2 Court cases arguing the UK has already left the EU

Some correspondents want to know why we learn nothing about these cases. As far as I can see it is because their sponsors are not writing or talking about them, so we do not know where they have reached and what is happening. On this occasion it does not appear to be a media inspired news blackout as some fear.
I checked with Mr Robin Tilbrook’s website yesterday, as he brought the first case. His last blog post I could see about the court case was 14 May when he attacked Bill Cash and Nigel Farage but did not bring us up to date on how well his case is progressing. Maybe his lawyers are telling him not to tell the rest of us about it.
Nor have I seen any news on the Barry Legg case. I would be happy to comment here if news is released that we are allowed to talk about. Both cases I believe argue that Mrs May’s two delays were not legal in EU/UK law, though they are clearly being regarded as such by the government.
32 Comments
These cases are a waste of time, the legal establishment will see to that.
Have you done enough sucking up to Boris John to be considered for the next chancellor John? I do hope so. If Boris doesn’t get us out without the stupid new treat we are expected to sign then the party is toast. I hope he knows that.
Hardly surprising given the fetish the UK government has for the EU, which quite happily ignores its own rules and laws when it suits.
J Bush
” which quite happily ignores its own rules and laws when it suits.”
Any examples?
Good morning-again
Personally I consider our membership of the EU to be illegal as no government has the right to surrender our sovereignty, especially when our membership of the then EEC was clearly based on lies.
That is my opinion too. Sovereignty is loaned temporarily to our elected politicians. It is not theirs to give away to a third party. How do the Remainer MP’s reconcile their claims that UK sovereignty was not given away, but is ‘impossible’ to take back?
Monnet’s famous quote always springs to mind when Remainer MP’s say Brexit isn’t possible.
There is a COMMONS BRIEFING PAPER Number 8415, 3 June 2019 titled “Brexit questions in national and EU courts” which devotes section 2.3 to these cases.
Search for CBP-8415.pdf
Thanks for that.
I am a staunch and unwavering supporter of our sovereign national Parliament as our central political institution, but at the same time I utterly despise many of those who have been wangled into the two chambers and who have been so careless with some of the laws they have passed that it ends up with judges having to settle matters.
Regarding Brexit that started with the Miller case where the application for judicial review went in more or less on the first working day after the EU referendum result had been declared, and all because when still in opposition the Tory party drafted a referendum Bill which did not say what should ensue from a vote to leave and that obvious deficiency was carried through to the final legislation.
Rt Hon Sir Richard Aikens, a former member of the Court of Appeal, and former Vice-President of the Consultative Council of European Judges, has written a briefing paper titled “The postponement of Brexit: is it legal?” which is available on the briefings for Brexit web site.
Search for briefingsforbrexit.com/the-postponement-of-brexit-is-it-legal/
Indeed, and in my view an excellent analysis of the merits of this legal
challenge which incidentally is also backed by several other legal opinions
as constituting a strong case.
As for publicity as far as I’m aware only the Unity News Network has regularly
featured Mr Tilbrook’s case with at least two live screened discussions with
RT with opportunities for public comment on UUN’s website.
Mr Tilbrooks party has the word English in its name a bad word among the left and it seems the same among a good part of this Government. An English Parliament is next after Brexit now that would get the traitors upset.
@matthu thanks for this link and the other one you supply. I didn’t know all this was going on even though I’ve come to the same conclusion. I explain how I arrived at that conclusion in a separate post to this thread.
Stanley Brodie QC has written yet another opinion piece that first appeared on Lawyers for Britain and essentially reaches the same conclusion as Robin Tilbrook i.e. that we left the EU without a deal on the 29th of March.
(I am hoping that Sir John will allow my message below at 7:09 to pass through moderation.)
You may be right that the sponsors aren’t writing and talking about the cases and that is why they aren’t being reported.
Perhaps this is part of a wider truth that just about everything that is reported is in the news because a sponsor delivered the story to the media as a press release or promotion? The media then puts out these stories as if by their own hard work they unearthed them for themselves. The unsuspecting public wonder then why the media has not been able to find out anything about these EU leave cases.
The dry, boring ‘it is just legal stuff’ argument doesn’t work when we note that Gina Miller was never off the front pages and even now still gets treated as some sort of authority.
I suspect that the sponsors might want to make some money from their stories. This would explain why they don’t want to release any information too soon ….for free ?
You can bet that the establishment will rule that we are still in the EU.
They make the rules up as they go along.
With Albania and N. Macedonia soon to be needing £billions in EU handouts, the cash has to come from somewhere – where on earth could it possibly be found?
Quite!Empire building for the sake of empire building costs.How clever of the Russians to relinquish the parts of their erstwhile empire containing all those hungry mouths and few resources whilst keeping the bigger bits with all the resources and few inhabitants.Hence why Europe-and the west generally-is drowning in debt whilst Russia has very little sovereign debt and is increasing it’s reserves month on month.
Stanley Brodie QC recently retired from practice at the Bar of England and Wales after over 60 years, including over 40 years as Queen’s Counsel, wrote an article on the Lawyers for Britain site arguing that the UK left the EU on the 29th March 2019 by default as there was no valid or lawful impediment to prevent it.
He analyses the request made by outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May under Article 50 for an extension of the UK’s EU membership until 30 June 2019, and concludes that while this request was legally valid, it was rejected by the EU.
He then further argues that the counter-proposal by the EU did not comply with the terms of the proviso to Art.50(3) TEU, and accordingly that is was not effective in law to to stop the Article 50 process running up to and including 29 March 2019 at 11.00pm.
Search for
lawyersforbritain.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Article-50-TEU-Part-I-and-Part-II-23.5.19-by-Stanley-Brodie-QC.pdf
Having no knowledge of legal events, may I ask if it is possible for a new PM to “drop” these cases and “admit” that the extension was unlawful. Or are they just a case of legal types having an academic exercise?
If the extensions are illegal, then will we be getting the three years of £55m a day payments back? Somehow I have my doubts.
The Attorney General can refuse to fight the case.
Then we are out.
No need to go back to parliament for another round of anti democratic fascism where a large number of MPs do not understand that in this case they have been given the order.
They clearly do not like it, but why do they then insist on ordering us around?
Ironic
Hi All
I’m with the view that we’ve already (31st March 2019) left the EU. It is based on the subtle point that Parliamentary sovereignty is the collective sovereignty of the people. After the referendum, within reason, they no longer had the sovereignty to keep us in the EU. Any subsequent deals other than leaving are null and void due to ultra vires. I think that what needs to happen if we want a deal is to fleeting leave under WTO rules for a fraction of a second to sign a new treaty. Anything other than that isn’t lawful. …
Maybe this is the route Boris should take, to get us out of the EU. If the court case is successful and he doesn’t tie it up with endless government appeals it will allow him to bypassing the impasse in parliament.
If Mrs May’s use of the SI was legal then Boris can do same and change the exit date to the day after he wins the leadership. No progrogation required and Mr Stewart can go back to smoking and dreaming rather than booking the Methodist Hall!
She is using another SI to ram through her unmandated CO2 legislation. Pursuing her scorched earth policy against her successor and against her country.
The lack of publicity about this case in contrast with the previous Gina Miller case highlights the bias we have in our media.
Writing in Lawyers for Britain https://lawyersforbritain.org/article-50-of-the-treaty-on-european-union-what-it-actually-says Stanley Brodie QC, recently retired from practice at the Bar of England and Wales after over 60 years, including over 40 years as Queen’s Counsel, concludes his legal opinion thus:
‘Whichever way one looks at it, the Agreement [to extend] was either unlawful or made for an unlawful purpose or ultra vires.That means that the UK left the EU on the 29th March 2019 by default as there was no valid or lawful impediment to prevent it.’
Knowledge of the case is alive and kicking on social media. Mainstream is a different matter. Tilbrook’s case is constitutional not criminal hence we cant we debate its historical importance in the open. The government have employed Sir James Eadie QC to defend. Eadie’s ‘Grounds of Resistance’ is that Tilbrook’s case holds no legal merit. However, he also said the same of Gina Miller and other cases he has lost.
He is a genial fellow but he does seem to lose these cases.
I cannot see the Remainers placidly accepting such a legal loophole were the issue in their favour. Those with the leverage and the knowhow should pursue these cases energetically. It could well turn out that Theresa May’s delays were not legal.
Gina Miller and her legal case trying to stop Brexit were showcased non stop on the MSM . Not The English democrats one though . Why would that be John ?
We do get told ad infinitum that Trump has changed his spokeswoman for press briefings .
Why would such uninteresting stuff about the boring nothings of the USA be top items on UK news . Any thoughts John ?