The Conservative leadership election.

As I expected there was Boris and the rest. I voted for Boris as I agreed with his clear statements that we have to leave by October 31st, and that failure to quit would be deeply damaging to our democracy and to the Conservative party. Next week will be about deciding who should go forward to challenge Boris, who commanded enough votes in the first round to secure one of the last two places, assuming all his voters stick with him which is likely.
It is difficult to see Rory Stewart, Matt Hancock or Sajid Javid staying in contention. Dom Raab’s votes are likely to drift away to Boris as the Get out candidate who can win. I expect Jeremy Hunt will extend his lead over Michael Gove and stay in second place. Michael Gove is trying to sell himself as another Leave candidate, but he was one of the most insistent advocates of the Withdrawal Treaty which was the opposite of leaving, and now says if necessary we should delay our exit beyond October 31. None of the candidates who rule out No deal Brexit have explained why the EU should negotiate a revised Withdrawal treaty, nor how they could negotiate anything without the leverage of just going if necessary.
Sir John,
I am not unhappy that Boris is likely to be in the final two, but disappointed to see Esther McVey go so early. I suspect she was never really in with a chance. Hope that Michael Gove is not the other candidate – just don’t trust him.
Whoever eventually becomes PM, they will need to do more with the BBC than just address the licence fee as you raised yesterday – I have just read an article dated 13th June entitled “What is a ‘no-deal Brexit’?” on the BBC website.
It is the most disgustingly one-sided summary I think I have ever read – highlighting all the (vaguely) possible negatives, lightly dismissing counter-claims and ignoring, totally, the many positives. It is abhorrent that this, supposedly impartial, ‘Establishment’ run service is allowed, no – encouraged, to blatantly peddle such Remainer views.
All should read and form their own opinion. I do hope, Sir John, that on this occasion you will therefore permit the posting of this link: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-48511379
@Pominoz; McVey was toxic, unelectable due to her support for the failed UC project, you might not understand the stress and fear that UC has caused but many an existing and even more would-be Tory voters have, even if just the suffering of friends and neighbours.
As for the BBC, when will you get it, the problem is not just the BBC, both Ch4 and Sky News are far worse, even LBC have problems…
Fine. But no BBC licence or taxpayer funding is all we are saying.
@Anonymous; Yet you are happy to allow your hard earned money pay for Ch4 and Sky News, and even those without a TV, those who have chosen not to pay the TVL fee, pay the checkout ‘tax’. I would have more sympathy for your ideals if you did not simply target the BBC but engaged in a rational debate about media bias.
Jerry, when will you get it, we don’t have to pay a hefty tax for the others, whether we choose to watch/listen or not!
Jim, you fund biased commercial TV, whether you even own a TV set, stop showing you ignorance!
McVey is only toxic to those who carry the remain virus.
The BBC is in our control, as we are taxed to use it. We can through Parliament return it to it’s Rethien principals while selling off it’s News and Current Affairs department,pour encoureger les autres. I want to hear the Guardianistas who run the BBC squealing.
Taking nothing from McVey, she would find it difficult in answering some of the flowery-language Remainer ex-barristers and other legal eagles who only have obfuscating nonsense to justify them being employable in any face-to-face work with normal people. You can’t argue with such as they who choose to speak in a dead Italian’s upper class lingo. How’s the Italian economy and politics doing since the last Caesar by the way?
Jerry,
Have not followed the Universal Credit project from over here, but thought that it was still being trialled before full roll-out.
Do understand that many broadcasters are not impartial – but the BBC has a contractual duty to be so – which it wilfully ignores.
I’d very much like to get on the Universal Credit gravy train Jerry.
In my circumstances I would take home £36K for performing a local full time minimum wage role without the daily three hour commute and associated costs required to earn a similar amount plus not having to deal with the daily grind of middle management issues to earn that money.
Don’t knock it until you have tried it.
LBC allow bias from either side and is therefore very different from the BBC.
For example, they allow both James O’Brian and Nigel Farage a regular platform.
LBC is like Question Time: it does have independent alternatives on but they are outnumbered. O’Brien, La Fogarty, and Mair are on all day every day till 6pm with only Nick Ferrari to balance first thing; Frei, Nawaz and Bull outnumber Andrew Castle. Nick Abbot and Darren? are on all night. Farage gets an hour four days a week, and two hours on Sundays; Jacob gets one hour once a week. The news summaries are infected with left wing remainiac bias and so is the “political expert”, Theo Usherwood. In fact he once made an extraordinary and outrageous attack on a guest, behaving as if he were a socialist worker or member of antifa. He should have been sacked but he wasn’t. We didn’t even get an apology or an explanation. Instead, LBC presenters went on to add to the attack by misreporting and misrepresenting the incident.
@matthu; Equal bias in the same programme, from the same presenter. Some my never have opportunity to hear the alternate biased programme if broadcast say when they are at work or asleep. Are you really saying that if the BBC gave an open mic to UKIP at 3am for an hour everything would be fine, no complaints?
Not sure. Perhaps IDS, McVey and the department can take blame for technical failures and the overconfidence in the ability of civil service to rollout at speed, but surely, after the poor transitioning, the fundamental problems are due to Osborne’s cuts.
When it comes to climate nonsense they are all as bad as each other, but then so are the candidates for PM on the same subject.
There is a very expensive highway to nowhere for this country, as politicians vie with each other as to who can be the most “ambitious” on destroying our energy network and our remaining industry by raising electricity costs higher and higher, causing even more hardship for the poor.
I agree the BBC is getting out of control. One of the problems with EU funding is the prerequisite that you cannot make negative comments about it, or the funding ceases. Therefore this makes it impossible for the BBC to be an impartial reporter. The BBC is contravening its own covenant, not once but twice!
Given the way the bulk of the politicians are behaving over the democratic result of the referendum, it explains a great deal why Parliament has done nothing.
If Johnson is elected, I sincerely hope he stops the BBC in its tracks. It would go down very well with the masses.
Perhaps you can enlighten us of what the positives of a no deal are then.
This will be entertaining.
Andy….pay attention. Look back through the articles, you will find numerous points about why we wish to be free of the choke-grip of the EU.
Best to get a deal of course but: quick trade deal with the US, join TPP, control tariff schedules and regs, save £12bn net pa. most of all, restore confidence when it becomes apparent project fear 2.0 is exaggerated. It will be another 364 economists moment.
Is the NHS on the table in your quick trade deal with the US? And are you letting in Frankenstein foods like chlorinated chicken – which Americans want on the table?
Now that you control all regulations which ones do you want to scrap – and why?
It will shut you up. Entertaining enough for me.
Much much better, Andy, if YOU would entertain US by explaining all the great and wonderful things that would come our way should we remain shackled (as you wish).
I asked yesterday if you’d spend just a little time trying to win hearts and minds – tell us what it is you admire about the EU and why we should want to be a part of an ‘organisation’ like this, with so many failings. Failings that YOU, obviously, can’t see. Or do you only view it from a personal perspective? ”I’m all right, Jack”.
So – yes – YOUR take on the EU most certainly WOULD be entertaining!
Because you will emigrate.
Good morning
I do not have a say in this fight, and should I have it would not have gone to, Alexander Johnson MP.
I accept our kind hosts reasons but I have has enough of charlatans and carpet baggers this past 3 years and more. Please don’t let him build that silly bridge across the English Channel, or give amnesty to illegal immigrants, please ?
Yes, I worry about some of his polices. He proposes giving an amnesty to illegal immigrants without any idea about how many there are, how many relatives will arrive under the right to a family life and how much it will all cost. It sends out a bad message in that if you break the law you will be rewarded but if you follow the law you might get penalised. I’m also concerned about this dictatorial approach to Government policy. I thought a party put together a manifesto and the public voted on whether to elect them. When did this change to candidates promising anything they fancy?
This is about saving the Tory Party from well deserved extinction; if that results in the death of England, surely a small price to pay (if you are a Tory, that is)?
I also want out by October 31st, but at the back of my head there is this feeling that the likes of grieve Letwin cooper Benn Bercow and all the other remoaners are planning there next move to try and stop Brexit by some means or other
They will not stop Brexit. The people will. The people have seen through Leave lies and do not want Brexit. This is why you are all petrified of a third referendum.
I predict tears before bedtime.
The people will stop Brexit?
You’re delusional. Only 8% of Peterborough electorate turned out to vote for pro-remain parties in the recent by-election.
The vast majority of the population either want to leave or just don’t care, and the majority of them don’t care.
Desperate….. Utterly desperate. You are Dominic Grieve and I claim my €10!
@Mick; Yes, most likely a GE….
Fair comment. Boris and another in the final probably – unless there is some unforeseen development. Then Boris to win.
The question that then remains is ‘will he deliver on his Brexit promise’?
Will Boris deliver on his promise? You REALLY dont know the answer?
Don’t forget Boris is fully aware of what happened to Mrs. May when she tried to pull a stroke.
He may decide it is best to actually deliver this time. Genuine leavers will be there to help.
It will depend on which Boris is available this time, Trumpy Boris or London Boris.
I think he and Raab are the most committed to it, but his timetable is better than Raab’s. I also think Boris has an enormous amount invested in delivering national independence: not just for the country and his party, but for his own reputation. Mrs May didn’t have any of that. She didn’t even appear to understand that that was what she was supposed to be doing.
A no trade deal exit is mandated by the stance of the EU! Therefore, the sooner we leave, the quicker we can formulate an FTA and satisfy the frit remainers in the HoC. Like May’s WA, any ‘agreement’ prior to our exiting is a naked attempt to nullify Brexit.
A requirement to do a free trade deal with the EU, is that we sign the withdrawal agreement. You have been told by the EU that you do not get a trade deal without it. Yet you appear to be struggling to understand.
In any case, I don’t know why you want a trade deal with the EU anyway. With the single market and customs union we have the best trade arrangements in the world – bar none. And you don’t like them for some spurious reasons which you probably still can’t explain.
And yet you think replacing the best trading arrangements in the world with significantly worse trading arrangements will make you happy. Bless.
Japan has only recently signed a trade deal with the EU andy.
Noticed any shortages of Japanese goods in UK or EU countries in the last 40 years?
Japan pays no annual fees to the EU
Japan doesn’t allow the EU to impose laws on them.
Japan can make trade deals with other nations without EU permission.
Japan doesn’t have open borders with the EU.
Let’s be like Japan.
Bless
You might be happy to repeat that mantra, but Japan had never been before a member of the EU. The situation is not exactly the same, can’t you see that?
My point is that nations trade successfully without any formal trade deal with the EU.
Whereas Andy claims that catastrophe will befall us if we leave and do not have a trade deal.
I think that a trade deal with the EU should be simpler for us to achieve than nations that have never been members.
No, it’s not the same. We have been fully-aligned with the miasma of EU regulations for decades and so, therefore a Free Trade Agreement should easily be reached. However, the EU wants its pound of flesh, and to keep its boot on our throat.
The situation is only not the same if the EU wishes to punish us or discourage others.
No other country in the EU is penalised as much as the UK (trade deficit, large fees, general disagreement with direction of travel) so other countries are unlikely to leave so no need to discourage.
Set up a free trade deal, allow reasonable movement for services (Americans do not need a visa to go to Europe for short periods to represent their companies on business) and bob’s your uncle.
It is not really that difficult.
Are you acknowledging that Japan is not being punished?
You can indeed be like Japan. And if that is what you want, then great.
Just let us know where you will you put the border. Down the Irish Sea or along the hard border with Ireland?
Because Japan has a free trade deal with the EU – but it does not have frictionless trade with the EU. And that is the bit you do not seem to get.
There is no such thing as a Free trade deal. Trading with the EU actual imposes un-needed cost on the bulk of UK Industry that have no interest in the EU. So, it is more costly than the arrangements the rest of the World gets with the EU
The Withdrawal Treaty seeks to break up the UK, it inhibits the UK in playing a part in the rest of the World. It imposes an un-costed price on all future UK Parliaments. Its aim is to prevent trade with the rest of the World. It reinforces the isolationist tendencies of the whole EU. As the EU negotiators said it make the UK an EU colony – that’s their words!
There is nothing in the Withdrawal Treaty to suggest trade, other than maybe and perhaps if we agree to EU one sided terms talks may be considered.
It is the worst trading arrangement in the World as it enforces top down doctrine by unelected Overlords whom have no interest in anything other staying in control and their own egos.
I am stating the reality of the situation. For some reason you fail to see it. The WA will not be passed so WTO it is then! The single market has been very good for Germany (and those nations hanging on to their coat tails) but not for the UK. Repetitive massive trade deficits with the EU testify to that. Oddly enough, we seem to be in overall surplus, WTO trading with non-EU nations. Would you care to explain that?
Andy….it doesn’t have to be FREE trade deal. If tariffs are imposed the EU significant trade balance with us will cost them dear. Unless they decide, or the customers over here decide, we won’t buy anymore! Having left we can make trade deals everywhere else to help us be free of the EU protectionist policies.
Andy, you’re right that the EU are currently stating the UK must sign the WA before they are prepared to consider an FTA. It will be interesting to see whether they – the new Commission and Parliament – will stick to this line when the UK leaves without signing the WA.
My belief is that reality will force a different approach. We’ll – hopefully – see!
Will Boris pony-up the £39 billion to pass go and proceed towards some sort of trade relationship with the EU? According to number crunchers in Brussels last weekend, that will be a show stopper. Considered to be equivalent to a sovereign debt default in IMF terms.
Have a read of http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-2951_en.htm .
There are 19 short term parachute plans on offer from the EU, hopefully some minister is dealing with these? It maybe time to pull the n0-deal ripcord, the brexit virus is smothering the UK economy.
BTW. If you see such as “UK has signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in principle with South Korea”, the “in principal” bit means it is dependent on the final agreement between the UK and the EU. None of these countries are going to risk their relationship with the much bigger EU trade bloc.
Signing the WA only allowed us to discuss a trade deal at a cost of £39 billion. No guarantees that we would have a trade deal without conditions dictated by the EU. The sooner the EU get it in their heads that the WA is dead and the £39billion is a dream the better.
The existing trade arrangements with the EU are highly restrictive. They for instance control who we trade with around the World in a grossly protectionist manner. By leaving we trade with whom we wish.
There is no price on sovereignty as the recent D-Day commemoration should have reminded you.
Jagman 84
It would be very useful if you would kindly explain what “any agreement prior to us exciting is an attempt to nullify Brexit”?
Confused by those that say a deal is required for the UKs prosperity and security. When there is no such deal on the table. There never has been.
All the so called deals are pleas to Remain nothing else.
A Clean Break and let’s get on as niehbours is all that was ever needed – you don’t give your niehbours your wallet and ask them to let you have some of your money from it…..please
That is just how I see it.
Let us hope. Or is the only hope there is actually delivers and does not cave in as he did on the putrid WA on the last time.
What I meant was:- Boris is the only hope left. Let us hope that he actually delivers in October (despite all the Libdims in the Conservative Party fighting against the interests of the country, our negotiation position and the interests of the Party).
He must not cave in this time as he did over May’s putrid W/A in the final vote.
Assuming BJ secures the leadership and becomes PM, he’ll be faced with two gargantuan tasks. One, satisfy the wishes of democracy as expressed following the EU referendum in 2016 and two, destroy Marxist Labour and its client state including the BBC.
If he can achieve both of the above he will have our undying gratitude
@Dominic; Your ignorant political hyperbole says far more about were you are politically than it does the Labour party…
I suspect Mrs Thatcher was a left leaning social democrat in your view!
I support Boris but I think it’s very much a case of Caveat Emptor as he is likely to go native under pressure.
At least he realises that if we don’t get out by end of October your party is doomed.
I opine it is a contract of “utmost good faith”, without which the appointment is voidable. It fails if there is material non-disclosure or misrepresentation. Boris must make good on his promise for a clean Brexit by 31 Oct.
Hammond asks for fiscal restraint, while May commits to at least a trillion expenditure.
Mr & Mrs UK Destruction writ large
Hammond has written a letter claiming that the national debt has been falling, just as May did in her ‘the country that I love’ non-exit speech. At least Hammond realised that her latest wheeze to wreck industry and freeze poor people is going to be unaffordable. Has Spreadsheet Phil got his sums wrong or has tax gone up so much that the debt is actually falling?
Hammond is not telling the truth.
National debt has rocketed. Currently 13 trillion
Hammond isn’t telling the whole truth. Even the national borrowing has risen.
http://www.dmo.gov.uk has all the numbers
Hammond is at least right in warning of the huge (and entirely pointless) cost of the net zero greenhouse gas emissions promise by 2050. About the first sensible thing he has done. He puts it at £1 trillion but it would be higher still. It will/cannot happen needless to say. Pure loony, virtue signalling by daft politicians with zero understanding of science, economics, reason or logic.
Even Boris is now foolishly genuflecting to the climate alarmist religion. Hopefully he is just faking it.
We have the leading ministers in Downing Street not knowing the difference between debt and deficit. Neither is competent and suitable for government office.
Read the article in the DT yesterday. Mischief and misinformation of Hammonds climate change figures.
‘The Treasury should be in the dock. The leaked spoiler is a clutter of absurdity errors and category errors. Conflates spending with investment, confuses costs that have a payback and those that don’t. Assumes there will be no reduction in costs of wind, solar, renewables, hydrogen production etc over the next 30 years etc’
It oozes mischief and reflects the institutional arrogance with the ethos that the rest of the Cabinet cannot be trusted and they are the only custodians of economic rigour but they are not rigorous at all ………….
Another Project Fear.
The first job of a new Chancellor is to sort them out.
Unlike the others front runners, Gove is a weather vain (spelling intended), not a signpost, he flip-flop what ever way he thinks makes him look good – yes we all know that Boris had a personal argument between supporting Remain or Leave but having made his decision he (appears) resolute in that decision.
I don’t agree with Hunt but I do believe he is sincere in his political beliefs, I might not like were he wants us all to travel but at least we’ll know the road and end destination! I honestly can not say that about Gove.
Rory Stewart will probably be eliminated in the next round so he can concentrate full time on setting up his own parliament across the road from the HoC to block no deal. I am surprised he is so revered by the non-Conservative commentators, but (as with Boris and Cameron) Old Etonians are very personable and plausible.
He also communicates well and in the interviews I’ve heard/seen, he appears to give direct & relevant answers. It’s just a shame about his policies. I suspect he’s not going to go away and will be a force in the future.
The media has cut one bit in his interview about setting up a parallel Parliament in a Church , with its permission one supposes.
It shows much of his teeth, jaw and gums not and does look pretty at all.Many would perhaps find him very frightening indeed.
I think Boris will win. I do hope he completely changes the cabinet when he gets in and gets shot of the dire lot in now. Hammond first!
There is plenty of sanctimony about BJ’s private life in the media.
Very often this is written by politicians.
Maybe they should consider the general public don’t have such a high opinion of them either, and a little humility would be welcome.
I don’t think many of the public care overmuch about the indiscretions of politicians, especially childhood or teenage/youthful indiscretions. They care about their jobs, their families, their homes. Their eyes most certainly do not glaze over when politicians fail to deliver promises are made, which is why we are going to see a massive change of representatives in Parliament following the next GE.
What Boris does or does not do is his own business. We don’t employ him after hours.
Michael Gove is a gadfly, not to be trusted. His convictions change with the weather to further his own career.
The WA is only a reality in the eyes of the EU. Even our disfunctional parliament has voted it down three times. May was obviously enamoured of it. To the best of my knowledge she did not sign up to it except in her mind. The EU need to be told that their draft WA is dead, a good try to subjugate the UK, but failed and consigned to fhe dust of history. Listening to some members of the EU yesterday they appeared seriously deluded.
Personally hope Boris makes it to PM. Equally hope he gainfully employs Esther McVey in his Cabinet. Maybe they will articulate exactly what the UK wants in terms of it’s future relationship with the EU.
I came to respect Mr Gove during the referendum campaign and believed him to be sincere when he said he would not stand for the leadership.
However, I thought his behaviour towards Mr Johnson was unspeakably awful. To stab his “friend” in the back in that way was the worst kind of betrayal and since then I have been disinclined to believe anything he says. I now believe he is one of those politicians who, in answer to the question “What do you believe about (insert subject of your choice)?” replies “Well, what would you like me to believe.”.
Boris has been telling everyone who is not in the ERG that he has no intention of leaving with no deal, and will either do a deal with Corbyn or go for a 2nd referendum. He is playing the ERG for fools – successfully
I think with Johnson it’s a case of hope rather than expectation. I sincerely hope that the more capable MPs have a contingency plan in place if/when the Conservatives fail to deliver Brexit. There is some talent there that the Brexit party could put to good use.
Voting for Johnson is of course not the same as endorsing him. This should be remembered by all those pessimistic at the prospect of Johnson as PM and therefore disappointed by our host’s vote. Sir John has made his loyalty to his party clear, and also his responsibility to his constituents. If Johnson were to deliver a proper Brexit then he’ll have served his purpose.
Personally, I think strong leadership would make clear that the only way to both secure a firm mandate for, and, crucially, implement, a proper Brexit is through a GE. It remains to be seen whether Johnson makes this call, and can then both win the GE AND deliver a proper Brexit. I trust he realises that only by bringing Farage along with him will he stand a chance.
Good Morning Sir John
I don’t envy your task; a choice of the lease worst shows the sorry state of the Conservative Party.
On the way forward. The Candidates left should avoid so called TV debates as these will be held by Left Leaning Remain organisations whose purpose is to undermine and belittle the Conservative Party just for ratings and secure a Corbyn government.
Hopefully the 2 top contenders will still be put forward to the membership. A coronation would be unhelpful – remember May. The new leader having the party at large declared behind him will have more authority. It will also help contain Letwin, Grieve and your neighbor in Bracknell among others who think lying to the people for their own egos sake is fun .
A lot is needed to rebuild trust and confidence. Primarily the bulk of Parliament has lied to the electorate, they haven’t honored their Referendum Pledges, they haven’t complied with the Law they passed to just leave the EU.
Any Brexit voter would be utterly mad to trust the Tories whoever is leading them.
The next PM has two tasks. Deliver Brexit. Defeat Corbyn. Johnson seems best placed to do both.
He will need good advice to achieve both. As Mayor of London he claims to have delivered solid results over two terms in office. This is a reasonable claim. On the evidence of this executive experience he deserves the opportunity to be the next PM. I cannot say that about any other candidate.
I have been in France for a week and missed the BBC EU propaganda. Turning the lunchtime Andrew Neil show on, various Tory MPs talked about their preferences for leader and they all seem to think that the agreement needs to be altered slightly, with a backstop that can be eventually ignored. They give the impression that they have not ever read the various criticisms of the WA in the websites or in speeches and that they do not realise that it was written by the EU and turns us into a colony. Or perhaps that is what they secretly wish for and they think the electorate is stupid enough to fall for their plan. They will be eliminated at the next election, by which time the true nature of the WA will be obvious. The PM of that great state Luxembourg is backing Mrs Merkel to take over from their previous PM. Apparently she is the best globalist for the position.
I very much hope that about Boris Johnson you will not have to resort in due time to using Margaret Thatcher’s words that explained her support of J. Major – “He was the best of a bad lot”.
He probably is the least bad but a real worry is his support for Teresa May’s trillion pound (at least!) ‘zero carbon’ plan proposed by a committee whose chairman and other members are, scandalously, receiving funds from renewables and electric car interests (isn’t it long overdue for the Climate Change Committee to be scrapped?)
This plan will bankrupt us as surely as Jeremy Corbyn, albeit taking a little longer.
A further concern is who will be Chancellor. You, sir, are by a long way the most fiscally astute person in Parliament and the ideal for the job but I fear we will end up with a lightweight like the ever self-promoting Liz Truss who was so pitifully out of her depth at Environment.
We are 13 trillion pounds in the red already. That’s the True state debt.
Not the fake news, 1.6 trillion. That’s just the borrowing.
Why would policitians leave off the really big debts owed to the public?
IW
Boris will be pushed into further environmental concessions by his new partner , father , brother and sister .
I find the conflation of legitimate concerns over habitat ,plastics, wild life with the unproven link that CO2 causes catastrophic warming ,the most worrying aspect of this movement .
The aim of the green movement is to subject us to green laws decided on by the EU , IPCC/UN , for which we will pay taxes through subsidies for renewables .
It is a one way ticket as we sceptics are not allowed to have a sensible discussion with the believers as ‘ the science is settled ‘.
Dangerous times ahead !
The cost of the latest folly from May is discussed in the Conservative Woman website today. So far contributors have added costs of generation, distribution and heating around seven trillion.
The latest advice on the WA is also available if MPs sre interested in pulling their heads out of the sand
I trust Boris is a reader of this diary – if not he should be persuaded…. Simply because, between us here, we can certainly complete his education for him, in a non-BBC manner
Bryan – in all seriousness, I wonder if any of leadership candidates’ assistants have the nous to check out the comments on serious blog sites such as this, ConsHome and Brexit Central?
« We can certainly complete his education for him »? From Sir John’s postings, possibly, but certainly not by him looking at the inanities contained in your website. .
@hefner – What exactly are you talking about?
There were other candidates mirroring what Mr Johnson (likely to lose his seat at the next election especially if he is Prime Minister) is saying.
Therefore the driver for voting for his version seems to be his electability. He got 114 votes not because his vision is the best but because he is most likely to win an election and keep MPs’ jobs. Typical MP short term view.
I do not trust Boris Johnson and would have preferred Dominic Raab. However at least we are likely to have a new Prime Minister who has publicly committed to us leaving the EU on October 31st with or without any withdrawal agreement in the terms of Article 50. And who is moreover the most likely to intimidate those MPs, including renegade Tory MPs, who are thinking about precipitating an early general election as a possible means to prevent Brexit. Which in truth is what these hypocritical anti-democrats have always been about ever since they lost the referendum; it is nothing to do with deal or no deal, it is about no Brexit, as the so-called “Liberal Democrats” have now openly admitted.
Oh, for God’s sake … cancel my second sentence …
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/brexit/9291176/boris-johnson-supporter-delay-brexit-weeks/
“The Tory told The Sun: “If it is a matter of just a few weeks then why not? But it can’t slip beyond November.””
Sure, then it mustn’t go too long into the New Year …
I would prefer not to support Boris if there was an alternative candidate committed to leaving in October who would also win us the next election.
But Boris is a big risk. He was a disaster at the Foreign Office and will have to behave completely differently in No 10 if he is to be a successful PM. First he has to get past the debates which could demonstrate his alleged inability to master a brief.
I am very disappointed to see Andrea and Esther eliminated so early. Stewart and Hancock should have been first out. From the Shires, Andrea looked to be an excellent leader of the house and I greatly admired her fearlessly challenging Bercow when other, mainly male, MPs are clearly scared of him.
Esther is the kind of feisty politician with crystal clear objectives and I like that a lot.
I guess after May, members would play safe and were unlikely to back another woman.
Gove has not been a Brexiteer since he supported the Chequers Proposal.
I expect Boris to win and I hope he has the good sense to surround himself with capable Brexiteers.
Thanks for letting us know whom you voted for. It is clear you are having to
opt for one of the cards being held out to you. We hope you can outwit the
magician, but I think Mr. Corbyn’s constitutional role as Official Bogeyman
makes it impossible to do so. It seems the polls are having the effect of kettling
your Party. Mr. Johnson is the controlled exit point. It should be Mr. Farage.
Why not leave immediately? Why wait?
Just plead no contest to the current court cases and we are out
Ignore the calls for television debates between the contenders for the Tory crown. It’s a little more than a clumsy Remain scam (BBC Remain, Ch4 Remain and the like) to undermine what is a purely internal party matter and to such an event to weaken the position of Johnson
Quite right. What the reptiles call “scrutiny” and “answering questions” is in fact character assassination by prompt sheet. The interviewer, say Mishal Hussein or Emily Maitlis, works her way down a pre-prepared hit list of smears and gives no time to reply. What would be the point of submitting to that when there is real scrutiny and debate needed in the actual constituency in the Palace of Westminster?
This process is wrong when effectively voting for a PM. Remoaners have been saying that parliament is sovereign and MPs are there to express/interpret the will of the people so why are CP members involved, who total about .003% of the electorate. Out of goverment is different, it may never be elected.
In short get rid of May and anoint Boris.
I hope very much that boris will not do a mrs May and hide from the media and from debate. It is essential the candidates, at least in the final round, have rigorous public exposure and are tested in the hostile, left-leaning and remain supporting media, as they will be come an election. The 17 election was a narrow miss. If it had gone on another week Corbyn would have won. We only found out quite how hopeless mrs May was in that campaign, because she never got exposed in the leadership contest.
”clear statement to leave by the 31st October”
I seem to remember that Thresea May said clearly over a hundred times that we would leave by the 29th March ?
We need more than statements; we can only trust the Tory Party by its actions
A rehash of the WA doesn’t cut the mustard only a full war cabinet type planning for a WTO will suffice
My theory about Johnson goes like this :
He knows therefore the choice is No Deal , Bad deal or Remain notwithstanding the nonsense he is currently spouting.He also knows that No Deal will be blocked and that the threat to place the country under the dictatorship of a minority administration is an empty one. So he has no way to win
But he has nothing to lose either freeing him to adopt a high risk strategy.
He will posture a bit then threaten to call an election ith the UK still in. He will dare Farrage to split the Brexit vote and cancel Brexit and he will dare the ERG to go to the Polls facing Farrage having not done the deed.
One of the two will back down and either he will force through some version of the bad deal or take his chances with the electorate where , if Farrage backs out , he may get an increased majority and once again force through the May Deal.
Always the plan
The Brexit Party only needs to stand in leave voting constituencies where remain MPs are standing. This will not split the leave vote. If they win, it puts him in the position of kingmaker and hopefully changes the arithmetic within parliament. TBP need to take votes from both the main parties and therefore come up with policies that appeal to the left and the right. I’m sure Nigel Farage is clever enough to see this.
Carry on there and interesting times ahead- Boris might be the ERG choice but the EU crowd can see right through and will have him for breakfast.
Sir JR,
Voting for Boris seems to have the scene for my understanding of your stance. I had just hoped it would have been slightly more considered. Looking at Boris past performance as Foreign Secretary.
I think the acid test question to any aspiring leadership contender should be “Will you give your key cabinet positions to Brexiteers?”
If they have not learned that the likes of Mr “Spanner-in-the-works” Hammond are a large part of the Conservative Party’s problem, then a line should be drawn straight through their name.
My prediction is that Boris will be pipped at the post,fairly sure of this.
I can see where your coming from but I do hope your wrong
The only way to get a deal is to have the confidence to walk away
I remain unconvinced that Hunt has the balls for the job
Had to share, its amusing, reported elsewhere – Sky & Daily Mail. In an interview this morning Rory Stewart said he would be proud to support and serve under Boris!
So much for principles !
The oily Stewart is only in it for personal advancement.
Hardly news that he’s performed a U turn as soon as the first results were in.
He wouldn’t get anywhere near my cabinet table, nor would Hammond, Rudd or Hancock.
Boris will be defined by the cabinet he chooses – Esther McVey was passionate about this at Bruges Group meeting – only really committed Brexiteers should be considered. Gove is a total Remainer, Hammond needs to go immediately – we need someone in the Treasury like Sir John. Rory Stewart trying to engineer himself a job. Only by the cabinet and the changes he has to make to the civil service will we be able to make a judgement on Boris
Why do we have to put up with this kind of rubbish?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/brexit/9285682/boris-johnson-queen-brexit-prorogue-parliament-no-deal/
“BORIS Johnson has threatened to drag the Queen into Brexit by shutting down Parliament to defy Remainer MPs, it was claimed today.”
The Queen is already involved in Brexit; as pointed out above:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/06/14/the-conservative-leadership-election-2/#comment-1029198
“Parliament is made up of three central elements: the House of Commons, the House of Lords and the Monarchy.”
and like all Acts of Parliament the law to empower the Prime Minister to put in the Article 50 notice was actually made by the Queen:
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2017/9/introduction/enacted
“Be it enacted by the Queen’s most Excellent Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Lords Spiritual and Temporal, and Commons, in this present Parliament assembled, and by the authority of the same, as follows:— ”
I would have thought the Queen could quite reasonably ask why she was previously given “advice and consent” that the notice should go in without any reservation or safeguarding provision aimed at ensuring that the UK would not leave the EU without any withdrawal agreement, but now some of those selfsame MPs are belatedly trying every trick they can devise to try to stop that happening.
No real indication for the public why the Leader of The Commons, Mrs Leadsom did so poorly nor why Boris is doing so very well with MPs when they could have voted for him instead of Mrs Leadsom and Mrs May in the previous Tory Party PM Election.
It just presents MPs as a Class who cannot or should not lord it over anyone in so much as they could offer but a vastly overpriced penny for their thoughts. And even the most basic costs more than a penny nowadays. If you can find one.
The last volley from Mrs May in her sinking ship a day or two ago was her feverishly advocation of a Green Agenda which would if enacted as much as 15% send our economy down fast as a kestel close-winged diving in attack on an unaware pigeon beneath. She looked like, in truth, a silly spiteful teenager, but it must be said our media are very creative with their filming and polarised one-sided jokes. So maybe she was seriously and with all her mature wisdom advocating the death of our Country as her Legacy.
Sir JR for Chancellor to prepare for No Deal! Others would not be strong enough.