chancellor, much like, Gordon Brown was the power behind the throne and the one in charge
The only good thing to come out of this is, by blocking her he sowed, hopefully, the seeds of his own downfall.
So she wasn’t a complete failure then !
Er…… well I approve of her opt out organ donation policy but even that is not effect as yet! Plus the NHS will probably not cope anyway.
She should have sacked Hammond long ago. He single handadly destroyed the motor industry and has successfully had Brexit blamed. BBC in overdrive. Now we need Boris to promise to kill the licence fee and he will romp home at the next GE.
Indeed Boris should promise that no one should be forced to buy a TV licence unless they want to watch BBC and choose to.
Let’s just put the last 3 years to bed. A useless PM who surrounded herself with some fairly diabolical advisors. There’s nothing to learn from this, really. We already know what went wrong and what has to be done to fix it. Let’s start from now.
I can see why you like this position; however it ignores the ‘vote of confidence’ in her leadership, which she easily won. So it’s not just a terrible PM, its the PCP that bares most of the blame by not being able to figure out that they are not doing what the voters require, and in a number of cases actually working against the declared aims of the manifesto. PCP= NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE. Our host is a rare exception.
Your articles on Mrs May’s legacy show disdain for her methods, her cabinet and her delivery.
You probably made waves behind the scene but the superficial acceptance offered by you and your backbench colleagues gave her goverment a legitimacy it evidently didn’t deserve.
I suggest that the back benches are more vocal in future. Your distaste should not be retrospective.
Reply I criticised the main errors at the time
Are you in a position to speculate on why she kept a Chancellor whom you evidently hold in contempt?
Reply Either she agreed with him about Remain, or she was too weak to sack him once she found out how he opposed her
The simple fact is John, Mrs May had a wish list, but not a clue as to how to plan for its content or implementation.
She is not a strategist with vision, she is/was a micro manager of detail, and that is why she can still see nothing wrong with her putrid Withdrawal Agreement.
As soon as her last Social Care plans are broadcast just weeks before the last General election I actually said to my wife, she has now turned victory into defeat, the fact that she said continually “but nothing has changed” in numerous Press conferences implied even she did not understand the original rules and policy herself.
Why announce a brand new policy, if nothing was going to change ??
Just like Blair, she was hampered by a bad Chancellor and did not have the courage to sack him. Not that such failure matters to either of course, since the defining legacy of one is Brexit treachery and of the other Iraq adventurism but the replacement prime minister might take note.
Perhaps she wouldn’t have had to put plans in place to cover even more of our green and pleasant land with even more houses IF she’d got to grips with immigration in the first place.
Mr Hammond and his lack of vision should be spoken of in the present tense, surely?
@ L.Jones
We certainly hope it will soon be in the past tense….
It is probably easier to look at May’s failures than try to put a gloss on her near successes.
Under may, the government became ever more lemming like in following international trends set by the Un global establishment. There was no original thinking involved, as everything had to fit into the EU or UN way of doing things.
Clearly there was an image of the future that had been agreed upon within the EU and she did her best to pass this on. Her refusal to protect veteran soldiers summed up her attitude in this respect, as did the feeling that justice and policing were not as decent as one might expect.
The way that issues with grooming gangs was handled didn’t do anything for her reputation. In short it seems that those under May were pursuing injustices, and we won’t even mention immigration. She moved the Tories much further left than they ever should be, which was also in line with EU intent to have political parties that certainly were not of the right, but socialist by nature.
The way she simply signed the UN treaties on favouring immigrants, which some decent countries refused to do, really showed her lack of empathy for British people.
But Sir John, when ever more public spending is mentioned it is your wing of the party who screams the loudest, and have done since the late 1970s, it was your wing of the party that enforced the idea of the deficit and the need to bring it down as quickly as possible – just so long as it did not interfere with tax cuts.
So please stop trying to sound as though you have all the answers, you do not, many of your ‘answers’ are the problems of today, such as a fragmented NHS that no longer included social care in its remit, off loaded to LAs etc. Unintended consequences perhaps, not all on your watch perhaps but signposted all the same on your watch, and if you were critical of the policies back when you do not seem very ready to go public with such criticisms now, some 30+ years later.
PS, no doubt this will be held in moderation until most have moved on to tomorrows or the nest days article, but then I’m not really talking to the wider audience, so no problems!
When did we ever have a sensible Industrial Policy, it was a long time ago.
In manufacturing industrial relations appear to be good.
The transport sector with the split in who runs the railways has bad labour relations.
Too much of our industry is foreign owned as we are not prepared to make the investments with our own money.
For example huge swathes of Engineering are owned by Siemens of Germany. So what went wrong? The CEO of UK operations is German by birth but a British citizen.
Foreign Companies will give priority to home manufacturing.
How many MP’s have an Engineering or Business background?
Energy policy is a disaster in the making.
May was not keen to encourage house building in her own constituency.
She famously campaigned to stop a destruction ( aka development) near Sonning.
( Pictures in the papers ‘n all….unless it was “fake news”).
This catalogue of failures and lack of achievement by Mrs May is due to her inability to pick people and listen. It is very sad but the whole country has suffered and it will take a lot of hard work and foresight to get us out of this hole that she has dug.
She is digging another very large hole and putting this country’s security at risk by delaying the decision over Chinese involvement in our next network. Our mobile phone companies are unable to invest the millions needed until they know which road we are on.
She has done something that prevents her saying ‘no’ to China and therefore must be prevented for making yet another catastrophic mistake
Why do you think energy is so expensive in this country?
(Please save the answer for a separate post …)
Gyges, its pretty obvious if you listen to those real experts who know about energy and not some idiot of an mp with a degree in geography or politics. Expensive energy was foretold years ago when the green scam brigade took over making decisions for government and silly 16 year olds.
Exactly.
The “renewables” religion! Greg Clarke’s policy of let’s have expensive energy, drive business abroad and be rather uncompetitive. With a bit of virtue signalling.
So it all comes to this that the BBC has decided to take away free TV from the over 75’s, some of them the most vulnerable in our society, some who as children suffered the worst of the bombing and destruction, who lost parents and family and had poverty heaped on them by poor housing and rationing even into the 1950’s- shame on BBC, and shame on the Tory party standing behind the BBC.
HenryB
And they were the ones who believed in the BBC, helped it along to its present ghastliness.
Handed their kids over to the brainwashing…sorry…”Watch With Mother” and their teenagers to “Top of the Pops” etc etc……
Such betrayal.
@Henryb; Wrong, the govt has, the TVL exemption was a Westminster policy, reneged upon since the 2017 GE, the exemption was funded by HMT, the BBC has since been told that it either needs to either cut services or remove the exemption – I would have preferred the BBC to have cut the (in my opinion) plentiful chaff, non of which would have affected their core services.
Another reason to get a strong leader to abolish the BBC tax. Let them become a subscription service and they can pedal their left wing rubbish with impunity.
Exactly! Make them finance their own brand of rubbish! My money won’t be going to support them!
It is more than somewhat ironic that at the BBC’s consultation 52% were in favour of abolishing the free licence fee for over 75 year olds and 48% were against the idea. Bearing in mind that for 3 years this biased corporation has been championing the cause of the Remain 48%’ it just shows the duplicitous nature of this organisation that it should immediately and unreservedly accept the abolition of the fee. In the name of consistency and fairness one ought to have expected that the corporation would champion the interests of the over 75s!
Also, apparently 190,000 took part in this consultation, which means the winning margin was about 8,000! This comparison with the winning 1.4 million in the referendum pales into insignificance! So where are the calls for a second consultation? Or, our right to opt out and have our TV sets programmed not to screen their rubbish!
I could be cynical and note that demographic is that the older generation are more likely to have voted Brexit, therefore the imposition of the fee is a cunning way to further to BASH the Brexiteers!
Don’t put that past the bastards!
Henry, how long before the heating allowance and bus passes are taken away. Bus passes are a lifeline yo so many older people. My mother was on a basic pension, widowed and unable to drive. Buses were her salvation but if she had to pay the normal fare she would not have been able to afford it. Again, politicians must get in the real world.
Indeed. Yet another back door tax grab.
We have been told repeatedly that immigration to the UK is of younger, fitter, healthy working people contributing their taxes and balancing the population which was ageing much better. I read the number of net migration is around 300,000 people per year, so with all this extra telly tax and the same number of hours to schedule why can’t they afford free licences for over 75’s?
Why can’t people opt out of the BBC and just have freeview? This is what my parents would do if they could, my father turned 75 two months ago. I’ve read Jerry arguing it is a tv receiver tax whether you watch the BBC or not so what % of this tax is provided to other channels?
I think the withdrawal of a free TV license for everyone over 75 is the BBC getting back at people they think voted Brexit. It is a punishment of the kind meted out by the EU when people step out of line. Also part and parcel of doing anything that affects the powerless. Lets kick those unable to kick us back.
The BBC is not only a left wing political entity that exists on the licence fee without dependency upon the ballot box, but is now a quango offshoot of HMRC that is permitted to change the tax regime. I find it an unbelievable situation. When will our politicians get to grips with this out of control broadcaster of it’s own propaganda.
The irony is they seek to punish those that funded and created the BBC in its current form. Time to set it free and get rid of the license fee!
I suggest you listen to the opinions of those such as Age UK. This is down to the consequences of decisions taken by Conservative government ministers.
It was a Conservative manifesto commitment in 2017 to maintain free TV licenses for over-75s. One hopes John Redwood will show as much commitment to highlighting and advocating adhering to that manifesto commitment as he does to certain other ones (Brexit).
Reply Yes, I think we should keep to such commitments.
All of the over 75s in my family are able to afford the licence fee, as will I be able to do when I get to that age. Why should our young effectively subsidise the old? Or more importantly, why should we have a licence fee at all?
John
A current British cabinet minister who has confessed recently to specialised knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry intended to swallow liquid Viagra. To his horror he discoveded that he had swallowed Tippex by mistake. Fortunately no harm was done though the following morning he awoke with a massive correction!
Good luck to Esther McVey from the shower that have made it through to the first ballot.
Like it Glenn and agree, good luck to Esther.
Glenn – Thank you for the morning giggle.
Glenn, Here’s another. Electile Dysfunction. The inability to get aroused by any party or individual standing for election.
To be fair to Phillip Hammond he has always been clear on his views in terms of Brexit, public spending etc. The blame stops at May for first appointing him and then keeping him in his position. She will be seen as one of the worst PMs we ever had, and has left no legacy whatsoever other than an extremely difficult rut for the conservatives and the country as we are on the brink of a democratic crisis and a Marxist government.
We have a problem. Every Tory leader candidate appears to accept the status quo. The left and the EU will be cheering at such a state of affairs
There’s no anger. There’s no spirit. There’s no conviction. There’s no sense of injustice. None of them will confront the truth that what we have seen since 1997 is an utter travesty of what we are and who we are.
May represents the apotheosis of Tory cowardice and capitulation
Quote
“exit from EU as Hammond wrongly thought as damaging” I believe that Hammond is right and so does the BoE and our growth has generally been lower since the Brexit vote than in the rest of Europe as is the case this quarter as well. So, it has already shown to be damaging due to lack of corporate investments which have fallen significantly.
One of the reasons not to impoverish the country was that it had not recovered from 2008 . Although the retrenchment planed by George Osborne was abandoned as was the normalization of interest rates this was purely to create a fake consumer boom to avert the post referendum recession
Austerity has continued and now it will be worse
Take schools which have suffered an 8% per pupil cut overall which translates into a much larger spending squeeze disproportionately inflicted on a rural area like ours. The most noticeable cuts have been to the support staff that transformed the chances for disadvantaged children in the Blair era , now once again reaching secondary level out of the mainstream
Heartbreaking to listen to braying Nationalists bang on about the country when they treat our own children like this.
What a problem you have John, Boris is in the Farage/Trump mould, a divisive character 51/49 popular I’d guess but he was a popular Mayor re-elected against the odds, if he had a good team from day 1 and told us who would be his Chancellor and deputy choosing the right people could win people over. Gove is trying for an over promotion he isn’t Prime Ministerial. Hunt is continuation May. McVey Marmite the attacks on her from the left are verbal acid, no one provokes them in quite the same way! Javid, we don’t know enough about his plans and who would be his chancellor, what’s he want to do about Brexit, just ehh? Rory Stewart, meh, no chance with the electorate, wishy-washy pro-Hokey-Cokey Brexit, pro-national service for teens (when they’re already being forced to stay in school till they’re 18 a freedom of choice remover there is already the Duke of Edinburgh award, Scouts and the rest) he’s a freedom remover Daddy knows best type and we’re just breaking free from Mother knows best! The others have made no impact on me whatsoever.
” a fairer and more prosperous UK ” ? – What’s fair about waving in masses of people with NO skills ( many can’t even speak the language ) who get a rise in their living standards for getting here, then do nothing, while WE get to wait in the NHS queues as they get their free treatment and WE get the bill for it. Add on their housing, their schooling their translators etc which WE pay for, as we see them walking around smiling. Clearly my idea of FAIR is completely at odds with her’s.
Hammond and May depended on each other to get to No 10 and No 11 throughout their sad careers but it only became obvious recently. They are as thieves together both die-hard Remainers with coordinated sound bytes pretending to be competent PM and Chancellor.
They are totally dependent on advisors like the civil service and are both risk averse and empty grey suits in the same mould as John Major.
When it comes to vision ahead I have never heard anything from them that fires my imagination. They are both devious schemers looking after No 1 and cannot be trusted with high office.
Very good article in D Telegraph last Wednesday by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard to effect that by looking through other end of telescope we can see the EU utter failure to achieve a trade deal or political arrangement with its nearest neighbour or to lock in a partnership with a country that is Western Europe’s leading defence and intelligence power, It has failed to secure free access to £350 bn of EU exports.
The EU Policy centre says Barniers handling of Brexit was so successful that it should be a model for future negotiations – except there is no outcome for them!
The Barnier strategy was to deter other potential escapees.
I see the senior civil service as briefing that they will do everything they can do to stop Boris and/or a so called no deal Brexit.
About time we cleared the swamp.
Is Mrs May still in control?
Keep up! The permanent secretaries are running the country. May is just the head of a focus-group.
Yes, and still able to do damage.
Re May’s non EU policies, you are missing her flagship reduction of “stop & search” by the police which has led to the out of control knife crime. You missed her paying lip service to reducing immigration while pulling the levers of power in the opposite direction. You missed the help for the “only just managing” which never appeared. Apparently now she believes we should reintroduce student grants, and as the journalists said its a shame she has never been PM with the power to do something about that. You missed the national debt going up every single day of her reign, yet she claimed the opposite in her resignation speech.
A complete failure of a PM.
In summary, every move she made was a wrong turn and every move the Chancellor made did the real damage. What a pairing to run OUR Country.
Is it merely rumour that the EU is set to try and stoke the issue of Scottish independence once more as a conquer and divide rule strategy in the same way they and the Irish govt have used N. Ireland as a bargaining tool to force the UK into a corner?
This external interference in the constitutional nature of the UK is akin to an act of war. It is unprecedented in modern British politics and the next PM must confront this and many other external and internal threats with a confrontational and aggressive attitude. Compromise would be viewed as weakness
It has always been EU policy to divide all nations into regions and thus weaken the nation states and strengthen their power.
It is because the EU has plans to separate Scotland from England that the EU is so popular with the SNP’s supporters.
The SNP do not want independence, they just want separation from England.
Such great wisdom is needed to govern, especially in today’s world. It is evident from your frequent analyses that Parliament does possess much expertise. What a great pity this is somehow over-ruled by lack of a sound political vision.
Only slightly off topic, from the editorial in today’s edition of CityAM, headlined:
“Car industry troubles go deeper than Brexit”
https://www.cityam.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Cityam-2019-06-11.pdf
“Indian automotive factory workers are paid £1 an hour each on average. Brits are paid 19 times that. For Ford, which will source engines currently made in Bridgend from India and Mexico after 2020, it is a no-brainer.”
Dear Sir John,
You’ve made an impressive list of the things May intended to do – none of which came to fruition.
But in her dying days as acting PM, she’s trying to achieve zero carbon emission for the country.
This is good stuff: whereas her WA would have made us slaves to the EU, this new initiative will completely bankrupt the country – and for no evident gain other virtue signalling.
Can’t she be put into Purdah or the Tower or anyway where she can’t cause more harm….?
Calamity Theresa, arguably the worst Conservative PM since Eden.
You forgot to mention that she tried to get the surrender deal passed with Corbyn support, that was the last nail.
Giving Corbyn the dignity of a decision maker above all Calamity’s MP’s.
This was doubble Calamity, since it was absolutely clear that there was NO-WAY that Corbyn would help the Conservatives in anything, it was a hopeless Hail Maria pass which failed and showed her naiveté and desperation to stay in #10
Calamity’s last day in office should be celebrated with a new “gunpowder plot” holiday and fireworks.
Oh what a mess the Political Parties are in. With the Conservative Party, amongst the ten prospective leaders I cannot discern any MP that I want to vote for. I will probably have two non starters thrust upon me. How do I show my disdain?
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I think it was Jacob Rees-Mogg who said “Fortunately, we are blessed with many talented men and women arrayed throughout the entire Conservative Party who would make an excellent future Prime Minister”.
Unfortunately, the Party was keeping them well hidden yesterday as several candidates announced their intention to stand.
As they told us how they would deal with Brexit, I am afraid they all came across as little more than a bunch of TIT’s (Theresa in Trousers).
They still don’t get it do they?
The choice of new leader is coming down to who they will appoint as new Chancellor of the Exchequer. I wish each would tell us about that – their background is important when getting elected to the House of Common but now, to members appointing a new leader how they got elected is irrelevant.
Who are their friends?
Hammond was/is certainly a disaster as a Chancellor. As soon as I heard he was called Spreadsheet Phil I thought ‘This won’t be good’. In IT, people who use spreadsheets o develop anything ‘functional’ are known as “Shadow IT” i.e. people produce ‘shadow ‘systems’ instead of using the IT department to build them properly, and those are often very amateur, untested spreadsheet-based functions that often give spurious results.
However the user doesn’t realise that the results are wrong since they haven’t tested their work properly – they develop it until the results look believable and go with that.
That said, it was probably right to resist giving 20bn to the NHS with no idea how the money would be used (and with no good political reason and at a time hat made it rather pointless politically).
I have seen the waste in the NHS first-hand and it is not wasted the way people think it is – or at least, there are much worse things happening than the obvious ones that (occasionally) make the news.
We can now add to your list yesterday’s news (shown on BBC South-West probably not shown in other regions) that most of the dualling of the A303 is now viewed as zero or poor value for money. An I ncredible about face after so many years of on/off decision-making.
When Mrs May gave that unexpected New Labour speech on entering Downing Street, I thought: “Oh dear, she isn’t a Conservative. But at least she is going to take us out of the EU.” I was half-right.
So really, it’s a Tale of Two Governments. One in 10 Downing Street, and another situated in No. 11. Perhaps Mr Hammond has been modelling his refusenik approach on Gordon Brown’s years at the Treasury during the Blair administrations. This time, of course, the Chancellor has the BoE Governor as an accomplice, Mr Osborne’s plan hijacked by his successor.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1138925/brexit-latest-news-tory-leadership-contest-no-deal-brexit-boris-johnson-dominic-raab
“12.55pm update: Suspending Parliament to deliver Brexit is not illegal – Geoffrey Cox
Geoffrey Cox, the Attorney General, said suspending Parliament to take Britain out of the European Union is not illegal.
Theresa May held a Cabinet meeting this morning, during which ministers repeatedly clashed over Brexit.
Rory Stewart, a Cabinet member and Tory leadership contestant, asked for Mr Cox’s opinion on the legality of proroguing Parliament.
Mr Cox said that while proroguing Parliament is “unconstitutional” and “improper” it is not illegal.”
Well, as we know from Speaker Bercow our constitution is not set in stone, if it was then nothing could ever change in response to changed circumstances; and as for what may be “improper” I would say that it is grossly improper for MPs to ask the whole electorate to decide through a referendum whether or not we should stay in the EU and then for some of them them try everything they can devise to frustrate our decision to leave.
It would arguably be a boon for children’s education in the UK if HM Government were to place the detailed class curriculum of that school which provokes demonstrations, including LIVE actual lessons and pictures, diagrams for real-time viewing and downloads, on Twitter, YouTube and other social media for worldwide LIVE reception. Children would learn about so many things.
However, it may be a concern for HM Government that those social media companies would be compelled due to their own ‘laws’ to delete an ban the stuff within hours or minutes, suspend HM Governments online presence and tell it never to try it on again or stay banned for its lifetime. Off you go!
No comment or outrage with the announcement to achieve zero carbon targets and the impact on all other areas of the community social, welfare and health. Further proof how out of touch, isolated and remote from real people. Lives in another world.