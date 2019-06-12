Thanks to the IEA for a good event last night

The IEA had 100 acceptances for a full house last night to discuss my book  “We don’t believe you”. (The book is  available on Amazon) The questions went on for almost two hours . We discussed everything from the collapse of traditional political parties to Brexit, from the Trump phenomenon to austerity economics, from  the middle Eastern wars to the distrust in the media. I will draw on parts of the discussion in blogs to come.

  1. Anonymous
    Posted June 12, 2019 at 4:56 pm | Permalink

    It’s all very simple.

    Trump and the ERG/Leave/Brex Party are not extreme. They are just the old Conservative options that were removed by all the others, especially Theresa May in her Nasty Party speech.

    I cannot believe that my views are seen as rebellious, extremist and undesirable. I would have been described as a Liberal in the 1980s.

    Reply
  2. Dominic
    Posted June 12, 2019 at 5:32 pm | Permalink

    Your book should’ve been titled

    ‘The death of democracy and freedom’

    And your party with their constant capitulations to Labour’s strategy of crushing democratic sovereignty and personal freedoms is primarily to blame

    Reply
  3. Narrow Shoulders
    Posted June 12, 2019 at 5:37 pm | Permalink

    You really should post these events on YouTube. You could have a large following like Jordan Pieterson.

    Reply
  4. Yossarion
    Posted June 12, 2019 at 5:56 pm | Permalink

    Did the New Knight get a NI! today?

    Reply
  5. David Warren
    Posted June 12, 2019 at 7:08 pm | Permalink

    Is there a recording of the event?

    Reply

