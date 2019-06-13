Parliament makes a sensible decision at last on Brexit

Yesterday the combined forces of the Opposition parties united to try to hijack the business of the House in the future to delay or prevent our exit and to ban a so called No deal exit. By 309 votes to 298 votes this proposal was defeated. They wanted time to legislate to stop Brexit or to prevent the government counting the clock down to our exit on 31 October without allowing the Parliament yet another say on the Brexit options.
It is traditional for governments to control the business of the House. If a majority builds up in the House against what they are doing then the opposition forces have the right to table and vote on a motion of No confidence. If the Opposition wins that motion it ends the government’s tenure. The Opposition is not afforded the right to have Parliamentary time to have its own alternative programme of new legislation or its own alternative foreign policy . As it does not enjoy a majority there would be no point in allowing this. It enjoys plenty of time to question, criticise, debate and comment on the government’s approach which is its role. The Opposition is free to table any amendments it likes to government legislation, and free to try to persuade government MPs to join them in amending or opposing it.
The last time the Opposition tried a hijack to secure legislation it was to ask the government to seek a delay to our exit. As it happened Mrs May wanted to seek a delay anyway, so when the vote was won by just one vote it did not change anything as the government wanted to ask for a later exit date. As they found when trying to legislate then, all Parliament could try to do was to bind the hand of the UK government. They could not legislate to require a delay because that also required to consent of the EU.
It is good news that this time Parliament recoiled from allowing those MPs most hostile to our exit from the EU to take control of the Order paper. If they did so they would undermine the UK’s negotiating position further, humiliate our country again internationally, and thwart the clear wishes of the British people by refusing to implement the Brexit we voted for.
7 Comments
Sir John,
Delighted to see the failure of the disgusting attempt to take control of Parliamentary business by those MPs determined to block a WTO Brexit. However, there remains a clear intent by rogue MPs, with the connivance of the Speaker, to undermine the negotiating strengths of the incoming PM and to sabotage the democratic decision of the referendum.
The assertion by Grieve that he would be prepared to support a vote of no confidence in the Tory Government to avoid, what he calls, a ‘no deal’ Brexit exposes the treachery within him and his determination to deny the restoration of sovereignty and independence to the UK. There is now ample written evidence available to all MPs that a WTO exit will not be catastrophic, so persistence with such wrecking tactics is clearly only designed to try to keep the UK within the EU.
Grieve, Letwin and all other MPs taking measures designed to reverse the clear decision of the referendum should be left in no doubt of the severe consequences of their actions. Immediate withdrawal of the whip from rogue Tories, as suggested by Andrew Bridgen, and not allowing them to vote in the leadership election sounds eminently sensible.
I know you won the day yesterday but can it keep coming back to the hoc until the remoaners get the result they want, and what did Corbyn mean when he was shouting you’ll not be cheering in September
Yesterday a number of conservatives voted with the opposition on this major issue. I noticed that my MP Jonathan Djanogley did so.He and they need to be dealt with by the Whips.Before the next General Election his Constituancy needs to replace him
Sir John,
Your governments success yesterday is perhaps mostly due to the existential threat to it posed by the Brexit Party. One hopes that TBP’s influence will continue to focus the minds of the weaker souls in the PCP, to ensure we leave on 31st October.
We have to thank Mr Farage again for giving us hope….
It’s amazing what a few deselections and a wipe out at the Euros can do. I think there maybe some more gimmicks to delay and frustrate.
In normal time the rebels would have the whip withdrawn but of course May agrees with them.
The sight of 10 Tory MPs siding with the opposition in this vote is without question one of the most shameful events in Tory party and Parliamentary history
The opposition we see today is without question composed of people who actually despise this nation and all that it is. To ally with such people is so abhorrent and so detestable to be bordering on sedition
This is the result of decades of EU infection. The EU disease has corroded our Parliamentary democracy
Whoever becomes PM they will have a task to rebuild this nation from the bottom up starting with restoring faith in British democracy, abolishing postal voting and ending with the destruction of Labour’s grip on the British state.
The damage caused by Labour’s election in 1997 has been so immense it will take generations to repair
Simply amazing that so many MP’s still think taking “No Deal” off the table is a good idea, and that further delay is helpful.
Pray tell me how have we moved forward since March 29th, other than getting the Prime Minister to resign, who by the way still thinks her putrid Withdrawal Agreement is/was the only way forward, given the number of times she said so at Prime Ministers Question time.
Has she learn’t nothing.